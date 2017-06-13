Weak points in the case for climate alarmism. 97.4% consensus

QandA last night reached a new low with unanimous agreement around the table that we have to destroy growth, jobs and family budgets for nothing. Some ideas just keep coming up and they have to be refuted again and again. This is a beefed up re-run of a piece from last year with an example of the braindead journalism that perpetuates the climate myths.
Journalists have been heavily committed to beating up alarm about global warming on the back of articles such as Cook at al 2013 which at one stage was the top ranking paper in terms of press citations and has been named as the precipitating factor in Barak Obamas move to be a world leader in the war on CO2 emissions. It would be interesting to find how many newspaper reports were as inaccurate as the this one circulated by Reuters.
The Cook paper has been heavily criticized for its methods including the possibility of bias on the part of the rating team who worked on the project but another line of criticism is to focus on the misinterpretation of their results by the authors and others, regardless of the defective methods. To illustrate, consider the report below. Observe how much is taken from Cook’s press release.
The Reuters item leads off with a summary paragraph which is the take-home message. Note the phrase “global warming is mainly man-made”. And in the first para of the story “human activity…was the main cause of rising temperatures”.
Ninety-seven percent of scientists say global warming is mainly man-made but a wide public belief that experts are divided is making it harder to gain support for policies to curb climate change, an international study showed on Thursday.
The report found an overwhelming view among scientists that human activity, led by the use of fossil fuels, was the main cause of rising temperatures in recent decades.
“There is a strong scientific agreement about the cause of climate change, despite public perceptions to the contrary,”
“There is a gaping chasm between the actual consensus and the public perception… When people understand that scientists agree on global warming, they’re more likely to support policies that take action on it.”
Global average surface temperatures have risen by 0.8 degree Celsius (1.4F) since the Industrial Revolution.
Experts in Australia, the United States, Britain and Canada studied 4,000 summaries of peer-reviewed papers in journals giving a view about climate change since the early 1990s and found that 97 percent said it was mainly caused by humans.
They also asked authors for their views and found a 97 p percent conviction from replies covering 2,000 papers. The data will be released at (www.skepticalscience.com).
The report said it was the biggest review so far of scientific opinion on climate change.
“If people disagree with what we’ve found we want to know,” said Mark Richardson of the University of Reading in England, one of the authors of the study that looked at English-language studies by authors in more than 90 nations.
Another co-author, Dana Nuccitelli of Skeptical Science, said she was encouraging scientists to stress the consensus “at every opportunity, particularly in media interviews”.
Opinion polls in some countries show widespread belief that scientists disagree about whether climate change is caused by human activities or is part of natural swings such as in the sun’s output.
Rising concentrations of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, hit 400 parts per million in the atmosphere last week, the highest in perhaps 3 million years.
Governments have agreed to work out, by the end of 2015, a deal to slow climate change that a U.N. panel of experts says will cause more floods, droughts and rising sea levels.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
It is interesting to see how much of the story came from the press release rather than the paper itself. Cook might as well have written the whole story!
Turning to the paper itself I will not dwell on the way the study was conducted because I want to focus on the published results and what they say and do not say about the AMOUNT of warming, the need to be ALARMED about warming, the HUMAN CONTRIBUTION and the role of CO2.
For people who are in a hurry, taking those points in turn:
The bottom line is that the consensus in the paper does not refer to any particular amount of warming.
There is nothing about a need to be alarmed about the unspecified amount of warming.
There is agreement that humans have contributed but there is nothing about how much humans have contributed.
There is no mention of the contribution of CO2.
It is clear from the way the paper is organized that they wanted to say that x% of scientists believe in warming , y% think humans contribute and z% consider that human activity is the major driver. They got what they wanted for x and y but z is missing.
A man who found his way into the Uni of Qld website and sighted the project webpage suggested that z was missing in the published paper because unpublished data showed that only 1.6% thought humans accounted for 50% or more of the observed warming. Interesting and unverifiable because when the university found that there was public access to the site they shut the gate and threatened legal action. Of course in the best scientific circles people make their raw data available so others can check their analysis.
