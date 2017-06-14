Wednesday Forum: June 14, 2017

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2411979, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I would like to thank the traditional owners of this land, the ANZ Bank.

  5. .
    #2411984, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Note to Stimpy – Cernovich pushed that [email protected] nonsense. He’s no better than the hacks who pushed the Tuam babies hoax.

    What do you call a divorced man who rages about “red pill” but lives off his ex wife’s alimony?

    There is no need to debate this. He isn’t helping. Nor does Trump need his anymore if he ever did.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2411985, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I would like to thank the traditional owners of this land, the rabbits and the ANZ bank.

  7. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2411987, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Got caught on the cusp.

    Fatty Ashton it seems, is still scouring crack houses and The Bowery for anyone, just anyone, to volunteer incontrovertible evidence against Pell. And I had thought, this matter was to be resolved within days according to Fatty himself. Make that weeks, years, decades, centuries.

    THE NATION
    Police are still canvassing for new evidence and allegations against George Pell in relation to sexual abuse claims.     The Oz

  8. Top Ender
    #2411988, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Odd logical train of thought this bloke has:

    THE director of Darwin company Hallmark Computing, who was last year ordered to pay nearly $600,000 for exploiting foreign workers, is now walking to Canberra to protest his “unfair” treatment by the government.

    Ashok Alexander was found guilty in June 2016 of unfairly treating three foreign workers, after he told them he would support their applications for permanent residency, if they continued to pay him cash kickbacks out of their fortnightly pay packets.

    He also imposed a system of late fees if the workers were slow in making payments to him and they were not paid overtime or penalty rates.

    Through a GoFundMe page, Mr Alexander hopes to raise $8600 to fund his walk with $2005 having already been raised.

    He left his Darwin home on April 15. On the web page, Alexander said his business had faced liquidation following the “hardships” of underpaying foreign workers.

    “I hence decided to use my remaining resources to walk from Darwin to Canberra, allowing me to move on by clearing my mind of the unfair highhanded approach of the government I have faced as well as the prejudice against me as a person, due to my race and being an employer,” he said.

    “I also want to bring attention to the challenges of small business and others disadvantaged by government actions or inaction.

    “After running a business wholeheartedly for so many years, that’s over a million dollars lost for making one mistake of employing overseas staff and paying them the local wages.

    “The severe penalty imposed on my company and me personally still surprises me.”

    Mr Ashok could not be reached for comment.

  9. Top Ender
    #2411989, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I would like to thank the traditional owners of this land, the common flies.

    Won’t someone think of the flies?

  10. srr
    #2411990, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Lets face it, you have to lucky enough to be on the right side of a bollard patch or also risk being pinned against them, but really, as demonstrated here, bollards are actually what Muslims use to ESCAPE being chased down by police –

    British Police Vs Muslims (Extended Version)
    Tommy Robinson | Rebel Media

    Back by popular demand.
    Notice
    Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)

  11. .
    #2411991, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:14 am

    canvassing for new evidence and allegations

    That has the hallmarks of a witchhunt. Wasn’t it a month ago that Fatty said a decision was imminent?

    Now realise that the ordinary citizen doesn’t have the resource of Pell, can be retried at least twice as our common law now allows for abuse of the double jeopardy rule and in NSW at least, we have the absurdity of majority jury verdicts.

    Good luck if our politicised police forces, which have a veritable history of corruption, do not like you.

  12. .
    #2411992, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:16 am

    “I hence decided to use my remaining resources to walk from Darwin to Canberra, allowing me to move on by clearing my mind of the unfair highhanded approach of the government I have faced as well as the prejudice against me as a person, due to my race and being an employer,” he said.

    He’s at least half right. Who is going to buy the four million disabled in this country a new home?

  13. srr
    #2411993, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:16 am

    From the OOT, cause it’s important –

    O.K. all you T-shirt selling, shop keeper and other business owning cats, here’s a way to support a hero and be a hero – get in touch and ask the man to sell you the right to use his sign and add your Oz,
    NZ etc. flag to show him a world of good people are behind him –

    Tommy Robinson: Cops threaten store over “Don’t fund terrorism” sign
    Rebel Edge

    Jun 13, 2017
    Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media talked to a Sunderland shopkeeper whose response to reports that other stores are ISIS money launderers has attracted attention, not all of it positive.

