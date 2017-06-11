Mark Latham talks to Tommy Robinson

Posted on 3:27 pm, June 11, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Mark Latham and Tommy Robinson.

Plus Guardian readers wishing harm on Andrew Bolt.

Calling responsible lefties, if you do not speak up to condemn the intolerance of your colleagues you share responsibility for their actions.

59 Responses to Mark Latham talks to Tommy Robinson

  1. mh
    #2409358, posted on June 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Mark Latham was wasted on Sky News. His online presence will be far more effective.

  2. stackja
    #2409366, posted on June 11, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Leftists don’t care about responsibilities.

  3. jupes
    #2409369, posted on June 11, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Tommy Robinson is one of the bravest blokes in the English speaking world. Handy also that he is articulate and knows his subject.

    Great interview by Latham. Succinct questions allowing his guest to expand on his answers.

  5. JohnL
    #2409376, posted on June 11, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    proudrobert Ozponerised

    4d ago

    56
    I suspect the righteous assailants showed weakness at the last moment….felt that the Bolt was human, redeemable and were lulled into love and peace by their left wing tendencies.One must put all such thoughts out of ones mind, for the Bolt and his like will twist your will to their own sick ends…

    Well, proudrobert, instead of criticising weaklings why don’t you have a go? Would love to see your fucking nose squashed and pushed in the empty space between your ears where your brains should have been.

  6. John Bayley
    #2409394, posted on June 11, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    …responsible lefties

    Surely you jest, for there is no such animal.

  7. Wozzup
    #2409395, posted on June 11, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    “Calling responsible lefties, if you do not speak up to condemn the intolerance of your colleagues you share responsibility for their actions”

    Is such a thing possible…….a responsible Lefty? And as for the other kind, that is not much a deterrent. My take is it wild violence against conservatives that the majority seek. It brings with it a deep sense of moral outrage giving reise to that sense of moral superiority, you see. Just ask the brown shirts and black shirts of fascism who showed us all about this in the 1920’s and 1930’s. And the more cowardly politicians and law enforcement types allowed them to get away with it, the more it escalated.

  8. Cassie of Sydney
    #2409398, posted on June 11, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Tommy Robinson is a modern day hero.

  9. A Lurker
    #2409404, posted on June 11, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    This is an even better interview with Tommy Robinson – and after listening to it you will come to the inescapable conclusion that the once-Great Britain is lost.

  10. Baldrick
    #2409409, posted on June 11, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Mark Latham joins Rebel Media. Only good can come of this …

  11. cui bono
    #2409411, posted on June 11, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Britain’s class system means they won’t listen to Tommy.

  13. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2409415, posted on June 11, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    I’d be happy to introduce some of the commentators of the Guardian to my two friends, Mr Smith and Mr Wesson. They’re not very tolerant either – still they do need exercise occasionally.

  14. mizaris
    #2409428, posted on June 11, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Look at all the lefty comments….ad hom, ad hom, ad hom, ad hom ad nauseum. Is that REALLY all the left has got????

    What about reasoned, intelligent, fact filled, robust debate? These leftys are a complete joke.

  15. John Bayley
    #2409441, posted on June 11, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    What about reasoned, intelligent, fact filled, robust debate? These leftys are a complete joke.

    They are indeed.

    Why did we let them win the cultural wars & dominate the education system then?

    It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that the shame really is on us (the right) in this instance.

  16. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2409446, posted on June 11, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Those leftists are nasty vindictive Bitches and the female ones are just as bad .

  17. Rabz
    #2409486, posted on June 11, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Very pleased to see Mt Bolt using the correct terminology, i.e. “collectivists”.

  18. Y
    #2409525, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Britain’s most hated man isn’t all that hateful

    Harrowing. He’ll definitely be killed, and everyone in power will let it happen, and do absolutely nothing about it. And most of them will say he deserved it.

    I’m really not sure what the answer is at this point. Revolution, maybe.

  19. bg
    #2409527, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    It’s amazing that Catallaxy posters of all people would think to hold other people accountable for what’s said in a comment thread.

  20. Rabz
    #2409532, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Harrowing. He’ll definitely be killed, and everyone in power will let it happen, and do absolutely nothing about it. And most of them will say he deserved it.

    You can say what you like about Tommy (and his views certainly are confronting*), but he’s already survived a prison attack by moozleys that was intended to end his life.

