Win Win. More renewables and lower power bills!

Australian ingenuity leads the world again.
Even better than an unfunded national disability insurance scheme!
Not to mention a national broadband network.
A national broadband network?
I said not to mention that.
Throw in a fair work system drafted and administered by the trade unions.
How lucky can a country be?
Liberty Quote
The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.— Ludwig von Mises
Somehow that idiot is a scientist. But because greenleft types believe Da Science (without question, without verification, without any scientific method and even in the face of obvious scientific fraud), presumably a bunch of them will be lining up to take bets that this new magic method of doing what we always did plus a carbon tax like levy will drop power bills bigly.
I assume mOron will be first to pull out 2 donuts and put his money where his mouth is?
The stupidity of our Governments emanates palpably from the pages of our newspapers
Greens voters are the only Adani worry the Government has and they vote Greens anyway. Green myths are easily countered to correct mainstream misconceptions – so just counter them.
“Green energy” subsidies are paid by consumers who don’t own solar panels. Poor people pay for rich people to have cheaper electricity. The Greens think that’s fair and reasonable.
That both our major parties are doubling-down on green stupidity just as the radiative physics modelling underpinning “The Great CO2 Scare” is falling apart is instructive.
Any vote for the Greens, LNP or Labor is, literally, a vote to return to the dark ages – with all that implies.
Now is the time to craft a twenty-first century version of the rat/cat farm.
There’s a fortune to be bilked from these fools.
AGL in SA upping the bills by 18% – Good on ya Jay and Tom you class 1 fuckwits.
BBBBWWWWAAAAAhahahahahahahahhaha
Oh wait, they’re serious
The reallocation of resources to socialist nations from the West is the agenda, Ruinables electricity is just todays weapon to enforce it.
They have other weapons, the toppling of the racist running dog settler frontiersman cultures of the Anglosphere is all that counts, if the climate change gun stops shooting bullets they will just go stabbing and using trucks in suicide runs instead.
Agenda 21 lives!
I have been calling our career idiot pollies , the national gangreen laboral party for ages ,looks like I am on the money again . The next election will be a sham ,the cards are stacked in favour of the career failed lawyers club ,if they get stuffed in the sennit they will change the rules ,Again ! Ropes ,nooses and trees spring to mind ,Swamp Draining .
It is sooo obvious.
Subsidize windmills to not produce electricity which leads to cheaper electricity, everywhere except on the bill that arrives in the mail.
These guys are either fscking insane (or totally evil with destruction of Australian industry as their primary aim in life).
Looking out of the window at 0800hrs Adelaide time it’s cloudy, still and 1929. Chief scientists obviously don’t have windows. El Finko.
Anything to do with coal Labor will not pass. Craig Kelly agitating to up the amount of emissions as the har Finkel has set is too low to bring down prices and wants to have models examined. Trouble is average Joe knows nothing about science. When the hip pocket hurts, more blackouts and freezing without Tv maybe the penny will drop.
So we’ve gone from an industrial economy to a service economy and now we’re headed for a barter/subsistence economy. And all the while our political betters have managed to convince the populace this is progress. They are the greatest con men in history and we are the greatest fools. Meanwhile, India will be the next economic powerhouse of the region, thanks to our coal and uranium.
Post modern arithmetic.
70c per kwh (wind) is less than 4c per kwh (coal)
So much for the credibility of science in Australia , when the head sharman predicts that using the most erratic and expensive electricity generation (take off Government subsidies or pay the same subsidy to ALL electricity generators) will lower power costs.
Where do they get these absolute fools from? How can anyone say that relying on sun that shines on average 10hours for 5days a week (do not forget cloud cover), and wind that blows at a suitable speed on average 20/6, as a basis of an electricity supply is a credible policy. Society needs 24/7/365 high quality power.
This whole RET is a perverse corruption of science, and the architects of the schemes need to be tarred and feathered before being put in the stocks.
If these idiot idealogues were serious about a low carbon dioxide emmision electricity supply then there already exists an emerging thorium nuclear technology of the future. However that is a bit too scientific for the likes of dodo Twinkle
‘Science’ is just a facade for their sinister agenda. Everyday it becomes more obvious that our political class is intent on vandalizing our economy.
Zimbabwe is the model.