  14. Anthony
    #2411994, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Police probe still seeking George Pell sex abuse evidence

    The article in the Oz that is headlined by the above states that Vicpol have interviewed three men who had nothing to tell them.

    Piss or get off the pot, Ashton.
    You are a disgrace to all police officers.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2411995, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:20 am

    How amazingly amazing! It turns out that batteries cause the emission of huge amounts of CO2.

    New Study: Large CO2 Emissions From Batteries Of Electric Cars

    The researchers have not studied individual car brand’s batteries, just how they were produced or what electrical mix they used. But to understand the importance of battery size here’s one example: Two standard electric cars on the market, Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S, have batteries of approximately 30 kWh and 100 kWh respectively.

    As soon as you buy the car, CO2 emissions of approximately 5.3 tonnes and 17.5 tonnes, respectively, have been released for batteries of these sizes. The numbers may be difficult to relate to. By way of comparison, a trip for a person returning from Stockholm to New York by air causes emissions of more than 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide, according to the UN organization ICAO’s calculation model.

    Google tells me that one litre of petrol produces about 2.3 kg of CO2. So a Tesla has gone through the equivalent of 7,600 L of petrol before it has been driven a single km. My car gets about 7 L/100 km on the highway, so it’s as if I drove 108,000 km. After that of course a Tesla is buying power, a lot of which is from coal or gas.

    Also if batteries cause so much CO2 to be emitted what does that say about Finkel’s report recommendation that wind farms must also have ginormous batteries?

    What with the low efficiency gas backup, it’s looking like Finkel’s wind farms will effectively emit more CO2 than coal plants, especially high efficiency ones.

    It is all so completely insane you wonder how intelligent people can come up with this crazy stuff.

  16. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2411997, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:21 am

    top twenny

  17. srr
    #2411999, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Triple Stacked Nothingburger – Senator Tom Cotton Sums Up The Jeff Sessions Hearing (Video)…
    Posted on June 13, 2017 by sundance

    To deflect the Clinton’s embarrassing loss in the 2016 election, the necessary media narrative began as “Russia Hacked The Election“.

    The media narrative evolved into a “Russia Trump Campaign Conspiracy”, which eventually morphed into the “Russian Trump Collusion” narrative that has now transmogrified into the “Russian Trump Obstruction Narrative“….

    Senator Tom Cotton rises to reset the inquisition and point out the absurdity of it all:
    *

    Bipartisan absurdity. Did President Obama collude with Emmanuel Macron to win the 2017 French election? Did UK European diplomat Nigel Farage collude with Donald Trump to win the 2016 U.S. election? Oh, but “muh Russia“.
    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/13/triple-stacked-nothingburger-senator-tom-cotton-sums-up-the-jeff-sessions-hearing-video/

    *

  19. The Beer Whisperer
    #2412008, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Stimpy – Cernovich pushed that [email protected] nonsense. He’s no better than the hacks who pushed the Tuam babies hoax.

    Dot, he only pushed it insofar as it being a hoax. Idiot lefties tried to smear Trump as they’ve done 1000 times. Cernovich is not part of that problem.

  21. srr
    #2412011, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Hey, remember when Australians cheered and celebrated having a childless, unmarried, proudly devout atheist, living with some bloke she hooked up with, elected as our PM?

    Trump, Pence, Tillerson, Sessions … of course The Enemy is Burning, and America is booming, with so many genuinely God fearing men looking after America again 🙂

    Senator Chris Coons Complains The U.S. State Dept. Not Spending Enough Money…
    Posted on June 13, 2017 by sundance

    During a senate hearing today Democrat Senator Chris Coons complained to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the U.S. State Department is: a.) not spending enough money, and b.) not spending fast enough; on foreign aid to third world countries.

    Coons was citing the previous Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Joe Biden who said: “show me your budget and I’ll show you your priorities“. Secretary of State Tillerson took exception and explained how he looks at this differently. The Trump administration is not spending oriented, they are results oriented.
    *

    Tillerson: “The statement ‘show me your funding and I’ll show you your level of commitment,’ I do not agree with. Funding does not equal results. Show me your results, and I’ll tell you your commitment. What are the results, and then I’ll tell you what I need to deliver on those results. Giving me a pot of money and suggesting that confirms our success and commitment is just simply—I have to take exception to that, I’ve never had that experience.”