    The guy is a warrior for civilisation.

    *I agree with all of them

  21. bg
    #2409534, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    A few weeks ago someone posted this in a Catallaxy thread:

    I wouldn’t be at all offended if 22 innocent, randomly selected Muslims were to be found, dead, but not mutilated or tortured ( we are civilised after all) with numbers 1 to 22 on labels around their individual necks. The next time this happens ( say 14 innocent non-muslims slaughtered) the justice increases to 28 muslims, and so forth.

    without a single condemnation from a single poster or commenter. Physician, heal thyself, etc.

  23. Rabz
    #2409539, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Mark Latham joins Rebel Media. Only good can come of this …

    Indeed. Both Latho and Claire Lehmann are impressive additions to the Rebel’s stable.

  24. bg
    #2409540, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Calling responsible lefties, if you do not speak up to condemn the intolerance of your colleagues you share responsibility for their actions.

    Goose, gander.

  25. Rabz
    #2409545, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    bg – why don’t you piss off back to the grauniad?

    This is not a safe space, you fucking moron. People will vent their feelings.

    You don’t have any right to judge them.

    You’re on the wrong side of history, as you’re about to find out.

  26. calli
    #2409547, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Tsk, tsk. Horrid talk. I don’t agree.

    I didn’t see the comment, but does that help?

    Perhaps ban the commenter? That’s how it works elsewhere.

  27. bg
    #2409549, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Vent your feelings all you like—I’m all for unrestricted free speech. I’m just highly amused by the gross and habitual hypocrisy of Catallaxy commenters who set standards of behaviour for ‘lefties’ that they refuse to abide by themselves.

  28. .
    #2409556, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Why don’t you pick a fight with me bg – I feel I have not been hypocritical. I think you are here only to whinge. If you noticed the comment then, why didn’t you say something? Normally I am a stick in the mud and say something.

  29. bg
    #2409560, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    I don’t think people should be held responsible for the comments of others on their political side—only for their own. But Rafe clearly disagrees. I think is a fairly reckless position, given how digusting the Catallaxy comments section so frequently is.

  30. .
    #2409563, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    But Rafe clearly disagrees.

    No, that’s not clear at all.

    given how digusting the Catallaxy comments section so frequently is.

    Thankfully it is actually infrequent. The increase in frequency is actually concerning.

  31. Rafe
    #2409564, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Bg in this instance i was addressing the lefties who applaud violence against Andrew Bolt. Is their behaviour ok with you?

  32. bg
    #2409567, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    No, that’s not clear at all.

    Yes, he does:

    if you do not speak up to condemn the intolerance of your colleagues you share responsibility for their actions.

  33. bg
    #2409569, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Is their behaviour ok with you?

    No, it isn’t. But I don’t hold anyone other than their authors responsible for it, just as I suspect you would prefer not to be held responsible for the violent comments that get posted here from time to time.

  34. .
    #2409571, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    So why would you bring it up?

  35. bg
    #2409573, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Because it’s hypocritical to get on your high horse about Guardian comments threads if you don’t behave in a similar manner when it comes to your own website.

  36. mareeS
    #2409575, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Tommy R has has numerous 4am police knocks on the door, and two-day interrogations. Even his poor wife has had the same while heavily pregnant, to the point she nearly lost one baby.

    As the Dixie Chicks sang once upon a time: Everybody Knows, right from wrong. Except for politicians.

  37. .
    #2409577, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    You brought something up you suspected was wrong?

    Pointless.

  38. bg
    #2409579, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    You brought something up you suspected was wrong?

    Pointless.

    What are you talking about?

  39. Rafe
    #2409583, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Tell me what you find objectionable and I will have a look at it.

  40. .
    #2409584, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    You’re giving Rafe a shit test to police the blogs so he can’t make a general comment. This is just sophistry and insincere. If you can’t understand English, you can always do remedial classes through your local community college.

  41. bg
    #2409590, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Rafe,
    It’s in the first comment I made. It’s also not the only disgusting or violent thing you’ll find if you trawl through Catallaxy threads. It was also at the same time as Sinclair and most of the commenters decided to die on the Roger Franklin hill, which is perhaps an even better example of what I mean. You can’t get all worked up about a comment thread on the Guardian hoping for violence against Andrew Bolt if you’re not also angry about a man who wrote a mass murder fantasy about the ABC.

