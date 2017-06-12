Mike Nahan vs Australian Liberty Alliance

Posted in a comment by old bloke on the Mark Latham and Tommy Robinson thread.
Debbie Robinson of the ALA had police calling at her home too frequently. At first she welcomed them, thinking that they had some advice to offer regarding her personal safety, but they only wanted to question her regarding the Australian Liberty Alliance. These visits became annoying, the police would even visit when Debbie and her husband weren’t home and would question their children.
She had to see her solicitor who took action to stop this police harassment. Later a whistle-blower in the WA public service sent her copies of emails from a then government minister to a local imam saying that he was taking action to stop the ALA from developing in WA.
That minister was Mike Nahan, now Leader of the Opposition.
Mike Nahan? to a local imam? Why?
Why am l not suprised? The Liberal party are a party of the left. There can be no doubt about that.
I remember years ago hearing on this site that the IPA was letting itself be bossed around by some Muslim group or other. I wonder if Mike Nahan was in charge then as well.
Malfeasance in public office? Refer to the AFP.
The Liberals are part of the problem, no longer approaching any solution.
Mike Nahan = Collaborator
So then there are far more invested in destroying the ALA and advancing Islam, the LDP, Turnbullians, that ilk and their installers, than those invested in advancing freedom of speech and association.
I wish that wasn’t already so bleeding obvious, but then again it is good to be reminded on occasion of just how many friends, really aren’t.
What coles and woolies do when someone new opens up down the road.
That’s a concern.
We all know that nothing will happen about this, don’t we.
The Liberals are desperate to prevent the right-wing base from leaving.
Good. That means they are scared.
All that now is required is for optional preferential voting to be instituted in the House of Reps and the LNP will be eradicated.
Of course they might return to being the conservative party of Australia, thereby removing the need for the ALA, ACP, PHON, SFF and others. We are fleeing to those parties only because the LNP aren’t representing us.
Ditch green crap.
Balance the budget.
Defund the ABC.
Ban muslim immigration.
You can do it Libs. You know you can. Trump has shown you the way.
Nathan must resign from the party and parliament immediately.
(srr how am I Forester or David Leyonhjelm to blame for this reprehensible behaviour? Please cut it out.)
We all know the Liberals will shaft any right wing minor party.
They tried to litigate the LDP out of existence, they put Hanson in gaol and now they’re harassing Debbie Robinson.
Cory is probably too well connected to be taken down so easily. I imagine they’re scheming away to shaft him too, along with concocting schemes to outflank the ALP from the left, like a never ending laundry list of budget items.
If you mean govt and police will officially do nothing, doesn’t really matter, other than it would be better for govt and police if they did.
This is sadly all too believable … but totally inexcusable. This needs to be spread far and wide. Nahan must go.
Dcimmi, Collaborater, Quisling and Petainist. Let’s go the Full Monty. Resign, snivelling girlyman.
Nahan was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1950 as one of 13 children and grew up on a small farm, later graduating with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Western Michigan University. After arriving in Australia in the late 1970s, he received a doctorate in economics from the Australian National University having previously completed a master’s degree in agricultural economics.
Yet another septic commie academic, at least this time not from California. This dump is infested with the bastards, and expect more as they flee the horrors of Trumpistan, knowing there’s a safe haven here for bedwetting sitzpinklers and hirsute harridans. Australia doesn’t even qualify for the descriptor “toilet”; more akin to a roadside earthern squat in Bangladesh, populated with cockroaches, assorted intestinal parasites, and things that feature in an X Files episode.
Mike Naham, don’t know who he is but I’m sure the devil’s spawn would be a more honest player in this Islam debate.
Only Australian born and raised should be permitted to stand for public office. At least then voters would know candidates are familiar with our culture.
Verballing bullshitters who prevent any full and open discussion cause all this shit, and they know it.
Libs don’t exist any more the Reps exist; they’re only a major face of the UNiParty that serves the UN.
False Hope parties will be given their little public trials to make them look like they’re ‘fighting for the people against the establishment’, but that never lasts, as they soon find themselves having to run and hide from any of the votes they were elected by the people to represent them in.
That would exclude Debbie Robinson.
Looks like he is familiar with it.
Can’t see the WA Lieborals sticking with Nahan for too long anyway. He comes across as a bit of a weirdo. After the magnificent succession planning and electoral success of Emperor Barney and the WA Lieboral Party there ain’t many to choose from though.
Broce of N do you not know a certain leaders of a National Socialist party in Germany was voted in with optional first past the post voting system after first indoctrinated the young (particulsrly at Universties) as H-jungen and then using his thugs ( think of union and socialist thugs) to stop ordinary people (particularly the old) from voting. Our system of compulsory, prefential voting is the best in the world. All it needs is proof of identity at voting (to stop union thugs voting for dead and unregistered) and computer checks to ensure junion thugs do not vote multple times as they do now. The senate voting needs to crap above the line voting and a lomit of say 10 preference votes (ie only the first 10 counted.). Also no money should be given to any candidate that can not get more then 10% of first prefernce votes. Hopefully that woul eliminate most of the Greens.
a doctorate in economics from the Australian National University
– there’s the problem. If only he had an education.
No. I think you’re totally wrong here.
Hitler was first appointed as a compromise before the 1933 election. Then there was a Reichstag election shortly afterwards. They were already the ruling party with Hitler as Chancellor and used state and their private thugs to intimidate opponents and voters.
This would have made it even easier for Hitler to come to power. They got 43.91% of the vote in 1933. They had a 88.74% turnout anyway.
Germany had list PR. Bruce wants optional preferential voting, and for it to be non-compulsory.
‘The Liberals are desperate to prevent the right-wing base from leaving.’
Bullshit. Nutters like the ALA don’t count. They are not Lib base, never were and never will be. We have had a big win taking on McGowan’s intent to destroy Perth Mod, done to placate the extreme union leftwing of his party to whom he owes his leadership. There are no WA Lib base ppl on this blog, just nutters. I tried to inform readers of the protest in preparation, they didn’t even know, didn’t know how to find out, care.
Keep a gallon or two of tar remover in the laundry Mike.
Habib
#2410117, posted on June 12, 2017 at 1:10 pm
You’re being too kind.
Unfortunately this is the standard politician today, and has been so for decades. All this destruction and undermining of this Country’s best interests didn’t happen overnight, or by accident.
Cretinous, ignorant, sports-addicted (give them bread and circuses..) voters have fully supported the fetid, faeculent two-party system and are simply getting what they want.
Always have, always will.