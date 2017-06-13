Keynesian Blunder Down Under

A slow day in DC, our man in Washington has been reduced to recycling Australian news on the failure of Rudd’s spending spree.

I actually gave my assessment of the plan back in 2010, and I even provided my highly sophisticated analysis at no charge.

The Treasury-commissioned report, by contrast, presumably wasn’t free. The taxpayers of Australia probably coughed up tens of thousands of dollars for the study.

But this is a rare case where they may benefit, at least if policy makers read the findings and draw the appropriate conclusions.