The analysis was clearly set up with a category in their Table 2 on levels of endorsement for “explicit endorsement (of warming) with quantification” in addition to a category for “explicit endorsement without quantification” and a category “implicit endorsement”. In the methods section they explain that explicit endorsements were divided into two but in the results the two categories have disappeared.
Missing is the z which could or might indicate a ringing endorsement of the war on CO2 or some other human activity. No doubt if a significant number had turned up in that category it would have been reported in neon lights (assuming these are environmentally acceptable these days) but the figure of 1.6% for people blaming humans for half our more of warming would have destroyed the whole point of their project, their “education” unit and their careers as professional alarmists not to mention the trillions invested around the world in CO2 mitigation.
In the results the three levels of endorsement are collapsed into a figure of 97.1 for those who endorsed the “scientific consensus”. It is clear from the way they talk about their results that for them the consensus is not just warming but alarming warming with humans as the major cause, but that is not the consensus revealed in their own figures.
Cook produced a video press release on the paper. Bear in mind that there is a world of difference between a human contribution to warming which could be small or negligible and humans causing warming to a degree that matters.
This all means that the consensus paper is a great big nothingburger in terms of adding to the discussion of climate change. It has been misread and misreported probably more than any other paper and has demonstrated the limited capacity to understand the meaning of figures in a scientific paper on the part of our journalists, science reporters and everyone from Barack Obama down who has used the mystic figure of 97.4% to demand increased power prices and instability of the network.
This Spectator piece gives a good explanation of the “97% consensus” .. it’s fake news
http://spectator.com.au/2016/10/the-big-con/
Unfortunately, reality will only intrude after we have become a wasteland, another Venezuela.
Sorry Rafe ,your 97.4 figure of rentseekers in favour of taxing the life out power prices is in fact 132,0976 per cent in favour ,they used the obama accounting method ,which is nased on the old soviet “election ” “results of stalins day it is a very popular method of bullshitting people into believing whites are blacks ,islam is the religion of pieces etc .
Amazing how journalists can get away with a bald-faced lie like this.
Just goes to show that the climateers invented fake news along with fake temperatures.
Still no global warming this century apart from the recent el Nino spike, which has nearly dissipated.
Neilo, thanks the Spectator piece is great, I saw the 97% study they cited when it first appeared and could not believe the way they trimmed down the original sample to end up with a tiny handful who just happened to be 97% alarmed:)
Cook’s 2013 abstract summarises the results:
So, 97.1% of the 32.6% of abstracts that “endorsed AGW” also endorsed “the consensus position that humans are causing global warming“. That is ~31.6% of scientists who publish on climate change.
Peer review should have stamped all over the study methodology. However the people who really need stamping on are the fools, tools, or partisan hacks who translate this rubbery ‘finding’ into:
These are deliberate untruths – now circulating as fact.
Dang – missed the fvckw1tfest.
An interesting statement.
The use of fossil fuels leads human activity. The human activity, in turn, was the main cause of rising temperatures.
So, is it really human activity that ninety-seven percent of scientists want to eliminate, and do they believe that eliminating fossil fuel use will lead to that outcome?
IIRC, Cook’s paper represents the third attempt to justify the magical 97% figure. There was the original dodgy 2008 survey and something a bit later, the details of which I cannot remember precisely. Funny how the methodology changes but somehow the conclusion always remains the same.
Cook’s paper has been demolished by Monckton and others. Any persons continuing to cite it would blush to the roots of their hair if they have any shame. However, the reality is that the 97% figure has been a powerful rhetorical device and that is why it has proved remarkably durable.
If anybody cites the figure to me, I simply say that it is wrong and based on extremely shoddy work by activists working backwards from a result. However, even if the number were true, so what?