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/13/senator-chris-coons-complains-the-u-s-state-dept-not-spending-enough-money/

    *

  22. The Beer Whisperer
    #2412014, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Tommy Robinson: Cops threaten store over “Don’t fund terrorism” sign

    The opposite being of course, “fund terrorism”.

    Ergo, British police support terrorism funding, hence terrorism.

  23. .
    #2412016, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:36 am

    He “never named it” but then he went to go on and say that Clinton supported child smuggling and so on that “pissugate” was real nevertheless – “i just didn’t name the pizza shop” – this is as bad as the Tuam babies.

    There is no need to debate this nonsense any further.

  24. The Beer Whisperer
    #2412017, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Funding does not equal results. Show me your results, and I’ll tell you your commitment.

    Oops. Emperor Coons has no clothes.

  25. Des Deskperson
    #2412021, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Question from Leigh Lowe on the old thread:

    “Presumably the fate of Cranston’s benefits rests with the possible sentence, not the actual sentence the beak hands down?”

    If Cranston is convicted of an offence that the Minister fro Finance deems to be ‘corrupt conduct ‘ , then my understanding is that he loses his super, irrespective of the actual sentence as a result the conviction.

    BTW, Cranston is STILL on the ATO org chart, you would think they would have given some priority by now to its removal. Dumb as!!

  26. C.L.
    #2412028, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Migrant lobby group supports domestic violence, genital mutilation and forced marriage, arguing that an insistence potential citizens not support these things could cause Muslims to become angry and kill people.

    Settlement Council of Australia slams citizenship test as ‘racial profiling’.

    QUIZZING would-be citizens about domestic violence, forced marriage and genital mutilation is “racial profiling’’, according to a bizarre submission from a migrant lobby group.

    The Settlement Council of Australia (SCA) wants the questions taken out of the tough new citizenship test, claiming they “do not hold special significance’’…

    The taxpayer-funded SCA — an umbrella group for 80 migrant settlement agencies — also warns the tougher test could “breed disenfranchisement’’ and trigger religious radicalisation.

    “It is likely to send a strong message that the value of some migrants is lower than others,’’ it says. “The proposed changes could have the opposite effect, degrading social cohesion, promoting disloyalty and even leading to greater risk of radicalisation.’’

  27. The Hunted Mind
    #2412029, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    What do you call a divorced man who rages about “red pill” but lives off his ex wife’s alimony?

    Most red pillers would see that as a beautiful turning of the tables.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2412030, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Settlement Council of Australia slams citizenship test as ‘racial profiling’.

    Easy. Just ask “are you a muslim?” If they say yes, they fail the test and are denied a visa.
    Islam is not a race therefore this isn’t racial profiling.

  29. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2412031, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:58 am

    “It is likely to send a strong message that the value of some migrants is lower than others,’’ it says.

    But the punters already know this. They would be delighted to see it made official.

  30. OneWorldGovernment
    #2412032, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:58 am

    For those that don’t know what your own government will do to you then kindly watch “First Blood”.


  31. srr
    #2412035, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:04 am

    All Cultures Are Beautiful #3 – The Mozambique Gold Rush
    The Thinkery

    Jun 12, 2017
    There’s gold in them there skulls.

    Further reading: [at the YouTube page]

  32. Leigh Lowe
    #2412036, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2411977, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:08 am
    Fatty Ashton it seems, is still scouring crack houses and The Bowery for anyone, just anyone, to volunteer incontrovertible evidence against Pell. And I had thought, this matter was to be resolved within days according to Fatty himself. Make that weeks, years, decades, centuries.

    THE NATION
    Police are still canvassing for new evidence and allegations against George Pell in relation to sexual abuse claims. The Oz

    Apart from the obvious legal difficulty of “canvassing for witnesses” , it begs the question … if Tubby’s case is as watertight as a trout’s arse, why the need for new witnesses.

  33. incoherent rambler
    #2412037, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:06 am

    The “Let’s reduce the amount of CO2 we produce” and “Let’s destroy the electricity grid” people raise the question, again.

