Each and every one of these economic propositions is WRONG

I am doing a presentation in Los Angeles at the end of the week which I have titled “A Beginner’s Guide to Say’s Law”. At the centre of this presentation there is a slide that reads as shown below. And the point I am making, and will then set out to prove, is that not only was not one of these propositions accepted by John Stuart Mill nor by any of his mainstream classical contemporaries, but demonstrating that the classical economists were right is also far easier than you might think. This is the slide:
Economics is filled with nonsense no economist before the marginal revolution [1870], never mind the Keynesian Revolution [1936], would have believed:
A national economy is driven from the demand side
Classical economists had no theory to explain involuntary unemployment
Recessions can be caused by demand deficiency
Thinking of national saving as a flow of money makes sense
Unproductive public spending can make an economy grow
Profits are maximised where Marginal Revenue equals Marginal Cost
Supply and demand explains what businesses do and how markets work
You can discuss the operation of an economy without discussing the role of the entrepreneur in detail
Nor is it that our modern ways of thinking had never occurred in classical times. Every one of these propositions had their fringe-dwelling supporters but not only were none of these accepted by the classical mainstream but each and every one was also actively opposed. Today, of course, every one of these is mainstream. So what makes you actually believe in progress when economic theory was far more sound and acute 150 years ago than it is today?
” So what makes you actually believe in progress when economic theory was far more sound and acute 150 years ago than it is today?”
I think 150 years ago things were less complex but harsher. Possibly the obvious was more authentic (more obvious), by which I mean less spin and correlation/causal studies.
Steve – I had to read the first sentence of the slide a few times before comprehending to what you meant. I suggest you edit slightly to this:
Personally I think both Say’s and Keynesianism fall down on the time axis, although for different reasons. Although Say is much better than Keynes for certain pragmatic reasons. So for example point (3) is wrong since a panic can cause consumers to go on strike for many months at a time, due to fear. That impacts small business who live from day to day. They go bankrupt and fail to pay their suppliers. Who then also go bankrupt. Which then rolls through the economy as a supply collapse due to business collapses. Henry’s cash splash helped avoid that short time-frame fate by telegraphing confidence, but conversely Gillard’s long time-frame BER was completely wasted.
To me it signalled panic.
I think it’s a symptom of a bigger problem and its not just confined to economics.
We have professional journalists who spend their careers writing about politics but don’t know the basics like what “rights” are or what the difference between “left” and “right” is.
We have professional scientists who think our atmosphere works like a greenhouse and can heat our surface contrary to basic physics.
We have professional politicians who couldn’t tell you what the proper function of a government is and why, even if you had had a gun to their head.
We have professional businessmen who think producing solar panels and wind mills that cost more to make then they make back are good business decisions and that government subsidy is no different than investment.
There’s been a lot of talk of the death of expertise but I think there are plenty of experts, it’s the fundamentals that people seem to be forgetting or have never known in the first place. That and an ability to think properly about any given subject. Thinking is just not something that’s taught at all these days.
So without a grasp of fundamentals and without the ability to critically think about anything, you’ll find even the smartest, hardest working and professionally experienced people you meet are profoundly clueless about critical issues.
Snoopy – Look at it from the perspective of someone from Mt Druitt. They’re apprehensive about Lehman Bros etc from the nightly news. So they decide this week isn’t good for buying the new 200″ plasma TV. Let’s wait and see. So there’s an incipient buyers’ strike. Consumption suddenly becomes savings overnight.
Then Henry’s $900 sploshes into their bank account. Thanks!
That says to them the Govmint Has It In Hand and ooh I have $900 that I can spend!
A lot of small businesses may have survived as a result. And their creditors.
I agree the BER stuff was completely wasted. The local panic was over by then and that whole $17 billion went down the toilet, effectively.
Steve, adding something about lowering interest rates would make it even more relevant to our times…
John Key reduced marginal income tax rates, brought forward infrastructure projects and eased the regulatory burden on business.
Bruce, late life career in climate science awaits you!
🙂
Snoopy – I vividly recall that time. Consumer demand cratered amazingly. As I recall the US car industry barely sold a single car for two whole months.
A large business can survive that but a small business, with a bank overdraft, a business loan and extremely antsy bankers, cannot.
Multiply across the economy and thousands of small businesses and their creditors. It makes Azimov’s Hari Seldon sound plausible.
The problem now is that the relative pronoun “which” introduces a relative clause with a past subjunctive. You are effectively saying: “No economist before the marginal revolution would have believed economics is now filled with nonsense.”
Better to keep it simple and avoid absurdities”: No economist before the Marginal Revolution would have believed the nonsense which now fills economics.
You mean Kogan?
Remember when Malcolm suggested the government should limit bank deposit guarantees as a blanket would damage the market (i.e. squeeze small lenders).
Those were the days, when Malcolm actually showed knowledge of ways to avoid government destroying the economy.