Guest Post: Warty The Dark Side of the Moon Earth.

I listened to a Mark Stein video clip on his instantly recognisable blog, and he was talking about the number of Western young girls that were turning to Islam. He points out how these same girls, were rudderless, would go to the pub, get plastered, go outside and pass out in their own vomit. Many of girls had had relationship after failed relationship, and ended up feeling life was both hideously ugly and pointless. So, as Mark says, Islam steps in to fills the void.
The thing is, our society used not to be like this. If you were to go back just seventy years, at the close of WWII, there was a lot more stability in society, even a sense of optimism, though you can hardly say that of Australia today.
Just think of it, we have what you might call a throw away society. The vacuum cleaner stops working, but you know that it’d be cheaper to discard it and buy a brand new replacement than to get it repaired. This is partly due to the fact that the bloke that used to repair these things was paid more in a month than the Bangladeshi factory worker who assembled it would make in a year. But you also suspect the machine was never designed to operate even a month beyond its warranty expiry date.
The same principle applies to marriage. A couple falls in love (the relationship was possibly motivated by passion in the first place) and the first significant conflict and they throw up their arms in dismay and separate. The defeatist sentiment is that it’d be simpler to call it quits, find someone else and start again.
Living life on those terms is meaningless, mechanical. These are people who are only half awake.
So you have to ask yourself, why it is that Islam can step in and apparently solve some of these issues and not Christianity? Is it because Islam appears to offer certainty, whilst Christianity is in full retreat?
Mark Stein suggests the problem goes back as far as WWI, when there was a dramatic loss of confidence following the horrors of all out war, where once powerful, confident nations willingly pulled the self-destruct lever, for what might seem to have been the most trivial reasons: pride, national pride, and an unwillingness to back down.
My own feeling is that the seeds of destruction were sown well before the two world wars. The ‘cult of individualism’ was let loose over the course of The Enlightenment, which was so lauded because it taught us to think for ourselves. Unfortunately it taught us to seek that nebulous, open-ended virtue called ‘freedom’, whose bounds we have been attempting to breaking ever since, to the point that it has begun to turn in on itself, with anarchy morphing into tyranny. Freedom gives every appearance of offering liberty, but at the same time creating uncertainty, eventually a form of existential nihilism. The result is misery, not buoyancy. Divisiveness, not the short-lived optimism of the 1950s.
Prior to the first movements towards democracy; and prior to those Enlightenment thinkers like Descarte, Loche, Bourke, Rousseau and Nietzsche, to name a few, who wrote at the same time that democracy was gathering momentum, the Church had given the members of society a sense of mission and a sense of certainty. It was strictly hierarchical, yet most were content to fulfil their role (despite the fake history propounded by Marx and Engels).
The Enlightenment undermined the authority of the church, in offering the individual his autonomy, whilst the Industrial Revolution hastened the process.
In preindustrial times it proved rather difficult for the individual to think for himself, when he lacked food on the table, clothes on his back and a roof over his head. The ability to read and to reflect was available only to the elites.
Today we have reached the point where the liberation movements and the civil rights movements of the late 1960s are beginning to produce a significant polarisation in society, particularly with regards to the ramped up divisiveness produced by identity politics, by attitudes of ‘grievance’ and ideas to do with gender fluidity; where the individual can decide for itself to be lesbian, homosexual or transgender and all the weird variations between.
But these neo Marxists are not happy with that, they seek to shut down any debate that opposes what is, after all, an entirely unnatural lifestyle. So right becomes wrong and wrong becomes right, and you risk your reputation, even personal safety, should you dare to oppose them.
The irony is that this ‘hard left’ (these people are indeed on the very fringe of society, supported by the Greens, Labor and a number of Liberals) are reinforced by some of our largest corporations like Westpac, Qantas and Telstra. With their advertising might these large entities have sought to legitimise the abnormal, giving it the appearance of normality.
As the climate of intolerance grows apace, the true conservatives in society are slowly but surely being denied a voice, and are themselves being steadily thrust to the very fringe of society.
We now live in the half light of an Orwellian world, where liberty has morphed into its very opposite: intolerance. And yet far too many of us are not yet aware of it.
When you have an education system that has underpinned the efforts of the left to infiltrate or destroy every foundation of Western civilisation did we really expect that it was going to end any other way?
People need something to believe in.
#leftismiscancer
I think the term you are looking for is “degeneracy”.
The road to surfdom!
Effin spellchecker. Serfdom!
On second thoughts….maybe the first one fits the attitude.
Leftardism has crept into every corner of our once mighty institutions, even infesting what is beamed into our living rooms via the government sponsored ABC and Gillian Triggs AHRC lament about dinner table conversations. Even our rights to free speech have been muzzled and commentators attacked for holding a different opinions.