    Are they stupid or just plain evil? Or both?

    I had previously assumed the answer was stupid.
    I am starting to think my initial assumption was incorrect.

    I am now leaning towards the idea that we have a handful of evils that are supported by masses of stupid.

  34. The Beer Whisperer
    #2412038, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Easy. Just ask “are you a muslim?” If they say yes, they fail the test and are denied a visa.
    Islam is not a race therefore this isn’t racial profiling.

    Racism is a leftist own goal. They’ve elevated racism above all other prejudice and bigotry that they can’t use any smear other than racism.

  35. srr
    #2412039, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:07 am

    YourVoice™ America (6/13) “Sessions Kicks Ass!”
    Bill Mitchell

  36. Senile Old Guy
    #2412041, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Under these laws, sometimes also referred to as “reverse onus” or “strict liability” laws, drivers must prove that a collision with a cyclist or a pedestrian was not their fault.

    Guilty until proven innocent. And exactly how you prove your innocence in this situation, I do not know.

    These laws affect civil cases only and do not remove the presumption of innocence. In criminal law, drivers in collisions with vulnerable road users remain innocent until proven guilty.

    So completely opposite laws?

    It’s also not about always blaming motorists.

    So it is about blaming motorists.

    For example, if a cyclist ran a red light and caused a collision, they would obviously be at fault and would not receive compensation. An Australian version of these laws would mean that cyclists were more likely to be fairly compensated in the event of a crash.

    It would also mean that drivers would be automatically penalised and/or forced into expensive legal fights if innocent.

    And it would be fair game for rorting, with ‘cyclists’ (who do not normally cycle) getting into crashes and claiming compensation.

    Last week’s report from the Royal Automobile Association of South Australia (RAA) confirms other research in this area, such as a 2013 University of Adelaide study that examined police crash records and found drivers caused four in every five crashes between cars and bicycles.

    So, if I believe these results, 20% of innocent drivers would be presumed guilty and have to, somehow, prove their innocence to avoid paying compensation.

    The article, at The Conversation, links to a paper which uses this example:

    On September 23, 1993, Frederick Waring was riding his bicycle down a street outside of Austin, Texas.1 As he entered an intersection through which he had the right-of-way, while following other vehicles, an automobile coming from the opposite direction turned left and struck him. Mr. Waring suffered severe head injuries and was in a coma for several days. The driver of the automobile claimed he never saw Mr. Waring or his bicycle before the collision.

    Under presumption of guilt, Waring would have to prove he did not see the cyclist!

    Although others testified that the cyclist was difficult to see because the sun was shining brightly at the time of the accident, the defendant testified that he could not remember whether the sun impacted his view of the cyclist.

    So there is evidence that the cyclist might have been difficult to see.

    After the accident, Mr. Waring filed a suit against the driver for negligence to recover damages for his serious personal injuries sustained in the accident. At trial, “the jury failed to find negligence on the part of either party.” The Court of Appeals of Texas, presiding in Austin refused to hold the automobile driver liable for Mr. Waring’s injuries or grant him damages because it did not find the automobile driver to be negligent. The court held that the burden was on the plaintiff to prove that the automobile driver “failed to act as a reasonably prudent person under the circumstances existing at the time of the accident.” Further, the court made it clear that automobile drivers do not have an absolute duty to avoid collisions.

    That all seems reasonable.

    Mr. Waring, therefore, was left with no remedy to compensate him for his injuries. Amid injustices to cyclists such as this,…

    What injustice? The driver was found to have not caused the collision. It is only injustice if you think that every cyclist that crashes should be compensated.

    Can you guess where this is going?

    …reliance on automobiles has increased in the United States, severely impacting the environment. Automobiles cause harmful levels of ozone, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and noise pollution, and contribute to global warming.

    Dat evil environmental impact and global warming. The author of the article is, of course, a cyclist.

    When I was asked by a passenger in a passing car if I had a “death wish” for taking up the left lane I felt like screaming out “I don’t have a death wish; what I have is an equal right to reach my destination safely”.

    And make everyone behind him go at his speed, typically about 20 km/hour, often in an 80 km/hour zone.

