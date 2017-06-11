Mark Latham talks to Tommy Robinson

Mark Latham and Tommy Robinson.
Plus Guardian readers wishing harm on Andrew Bolt.
Calling responsible lefties, if you do not speak up to condemn the intolerance of your colleagues you share responsibility for their actions.
There shall be no taxation without misrepresentation.
Mark Latham was wasted on Sky News. His online presence will be far more effective.
Leftists don’t care about responsibilities.
Tommy Robinson is one of the bravest blokes in the English speaking world. Handy also that he is articulate and knows his subject.
Great interview by Latham. Succinct questions allowing his guest to expand on his answers.
Britain’s most hated man isn’t all that hateful
Well, proudrobert, instead of criticising weaklings why don’t you have a go? Would love to see your fucking nose squashed and pushed in the empty space between your ears where your brains should have been.
Surely you jest, for there is no such animal.
“Calling responsible lefties, if you do not speak up to condemn the intolerance of your colleagues you share responsibility for their actions”
Is such a thing possible…….a responsible Lefty? And as for the other kind, that is not much a deterrent. My take is it wild violence against conservatives that the majority seek. It brings with it a deep sense of moral outrage giving reise to that sense of moral superiority, you see. Just ask the brown shirts and black shirts of fascism who showed us all about this in the 1920’s and 1930’s. And the more cowardly politicians and law enforcement types allowed them to get away with it, the more it escalated.
Tommy Robinson is a modern day hero.
This is an even better interview with Tommy Robinson – and after listening to it you will come to the inescapable conclusion that the once-Great Britain is lost.
Mark Latham joins Rebel Media. Only good can come of this …
Britain’s class system means they won’t listen to Tommy.
Islam is a religion of peace, and if you say otherwise …
I’d be happy to introduce some of the commentators of the Guardian to my two friends, Mr Smith and Mr Wesson. They’re not very tolerant either – still they do need exercise occasionally.
Look at all the lefty comments….ad hom, ad hom, ad hom, ad hom ad nauseum. Is that REALLY all the left has got????
What about reasoned, intelligent, fact filled, robust debate? These leftys are a complete joke.
They are indeed.
Why did we let them win the cultural wars & dominate the education system then?
It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that the shame really is on us (the right) in this instance.
Those leftists are nasty vindictive Bitches and the female ones are just as bad .
Very pleased to see Mt Bolt using the correct terminology, i.e. “collectivists”.
Harrowing. He’ll definitely be killed, and everyone in power will let it happen, and do absolutely nothing about it. And most of them will say he deserved it.
I’m really not sure what the answer is at this point. Revolution, maybe.
It’s amazing that Catallaxy posters of all people would think to hold other people accountable for what’s said in a comment thread.
You can say what you like about Tommy (and his views certainly are confronting*), but he’s already survived a prison attack by moozleys that was intended to end his life.
The guy is a warrior for civilisation.
*I agree with all of them
A few weeks ago someone posted this in a Catallaxy thread:
without a single condemnation from a single poster or commenter. Physician, heal thyself, etc.
No praise either, bg.
Indeed. Both Latho and Claire Lehmann are impressive additions to the Rebel’s stable.
Goose, gander.
bg – why don’t you piss off back to the grauniad?
This is not a safe space, you fucking moron. People will vent their feelings.
You don’t have any right to judge them.
You’re on the wrong side of history, as you’re about to find out.
Tsk, tsk. Horrid talk. I don’t agree.
I didn’t see the comment, but does that help?
Perhaps ban the commenter? That’s how it works elsewhere.
Vent your feelings all you like—I’m all for unrestricted free speech. I’m just highly amused by the gross and habitual hypocrisy of Catallaxy commenters who set standards of behaviour for ‘lefties’ that they refuse to abide by themselves.
Why don’t you pick a fight with me bg – I feel I have not been hypocritical. I think you are here only to whinge. If you noticed the comment then, why didn’t you say something? Normally I am a stick in the mud and say something.
I don’t think people should be held responsible for the comments of others on their political side—only for their own. But Rafe clearly disagrees. I think is a fairly reckless position, given how digusting the Catallaxy comments section so frequently is.
No, that’s not clear at all.
Thankfully it is actually infrequent. The increase in frequency is actually concerning.
Bg in this instance i was addressing the lefties who applaud violence against Andrew Bolt. Is their behaviour ok with you?
