All I Want for Christmas is a Climate Refugee

If all you did was read sites like news.com.au, you would really think that the world is about to be overcome with ‘climate refugees’:

RISING sea levels are already forcing one American town to relocate, with warnings that many others will follow.

The US Government announced this year it would pay $US48 million ($AU63 million) to help residents of Isle de Jean Charles in Louisiana to move as coastal erosion threatens to sink the community.

Residents of the town have been called the first climate refugees in the US and live in a town that can only be accessed using one road surrounded by marshlands along the Gulf of Mexico.

Such is the parlous state of the mainstream media these days, I instinctively found myself Google searching ‘Isle de Jean Charles’ to see what was really going on.

Predictably, the first page of results was the usual rag-tag bunch of mainstream media outlets all co-incidentally saying THE SAME THING:

Untitled2

The second page was more of the same.

It was only when I changed the search to ‘Isle de Jean Charles climate change’ and made it to the third page that this interesting article came up:

The people of Isle de Jean Charles aren’t the country’s first climate refugees

Isle de Jean Charles is endangered for the same reasons that much of coastal Louisiana has become part of the Gulf of Mexico: The land is sinking, river levees are preventing it from being replenished, oil and gas drilling accelerated erosion — and on top of that, seas are rising.

In May, when the community of Isle de Jean Charles received a federal grant to relocate from the crumbling marshes in Terrebonne Parish, headlines around the world proclaimed them “America’s first climate refugees.” The label has stuck.

But are they?

Experts familiar with the issues in Louisiana and other coastal areas of the U.S. would disagree.

The issues go beyond semantics to the root of the island’s problems. If coastal researchers were to write a headline about what’s happened to Isle de Jean Charles, they have several options that would be more accurate.

Their first choice: “America’s first subsidence refugees.”

If the headline were to address the causes of subsidence, it might read, “America’s first river levee refugees.”

Some geologists think there is an even more accurate headline: “America’s first geological fault-line refugees.” They believe the major cause of the sinking is activity in the scores of faults in the area.

Although researchers agree subsidence, and all of its causes, is the primary reason the people of Isle de Jean Charles must move, they also agree that sea level rise has magnified its problems

Hurricane storm surges amplify the impact of those small increases.

So what would be the most accurate headline for the impending move by the residents of Isle de Jean Charles?

If the story followed the consensus of among coastal scientists, it would probably read something like this: “America’s first subsidence/levees/oil and gas drilling/fault lines/climate change refugees.”

I thought to myself, ‘this kind of objective stuff must have been written by some out-of-town, right-wing nut job lobbying for the coal industry’… Or not:

From 2013 to 2017, Bob Marshall covered environmental issues for The Lens, with a special focus on coastal restoration and wetlands. While at The Times-Picayune, his work chronicling the people, stories and issues of Louisiana’s wetlands was recognized with two Pulitzer Prizes and other awards. In 2012 Marshall was a member of the inaugural class inducted into the Loyola University School of Communications Den of Distinction.

Ever the objective reporter, Bob also managed to generously find some space for a climate church representative to have their say:

Those losses will probably become even larger in the future because climate scientists expect the frequency and duration of large hurricanes to increase as the climate continues to warm, said Virginia Burkett, a Louisiana-based U.S. Geological Survey researcher. She has studied coastal impacts of climate change for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“This is linked, in part, to warmer sea surface temperatures that are caused directly by the warming of the atmosphere,” she said.

Extreme cyclone carbon theory

Regarding Virginia’s first point, any time a climate fundamentalist like her tries to peddle extreme cyclone carbon theory, kindly tell them that:

  • show them this picture:

globaltclandfalls2012

  • and these ones too:

frequency_12months

global_running_ace

Gas-liquid inversion theory

As for the second point – that the Earth’s warming atmosphere is warming the ocean – please ask any climate church fundamentalists you may come across to consider the following:

For some fun at home, take a heater into your bathroom, fill up the bath tub with cold water and close the door. Without electrocuting yourself, turn the heater on to maximum power and see how long it takes for the bath water to increase in temperature. By all means, feel free to use a thermometer. Just before you die of boredom, repeat the experiment – this time, put the heater away, empty the bath tub and then refill it with hot water. Then, sit back and experience what happens to the air temperature in the room.

I know, I know… wow.

  2. jupes
    #2411180, posted on June 13, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Good on ya marcus. Who knows one day the media might develop a hint of skepticism of this rubbish. Until then keep fighting the good fight.

    Sky News channel had a great interview with Malcolm Roberts last night so the message is dribbling out. Here’s my post from the open thread:

    Josh Frydenberg – Minister for the Environment and Energy
    Mark Butler – Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy
    Alan Finkel – Australia’s Chief Scientist
    Rosemary Sinclair – CEO of Energy Consumers Australia
    Amanda McKenzie – CEO of the Climate Council
    Tony Jones
    In modern Australia, this is a ‘debate.’

    The ABC are brilliant at propaganda you have to give them that. When they think they can give one of their pet causes a boost they just bring in the stacked panel. Finkel will be treated by a true guru. No one will be allowed to contradict him in the unlikely event that any of the panel were so inclined.

    On the other hand I watched a bit of Beattie and Reith (replaced by Campbell Newman) tonight. I know, I know but they had Malcolm Roberts on as their first guest and it was quality TV.

    Roberts beat both of them senseless with the cluebat (especially Beattie). Until this interview I had not realised how utterly stupid Peter Beattie is. He truly believed the Finkel report was a brilliant policy document. Dunno if he is so sure now. Roberts even called him a “mug” at one point. LOL When Beattie brought up China leading the world in “renewables” (or “intermittants” as Roberts called them), Roberts held up a paper showing China was building over 1,000 coal fired power stations.

    Newman’s position was that yes, Roberts may have a point about the science however the Finkel report could bring policy toward something more sensible. Roberts would have none of it. Policy should be based on empirical evidence and they should not compromise.

    Roberts is the best Senator in this country.

