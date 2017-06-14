Malcolm is too dumb to understand what Newman is saying

I am going to provide my own title for the story rather than use the headline from the subbie at The Oz who seems to have tried to obscure the point: Government projects chosen by dull-witted politicians like Malcolm Turnbull make us worse off. And I will quote a bit more than usual to help those who cannot link. And in my view Newman lets these incompetent bozos off the hook for their massive economic ignorance. We already understand how incompetent they are in political calculation, so the question remains what are they actually good at?
Political conceit, ineptitude and reckless indifference to proper process now leave Australians with an inflexible, hugely expensive communications system, little better than the one it replaced. So much for bringing our communications into the 21st century.
But not even this first-hand experience nor his publicly expressed mega-project misgivings, have dampened the Prime Minister’s enthusiasm. Indeed, with $75bn over 10 years and a new Infrastructure and Project Financing Agency to be established within his portfolio, it’s full speed ahead. Take the “Snowy 2.0” pumped hydro storage facility. There are no costings but a rough estimate puts the capital cost at about $2bn. However, when necessary upgrades to poles and wires are included, the cost rises to at least $4bn. The ultimate bill to consumers is unknown, but experts say pumped storage hydro consumes about 20 per cent more energy than is returned to the system and would take almost 15 per cent of NSW baseload production in the process.
Whatever the merits of pumped hydro storage, with five to six years to completion this project will do nothing to alleviate Australia’s immediate energy crisis and seems guided more by green politics than economics.
Another budget infrastructure decision with an eye to politics is the $8.4bn equity investment in a high-capacity inland freight link between Melbourne and Brisbane. Even though there is private sector interest in majority funding an alternative proposal, the government seems intent on discouraging, if not ignoring, it. . . .
Of course, the country needs to build and maintain vital infrastructure. But the process is flawed and invariably opaque. There are no business cases. Voters are sweet-talked into believing any infrastructure debt is “good debt”.
Is there a conclusion? There is. Give Malcolm the flick while there’s still time and bring Tony Abbott back.
Turnbull is a problem but Abbott is not the solution. He signed on to the NDIS and various other money gushing projects.
Abbott had better have become a mini-Trump otherwise his Left-appeasing ways should preclude him.
Scum not dumb.
Malcom doesn’t give a shit.
He’s the UN’s boy and other than that, whatever keeps the plebs quite.
I am not saying that he is bright, but letting a nation suffer for your own career, means “dumb” is way too kind.
As I said earlier, Malcom is a UN boy.
A traitor.
All that mob are suckholes. Beyond useless and dedicated to screwing the country beyond the point of no return.
Oh and give the Abbott revival a rest Kates.
You really are smitten.
You are basically saying one Mufti is no good so lets bring back the other Mufti.
The mosque that is the liberal party must be raised to the ground with not one of their arses left unporked.
MT goes, Dutton? TA not perfect? Who else?
And BS as PM?
NO NO!!! ANYONE BUT ABBOTT!!!
Too subtle for you?
I like a lot of Tony’s policies, but he doesn’t do a good job of selling them, and some of his policies (can you say “Captain’s pick”?) are very bad. I think the Libs would have lost the last election if Tony had stayed on. I prefer a Lib government to a Labor government. Even a Turnbull government.
Exactly. This is not done through ignorance or stupidity. It is deliberate.
That economic genius Abbot. No thanks.
Dutton for PM with someone half-decent in Treasury. Frydenberg?
“Captain’s Pick” was coined by Gillard and used to parachute Nova Peris into the Senate. Back then, it was a Good Thing. When a conservative does it, though, it’s a Bad Thing and Abbott owns the term now, with all its negative connotations.
Anyway. There’s no bringing Abbott back. Too Late Tony is now piping up with all sorts of ideas that he could have at least tried to put into practice when he had the opportunity to do so. In fact, several of these ideas he’s coming up with now were part of the policy platform he took to the 2013 election. And one by one he walked away from them. Abbott was the Libs’ last chance, and he blew it.
Turnbull is Machiavellian.
Malcolm knows precisely what he is doing; everything he does is calculated, and intentional.
Note also the latest CON coming from the renewable energy rent seeker spruikers is LCOE, “levelised cost of energy”. It’s supposedly a measure which proves renewables are better financially than fossil fuels. There are some problems with their approach. I think it’s on purpose unless they are just dimwitted.
1. They use capacity in the calculation. So if a wind farm has a name plate capacity of 1,000MW that’s what gets used. As we know wind-farms aren’t anywhere near working at full capacity.
2. To calculate the energy produce annually this is used. (360 days per year) × (24 hours per day) × 1000 MW=8.64 million MWh per year. Once again wind-farms don’t operate 24/7.
The whole basis for LCOE is wrong.