Yes, he does:
No, it isn’t. But I don’t hold anyone other than their authors responsible for it, just as I suspect you would prefer not to be held responsible for the violent comments that get posted here from time to time.
So why would you bring it up?
Because it’s hypocritical to get on your high horse about Guardian comments threads if you don’t behave in a similar manner when it comes to your own website.
Tommy R has has numerous 4am police knocks on the door, and two-day interrogations. Even his poor wife has had the same while heavily pregnant, to the point she nearly lost one baby.
As the Dixie Chicks sang once upon a time: Everybody Knows, right from wrong. Except for politicians.
You brought something up you suspected was wrong?
Pointless.
What are you talking about?
Tell me what you find objectionable and I will have a look at it.
You’re giving Rafe a shit test to police the blogs so he can’t make a general comment. This is just sophistry and insincere. If you can’t understand English, you can always do remedial classes through your local community college.
Rafe,
It’s in the first comment I made. It’s also not the only disgusting or violent thing you’ll find if you trawl through Catallaxy threads. It was also at the same time as Sinclair and most of the commenters decided to die on the Roger Franklin hill, which is perhaps an even better example of what I mean. You can’t get all worked up about a comment thread on the Guardian hoping for violence against Andrew Bolt if you’re not also angry about a man who wrote a mass murder fantasy about the ABC.
Rafe made a specific remark about a Guardian comment thread being full of violent thoughts about Andrew Bolt and how ‘responsible lefties’ should respond. All I’m saying is, if you want to set a standard, you have to meet it yourself.
Where are your specific remarks about the Guardian articles and comments? Links please.
Just sayin’
As I said before, I don’t think you should hold anyone other than the author of a bad comment responsible for that comment. But since Rafe disagrees; the double standard is his to deal with, not mine.
bg
#2409590, posted on June 11, 2017 at 8:57 pm
if you’re not also angry about a man who wrote a mass murder fantasy about the ABC.
Come again?
You are deluded if you think that what it was.
So your standards of behaviour you expect to carry yourself with are different (lower) to others?
That makes you an insincere, shit testing, hypocrite, pal.
No, I expect people simply to live by the standards they set for others. I follow the ones I set for others; Rafe doesn’t, that’s all.
Read the original text of Franklin’s article again; that’s exactly what it was.
No it wasn’t. You claim to have read it but you are misrepresenting it.
The Guardian commenters are not prefacing their comments in the same way.
You expect your flunkies to live to a lower standard than your opponents and you have the chutzpah to lie about this and cloak yourself in the golden rule.
bg
#2409605, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:09 pm
Read the original text of Franklin’s article again; that’s exactly what it was.
Read it a few times and I’m comfortable.
I’m not Humpty Dumpty.
You sound pretty triggered there, snowflake. Or, as a wise man once said, Catallaxy commenters in general are “simply not used to being challenged by articulate, educated and intelligent individuals. They live in world where disagreement with their ideals can only be due to corruption or stupidity.”
What load of gibbering crap. The only persons here triggered are “t” and “bg”, who are both lying hypocrites.
bg I have in the past called out commenters on Catallaxy for bad language but I gave up on that a long time ago and nowadays I will settle for calling out people who advocate or condone violence.
Franklin was not advocating or condoning violence, it was a thought experiment to highlight the naïve and irresponsible lefties who turn up on Q and A.
It was not a hanging offence although it was in bad taste I think the apology from KW was a class act and I look forward to apologies from the people who wished violence on Andrew Bolt.
One of the problems is the press does not hold the extremist imams to account. George Pell was accused of mishandling a paedophile case decades ago, and the press hounds him over it.
These extemist imams preach hate weekly and no-one in the media questions them.
If they had any integrity they’d be sticking a camera in the face of Juniad Thorne regularly.
t I have in the past infuriated the shit out of leftwing bloggers by engaging them in polite dialogue.
I look forward to exchanges with you on any topic you like to nominate:)
When that changes get back to me, alright?
A nice example of dialogue – exchanging with the left on climate alarm.
t
#2409613, posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm
as a wise man once said, Catallaxy commenters in general are “simply not used to being challenged by articulate, educated and intelligent individuals.
Let them come and we shall engage them.
Not many showed up in the past, though.
Pity, that.
PS t and bg is there any particular reason why you don’t have real names?
Just sayin:)