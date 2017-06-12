UK election: can democracy eat liberty and prosperity

Cross Post
If Boris Johnson replaces Theresa May, the UK will have a Donald Trump of sorts — an advocate of the political good sense in reducing the size of government as a basic principle. That would be a start, but no more than start, if democracy has both the will to survive and a realistic hope of doing so.
Theresa May is tarred with having caused the Conservative’s near-disastrous election result.
Some blame her for going to the polls unnecessarily early. Yet it was not so long ago that this seemed a stroke of Machiavellian genius: she faced a Labour Party in open revolt against a leader whose crypto-communism and consorting with terrorists would surely doom his party to a crushing defeat and a decade in the wilderness. The early campaign seemed to confirm these prognostications. Labour fought on a platform comprising a children’s wish list with lots of free stuff that few in the mainstream media could support.
Theresa May is criticised for trying to slip in a few policies under which people would need to pay more of their own way (including for respite care). Those reproaching her for this may be correct, but only because they are part of the school which sees as inevitable a limitless ratcheting up of communal versus individual payments.
However, Mrs May also played the tooth fairy, with more spending on education, raising the lower thresholds for income tax, and a cap on energy prices (ironically, the Democratic Unionist Party was alone in not seeing the electricity supply industry as an overflowing tank of revenues with which to buy votes). The Conservatives had some vague notions of a balanced budget some time in the next decade; and they also had tougher immigration policies (they always do — and they always fail to implement them).
So, what does voters’ refusal to endorse Theresa May and their increased support for Labour (and in Northern Ireland the terrorist Sinn Féin party) tell us?
Poor campaigning maybe, but the more plausible answer is that people voted for those who would provide them more of what they want. One part of this is the amplified government spending and regulatory gifting which has increasingly undermined fiscal policy over the past century. People’s wants, as economists often proclaim, are insatiable, and those wants being met without having to earn them are especially valuable. In past centuries, revolts of taxpayers against the government acted as a check on its size, but the balance of power has now shifted to the recipients of taxpayers’ wealth.
Another part of the answer may be Mr Corbyn’s softer approach to terror and immigration. From afar this is difficult to comprehend, especially as the London bombings came part way through the campaign. But for many, appeasement is the preferred approach to combatting terror.
Too true. Especially true for those charged with actually combating terror.
Duncan Lewis is a good example. Take note of his claim that if we enact policies to reduce the number of Muslims in Australia, then the Muslims already here will be upset and stop ‘helping’ ASIO or become terrorists themselves.
No worries Duncan, we’ll just keep them rolling on in then shall we. The more Muslims here the more ‘help’ you’ll get. No obvious flaws in that plan.
You idiot.
There’s also the fact that people who were for Corbyn were passionately behind him, whereas Tory voters were lukewarm on Theresa May at best.
If the Conservatives were going to run a personality-based campaign they really ought to have picked a leader with more personality.
What a fvcking clueless thing to say. He was once commander of the SAS. What happened to the man?
A global tipping point?
Boris is very much a Trump ‘of sorts’; he has a track record of trying to be everything to everybody.
As for the result, it was more a case of the two main parties are trying to realign their votes; Labour aiming for the younger more prosperous voter in the cities; the Tories the communitarian ‘patriotic’ working class of the North.
Labour were somewhat successful; the Tories actually did gain votes in the North, just not enough. Will be interesting to see if the Tories continue to try the soft nationalist route.
That said, if you’re going to frame your election strategy around a personality cult (‘the Theresa May team’) etc) good idea if you ran someone with a semblance of personality.
Or perhaps the Labour voters supporting ukip went back to the fold. They saw they got a Merkel instead of a thatcher and thought they might as well Go for the free stuff.
May was handed a crisis like no other by the jihadis. But she opted to not see it, to not do a damned thing.
Old conservative people want the immigrates out and to get their pensions. No point in borne for someone who plans on letting more in and taking your pension and giving it to them.
Not hard to figure out, really.
That is very shortsighted at least as long as Roger Franklin is at the helm. Quadrant is a really valuable outlet for the conservative libertarians and a worthy companion in this respect to the Cat
Poor campaigning, certainly.
However, Corbyn departed from the New Labour script and promised an unrestrained 1950’s Labour soak the rich and spend government. A million new public housing units, health fixed, increased pensions, EU-quality welfare, jobs in the newly nationalised railways and power industries, a £250 billion infrastructure spend rebuilding communities “neglected for years by government”
– and, of course, ultra-fast broadband everywhere by 2022.
All fully-funded by tax increase on big business and ‘the rich’ (them earning over £80,000 a year).
It paid off nationwide and not just in the traditional industrial heartlands.
People want free stuff and don’t give a toss about fiscal policy. Understandably: when politicians don’t understand the consequences, why should an unemployed mobility scooter detailer in Wigan?
jupes at 1607
Check out the Paul Monk article at Quadrant on line about Soviet infiltration of ASIO during the Cold War.
What odds that ASIO (and Immigration) have not been infiltrated by Muslims?
Boris Johnson is a bumbling lazy fool. He ran an appalling Brexit leave campaign, with no plan as to how to leave, and he still has no plan and worse still is completely ignorant as to how the EU works
Sigh. In the UK, and the last Australian election, there was no real choice. But Abbott won a landslide with “it is a spending problem, not a revenue problem.” Perhaps that. would not work now but we won’t know until a major party tries it.
The problem is the politicians.
British Labour cleverly targeted younger votes and told them what they wanted to hear (particularly re tertiary education and minimum wage) and were rewarded with a very strong turnout and much increased share of the vote. We can expect the relevant bits to be re-run here in the next federal election, with the alternative to be more waffle about agility and “mum and dad investors”.
What will take to kill this zombie meme? If there was a shred of truth in it, Labour would have increased their percentage of the vote. Instead, they lost it, and in an election with a healthy turnout, by UK standards.
One need look no further than May’s stated intent to basically seize people’s major asset on their death – their house. The only surprise in the result was that she and the Tories survived at all.
And I know he got rattled towards the end and signed on to big ALP policies making it virtually impossible to reign in spending. But if people just wanted free stuff they could have voted for the ALP.
May planned on raising the lower thresholds for income tax. In other words, growing the number of voters who believe in free stuff that others will pay for.
May planned on caning those who had bothered to save for their own homes. In other words, betraying the older, wiser members of the community.
Might as well vote Labour then.
Agreed, MV.
I think Squirrel has it right. IIUC there was a much increased youth vote, and they were probably fired up by Corbyn’s impossible dreams, as many young US voters were fired up by Sanders’.
The encouraging thing is that they didn’t come out to vote Remain.
Sinc should give the Cat away and take up armed robbery. Risk free in Victoria apparently.
Abbott could have gone to the election saying he was going to take everyone’s first born child and still won. That election was simply about blowing R-G-R and the ALP into oblivion.
I think that May might have (possibly unwillingly) elevated herself up to the 5D chessboard.
She has give British Labour the most wicked of all gifts: the idea that Jeremy Corbyn could possibly win some future election. As long as Labour hang onto that idea the Conservatives are basically invulnerable, even if they might need to cooperate with a minor party here and there (the DUP seem like the right people for the hour if you ask me, their attitude on Climate Change and Brexit seems about right, and they won’t go soft and wobbly on terrorism).
I won’t argue with this.
The perfumed stick insect just patted him on the back and told him he had her full support and loyalty till the bitter end.
So hes going to rush to the polls to stave off his own knifing.