Just make sure you get inside running to be one of the looting class, not outside the bollards to be looted.
The problem I see here is that people are calling our political elites, stupid.
Insofar as socialist wealth redistribution is concerned, that being stupid, they are.
But they know exactly what they are doing.
If the U.N. says jump, they ask how high.
They see themselves as part of a worldly jet setting club for the smart people that know better than the plebs they unfortunately have to govern and devise ways of getting around us , as proof of their superior intellect, chasing the esteem of other politicians.
We need to be placated and silenced, and controlled as best they can.
Elections are personal career applications or re applications played only as a competition between themselves.
Ha, Ha, did you hear about so and so, he’s been pulling this shit for years and still can talk the voters into re electing him………………
Yeah, that’s the way to do it.
If you get your self on the gravy train (the U.N.) or similar, and don’t have to play the election game, you really have made it.
These people are career pollies.
We don’t have any conviction politicians in the major parties.
This means we are effectively governed by the U.N.
And the U.N. is made up of socialist, totalitarian shit hole countries who want our wealth.
These people are not idiots.
To say we are governed by idiots, is way to kind and lets them off the hook far too easily.
They are self serving.
They care for only themselves and for their careers, and are traitors to not only those that voted for them, but the entire country.
When we say elites…….this is what they are.
Jetsetting parasites who go to dinner with each other and socialise with each other, breed with each other, and compete against each other to become the greatest parasite, totally removed from the host it lives on.
Scum but not dumb.
In the name of equality, infinitessomal focus groups.can overwhelm the vast majority by excercising control over parliament, the legal sytem . the media and the evil knows what else.
Indeed.
Unfortunately this policy is going to cause actual fatalities, in the thousands.
Pensioners won’t be able to afford to run the gas heater or electrical heating in winter. They won’t be able to afford air conditioning in summer. For old people both of those are very important.
And that is before we see more massive economic harm because of blackouts – like occurred in South Australia.
Does anyone apart from rentseekers and energy insiders really believe this BS any more?
Thus far I’ve only read the ABC’s Jake Sturmer articles on the report but I’m dumbfounded. A CET instead of a RET. One is on the retailer the other on the generator. One is set at 700g CO2/kWh the other at a target percentage overall. Then claims about saving $90/year and 10% over 30…compared to what? A lot of people are keeping themselves busy measuring all this and the opportunity for an enhanced scamming is wide open. Ticket clippers everywhere.
remember –
– Einstein
the claims are savings relative to the RET.. its in the fine print.
The baseline coal price isn’t considered because the government has scared off all the investors.
Fuckwits, the lot of them. It’ll be cheaper to run a diesel genset and battery bank before long.
I think they just pretend to believe it HB unless they’re Lenin’s useful idiots.
Struth that was a very good analysis. Who was our last PM who didn’t fit into that category? Abbot maybe? Howard not sure all now. Certainly not Fraser.
Finkel may have inventivized a new coal/gas burning power station hybrid just to comply with Australian regulation. Aparently HELE coal produces 760g CO2/kWh, I’m guessing a little side squirt of methane or hydrogen would bring that down to 700g as required…how long will it stay at 700g, that’s right, this is designed to bring certainty. FMD.
struth
#2408105, posted on June 10, 2017 at 9:25 am
The problem I see here is that people are calling our political elites, stupid.
Insofar as socialist wealth redistribution is concerned, that being stupid, they are.
No, the political elite aren’t stupid, the people who vote for them are. Everywhere you go, people complain about the global warming liars and the demographic destruction of our nation, yet every three years they go and vote for more of it.
It saddens me to admit that we live in a stupid country.
Both CET and RET penalize carbon fuel to bolster renewables. Whilst this sounds very noble on the face of it, there are 2 very glaring weaknesses. Firstly, the price of energy is elevated to something between the highest cost and lowest cost producers at the time. As the low cost production becomes atrophied the cost will rise. This atrophication is in steps the size of power stations.
Secondly, after significant atrophy you are left with an incompetent, unproven, expensive system that likely won’t be able to find itself because it is spawned from massive subsidies. It is a recipe for ruin.
It saddens me to admit that we live in a stupid country.
People voted for Abbott on the understanding that this climate BS would be ended. 2016 was far from a ringing endorsement of Trumble.
Find should be “fund”.
And yet Trumble is still there.
