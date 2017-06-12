Guest Post: Warty The Dark Side of the Moon Earth.

I listened to a Mark Stein video clip on his instantly recognisable blog, and he was talking about the number of Western young girls that were turning to Islam. He points out how these same girls, were rudderless, would go to the pub, get plastered, go outside and pass out in their own vomit. Many of girls had had relationship after failed relationship, and ended up feeling life was both hideously ugly and pointless. So, as Mark says, Islam steps in to fills the void.

The thing is, our society used not to be like this. If you were to go back just seventy years, at the close of WWII, there was a lot more stability in society, even a sense of optimism, though you can hardly say that of Australia today.

Just think of it, we have what you might call a throw away society. The vacuum cleaner stops working, but you know that it’d be cheaper to discard it and buy a brand new replacement than to get it repaired. This is partly due to the fact that the bloke that used to repair these things was paid more in a month than the Bangladeshi factory worker who assembled it would make in a year. But you also suspect the machine was never designed to operate even a month beyond its warranty expiry date.

The same principle applies to marriage. A couple falls in love (the relationship was possibly motivated by passion in the first place) and the first significant conflict and they throw up their arms in dismay and separate. The defeatist sentiment is that it’d be simpler to call it quits, find someone else and start again.

Living life on those terms is meaningless, mechanical. These are people who are only half awake.

So you have to ask yourself, why it is that Islam can step in and apparently solve some of these issues and not Christianity? Is it because Islam appears to offer certainty, whilst Christianity is in full retreat?

Mark Stein suggests the problem goes back as far as WWI, when there was a dramatic loss of confidence following the horrors of all out war, where once powerful, confident nations willingly pulled the self-destruct lever, for what might seem to have been the most trivial reasons: pride, national pride, and an unwillingness to back down.

My own feeling is that the seeds of destruction were sown well before the two world wars. The ‘cult of individualism’ was let loose over the course of The Enlightenment, which was so lauded because it taught us to think for ourselves. Unfortunately it taught us to seek that nebulous, open-ended virtue called ‘freedom’, whose bounds we have been attempting to breaking ever since, to the point that it has begun to turn in on itself, with anarchy morphing into tyranny. Freedom gives every appearance of offering liberty, but at the same time creating uncertainty, eventually a form of existential nihilism. The result is misery, not buoyancy. Divisiveness, not the short-lived optimism of the 1950s.

Prior to the first movements towards democracy; and prior to those Enlightenment thinkers like Descarte, Loche, Bourke, Rousseau and Nietzsche, to name a few, who wrote at the same time that democracy was gathering momentum, the Church had given the members of society a sense of mission and a sense of certainty. It was strictly hierarchical, yet most were content to fulfil their role (despite the fake history propounded by Marx and Engels).

The Enlightenment undermined the authority of the church, in offering the individual his autonomy, whilst the Industrial Revolution hastened the process.

In preindustrial times it proved rather difficult for the individual to think for himself, when he lacked food on the table, clothes on his back and a roof over his head. The ability to read and to reflect was available only to the elites.

Today we have reached the point where the liberation movements and the civil rights movements of the late 1960s are beginning to produce a significant polarisation in society, particularly with regards to the ramped up divisiveness produced by identity politics, by attitudes of ‘grievance’ and ideas to do with gender fluidity; where the individual can decide for itself to be lesbian, homosexual or transgender and all the weird variations between.

But these neo Marxists are not happy with that, they seek to shut down any debate that opposes what is, after all, an entirely unnatural lifestyle. So right becomes wrong and wrong becomes right, and you risk your reputation, even personal safety, should you dare to oppose them.

The irony is that this ‘hard left’ (these people are indeed on the very fringe of society, supported by the Greens, Labor and a number of Liberals) are reinforced by some of our largest corporations like Westpac, Qantas and Telstra. With their advertising might these large entities have sought to legitimise the abnormal, giving it the appearance of normality.

As the climate of intolerance grows apace, the true conservatives in society are slowly but surely being denied a voice, and are themselves being steadily thrust to the very fringe of society.

We now live in the half light of an Orwellian world, where liberty has morphed into its very opposite: intolerance. And yet far too many of us are not yet aware of it.