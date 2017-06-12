Plausible deniability

Yobbo emails to report these pictures all over Perth:

But Socialist Alliance are ahead of us – apparently it is all a hoax.

The group also posted a comment on their Facebook page to clarify it had nothing to do with the posters.

“Obviously we didn’t produce or put these up and we are committed to fighting racism and anti-semitism,” it wrote.

“Presumably they are made by the sad and desperate far right in an attempt to discredit us.