  37. srr
    #2412043, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Anti Soros Law?
    Hungary Tightens Rules On Foreign-Funded NGOs

    The Hungarian government has passed a new regulatory law on foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as those funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The law means tougher rules to make the organisations more transparent.

    The new legislation, passed by 130 votes to 44 in the Hungarian parliament, will see foreign-based NGOs with an annual revenue of more than 7.2 million Hungarian forints ($26,000/£20,000) be made to register as a “foreign-supported organisation.”

    The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ) has expressed outrage at the new law and has already announced plans for civil disobedience the Budapest Business Journal reports.

    The spokesman for the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs defended the new law noting the government had gone to the European Commission for Democracy through Law, also known as the Venice Commission, who had seen no problems with it.

    The Venice Commission wrote a report on the new law saying it, “pursues a prima facie legitimate aim and can be considered to be necessary in a democratic society in the interest of national security or public safety, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”

    Kovacs also rejected accusations that the law was mimicking a similar law in Russia saying that the Hungarian law does not require NGOs to register as “foreign agents” and does not take away their public funding. The does, however, force NGOs to say where their funds are coming from and be more transparent.

    The law is largely seen by many as a continuation of the Hungarian government’s crackdown on international NGOs financed by Hungarian-born left-wing billionaire George Soros.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has slammed Soros in the past saying that he has agitated within Hungary through NGOs to open the borders for the mass migration of millions into Europe.

    In a speech at the European Parliament in April, Orban said, “George Soros and his NGOs want to transport one million migrants to the EU per year. He has personally, publicly announced this programme and provides a financial loan for it. You could read this yourselves.”

    The Hungarian government has also passed a law that some have charged as targeting the Central European University (CEU) which was founded by Soros. Orban said that it was unfair for the university to be able to issue U.S. degrees without having a campus in the U.S. as it gave it an advantage over all other Hungarian universities.

    Hungary joins a growing number of other Eastern European countries who have come out against Soros and his NGO network including establishment figures in Romania, Poland, Serbia, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

    The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ) have said they will plan civil disobedience in reaction to the NGO law saying it goes against the constitution of Hungary itself.

    many more links at –
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/06/13/hungary-passes-law-tighten-rules-foreign-funded-ngos/

  38. Anthony
    #2412044, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:18 am

    DENNIS SHANAHAN
    Political EditorCanberra

    Police are still canvassing for new evidence and allegations against George Pell in relation to sexual abuse claims almost a month after Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said a decision on laying charges would be made “fairly quickly”.

    Victoria Police confirmed last night that a decision on laying charges was expected “soon”.

    Last week, however, police were still investigating the claims and interviewed at least three men who were choirboys at St Patrick’s Cath­edral between 1996 and 2001, when Cardinal Pell was the archbishop of Melbourne

    The Australian understands the police were told none of the men had any knowledge of any abuse when they were there and they had offered to make further statements for police or in court.

    Police have been investigating allegations of sexual abuse by Cardinal Pell for more than two years, including that he sexually abused two choir boys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in East Melbourne, and have twice sought advice from the Victorian Office of Public Prosecutions in the past year.

    The OPP has not recommended charges be laid against Aus­tralia’s most senior Catholic, who is now based in Rome as the Vatican’s finance minister, and left it to police to decide.

    Sick, sick sick. This is an absolute disgrace to Victoria Police and should be brought to an end immediately!

  39. H B Bear
    #2412045, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:25 am

    For those that don’t know what your own government will do to you then kindly watch “First Blood”.

    Ummm …. er … OK.

  40. The Beer Whisperer
    #2412047, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I am now leaning towards the idea that we have a handful of evils that are supported by masses of stupid.

    Bingo. That’s why they teach kids to follow.

  41. thefrolickingmole
    #2412048, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I think at this stage the “Get Pell” crowd is reduced to keeping an investigation open until he dies, then parading a couple of crackhead compo cases as “victims” before declaring how sad it was Pell cheated justice by carking it.

    Or am I overly cynical?

  42. Delta A
    #2412049, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I don’t think this group will take kindly to bullying. From The $Oz:

    Chinese lobby group formed to oppose same-sex marriage

    The Australian Chinese community has founded a not-for-profit group to mobilise against same-sex marriage and the Safe Schools program.

