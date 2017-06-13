Keynesian Blunder Down Under

A slow day in DC, our man in Washington has been reduced to recycling Australian news on the failure of Rudd’s spending spree.
I actually gave my assessment of the plan back in 2010, and I even provided my highly sophisticated analysis at no charge.
The Treasury-commissioned report, by contrast, presumably wasn’t free. The taxpayers of Australia probably coughed up tens of thousands of dollars for the study.
But this is a rare case where they may benefit, at least if policy makers read the findings and draw the appropriate conclusions.
From his Australian source.
The former Labor government’s $100 billion stimulus package during the GFC has been slammed in a scathing new Treasury-commissioned report, which argues the cash splash actually weakened the economy and damaged local industry by overvaluing the exchange rate.
The report, authored by economist Tony Makin from Griffith University, says the Rudd government’s fiscal stimulus was “unnecessarily large” and “misconceived because it emphasised transfers, unproductive expenditure such as school halls and pink batts rather than tax relief and/or supply side reform”.
The latter occurred in New Zealand, where “marginal income tax rates were reduced, infrastructure was improved and the regulatory burden on business was lowered”.
It is scary that most Libs agreed with this, quibbling perhaps only around the margins on the magnitude of cash splash.
And we’re paying for it still.
Those BER school halls are everywhere – and so often they’re redundant. They’ll have a canteen section, even though there was another canteen area – but the canteen’s closed anyway so both areas are used for storage or some other wasteful purpose. I’ve seen a fair few schools that have *two* indoor/outdoor school halls – in these cases, one is a Howard-era structure (built around the time when they first became popular) and the other is a BER building. It’s pretty obvious that lots of schools, when presented with the limited timeframes and range of structures that could be funded with a BER grant, rationalised that they may as well get something out of this boondoggle – they might already have a perfectly good school hall built a few years prior but where’s the harm in having another?
Of course, if you were a wealthy private school that could afford to put forward a really incredible proposal for something awesome, that could have got BER funding too. A private school I taught at built a colossal indoor mixed use sports hall big enough to fit a whole-of-school assembly, so ~1500pax capacity –
all thanks to BER.
Annual fee per student, between $15-25k, depending on year group. This school really needed the money. Thanks, Julia! And of course, construction commenced long after the crisis phase of the GFC ended. Thanks, Kevni!
S.F.L.
Let’s not forget what BER stood for: “Building the Education Revolution”.
Even by the standards of leftist spin, that is pretty incredible.