In the meantime the Dumbness of Malcolm Turnbull is shown by
Lack of wind, sun hits energy growth
Renewables were the fastest growing energy source worldwide last year but barely grew in Europe because the weather was less windy and sunny, BP says.
Continued installation of wind turbines and solar panels helped to drive a 12 per cent increase in global renewable energy consumption, excluding hydro-electric power, last year.
China was responsible for about 40 per cent of the global growth in renewables, which account for about 4 per cent of global energy consumption.
Year-on-year growth in renewable energy in the EU was “almost zero”, however, because renewables were generating electricity less often than in 2015.
Spencer Dale, BP’s chief economist, said: “It’s quite an amazing thing. The reason why it was almost zero last year was that load factors of wind and solar in 2015 had been unusually high, so the wind was blowing a lot and the sun was shining a lot in 2015.
“It went back to normal levels last year and by going back to normal levels you got no growth.”
BP said that wind farm capacity in the EU grew by just over 8 per cent in 2016, yet wind power output actually fell by 0.7 per cent.
That compares with 2015, where a 9 per cent growth in wind farm capacity combined with unusually high wind speeds resulted in a 20 per cent jump in output.
Mr Dale added: “To me it brought out this point about how the variability of weather can have big impacts on the growth of renewables.”
In Denmark, which has installed particularly large numbers of wind turbines, “the decline of wind power alone represented a loss of almost 5 per cent of its total power generation”.
BP said that wind power accounted for the “lion’s share” of the increase in renewable power worldwide but that solar power was “catching up fast”.
To quote from the comments on The Australian Article
And these “renewables” are the “future” of Australia???? God help us all then. Because left to Turnbull, Shorten and the Greenies……. our future looks pretty darned bleak from where I’m sitting.
Turnbull is Rudd II, and I doubt very much he is as calculating and clever as some believe. Turnbull lives in a world of hubris, genuinely believing that he’s so much wiser and capable than he really is, like Rudd.
Abbott has his flaws (doesn’t everyone?) but he also has what is so very important in today’s faltering world, a genuine care for the well-being of Australia and Australians. Show me that care from Turnbull.
Could anyone ever imagine the words ‘Make Australia Great Again’ being uttered by Turnbull?
Truth is there’s nobody worth the effort. Barracking for someone to save the Libs just postpones an inevitable Shorten or a Plibersek mess. Better to leave Turnbull in place and watch the whole Broad Church facade burn at the next election. Perhaps from those ashes something worth supporting might arise. As it is I just got my latest email flyer from Cory & Co which seems to back off from the kind of immigration I could support. Why is it every conservative that seems like they might make a difference turns to jello in office? They deserve the electoral drubbings that are coming…..
Half decent? Frydenberg?
By selling his soul for this environmental bullshit he has exposed himself as just another political hack.
Go on. Really, you don’t say Mr Chief Economist.
Sad. I paid my $25 and joined them the other week, however it doesn’t mean they’ve got my vote.
The two most important policies at the minute are Muslim immigration and the global warming scam.
Looks like I’ll be voting for PHON.
Malcolm knows precisely what he is doing; everything he does is calculated, and intentional………..
And international.
And all to benefit MT and certainly not Australia. One imagines he has quite substantial investments in renewbulls through whatever ventures, and they are heavily reliant on OPM.
Malcolm also knows the community (and a large whack of the party) would wear Abbott – he had his go, and mucked it up.
He also knows they have no other viable alternative leader.
So, yes he’s Machivellian – and the Libs are toast.
I have received my Australian Conservatives news letter today. It deals with foreign ownership and sovereign wealth fund investment in Australia no where does Cory mention immigration.
How about forbidding infrastructure (and various other forms of) spending in the constitution?
Why the rush?
The next government will be ALP, regardless of LNP leader. Mal has ensured that.
Is Mal stupid or malevolent?
Methinks the both.
Malcom doesn’t care if the Libs are toast.
He wants precisely that.
He’s an elite playing games within his circle of elite jerks.
He considers a win becoming PM.
Now ruin the individuals and party that held his brilliance down and then party with the other like minded arsewipes in the UN.
We do not exist.
He personifies every foul characteristic of our political elite.
He is the polar opposite of Trump.
Frydenberg joins ScoMo and a lot of others going down with the Waffletanic.
@ bemused
Agree, +100!
Leave Malcolm in place. I want to see the utter destruction of the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party at the next election. They’re a party full of blow-hard cowards that deserve no quarter.
Three years of Prime Minister Bill Shorten is a small price to pay.
@Sparkx
~~~
From the OZ, cached version
Kristina Photios, wife of Liberal powerbroker Michael Photios, has rejoined the party. Call it the“Alan Finkel effect”.
