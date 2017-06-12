Guest Post: Darren R Catictionary

One of my frustrations with Catallaxy is that as much as I find it beneficial to educate myself and share thoughts with like-minded far-far-right, raycist, homofauxbic, fridgofauxbic, meesogynist, radical extremists, I want to be able to do something practical about the state of our decline. I don’t want to have to avert my gaze when my grandchildren or great-grandchildren ask “Was it always this bad? What did YOU do when our freedoms were taken away, Muddy?”
I possess, however, limited financial resources, a great cynicism bordering on frothing rage regarding our political process, and senses of patience and tolerance for my fellow humans that decrease with every breath I take. So what CAN I do? While it may seem trivial in the grander scheme, one thing I can control is the language I use.
Some time ago an obscure English blogger by the name of G. Orwell posted about how language exerts influence over the population. If you control the language, you can control the people who use it. In “Politics and the English Language (1946),” Orwell wrote that language can “make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and … give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”
Our enemies – the internal ones I mean, those who hold open the gate for the barbarians – have long understood the power of language, and while we were comforting ourselves that impotence would rise in the end, they were busily redefining, reframing, and controlling one of the most indispensable tools that we as humans possess.
‘Fairness’ now means legal theft and redistribution; a misogynist (traditional spelling) is a heterosexual male who verbalises anything, at anytime; and ‘privilege’ has been redefined to mean a male of Anglo background consuming oxygen. Language is used to pathologise dissent and categorise people into ‘acceptable human’ and ‘unacceptable sub-human’ classes.
It is not enough for us to passively avoid using our enemy’s preferred language – ‘progressive’ for example. Though that is necessary (language dies without use), it is a topic for another post.
We must actively both reclaim or neutralise that which was stolen from us, and shape new words, new forms of language that will serve us, rather than define us as willing victims. It is the latter goal I want to focus on with this post.
Let’s get down to business. I propose that we begin to reclaim our language by creating a Catallaxy dictionary – a Catictionary – of new words.
From time to time, some of the more lucid commenters on here reveal a pithy, entertaining word or phrase that is both descriptive and ‘catchy.’ These might sometimes be scrolled past and go unnoticed, hence the purpose of a Catictionary to record and offer them for wider use.
For example, Fred Lenin recently gave us ‘Naggot’ which I’m guessing is a conjunction of nazi and maggot, and refers to a certain highly paid public servant without whom, according to this same individual, our society would descend into a spiral of name-calling and malevolent staring.
Viva added ‘Insulterati’ which needs no further explanation, and Myrddin Seren contributed ‘Accelerated National Ruin.’
Bill Thompson has given us a ‘Flannery’ as a measurement of rain (“I think we’ve had over 75 “Flannerys” in the past week”), which Entropy defined as “…50 GL…Wivenhoe Dam [in south east Queensland] at 1,165 GL is…23.3 Flannerys.”
John Constantine has put forward “the Looting Class,” which is a more accurate description of the polite, almost respectable “Rentseekers;” “Ruinables” as a more truthful version of the playful ‘Renewballs;” “Interchangeable Filthcog;” and “Spitcoin: their internal currency of choice, the more spitcoins a swampy accumulates, the higher on their virtue ladder they are elevated and the greater the range of lesser deplorable people they can spit down on.”
The word or phrase need not be political either, as Chris gave us ‘Grammargasm.’
My own contributions, such as the “Year Zero Party” for the Greens, “Anxiety-Porn Pimps” for the so-called mainstream media, and Malspasm: the involuntary nervous twitching that takes place in a long-deceased political corpse as a result of the delayed release of gases and toxins stored within the empty testicular cavity, have all sunk without a trace over the past 12 months. This could be either because they were obscure references unable to be easily recalled, or due to my overestimation of the feline ability to acknowledge my awesomeness. I’m leaning heavily towards the latter.
These examples are simply ones I have noticed during my infrequent visits here. No doubt I have missed many others, and perhaps I may have misattributed one or two, so this is your opportunity to add/subtract/praise lavishly.
The challenge will be to find words that both inform and entertain. Creative expletives, for example, while they may seem accurate and serve to express our private frustration, may not have the wider appeal that a word needs to become known and used beyond a narrow societal sub-group or echo chamber.
Obviously we also need to avoid anything potentially libellous, and please, let’s not get distracted by the argument about what the ‘W’ in ‘SJW’ stands for. Remember, we want to focus on NEW words.
Undoubtedly there will be playful eye-gouging, voodoo incantations, and tear-and-spittle-flecked tantrums over the effectiveness of each suggestion, but again, the beginning is here and now, with our language. It is one thing we can always control. If we choose to. That’s the key word here – choice.
