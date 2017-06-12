Liberty Quote
But anyone who after the twentieth century still thinks that thoroughgoing socialism, nationalism, imperialism, mobilization, central planning, regulation, zoning, price controls, tax policy, labor unions, business cartels, government spending, intrusive policing, adventurism in foreign policy, faith in entangling religion and politics, or most of the thoroughgoing nineteenth-century proposals for government action are still neat, harmless ideas for improving our lives is not paying attention.— Deirdre McCloskey
Q&A Forum: June 12, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Looks like a case of everyone agreeing with everyone. Put me down for 7.
Queer & gAy.
Gerbil Warming Edition
5 please
Josh Frydenberg, warmist;
Mark Butler, warmist;
Alan Finkel, warmist;
Rosemary Sinclair, warmist;
Amanda McKenzie, warmist.
FIFY
=2.675*34.67/(0.676+1.999)-0.67-27
π please
Thanks Sal
=2.675*34.67/(0.676+1.999)-0.67-26
Revised. First attempt already taken.
Why do you subject yourselves to this? Is it like a train wreck and you find you cannot look away?
Not sure I really understand the ritual.
Konbanwa Troops
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
27 please Carpe
15, please Carpe.
Carpy, Good evening..I am in for 69 tonight.
19 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
65 interruptions please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
Cpt Seahawks 65
Evening Carpe-sama
18 for me. Live from Namba.
A warm and climate inducing 18 please.
26 please, oh Great Sven!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
Cpt Seahawks 65
EvilElvis 19
Not sure I really understand the ritual.
Happiness can be found in the smallest things.
Evening Carpe-sama
22 for me please. Live from a globally cooled Namba.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
Cpt Seahawks 65
EvilElvis 19
Mark from Melbourne 26
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
Cpt Seahawks 65
EvilElvis 19
Mark from Melbourne 26
Spitfire 22
Such a conundrum. Kids want to watch ‘Science of Stupid’, so I’ve flicked Q&A on. Apparently Richard Hammond should be on, not a panel of dicks…
Konbanwa Supitofia (Spitfire)
I’ll have 8, thanks Carpe
30.5 please Carpe
Grumpy = 8, or in his language two cubed.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
Cpt Seahawks 65
EvilElvis 19
Mark from Melbourne 26
Spitfire 22
Beachside 8
3 please Carpe
It’s time troops
Put on your woad, tighten your sporran and;
llllleeeetttsss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuummmbbbllleeeee
And the crowd is 95% Swampy
For historical accuracy might I suggest that Carpe refer to Spitfire as Capstan?
Fun fact
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
Cpt Seahawks 65
EvilElvis 19
Mark from Melbourne 26
Spitfire 22
Beachside 8
Uh Oh 3
Who will be the first to tell us clean energy is free?
Just think, come the revolution, all you have to do is convert and beard up and these are the people that you can throw off the skyscraper.
Can’t these effers just say a kollective “I agree with the other unpolished turds on the panel” and go home after the first 5 minutes?
1st question from a swampy
Who complains about rising electricity prices, but wants a “carbon” tax
Dickhead
I think I will have to pass on this fun fest.
The cheapest thing to do is nothing.
Could I have 37 please Carpe. Is this the double jackpotted mega prize chaps?
Don’t look at the details!!! Trust us that the outcome will be great.
First question. Polluters, Carbon. Poor old carbon dioxide misses out again.
Yes it is
Finkel will blow his report out of the water tonight..he will confuse everyone…even Josh
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
Cpt Seahawks 65
EvilElvis 19
Mark from Melbourne 26
Spitfire 22
Beachside 8
Uh Oh 3
Rob K 37
Queer & gAy.
LOL. Love it!
Beachside needs to change his number. It’s good that I beat Grumpy for the number.
Finkel looks like wayne swan on a bad hair day
Josh needs to stand up for TA right now…
this is going to be the gerbil warmening hour kids
A dollar for how many times Abbott666 and Trump gets a mention tonight, please.
Rosie Aussies think about this total FU every time a bill arrives
Now that I’ve found you, if I’m not too late, please may I have 47. Thanks Mr. Vein.
Pie in the sky magic pudding claptrap everywhere. Lalalalala
I might need a box of no doze tonight,
And we have amanda the climate council token bimbo
This is one party rule. Both sides want to screw us based on a fantasy invented by opportunists, and can only argue on the superficial details.
” …….. the least cost way of chaaaanging the ….. ”
If you say so, Mum.
So far – Green propaganda.
“Guys are always telling me how much they love climate action”.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Classical Hero 7
Mark A 5
Grumpy ? Fuck nose
A Reader 3.17
Eddystone 27
ZK2A 15
Pecker 69
Turtle of WA 19
Cpt Seahawks 65
EvilElvis 19
Mark from Melbourne 26
Spitfire 22
Beachside 8
Uh Oh 3
Rob K 37
Andy saurus 47
By market signal, Josh means his play to influence all team players to discontinue the black suit previously led.
And China and India et al can keep increasing their emissions for at least another decade or so.
Could someone ask how taxing the shit out of people will lower the worlds temperature
Butler is really happy to laugh it off. Yep back to TA’s target.Yep yet no solution offered just ALP/Green crap…mate found out!!! yet again
Finkel’s best quality is his lack of personality.
What a BS fest.
My God Amanda is a smarmy smirky condescending twerp.
Bugger this, I thought the show would be almost interruption free, but he can’t help himself.
My prediction of 5 was blown out of water already.
Ha! When the left took up the global warming delusion they stopped even pretending to care about the poor. Anyway, poor people are great. You can buy their vote by offering free stuff.