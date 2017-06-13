Make Tim’s blog great again

I can’t be the only person who has found the new (now old) blog format for Tim Blair and Andrew Bolt to be incredibly annoying. It is very annoying! It’s like the old mobile format – that gave everyone the sh*ts. Like there is strict a data limit and we don’t want the whole page to load and chew our valuable internet time. Really, really annoying. Have I mentioned how annoying it is? It is worse than New Coke.
Certainly so annoying that I’ve cut back on my visits to both Blair and Bolt. Seriously I’ve had people asking me if News is trying to sabotage their best blogs.
But not to worry – the computer people are onto our concerns and have fixed things. The abomination is now labelled “the classic site”, we have a “new look” blog – and the changes are set out.
What we heard from you: ‘We want to be able to easily scroll from one post to the next – without having to go back to the homepage’
What we’ve done: Introduced on-page ‘previous and next’ swipe functionality onto all blog post pages. Now you can easily click (or swipe on mobile) through to the previous or next blog post without having to return to the homepage each time. This should help improve the speed of your page loading for those in remote areas and help you navigate from one post to the next more easily. On desktop we will also show you a preview of what’s next so you can decide whether to keep reading or return to the homepage.
For. The. Love. Of. God.
When Coca Cola finally realised that New Coke was a dog of a product, they didn’t go to Even Newer Coke – they went back to the old Coke.
People don’t want to go the blog site, log in, then click on the blue strap at the bottom of the page, click on a story headline, read that story, and then swipe left or right to read another story. Keep it simple: go the blog, scroll up and down to read stories, click on headline if you want to read the comments.
It’s not hard. Really.
Keep it simple: go the blog, scroll up and down to read stories, click on headline if you want to read the comments.
You forgot – ‘Scroll By.’ A very important function.
Well said!
Now, let’s hope that Blair or Bolt… or their lackeys, read this.
The problem with making the blogs as user friendly as they used to be has two key problems for the designers:
it does not maximise ad revenue.
it would require the hipster work experience wankers at news.com.au to have to admit they fucked up.
in fac the only thing more annoying than news ltd blog page design is autoloading videos in articles. Nobody has ever wanted that.
They just gettin’ ready for the coming Turmination.
I’ve commented on this before. They are horrible sites.
Even Breitbart, which is chockers with dozens of video clips and other crap all over every page, is more user friendly and quicker to load.
I used to check in two or three times a day. Now, it’s more like every couple of days, while a favourite TV program is on, so I don’t have to sit and wait for it as I go through the numerous steps.
Unlike this site, BTW. Jacques has done wonders to fix it up in the last few months. Thanks, Jacques!
Will I have to subscribe to the Telegraph/Herald Sun online in order to view their blogs?
At the moment all I have to do Google “Tim Blair” or “Andrew Bolt” and their blogs come up first thing, easy peasy. I hope nothing the tech heads are doing will change that.
johanna
#2411626, posted on June 13, 2017 at 8:04 pm
I used to check in two or three times a day. Now, it’s more like every couple of days, while a favourite
Same here, but I only go there now on recommendation by other cats.
And never bothered to register.
Same for me. It used to be a daily or twice daily read on a big news day. Now I might visit once or twice a week. If they want to annoy me to generate more page views by forcing me to click through to every story to see what it’s about, I’ll just use my little piece of market power and avoid it altogether.
Division of labour here. I go to the Cat where it’s easy (a model site). Hairy copes with Bolt and Blair.
We exchange snippets.
No, it’s still shit. They won’t be getting my traffic.
You must be easily annoyed.
What really annoys me is something that one hears repeatedly.
I BELIEVE in climate change.
WTF is that supposed to mean?
I have old Tim bookmarked on my desktop computer. Click on the headline read story. And use the back arrow. Or I can right mouse on the headline read the story and click close the story tab.
My comment at Tim:
I am a long time supporter of Tim Blair and Piers Akerman. Have been a contributor for many years and a paid-up subscriber. I want to hang in there, but the changes are doing my head in. I understand the changes are out of their hands. What to do? I think I’ll sleep on it.
Yep, same here too, I visited twice with new format, can’t be bothered.
Whilst I look into both have not posted on Bolt since the change as my first attempted post did not go up.
Thank god it wasn’t just me. It was all of us “grumpy old white men”. =)
Good post Doomlord. Newscorp is working hard to kill off Blair & Bolt through amazing incompetence.
Blair is Australia’s best blogger by a mile. It’s about the content stupid.
Roof clutch syndrome
The IT wankers can’t bare to think that conventions and arrangements that just work exist. If they were left to their own devices building cars they would put the clutch on the roof and claim it was better.
Web business analyst – another one of those bullshit jobs mentioned earlier.
My reading if news Ltd columnists has decreased to nearly nothing. The RSS feature is also gone so they dont appear in my feedly RSS. I really only read if I see a link on here or social media.
I have a website for my small business. I am regularly getting messages from Google saying that my site is not ‘Mobile Friendly’ and it will suffer accordingly in the rankings.
To make it sufficiently ‘mobile friendly’ for Google’s liking would require me to reduce it to such juvenile simplicity that it would be no different to my competitors websites who sell products vastly inferior to my own. I have resisted changing the website, preferring instead to reach customers who are prepared to properly research the field and read more than a dozen words on the subject.
My sales have not suffered. If anything they have grown.
Fucking around with formats, to suit Google and Apple rather than your customers (or readers), is a very risky business.
I must confess, I too have stopped visiting Bolt & Blair since the format change. I did try a few times but gave up in dispair when I couldn’t resize the page or read the full article without opening a new window…
If you think the Blair and Bolt sites format changes are bad, there has been an even bigger disaster in New Zealand in the last few weeks: just look at the NZ Herald – a moderately good rag but now digitally unnavigable; and just look at the NZ earthquake monitoring service at geonet.org – now impossible to quickly find information. In both cases, approx 50% less information in a standard desktop screen view.
I bet it was “time for an update’ in each case because the in-house IT sections had nothing to do.
Well to me it seems not so dissimilar in function to the prehistoric software from this site.
Yep. Used to check in on both blogs multiple times a day. Now only go to either when linked to from here. New format has lost me.
Every few days.
Seems as though Tim Blair is listening
I’m one of the refugees from Tim Blair’s old unmoderated site, just as quite a few of the Cats are. The old Blair site was where I first came across the acerbic, irreverent and witty Habib and IT. Timbo may have had his wings clipped by the Daily Telegraph, but he’s still by far the best journalist-blogger in the country.
Timbo may have had his wings clipped by the Daily Telegraph, but he’s still by far the best journalist-blogger in the country.
Hear, hear!
What entropy said.
Page views are the ratings of the digital world. Advertisers pay per thousand or million page views.
Simple way of making more money, until the advertisers figure it out. But then most of them are just clueless people with a corporate budget, and they get paid to spend the marketing money, so spend it they do.
Whatever they lost in return clicks from regulars they probably made up for by integrating the blogs into the home pages of the sites.
But it’s all circling the drain anyway. I don’t know how guys like Tim are going to make money in ten years.
My guess is they’ll have to pimp books and work tv, radio and video to stay relevant.
Sucks to try and make a living at something other people are happy to do for free.
Don’t let your kids get interested in journalism.