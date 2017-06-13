Make Tim’s blog great again

I can’t be the only person who has found the new (now old) blog format for Tim Blair and Andrew Bolt to be incredibly annoying. It is very annoying! It’s like the old mobile format – that gave everyone the sh*ts. Like there is strict a data limit and we don’t want the whole page to load and chew our valuable internet time. Really, really annoying. Have I mentioned how annoying it is? It is worse than New Coke.

Certainly so annoying that I’ve cut back on my visits to both Blair and Bolt. Seriously I’ve had people asking me if News is trying to sabotage their best blogs.

But not to worry – the computer people are onto our concerns and have fixed things. The abomination is now labelled “the classic site”, we have a “new look” blog – and the changes are set out.

What we heard from you:​ ​‘We want to be able to easily scroll from one post to the next – without having to go back to the homepage’ What we’ve done: Introduced on-page ‘previous and next’ swipe functionality onto all blog post pages. Now you can easily click (or swipe on mobile) through to the previous or next blog post without having to return to the homepage each time. This should help improve the speed of your page loading for those in remote areas and help you navigate from one post to the next more easily. On desktop we will also show you a preview of what’s next so you can decide whether to keep reading or return to the homepage.

For. The. Love. Of. God.

When Coca Cola finally realised that New Coke was a dog of a product, they didn’t go to Even Newer Coke – they went back to the old Coke.

People don’t want to go the blog site, log in, then click on the blue strap at the bottom of the page, click on a story headline, read that story, and then swipe left or right to read another story. Keep it simple: go the blog, scroll up and down to read stories, click on headline if you want to read the comments.

It’s not hard. Really.