    Co-founder and Sydney GP Pansy Lai was behind a petition to the NSW government that last year gathered 17,500 signatures from Australian Chinese community members opposed to Safe Schools.

    Dr Lai said she was overwhelmed by the response to her petition and had been inspired to form the Australian Chinese for Families Association, which launches this week. “I didn’t ­realise until I did the petition just how many people there are out there who are really concerned about Safe Schools,” she said.

    “After we lodged the NSW petition, parents from other states got into contact with us, wanting to know what they can do to tell the government they don’t want their children being taught this inappropriate program.

    “These are normal, everyday Australian Chinese parents and grandparents. There are no politicians among us.”

    The group also opposes same-sex marriage.

    Dr Lai said as a GP specialising in pediatrics, she opposed Safe Schools, which is designed to prevent the bullying of homosexual and transgender children, because it was “not scientific or evidence-based”.

    “It’s really important to take into account that these children are still underage,” she said.

    “This would be fine in a university program, but school­children should be a politics-free zone,” she said.

    “The other thing that is important is parental consent. If children are going to be taught something that goes against their parents’ values, parents need to be informed and given a choice.”

    Dr Lai said she believed her group, which already has several hundred members, represented a large proportion of the Australian Chinese community.

    “We’ve got people from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Southeast Asia,” she said. “We definitely represent a large Chinese ­community, not only in NSW but nationwide.”

    Dr Lai said although she was Christian, the organisation was “definitely not” a Christian organisation, and was open to members of all religions and none: “ACF is going to be a voice for many concerned Chinese Australians, and a platform for us to share resources and petitions for our community.”

    The establishment of ACF comes as the Parliamentary Friendship Group for LGBTIQ Australians holds a morning tea in Canberra today to launch multicultural resources developed in consultation with Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Hindi, Italian, Spanish, Greek and ­Korean-speaking communities.

    Professional polling commissioned earlier this year by the anti same-sex marriage group Marriage Alliance found key ethnic communities overwhelmingly opposed same-sex marriage. Only 28 per cent of Asians living in Australia said they were strongly supportive of changing the Marriage Act; 75 per cent of Muslims and Hindus “strongly opposed” same-sex marriage.

  43. Oh come on
    #2412051, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Police are still canvassing for new evidence and allegations against George Pell

    Wow. Just wow.

    I mean, a crime has been committed and the police canvas for evidence, witnesses, allegations and so forth so that the perpetrators can be found and brought to justice. No problem with that.

    But here we have the police brandishing allegations they’ve publicised against an innocent man (he does enjoy the presumption of innocence, right?) and inviting people to come forward to substantiate these allegations.

    Are you mentally ill? Damaged in some way? Perhaps you’ve been abused in the past and are looking for someone to blame, or maybe you’re just a good old-fashioned attention seeker. Step right up and make an allegation against George Pell! No details? No worries! We can supply you with those in just one quick and easy coaching session! Call us now on 1800-GET-PELL. That’s 1800-GET-PELL. And if you’re one of our first 60 callers, we’ll provide an additional DNA matchup at absolutely no additional cost. That’s right, our gift to you for helping to rid our streets of people we’ve decided are dangerous child predators. So what are you waiting for? Pick up the phone and call us on 1800-GET-PELL. Call now!

  44. The Beer Whisperer
    #2412052, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Police are still canvassing trolling for new evidence and allegations against George Pell in relation to sexual abuse claims almost a month after Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said a decision on laying charges would be made “fairly quickly”.

    I fixes it!!

  45. thefrolickingmole
    #2412053, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Got to indoctrinate them young…
    Same people who would decry a bible session as brainwashing are entirely comfortable with drag queens reading prog Jack Chick tracts to kids in libraries.

    ‘Are you a boy or a girl’? Drag Queen Story Hour riles the right, but delights kids
    Across the country drag queens are reading stories, and teaching tolerance, to kids – but the events have come under fire from some conservatives

    Virgie Tolvar, managing director of Radar Productions, said that aside from the backlash in the conservative press, reception has been largely positive. “We get emails every day from places like Australia and Sweden. We’re definitely thinking of doing a Drag Queen Story Hour tour.”