We are too stupid for words, old bloke.
We, like the French, deserve everything that is coming to us.
We can trace it all back to knowing the left hated the west, and marched through our institutions, but didn’t give a shit about what they were teaching our kids.
For that, there is no excuse.
None.
And now we see the results.
It’s just about generator and gun buying time.
Not either or – both!!!!!
On current liquid fuel prices, I am told the 28c-30c per kwh is cheaper to have your own genset (inc. capital outlay)
Gas generators much less.
Sadly, you are right.
And, given what happened in SA, it is extraordinary that the Fink is making these proposals. And that anyone is taking them seriously. SA was the perfect demonstration of the stupidity of relying on renewables.
And this demonstrates what an utter dud Malcolm really is.
he could romp in the next election by running on reducing the price of domestic electricity to 1995 levels in real terms and ‘restoring Australia’s competitive advantage.
Evey piggish scream, grunt, squeal and whine from the left could be countered by reference to China.
But he’s far too big a dud to even consider it.
And doesn’t his some have his snout deep in the renewballs trough?
some=son
I wonder if they have thought about powering all their server farms, telecom infrastructure with renewables? The NBN, for example, will need a base-load supply which renewables can’t supply.
Probably come from the same nursery that a lady graduated from when she asserted that we don’t need dairy cows because milk comes from the grocery store. If this is the outcome of K12 education then we will be faced with a lot of stupids who will also, due to numbers, also overwhelm us.
Interesting times we are in.
There’s another consequence of these schemes that is not at first apparent. Carbon emitters are encouraged to get into solar and wind to offset their “pollution”. There is a plus to this if the renewballs are actually very close to the powerhouse as the inertia of the Genset can mitigate fluctuations before the grid…if it’s designed that way. The downside is once all powerhouses have their own offsets there’s no more incentive so the bar will change. Rather than being competitive, the large scale renewballs will be tethered to power stations in an economic sense. I suppose it’s a way to keep it all in house.
Recently I went down to SA as my father was in a bad way.
My mother has all lights off, nothing left on with a standby light, it all must be turned off on the wall.
Can’t see myself in the bathroom mirror, due to the low wattage globes she has, (probably a good thing) and I dare not turn a roof fan on.
The lives of the elderly in S.A.
Pensioners won’t be able to afford to run the gas heater or electrical heating in winter. They won’t be able to afford air conditioning in summer. For old people both of those are very important.
Win Win fewer pensioners?
They are not appeasing green voters.
There are fuck all green voters.
They are appeasing the U.N.
Electricity is a state issue not federal though this fact will not avoid the disaster Canberra is creating.
Year Zero here we come.
But on the good side, it will be difficult to attribute those deaths to any government policy in particular, and you can be sure no government statistics collection will provide the opportunity to do so.
Sounds like just the thing to blame on Climate Change.
Plus think of the extra housing stock whenthey kill off the old folks
http://joannenova.com.au/
Wholesale coal fired electricity is 3 to 4c a KWhr. Why is it illegal for coal fired power to be sold in a free market to Australians who want it?
Sturmer is the ALPBC’s climate Chicken Little running around on this stuff for a few years now. Prior to that the WA ALPBC was trying to pass the kiddie off as a political reporter. Can be safely ignored, obviously.
.
Free market………….Australia?!
Wash your mouth out!
UN members who allow ‘citizens’ a free vote?
Trump’s views on the UN?
Actually, most people do not vote for this. Abbott, who opposed the carbon tax, won in a landslide.
54 of the LNP ousted him in favour of Lord Waffle. 54 of the LNP, not the Australian people.
Lord Waffle lost the election and was saved because the Nationals won a seat from Labor. If not for that, the LNP and Lord Waffle would be gone.
Finally, as in many countries, all the major parties have almost identical policies when it comes to the climate change BS, so it hardly matters who we vote for. Regardless of who we vote for in the lower house, we get the LNP or the ALP.
Basically, we are f*cked either way. The only thing we can do is to vote minor parties into the senate to obstruct things.
Don’t get what you are saying and I have to go out now, Stackja.
I’ll reply later tonight.
For a while in the early 2000s the Liberals had a big chance when they won over the Howard battlers in Sydney’s west but the Trumble/Photios forces prevailed and they threw it away.
