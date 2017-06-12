Q&A Forum: June 12, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, June 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
75 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 12, 2017

  1. classical_hero
    #2410544, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Looks like a case of everyone agreeing with everyone. Put me down for 7.

  2. Turtle of WA
    #2410545, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Queer & gAy.

    Gerbil Warming Edition

  4. Turtle of WA
    #2410551, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Josh Frydenberg, warmist;
    Mark Butler, warmist;
    Alan Finkel, warmist;
    Rosemary Sinclair, warmist;
    Amanda McKenzie, warmist.

  5. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2410554, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Josh Frydenberg, warmist;
    Mark Butler, warmist;
    Alan Finkel, warmist;
    Rosemary Sinclair, warmist;
    Amanda McKenzie, warmist.
    Tony Jones, warmist.

    FIFY

  6. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2410555, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    =2.675*34.67/(0.676+1.999)-0.67-27

  9. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2410560, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    =2.675*34.67/(0.676+1.999)-0.67-26

    Revised. First attempt already taken.

  10. Slim Cognito
    #2410561, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Why do you subject yourselves to this? Is it like a train wreck and you find you cannot look away?

    Not sure I really understand the ritual.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410565, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

    Bidding is open

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2410568, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    15, please Carpe.

  14. Pecker
    #2410569, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Carpy, Good evening..I am in for 69 tonight.

  15. Turtle of WA
    #2410570, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    19 please Jugulum.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410571, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:24 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410574, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:26 pm

  18. Cpt Seahawks
    #2410575, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    65 interruptions please Carpe.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410577, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:29 pm

  20. Spitfire
    #2410578, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Evening Carpe-sama

    18 for me. Live from Namba.

  21. EvilElvis
    #2410579, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    A warm and climate inducing 18 please.

  22. Mark from Melbourne
    #2410580, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    26 please, oh Great Sven!

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410581, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:30 pm

  24. Cpt Seahawks
    #2410587, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Not sure I really understand the ritual.

    Happiness can be found in the smallest things.

  25. Spitfire
    #2410588, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Evening Carpe-sama

    22 for me please. Live from a globally cooled Namba.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410590, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:33 pm

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410593, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:34 pm

  28. EvilElvis
    #2410595, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Such a conundrum. Kids want to watch ‘Science of Stupid’, so I’ve flicked Q&A on. Apparently Richard Hammond should be on, not a panel of dicks…

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410596, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Konbanwa Supitofia (Spitfire)

  30. Beachside
    #2410597, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I’ll have 8, thanks Carpe

  32. Cpt Seahawks
    #2410601, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Grumpy = 8, or in his language two cubed.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410602, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:37 pm

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410606, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    It’s time troops

    Put on your woad, tighten your sporran and;

    llllleeeetttsss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuummmbbbllleeeee

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410608, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    And the crowd is 95% Swampy

  37. a reader
    #2410609, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    For historical accuracy might I suggest that Carpe refer to Spitfire as Capstan?

    Fun fact

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410610, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:39 pm

  39. Leo G
    #2410611, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Who will be the first to tell us clean energy is free?

  40. john constantine
    #2410613, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Just think, come the revolution, all you have to do is convert and beard up and these are the people that you can throw off the skyscraper.

  41. Spitfire
    #2410615, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Can’t these effers just say a kollective “I agree with the other unpolished turds on the panel” and go home after the first 5 minutes?

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410616, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    1st question from a swampy

    Who complains about rising electricity prices, but wants a “carbon” tax

    Dickhead

  43. BrettW
    #2410617, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I think I will have to pass on this fun fest.

  44. Turtle of WA
    #2410618, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    The cheapest thing to do is nothing.

  45. RobK
    #2410621, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Could I have 37 please Carpe. Is this the double jackpotted mega prize chaps?

  46. Turtle of WA
    #2410623, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Don’t look at the details!!! Trust us that the outcome will be great.

  47. Uh oh
    #2410624, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    First question. Polluters, Carbon. Poor old carbon dioxide misses out again.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410625, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Is this the double jackpotted mega prize chaps?

    Yes it is

  49. Pecker
    #2410626, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Finkel will blow his report out of the water tonight..he will confuse everyone…even Josh

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410627, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:44 pm

  51. Elle
    #2410628, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Queer & gAy.

    LOL. Love it!

  52. classical_hero
    #2410629, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Beachside needs to change his number. It’s good that I beat Grumpy for the number.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410632, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Finkel looks like wayne swan on a bad hair day

  54. Pecker
    #2410634, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Josh needs to stand up for TA right now…

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410635, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    this is going to be the gerbil warmening hour kids

  56. Spider
    #2410638, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    A dollar for how many times Abbott666 and Trump gets a mention tonight, please.

  57. Pecker
    #2410642, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Rosie Aussies think about this total FU every time a bill arrives

  58. Andysaurus
    #2410643, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Now that I’ve found you, if I’m not too late, please may I have 47. Thanks Mr. Vein.

  59. Cpt Seahawks
    #2410645, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Pie in the sky magic pudding claptrap everywhere. Lalalalala

  60. Spider
    #2410646, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I might need a box of no doze tonight,

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410647, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    And we have amanda the climate council token bimbo

  62. Turtle of WA
    #2410649, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    This is one party rule. Both sides want to screw us based on a fantasy invented by opportunists, and can only argue on the superficial details.

  63. max
    #2410650, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    ” …….. the least cost way of chaaaanging the ….. ”

    If you say so, Mum.

  64. Elle
    #2410651, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    So far – Green propaganda.

  65. Turtle of WA
    #2410654, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    “Guys are always telling me how much they love climate action”.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410657, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Classical Hero 7
    Mark A 5
    Grumpy ? Fuck nose
    A Reader 3.17
    Eddystone 27
    ZK2A 15
    Pecker 69
    Turtle of WA 19
    Cpt Seahawks 65
    EvilElvis 19
    Mark from Melbourne 26
    Spitfire 22
    Beachside 8
    Uh Oh 3
    Rob K 37
    Andy saurus 47

  67. Leo G
    #2410658, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    By market signal, Josh means his play to influence all team players to discontinue the black suit previously led.

  68. Iggie
    #2410659, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    And China and India et al can keep increasing their emissions for at least another decade or so.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2410660, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Could someone ask how taxing the shit out of people will lower the worlds temperature

  70. Pecker
    #2410661, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Butler is really happy to laugh it off. Yep back to TA’s target.Yep yet no solution offered just ALP/Green crap…mate found out!!! yet again

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2410662, posted on June 12, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Finkel’s best quality is his lack of personality.

  73. Spider
    #2410665, posted on June 12, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    My God Amanda is a smarmy smirky condescending twerp.

  74. Mark A
    #2410668, posted on June 12, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Bugger this, I thought the show would be almost interruption free, but he can’t help himself.
    My prediction of 5 was blown out of water already.

  75. Turtle of WA
    #2410670, posted on June 12, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Ha! When the left took up the global warming delusion they stopped even pretending to care about the poor. Anyway, poor people are great. You can buy their vote by offering free stuff.