    Lyn Davidson, who manages the main San Francisco children’s library, said that the library “is about giving everybody equal access to books, to stories, to ideas. It’s about opening our doors so that every single member of our community is included. Our drag queen community has something special to share too”.

    Honey Mahogany started on Saturday by reading Families, Families, Families, a book about how families can have a mom and a dad or just one mom or two dads.

    “How many of you recognize your own families in here right now?” she asked, gesturing around the room with her shimmering silver bracelet glinting in the light. “Because families can come in all shapes, sizes and forms, right?”
    ……
    Honey Mahogany, who co-owns a business and also works as a social worker, said it was ridiculous to think that introducing children to gender issues would somehow turn them gay. But for those youth who do question their gender identities, having a role model could be a life-saver.

    “I grew up with no LGBT role models and I still turned out gay,’’ she said. “Families need to support and accept their children, because it is the difference between having a happy, healthy family and having kids who are much more likely to commit suicide.”

    Panda Dulce is another drag queen who regularly reads for story hour, sometimes showing up in a bright teal wig wearing blue lipstick and swirling eye shadow. With a day job as a social worker, Dulce is attuned to the hardships of being different.

    Lucky the slippery slope fallacy isnt real eh? Or those people predicting this sort of outcome 20+ years ago would be proved right.

  46. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2412054, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:38 am

    ROFLMAO.

    New study to look at the clever strategies to cut down on self-serve checkout theft

    Researchers at Queensland University of Technology (QUT) are hoping to see if more subtle methods might guilt us into being less sneaky when we use self-serve.

    They want to look into whether “moral triggers” and “extreme personalisation” will nudge us to being honest shoppers.

    There’s no doubt theft from self-serve checkouts, from retail giants Coles and Woolworths all the way through to smaller stores, is a massive problem.

    Retail theft costs Australian retailers $4.5bn a year. In early October, Police launched a high-profile campaign at a Coles supermarket to remind customers that self-serve checkout theft was still theft. Industry experts estimate several billion is lost through Australian self serve tills annually.

    So self-service checkouts lead to several billion dollars of thefts each year? Astounding! Coles and Woolies metaphorically leave a cookie jar out and a charming sign saying please pay $1 per cookie, and find rapidly they have no cookies and no dollars.

    Guys, time to rip those self-service robots out, send them to the tip and get a few more checkout chicks. Going on the ladies who do the registers at my local Coles there’re a lot of people out there who have eagle eyes and could do with a job.

  47. Oh come on
    #2412055, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:41 am

    then kindly watch “First Blood”.

    Probably an urban legend but could just be true, I sure hope it is – apparently the Britney Spears song I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman was first translated into Mandarin as ‘I have bled but not been penetrated’.

  48. Nick
    #2412056, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Lol, the Head of the group opposing SSM is Pansy Lai. Hahahahaahhaha

  49. OneWorldGovernment
    #2412057, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Oh come on
    #2412051, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Police are still canvassing for new evidence and allegations against George Pell

    Wow. Just wow.

    At what stage do WE the people start investigating ALL police.

  50. Delta A
    #2412058, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:44 am

    time to rip those self-service robots out, send them to the tip and get a few more checkout chicks.

    $4.5billion would pay the wages for an army of checkout guys and chicks.

  51. OneWorldGovernment
    #2412059, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I’ve heard that Fatty Ashton eats hamburgers.

  52. Anthony
    #2412061, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I’ve heard that Fatty Ashton eats hamburgers.

    He eats hamburgers and feeds us nothing burgers with nothing extras. Beyond a joke – it’s persecution.

  53. Dr Faustus
    #2412063, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Australian fiscal policy is wholly driven by expected electoral success. The Per Capita 2017 Tax Survey (prop. Australia Institute) is here to help.

    People believe strongly that the tax system is skewed in favour of the rich and against the poor. 68% of Australians believe high-income earners don’t pay enough tax and 82% feel big businesses and corpora ons are dodging their fair share. In every age group, every poli cal persuasion and every income bracket except those over $200,000, an absolute majority agree that high earners pay too li le tax, and 87% believe that corporate tax avoidance reduces the fairness of the system either somewhat or a lot.

    Unsurprisingly, this “absolute majority” – most of which pays no net tax at all – considers that they themselves “Pay about the right amount of tax“.