The 97% figure simply relates to a belief that human activity makes some unquantifiable contribution to global temperatures and a majority of sceptics also believe this to be the case or at least a sensible possibility. The figure says nothing about the extent of consensus on the critical issue of climate’s sensitivity to carbon dioxide emissions. As such, it is essentially meaningless. I also point out that science is not based on consensus.
However, I have found that it pays not to be too hopeful when most people reduce the myriad of complicated questions in this space to a single question, “Is climate change real?”
The journalists get away with it because they actually believe it. When the belief is based on an abstraction, countering it has also to be done in the same mind space, and since there are no objective facts in the abstract world people’s minds dwell in, it boils down to messenger shooting and who thus has the greater number of messengers.
It has to run its course as every millennial meme has had to do historically. Just step aside when the spooked herd passes you. Nothing we can do about it because we do not have the numbers, and objective facts don’t count in la la land that they live in.
Good post, but I always thought the biggest issue for climate alarmism was the very suggestion that industrial civilization which is improving mans standard of living is somehow, at the same time destroying our environment. That’s a pretty glaring contradiction that throws the whole idea into doubt, without even needing to get into the science.
As for the science and writing about consensus is pretty hilariously evasive. All I’d like to hear these “scientists” explain is how our atmosphere in any way resembles a greenhouse? What on earth is a “greehouse gas”? And how does our atmosphere manage to heat the hotter surface in violation of first year physics?
What a mess.
Presumably, biomass such as bacteria-enriched sh1te would produce more energy-per-acre 24/7 than either wind or solar ‘farms’?
It has been fashionable at times for the supporters of this AGW rubbish to decree that sceptics or deniers should be physically punished, or imprisoned, or banished, branded, made to drown in rising oceans, etc. Climate change itself is hard to identify and has not killed anyone or done the predicted things like increase the number of hurricanes/cyclones or stop the rains! Islands are not sinking. Seas are not rising at any disturbing rate now compared to past eras.
On the other hand, considerable damage has been done to our economy, our industries, our standard of living, job prospects, even our freedom of speech on this topic. In view of the damage that the climateers, the media, and numerous politicians have done to date, we should be proposing punishment now for all these things, which are real and present. They advocated punishment for theoretical (heretical?) unrealised harm. Where is the punishment for harm achieved to date?
The biofuel industry is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths of poor people.
If you divide the deaths by the number of climate scammers I think there’d be enough for at least one life sentence per warmie climate scientist, windmill purveyor, solar panel advocate and Green politician on Earth.
Killing people with “concern”? Biofuels led to nearly 200,000 deaths (est) in 2010.
The “elephant in the room” is population growth in those parts of the world that don’t share the widespread use of powered machines that we expect in an industrial civilisation.
Alarmism exaggerates a notional risk, without genuine justification, and demands actions that are likely to aggravate real environment damage.
The Gangrenes strike again.
“97 %”
Is Tim “the dams will never fill again “Flannery part of the 97%?
WHO financed this wrongologist?
Why do socialist governments love Climate change?
How much does our Australian socialist governments spend of our taxes on funding only those that report the narrative that suits the agenda?
How many scientists are actually climate related scientists?
How many of this apparent 97% are privately funded?
If there are any, what is the percentage of privately funded scientists who believe in man made global warming?
The UN is a global socialist organization that barely denies this is a wealth redistribution exercise and is enthusiastic and forceful in promoting this nonsense.
Why can China continue to build more coal powered plants than we have cows that fart?
Does this one fact embarrass you.
Are you not embarrassed that the UN states that China and others can go hell for leather using coal, yet we are expected to believe you are credible scientists when it seems that only air over western countries effects GLOWBAL warming?
As you are such experts and I am just a common man, just give me the answers to these questions.
If I am supposed to thing more critically and scientifically in this modern world, and you ridicule for my belief in Christian values , am I not doing so by asking you to answer these questions before I am forced to believe in your green, socialist religion?
Bloody phones are terrible to type on!
The lament of a keyboard warrior.