Mike Nahan vs Australian Liberty Alliance

Posted in a comment by old bloke on the Mark Latham and Tommy Robinson thread.

Debbie Robinson of the ALA had police calling at her home too frequently. At first she welcomed them, thinking that they had some advice to offer regarding her personal safety, but they only wanted to question her regarding the Australian Liberty Alliance. These visits became annoying, the police would even visit when Debbie and her husband weren’t home and would question their children.

She had to see her solicitor who took action to stop this police harassment. Later a whistle-blower in the WA public service sent her copies of emails from a then government minister to a local imam saying that he was taking action to stop the ALA from developing in WA.

That minister was Mike Nahan, now Leader of the Opposition.