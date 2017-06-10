Weekend roundup

Gerard Henderson’s media watchdog. Steyn on Line. Spiked on Line.
Our man in Washington DC is back. On the Norwegian welfare state, propped up by oil, but what about the future? An another US state is in trouble from high taxes. Actually he was there all the time, I was away.
Accuracy in Academia. The Austrian on line from the Mises Institute.
For science nerds Science Made Stupid: How to Discomprehend the World Around Us a pisstake on school science texts, I love his description of the deductive and inductive approach to science.
INDUCTIVE
Formulate Hypothesis
Apply for Grant
Perform Experiments or Gather Data to Test Hypothesis
Alter Data to Fit Hypothesis
Publish
DEDUCTIVE
Formulate Hypothesis
Apply for Grant
Perform Experiments or Gather Data to Test Hypothesis
Alter Hypothesis to Fit Data
Publish
This book is the answer to 1066 and All That: A Memorable History of England, comprising all the parts you can remember, including 103 Good Things, 5 Bad Kings and 2 Genuine Dates.
From Science Made Stupid, this gem.
The fruitcake left’s delusions are hilarious. Hendo quotes some nobody frightbat (Paula Matthewson) writing in Crikey (which is to the left of the Graniuad and Fakefacts):
Filth-voting neo-commos just love making believe they’re “centrists”. If dragging the LNP to the left was what “many voters expected of him”, then Martin Trumble’s personal ratings and the LNP’s primary vote would be soaring — not in the toilet where they currently reside on the way to one of the biggest defeats in the Coalition’s history.
You’d think leftoids would be ecstatic that their man Trumble was destroying the hated Lieborals. But in their fantasy world, he’s turning the Lieborals into the sort of party they would consider voting for — for a millisecond before they tick the Filth box.