What is Laurie Oakes up to?

There is a very strange op-ed in the Herald Sun today by veteran political reporter Laurie Oakes:
IN a radio interview on Wednesday, Special Minister of State Scott Ryan was asked about the idea of rounding up people on ASIO’s radar as potential terrorists and locking them away in internment camps.
“Who’s saying that?” he responded. “I don’t think there’s a serious debate about internment.”
Listeners would have heard the astonishment in his voice.
“It’s happening on breakfast television and commercial radio,” explained the interviewer.
Ryan was clearly relieved by that, assuming it meant no one of significance was advocating such a radical action.
“They’re not decision makers,” he said.
…
But internment of terror suspects was first raised by retired Major-General Jim Molan in the Herald Sun the day before.
And Molan, with 40 years’ military experience, including as chief of operations in Iraq, and the brains behind the government’s successful “stop the boats” strategy, is very much a heavyweight.
He is an influential figure, particularly among Coalition politicians.
While many of us, like Ryan, might find it hard to accept that imprisonment without formal charges or trial should be contemplated, Molan’s involvement means the debate is off and running and has to be taken seriously.
Well, no. The only person now saying the idea of internment needs to be taken seriously is … Laurie Oakes. But why? I doubt he thinks it is a good idea.
Long, long before we start interning people at random to pander to paranoia there are other far more sensible ideas that could and should be adopted. For example, let’s prosecute people who commit actual crimes. Let’s take a long hard look at the bail laws. After all why should we intern people on the suspicion they may commit a crime when the legal system lets people actually accused of a crime walk the streets? Recidivists should not get bail at all. Let’s have longer prison terms for people convicted of crimes. Let’s have mandatory deportation for non-citizens convicted of terrorism related crimes. On this point I am somewhat unsympathetic to the government’s complaints that soft judges are over-turning deportation orders. Pass clear and unambiguous legislation if you want laws to be judge-proof. That means making more of an effort in drafting legislation.
In the meantime internment is a rubbish idea and it reflects poorly on Oakes that he didn’t just say so.
Pass clear and unambiguous legislation if you want laws to be judge-proof. That means making more of an effort in drafting legislation.
Does this mean you are in favour of mandatory sentencing? I don’t have a problem with that in respect of terrorism charges, but some will.
Internment bad, mandatory deportation for non-citizens ok.
Yes, let’s skip the internment, but make the mandatory deportation much wider in application. Cancel their citizenship and then deport.
I’m not opposed to mandatory sentencing and to the extent that non-mandatory sentencing introduces arbitrary and random variation into the administration of justice it may be more appropriate than judge determined sentencing.
If people don’t like the idea of mandatory sentencing then, in the first instance, parliament could raise the minimum sentences for various crimes.
Sinc if you think Muslims are deterred by law and order punishment, you are crazy.
Doesn’t matter how strict we are the weird beards will still bomb us.
Internment makes great sense.
During the second world war germans ,italians and japanese were interned ,and they had not engaged in terrorism , internment till they are deported with all their family members ,ab=nd forbidden re entry for life .
It’s called a “straw man” or in other words telling lies to put off your opponents from any real arguments.
It’s old, and tedious, and I’m not at all surprised to see it keeps happening.
How about we start by enforcing existing laws? If the Christians ever marched around with banners demanding beheading over an insult, suddenly laws would be enforced… so just apply that same strict rule of law to all the other religions and see how it goes. This is not a great intellectual challenge or anything.
When an old man has sex with a young girl of 13 then we have a name for that, and we have laws against it. When the man says “but I married her” you say, “No you didn’t!” We had a huge Royal Commission and we caught a few Priests doing the naughty business, so just keep applying that exact same rule of law to ALL the religions. Yup, that’s right, all of them.
Doesn’t require any special laws, just application of existing law. Very simple.
This whole thing is even a question because our politicians are trying to fight the military threat of Islamic terrorism as if its a domestic law and order issue.
This will never work.
I agree with the overall suggestions in the original post but to actually end the threat of terrorism itself, not just treat symptoms, will take military action.
And no one’s talking about that.
It depends on whether it would work or not as to how rubbish it is.
As an aside. I had a flatmate in the nineties that was a working girl. According to her there was a journalist that was well known about the local establishments with a predilection for being made to crawl around on all fours like a dog, while his pallid fat backside was vigorously paddled.
Oakes has been heading down the conspiracy theorist path for some time now.
The new internment will be strapping a “Mother Box” to a suitable subject.
Robotics and artificial intelligence software will shortly be able to have a ‘Siri’ that listens to all the subjects conversations for keywords and intentions.
Monitor location by gps in real time.
Monitor skin for substance abuse.
Unfortunately it will be more likely to be surgically implanted in Enemies of the State like cat posters than mosquebunker enthusiasts.
Portable jails, how cost effective is that?.
Internment of those suspected as Jihadis seems a much better option of trying to watch them 24/7 and then shooting them dead after they murder innocent people on the streets. So as not to be unfair, those interned could be given the option of deportation.
Good post Sinc.
Yes.
1) Deport all convicted terrorists without exception and ban from ever returning to country.
2) Do not allow ISIS war-criminals travel back to Australia.
3) Internment of suspected terrorists is perfectly fine, they are a threat to our open, free society.
4) Police and special forces must have shoot to kill -rights and instructions.
5) Allow concealed carry to citizens with weapons licenses.
This problem will not, ever, be solved with normal, tolerant, western judiciary methods.
Jihadists have a choice. Renounce Jihad. Super Max. Or deportation.
Internment of relatives might convince some.