Actually even as late as 2013 when TA was there.
Why is it illegal for coal fired power to be sold in a free market to Australians who want it?
The Libs could save themselves by advocating a “free choice” policy which allows those folks who want renewable energy to buy it, and the more sensible customers could buy the less expensive coal (or other) generated power. The electricity distribution businesses would offer their customers a choice of supply contracts wherein the customer elects to pay for all or a percentage or no renewable energy, and the distributors would source the electricity from the different sources to match their customer’s requirements.
We should not be compelled to subsidise a minority’s religious beliefs.
Roonables versus coal/gas, let people vote with their wallets, rather than force the roonable cost upon them.
Simple as that. No more windmills.
As Gillard observed, ol’ folks generally don’t vote for labor or the greenfilth.
Because da carbon pollushun and da klimate and da (now dead) barrier reef.
Rabz #2408286, posted on June 10, 2017, at 12:14 pm
The barrier reef dead? Again? Strike me pink, that must be the third time this year!
The next step is to subsidize coal and gas so they can compete with the renewballs whilst propping them up. You know it makes sense.
and big business could give him a hand instead of going all westpac on it
they tried that – remember back, maybe the late 90’s?
Turns out nobody wanted it – so they now need to be more ‘pursuasive’ in their process.
Like the NBN — suck it up people.
With HELE coal at 760g CO2/kWh, NG closed cycle at around 400g/kWh and the proposed impost setting at 700g/kWh our artificial dependence on gas is locked in, coal is hamstrung. NG will be able to carry a little coal and so get a leg-up like renewballs.
I don’t see how this scheme brings certainty because small changes in the regulatory settings have a great impact on viability, especially for the carbon emitters.
Think of the Queensland zombie tourism potential:
The Barrier of the Undead?
Beautiful one day, Undead the next?
World’s best place to mingle with the Undead.
RobK
#2408327, posted on June 10, 2017 at 12:53 pm
The next step is to subsidize coal and gas so they can compete with the renewballs whilst propping them up. You know it makes sense.
I think that’s already happening in South Australia. The operators of the gas generators are paid a subsidy to keep their generators available to cater for the fluctuations in the renewable power supply. So, fossil fuel is already being subsidised to fill the gaps with subsidised renewable energy.
Lunacy on steroids.
It is illegal for imperialist capitalist running dog obsolete Australians to buy the cheapest and most reliable power, because the de-electrification, deindustrialisation and dewesternisation of the settler society is progressed by ruinable electricity that reallocates the productive parts of the economy to the third world and subsidises high birth rate socialist societies.
This means the toppling of the Anglosphere can be experienced during the peak gloating years of our new globalist collective elite.
Placing the impost as a gCO2/kWh unit does conveniently set the stage to progress the impost into other areas such as transport. Good forward planning.
.. an people questioned why AGL was on the bandwagon.
Scum but not dumb.
Precisely what I’ve thought for a long time, Struth. There is no possible excuse, in this 21st century of available information, for not knowing and understanding that the “global warming” hoax is the biggest con in the history of humanity. Those who support it and implement policy based on the con can only be deemed to know exactly what they are doing, and to know exactly what the outcome will be. Therefore, they have to be doing this by design, deliberately ruining our economy, deliberately harming the Australian people, deliberately feathering their own nests and filling the pockets of despots in the UN and the third world shit holes who are so happy to sign up to the hoax, as they’re in on the scam too. Scum indeed.
It’ll be cheaper to run a diesel genset and battery bank before long.
You know duncanm, that’s exactly how we ran the household when I was a kid – a small diesel powered 32 volt gene and a bank of batteries, designed and built by my father, an electrical engineer, out in the Queensland bush.
Who’d have thought he was so far ahead of his time way back in the 1950’s.
Yes it certainly will.
I propose that every time someone dies as a result of blackouts then we imprison one MP for 10 years. Start with The Greens, then Labor then the Libs, then we can start on the public servants.
To give 3-5 years notice of intention to close? Welcome to the command economy.
The difference between this prediction of doom and other predictions is that this time they really mean it.
I agree.
This is the right approach as far as I can see.
Laying the blame where the blame lies and getting them to own it.
Bio
however, he’s never been a practising engineer. There’s this comment on Jo Nova’s blog:
we’re governed by idiots, is that social justice?