No, this war has already been fought and lost and nobody of any political persuasion has the guts to take on the elites and restore some balance.
Some see the next western Great Awakening is occurring.
After a couple of generation nihilistic anti spiritual reaction to the last period. At the current time we see a few versions:
* The “anti religion” groups worshipping their Global Warming graven images
* The Islamic option the writer describes
* The rise in Christianity in east Asia
The kids growing up in this hyper competitive world where the globe is connected in new ways will need wisdom & respite.
It seems to me that relatively few people have the personal capacity and resources to take advantage of freedom to create liberty (or whatever benefit it is they seek).
And therein lies the problem: frustration at their own limitations, jealousy at the success of the less limited – these emotions are powerful drivers of the ‘snotfair’ response in the bulk of society. And this loose thread is exploited cynically by people who look to use division for their own purposes.
Bill Shorten springs to mind in the Australian context.
Then along came Donald Trump.
Headline on the Canberra Times web page today:
“This honours list is likely the most progressive ever”
Brought to you by a “Liberal” PM.
Cate Blanchett, Ross Garnaut, Alan Joyce.
Read and weep.
A lot of this is over thinking.
This is mostly warty’s opinion , not Stein’s.
The enlightenment and what came out od decentralising the bureaucracy of the elites who had owned Christianity until it was translated into English, became a force and a beacon of light , prosperous free people bringing on the highlight of humanity, regards all human endeavour.
Christianity exploded once the common man owned the words of their lord, and not their corrupt betters.
It was still going stronger than it was during the enlightment as it spread across the globe converting millions, until the very recent years, caused entirely by the enemies of our Christian god grabbing our institutions to spread their vileness upon the greatest civilisation the world has ever known.
Due entirely to the common man being able to read the bible and understanding the very individualism that caused his greatness, it is not individualism that is the problem.
It is simply collectivists in charge of educating the young.
The worst that can be said about Christianity is it’s tolerance since (and only since) the common man stuck his nose into the pages, of their enemies, to walk amongst them.
There is a fine line never successfully walked until things get too far out of hand.
Look to the revival of Christianity in the USSR, to see all is not lost.
There has always been evil amongst the earth.
We let it teach our children, and we still do.
Those kids are grown up and are teaching the next stage of the degeneration.
And this is purely the cancer.
And yet far too many of us are not yet aware of it.
We’ve been aware of it for some time. It has “progressed” so far that there may be no unmessy solution, if there’s to be a solution at all.
STEYN.
A poorly addressed issue is the practical application of law.
I suspect one of the biggest advantages that Christian nations had through the Enlightenment to the current era is that the adherence to law was a religious requirement for the many who were Christian and a social requirement (ie peer pressure) for those people who weren’t Christians.
That meant the investment by government in law and policing could be relatively small.
The present day we are seeing the rise of the green-left religion, which has no such religious requirement. Rather it becomes ‘catch me if you can’. The law and policing costs have risen, which then sucks in tax revenue. It also causes more fear, distrust of strangers and instability.
Then there’re the muslims – who religiously are required to obey sharia and not the laws of a non-muslim government. So we see substantially muslim gangs operating in Sydney running drugs and car rebirthing. Which has required a Middle-Eastern Organised Crime Squad in NSW. And the jihadis are so busy that NSW has just announced another Supermax just for them.
Law and policing costs are skyrocketing, especially when you consider the private security industry.
Another advantage after the Reformation that Christian nations had was that if some scientist made a discovery the Christians would not persecute them, or at least not so much. So there was more ability to research things which were new and innovative.
Conversely in muslim dominated countries, any scientist who discovered something new risked being beheaded. So not much innovation occurs in those countries.
And here in our new Green-Progressive utopia we’re increasingly seeing unreason: researchers who are sceptical of any progressive doctrine, from climate to gender to politics to economics, are persecuted, mobbed and sacked from their jobs.
That was the benefit of Christianity – open mindedness and rule of law. We’re losing both.
1. Guest Author – that would be Mark Steyn
2. jonesy – No no please keep surfdom. It works well as a descriptor: Indolent lifestyle and slacktivism on the internet.
3. Unlike the author, I beleive the conservatives are getting less tolerant of the intolerant, are on the move, are seeking like-minded true believers, and are ditching the fakes.
It’s Mark Steyn, and Descartes and Locke.
“The Enlightenment undermined the authority of the church, in offering the individual his autonomy”
Yes, Kant has a lot to answer for.
More generally, the Enlightenment philosophers rejection of the Christian doctrine of original sin meant that they couldn’t foresee that the freedom they advocated for would inevitably descend into license and thence nihilism.