[…]
Power couple
Not only are Kristina and Michael Photios united in marriage and as Liberals.
They are now both officially lobbyists, acting on behalf of a range of energy clients diverse enough to span most of the Alan Finkel-sketched future.
Kristina is now working for Clean Energy Strategies, a new business founded in recent months by her husband and his business partners Nick Campbell and David Begg.
The renewables-focused Clean Energy Strategies joins their portfolio of advisory and lobbying businesses PremierState and CapitalHill, and litigation communications firm Informatus.
Andy Vesey’s energy shop AGL is Kristina’s first client. AGL has announced a long-term plan to get out of coal and increase investment in solar and wind farms, thereby diverging from the views of respected energy analyst Tony Abbott.
[…]
~~~
Born Lucky: Stars Align Perfectly for PM’s Son with Mammoth Bet on Wind Power Outfit Infigen
Wait so the complaint is that MT has presided over too many big government boondoggles but Abbott somehow gets a pass in that area?
Abbott for all his pros is absolutely not a small-government, economic rationalist. He would have been suckered in by a hi-vis photo op just as much as MT.
Baldrick
#2412363, posted on June 14, 2017 at 3:11 pm
You’re on the right track here, but let me clarify.
Either way, if things stay as they are, we’re in for another 3 years of the Termite/Peanut Head duopolistic cartel from 2019-2022.
So there’s negligible downside in whatever [metaphorical] insurrection, vandalism, arson, civil unrest, guerilla warfare or other societal destruction which is deployed to destroy the Termite wing of the cartel.
Spot on Tim N.
With BS get bigger deficits and more boats.
Spot on. Turnbull is a perfect example of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
I used to think like you, Steve. That a return to Abbott would be all that was needed to restore sanity to the Liberal Party. But now I think the rot has caused too much damage. If they were going to act on Turnbull there would be much greater rumblings than there seems to be. What more will it take I ask? For Chrissake he is bringing back the equivalent of a carbon tax and hardly a peep.
Burn it to the ground.
The inland rail link is only required because the MUA controls coastal shipping and the ports.
Boot the MUA and you save $10 billion.
Use dogs and guys in balaclavas if you have to.
Tunbull, Photios, I’m sure there’s more.
Is any one else convinced that the government is now being run for (ex, or current) merchant bankers.
We’re turning into an oligarchy.
Thanks for that Beachside. As always – just follow the money.
Baldrick
#2412363, posted on June 14, 2017 at 3:11 pm
Leave Malcolm in place. I want to see the utter destruction of the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party at the next election. They’re a party full of blow-hard cowards that deserve no quarter.
Three years of Prime Minister Bill Shorten is a small price to pay.
Problem is, it won’t be 3 years.
We will get the wholesale importation of islamic voteherds, corralled into safe and marginal “Liberal” seats.
Australia is truly fucked.
Something they do not posses: fortitude and conservative principles.
When he tried this as opposition leader, there was a storm of calls and messages to Liberal members, with Turnbull getting the boot. But now…who would be any better?
Here’s the link to the article behind the paywall
Scratch that above. Go to google news. in the search paste some words from the article e.g. I used “Political conceit, ineptitude and reckless indifference” … you’ll get the article online.
Political conceit, ineptitude and reckless indifference to proper process now leave Australians with an inflexible, hugely expensive communications system, little better than the one it replaced. So much for bringing our communications into the 21st century.
I am not a Turnbull fan but i think that is a low blow. Conroy signed unbreakable contracts so we are stuck with NBNCo building something.
Better to blame the 50% of Australians who voted for Rudd in 2007
A country doesn’t just dust itself off after socialism and say, well that was a lessoned learned.
Won’t do that again.
Bloodshed and violence and total civilization destruction before they let go of power.
The sickness in peoples minds will be hard to wipe away.
Never vote left.
I’d like to see Mark Latham and Gary Johns team up, now they have thrown off their socialist shackles.
Baldrick
#2412363, posted on June 14, 2017 at 3:11 pm
Leave Malcolm in place. I want to see the utter destruction of the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party at the next election. They’re a party full of blow-hard cowards that deserve no quarter.
Three years of Prime Minister Bill Shorten is a small price to pay.
Australia needs an Obama before we get our Trump. Shorten is just the man for that.
The electoral conflagration that will consume the Vichy Liberal Party is required. The party must be extinguished. Nothing can be allowed to survive. And out of this devastation, new life will emerge that will fill the conservative free-market void. Give it a few electoral cycles. Something magical will happen.
Senile old Guy –
My local member has received a spray. It probably wont make any difference but at least I feel better.
Who would be any better? Who could be any worse ? – (other than shortfilth). I doubt anyone of the current line-up (other than Madam Skeletor) could be worse than Trumble.