It would be a wasted opportunity if the words we chose to use on here amongst ourselves simply sat in a clichéd dusty corner, slipped into a coma through lack of TLC, and decomposed gracefully under the pile of mouldy, unsold Malcolm Turnbull biographies titled “I Did It.”
Right on Comrade!
I have always favoured the word ‘Termites‘ to describe the political, media, legal and academic elite that are destroying our cultures, societies and civilization from within.
Out of interest, Wiki classifies Termites in the Cockroach family (which is very apt), since they scuttle around dark places and are only visible when you shine a light on them.
I’d add “rockwasp”.
Right of centre knowitall white anglosaxon protestant.
Me, in other words. 😀
Love it!
I think “CO2 conjecture” is more precise than CAGW, climate change because it refers to and highlights the fragility of the basic assumption.
Maybe “right of centre knowledgeable white anglosaxon protestant” would better, on hindsight.
Also regarding your comments Muddy:
One of the fads of the nineties was ‘deconstruction’ in the subject of English. Students were taught to deconstruct Shakespeare for the racist, sexist and anti-Left themes. And etc.
I detect a slight lessening of this crap lately for a quite pragmatic reason (although the cultural Marxists still teach it). That is because if you teach kids to be suspicious of the motives of a historical writer then they might also be suspicious of, say, ABC propaganda.
Can’t have that.
So I think I see a slow walking back from this idea of ‘deconstruction’, as I don’t think our Gaia priest-class quite likes their word to be distrusted by the proles.
Re our energy policy masters, try “dimwitterati”, or ‘tosserrati’, or variants.
Bloody good idea. Something along the lines of the Viz Profannisaurus so you can look up meanings and find synonyms to insult and baffle SJW’s with.
Sydney was fogged this morning.
Foggy unable to think clearly; confused.
Many “not have the foggiest (idea)”
Generational Guilt – the blaming of me for something that was done before I was born. Indigenous, gay, female and “climate experts” are the usual accusers. (accusuals?)
“Christianists” – they did the Crusades and the Inquisition.
They’re not real Christians, like the Islamists aren’t real Islamics.
Following steve.
Cultural guilticide
A quick note from work. Thanks for the suggestions so far, but can we remove my real name please Sinc? Thanks.
False equivalence, gary.
The argument that Islam is just like Christianity because Crusades
Koraninanity
Nice one, [email protected] I think green slime needs to be used at all times when referring to the cancer. The Filth remains as the general term of endearment for the ALP-ABC. Social Justice Woofers has some currency. AntifaNancyboiz could be good, given their inability to sort a well known White Aging Guy. It also accommodates Gerard’s late mutt. Balancers, for those who always look on the bright side of any beheading or car crushing event – e.g. the Dickless Tracey in the UK who marvelled at the multiculti nature of the victims of the latest Mighty Momicide. That is all.
http://www.orwell.ru/library/essays/politics/english/e_polit/
See also the Appendix to 1984
Surfdom – the indolent lifestyle and slacktivist world on the internet
(originally generated by a typo by jonesy today about the coming serfdom under leftist rule)
Nagot – a nagging bigoted person, typified by Gillian Triggs
(originally generated by a typo by I forget whom, trying to label Triggs a maggot)
Troughsnouters
Oops! Apologies for not reading your post carefully. Clearly Fred L owns naggot.
I’d nominate niggardly but it is a real word.
Bruce of Newcastle
I would avoid “rockwasp”. Too easy to confuse with rockspider.😀😀
The “ruling” class, from the UN down to all major political parties and NGO hangers-on –
the unintelligentsia.
“Gated Community” – collective term for inner city Greens-voting suburbs largely immune from the consequences of their political actions.
“Grotesque National Product” – new monetary measure describing the shrinking difference between the slightly increasing Gross National Product and the out of control total Federal and State Government debt.
“Alt-Racist” – reactionary throwback who believes that a man should be judged by the content of his character, not the colour of his skin.
“Neo-Apartheid” – progressive, compassionate policy that supposes that locking certain sections of the community into their old non-Western, non-technological culture will magically result In improved standards of living.
“Orwellian” – (of the Right): a warning of the dangers of state control; (of the Left): an instruction manual to lead us cheerfully to the benefits of state control.
“MsGuided” – a state of mind whereby a tiny fraction of a percentage of angry, talentless, extremist women with no social skills believe they know exactly what all remaining women think, feel and desire, if only the Patriarchy let them.
“Patriarchy” – a system whereby powerful, aggressive, dominant alpha males control the lives of helpless, passive, trembling females….if that’s alright with you, Dear.
(IainC of The Ponds)
Koranimals
Squandermonkies
The unity partys
Men of no appearance
Just a few.