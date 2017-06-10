Weekend roundup

Gerard Henderson’s media watchdog. Steyn on Line. Spiked on Line.

Our man in Washington DC is back. On the Norwegian welfare state, propped up by oil, but what about the future? An another US state is in trouble from high taxes. Actually he was there all the time, I was away.

Accuracy in Academia. The Austrian on line from the Mises Institute.

For science nerds Science Made Stupid: How to Discomprehend the World Around Us a pisstake on school science texts, I love his description of the deductive and inductive approach to science.

INDUCTIVE

Formulate Hypothesis

Apply for Grant

Perform Experiments or Gather Data to Test Hypothesis

Alter Data to Fit Hypothesis

Publish

DEDUCTIVE

Formulate Hypothesis

Apply for Grant

Perform Experiments or Gather Data to Test Hypothesis

Alter Hypothesis to Fit Data

Publish

This book is the answer to 1066 and All That: A Memorable History of England, comprising all the parts you can remember, including 103 Good Things, 5 Bad Kings and 2 Genuine Dates.