  42. bg
    #2409593, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    You’re giving Rafe a shit test to police the blogs so he can’t make a general comment. This is just sophistry and insincere. If you can’t understand English, you can always do remedial classes through your local community college.

    Rafe made a specific remark about a Guardian comment thread being full of violent thoughts about Andrew Bolt and how ‘responsible lefties’ should respond. All I’m saying is, if you want to set a standard, you have to meet it yourself.

  43. .
    #2409597, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Where are your specific remarks about the Guardian articles and comments? Links please.

    Just sayin’

  44. bg
    #2409599, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    As I said before, I don’t think you should hold anyone other than the author of a bad comment responsible for that comment. But since Rafe disagrees; the double standard is his to deal with, not mine.

  45. Mark A
    #2409601, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    bg
    #2409590, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:57 pm
    if you’re not also angry about a man who wrote a mass murder fantasy about the ABC.

    Come again?
    You are deluded if you think that what it was.

  46. .
    #2409602, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    So your standards of behaviour you expect to carry yourself with are different (lower) to others?

    That makes you an insincere, shit testing, hypocrite, pal.

  47. bg
    #2409604, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    So your standards of behaviour you expect to carry yourself with are different (lower) to others?

    That makes you an insincere, shit testing, hypocrite, pal.

    No, I expect people simply to live by the standards they set for others. I follow the ones I set for others; Rafe doesn’t, that’s all.

  48. bg
    #2409605, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Come again?
    You are deluded if you think that what it was.

    Read the original text of Franklin’s article again; that’s exactly what it was.

  49. .
    #2409610, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    No it wasn’t. You claim to have read it but you are misrepresenting it.

    The Guardian commenters are not prefacing their comments in the same way.

    You expect your flunkies to live to a lower standard than your opponents and you have the chutzpah to lie about this and cloak yourself in the golden rule.

  50. Mark A
    #2409611, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    bg
    #2409605, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:09 pm
    Read the original text of Franklin’s article again; that’s exactly what it was.

    Read it a few times and I’m comfortable.
    I’m not Humpty Dumpty.

  51. t
    #2409613, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    No it wasn’t. You claim to have read it but you are misrepresenting it.

    The Guardian commenters are not prefacing their comments in the same way.

    You expect your flunkies to live to a lower standard than your opponents and you have the chutzpah to lie about this and cloak yourself in the golden rule.

    You sound pretty triggered there, snowflake. Or, as a wise man once said, Catallaxy commenters in general are “simply not used to being challenged by articulate, educated and intelligent individuals. They live in world where disagreement with their ideals can only be due to corruption or stupidity.”

  52. .
    #2409615, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    What load of gibbering crap. The only persons here triggered are “t” and “bg”, who are both lying hypocrites.

  53. Rafe Champion
    #2409616, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    bg I have in the past called out commenters on Catallaxy for bad language but I gave up on that a long time ago and nowadays I will settle for calling out people who advocate or condone violence.
    Franklin was not advocating or condoning violence, it was a thought experiment to highlight the naïve and irresponsible lefties who turn up on Q and A.
    It was not a hanging offence although it was in bad taste I think the apology from KW was a class act and I look forward to apologies from the people who wished violence on Andrew Bolt.

  54. 2dogs
    #2409617, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    One of the problems is the press does not hold the extremist imams to account. George Pell was accused of mishandling a paedophile case decades ago, and the press hounds him over it.

    These extemist imams preach hate weekly and no-one in the media questions them.

    If they had any integrity they’d be sticking a camera in the face of Juniad Thorne regularly.

  55. Rafe Champion
    #2409619, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    t I have in the past infuriated the shit out of leftwing bloggers by engaging them in polite dialogue.
    I look forward to exchanges with you on any topic you like to nominate:)

  56. Snoopy
    #2409621, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Catallaxy commenters in general are “simply not used to being challenged by articulate, educated and intelligent individuals.

    When that changes get back to me, alright?

  58. Mark A
    #2409625, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    t
    #2409613, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm
    as a wise man once said, Catallaxy commenters in general are “simply not used to being challenged by articulate, educated and intelligent individuals.

    Let them come and we shall engage them.
    Not many showed up in the past, though.
    Pity, that.

  59. Rafe Champion
    #2409627, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    PS t and bg is there any particular reason why you don’t have real names?
    Just sayin:)

Leave a Reply

