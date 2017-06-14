The noblest American of them all

The American left is actually insane. Their hatreds are only matched by their ignorance and lack of civic culture. They are the totalitarian enemy they accuse others of being. The notes to the video:

The audience reaction has been mixed for New York City’s latest ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ production, which shows a character that resembles President Trump being brutally stabbed to death. William Shakespeare’s ‘Julius Caesar,’ which opened May 23 and will be performed throughout this month in Central Park, is causing a stir among audiences due to its apparent inspiration from the Trump administration. The play’s climax comes with Caesar’s stabbing death at the hands of his best friend, Brutus.

The only true-to-life part is that Caesar was assassinated by those he considered his friends. Et tu, Ryan etc. I might mention that I do not blog on this Comey business though it may yet lead anywhere, because you really have to be a lefist dolt to accept there is anything worth pursuing. It is merely a device to hamper Trump from fulfilling his policy aims. Trump may yet be taken down, but he has turned out to be far far more resilient than any of his enemies, which include many, many Republicans, could have imagined.

AN ADDITIONAL LINK TO VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: VDH has written an article he titles: The Endless Ironies of Donald J. Trump. The ironies are that all sides of the political debate have had to backtrack from what they expected before the election was held. Not me. He is everything I could have hoped and more. So I would add this to the article which you will need to read to see my point:

5) Trump, Better than You Political Fools have Any Right to have Expected He correctly identified the problems confronting America and the West, and made promises about what he would to fix those problems. Since his election he has done everything that was in his power to fix, but has been met by opposition at every turn from supposed friends and his many foes. And even better than his ability to understand the problems we face, and devise policies that will deal with these problems has been his ability to operate in a political environment with greater assurance and focus than his enemies, both in politics and across the media.

And if you don’t think that is just what I said before he was elected, you should read my Art of the Impossible. This is our last chance, but there is the possibility he is up to the challenge. There is no one else who could even come close.