Maybe he did. Suspend disbelief for a moment, and imagine that Oakes is trying to stir up trouble in the Coalition.
Other than politicians, the cops, and the judiciary, who would be dumb enough to believe a Jihadist renouncing?
Good to see you agree that Islam must be obliterated and every state that supports it razed.
You libertarians sure have a hard on for bloodshed.
Ubique – So then Super Max. Deportation.
Terrorism is stateless criminality! Whilst it takes common police work to catch the filth…it is the state that MUST withdraw state protections from these criminals. Pick up a gun in the name of jihad.means death by lead ingestion. The family of a jihad is stripped of citizenship and returned to the hellhole from whenst they came. Suspects of same get the same treatment. Stateless crime means no citizen rights, no legal aid, no legal protection…Jim Molan is on the right track. Enemies of the state have no rights!
laws don’t win wars
This.
Who? What sort of moron trusts legal types with sentencing?
FMD look at their track record.
Reintroduce the practice of Outlawry.
Once declared an outlaw, you have no rights and are fair game for any citizen.
Add in rewards?
No non-legal type can disagree with this.
Nevertheless Muslim terrorists are not criminals, they are enemy combatants. The legal system is not designed to deal with them.
We need to go to war against Islam. The sooner we do it, the less bloody it will be.
I’m pretty sure Molan didn’t actually advocate it.
Looking at the way the legal system was manipulated in the David Hicks case, I agree with you.
Let’s have mandatory deportation for non-citizens convicted of terrorism related crimes.
Peter Dutton was unavailable for comment.
AAT said “Nah,nah,nah”.
Declare it officially as a war. Incarcerate any activists, supporters & sympathisers of the enemy as POWs until this new-fangled war is over.
Infidel Tiger makes the point. You are proposing measures that will deter “economic” actors, which, in the impoverished worldview of libertarians, pretty much equal “people,” collections of wom make up societies and cultures.
How does that logic work with a suicide murderer? How would that have worked with the London Bridge killers? “Oh dearie me, I could be arrested for this, if I’m not killed outright. I could be put into a jail run by a Muslim gang. Woe is me.”
Religious commitment is a world beyond the ken of secular economics and economists. Like marriage, it predates agriculture and the human settlements that accompanied it. When a culture imagines it has outgrown religion, it goes insane, ceases to believe not only in God, but in itself, refuses to reproduce itself, and shrivels up. Look around.
Part of that illness is not merely the inability to grasp the nature of the threat, but the suicidal invitation to and encouragement of the executioners. Jenny Taylor wrote an article on Mark Durie’s blog in the aftermath of Manchester, that spells out the schizophrenia and utter debasement of Western culture that is destroying us.
From a legal point of view, the best solution. All combatants to abide by the Geneva Convention and the Hague Convention to claim the protection of those conventions, or run the risk of summary execution.
Slight problem – who do we actually declare war on? ISIS State? That would mean recognizing them.
Background on the “culture” represented by Arian Grande.
ARIAN Grande. Hmm.
“[email protected]
#2408798, posted on June 10, 2017 at 9:08 pm
Declare it officially as a war. Incarcerate any activists, supporters & sympathisers of the enemy as POWs until this new-fangled war is over.”
GW Bush missed a great opportunity to virtue signal after 9/11.
He could have noted that the jihadists captured in Afghanistan did not meet the requirements of the Geneva Conventions, but decided as an act of charity to give them the status of prisoners of war.
As such, there would be no cause for legal intervention. They would simply be detained under armed guard until the war concluded. Which will be never.
Austere camps, isolated locations, occasional visits by the Red Crescent, no other rights.
Even with the low average IQ, there are still plenty of them that are smart enough to adapt the idiots and work out how to get through all our defences to cause mass casualties.
Until you can mind read there is no way of knowing when a muslim decides to go on a martydom mission. The idea of punishing them is a wee bit late when they set out to martyr themselves for the 72 virgins.
I don’t know how many dead it is going to take before the peaceniks realise this is a war and therefore a military operation not a law and order issue.
Return the declaration of war on islam. islam is a transnational state.
Ultimately what politicians and academics think is fair play is going to become pretty irrelevant, unless they sort things out.
How much longer do they think they can lie and hide behind bollards? Do they think this is just going to go away? Wave a bit of Keynesian spending and ride it out? Look at the UK – outbred and displaced in 50 years or less. Look at history – why is this time going to be different?
Either they fix it now or the next leader to pop u will make Hanson look like a moderate.
The alternative, all perfectly legally, was a bullet. Big Boy’s game, big boy’s rules. See T.V footage from South Viet Nam, circa 1968.
All the major factions of islam still rely on the same set basic premise, they just jockey for supremacy.
Mohamed was the messenger of god and he was told to fight till only islam ruled the world.
We wouldn’t have to intern them if we didn’t import them.
First thing: stop importing the problem.
Why would Oakes draw attention to Jim Molan’s comments about the internment of terrorist suspects when that might reduce Molan’s influence among many nervous Coalition MPs?
Bugger internment, Carry and Conceal for starters and sensible laws about using weapons for self defence. It’s quite obvious if you’re involved in any terrorist incident, you’re on your own. Governments are all too quick to pass legislation restricting your freedoms about what waste is allowed in the recycle bin. Protecting yourself from Islamic extremists, not so much.
Glad to see you back, Baldrick.
“Nolli Illegitimatemum Se Carborundum” The war cry of my clan, shouted in the bars and brothels from Cardiff, through Cape Town, to San Francisco.
“Don’t ever let the bastards grind you down.”