    Read the survey report and despair.

  54. srr
    #2412064, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    😆

    Bernard Gaynor‏ @BernardGaynor 16h16 hours ago
    Bernard Gaynor Retweeted Zanetti Cartoons

    Hilarious…
    ..
    Zanetti Cartoons‏ @ZanettiCartoons

    Internet Comment Of The Year
    https://twitter.com/ZanettiCartoons/status/873040639092441090

  55. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2412066, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Poor old Fatty. He has waded in so far, there is no going back, and even if he forges ahead, his inbuilt buoyancy bags won’t save him.

  56. Oh come on
    #2412067, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Gotta say I quite like those self-serve checkouts.

  57. Top Ender
    #2412070, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Australians should be allowed to arm themselves to protect against the threat of terrorism, according to crossbench senator David Leyonhjelm.

    The Liberal Democrats leader said he believed many people shared his view, saying restrictions should immediately be lifted on “non lethal” weapons such as pepper spray, mace and personal tasers.

    “We get into arguments about the details, of course, but I think the general idea of being responsible for your own safety and having the means to do it is pretty popular,” Senator Leyonhjelm said.

    “You shouldn’t need a licence. You should be able to carry that for self-defence pretty much without restrictions.

    “Lethal means of self-defence, which are guns and so forth, obviously that should only be available to people who know how to use them, but off-duty police for example, who do know how to use a gun, why shouldn’t they be able to carry them to protect themselves and their families and other people if the need arises?”

    Senator Leyonhjelm said he had discussed the issue with a number of police officers.

    “Their attitude is if you know how to use it, a gun, you should be able to use one to protect yourself, not for just anybody,” he said.

    “Of course, non-lethal means of self-defence, the police can’t be everywhere. They acknowledge that.

    “The sensible ones, at least, say it takes us five, 10, 15 minutes even in the city to be

    there. By that stage you can have a lot of victims.”

    Senator Leyonhjelm said the Czech Republic had a lower murder rate than Australia, despite citizens with no criminal record being permitted to carry pistols for self-defence.

    “There are already guns in the streets,” he said.

    “In New South Wales there is 16,000 police on the streets carrying guns. There is Malcolm Turnbull’s bodyguards carrying guns.

    “The fact is Australia is very unusual for having such a prohibitive attitude towards practical means of self- defence. Very few countries take such a pacifist approach.”

    Complete Oz article – comments allowed if you can climb the paywall

  58. C.L.
    #2412071, posted on June 14, 2017 at 10:59 am

    This is an absolute disgrace to Victoria Police and should be brought to an end immediately!

    We’re well beyond that. Ashton and the weirdos of Taskforce SANO should be investigated by an independent body for perjury, illegal leaking, defamation and perverting the course of justice.

  59. Old School Conservative
    #2412072, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Go George my hero!
    From the Oz:

    Senator Brandis was forced to defend his decision to grant parole to Mazen Touma, a 37-year-old Sydney man imprisoned more than a decade ago over an al-Qa’ida-era conspiracy to bomb targets in Sydney and Melbourne.

    Brandis allows an Islamic terrorist to cut two years off his prison term. An associate of beheading hero Sharrouf, Touma plotted the largest known strike against Australians.
    Thanks George! I hope Touma takes up residence next to your house.

  60. Dr Faustus
    #2412073, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:00 am

    The Australian Chinese community has founded a not-for-profit group to mobilise against same-sex marriage and the Safe Schools program.

    So, the Chinese Ministry of State Security has mobilised against the Australian Alphabetty community outreach program.

    Dastyari will be in agony.

  61. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2412074, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Researchers uncover huge extinct turkey

    I had thought Gough was cremated

  62. srr
    #2412075, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:00 am

    “Tommy is a lion, maybe the last lion in the UK …”

    British establishment defames Tommy Robinson and “UK Against Hate”
    Rebel Media

    Jun 13, 2017
    Ezra Levant of TheRebel.media reports on the British establishment’s efforts to defame a peaceful march against hate, and prevent criticism of Islamism.

  63. OneWorldGovernment
    #2412076, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:02 am

    ZK2A

    The NAB was created out of a merger between National Bank of Australia (established in 1858 and basically Victorian) and The Commercial Banking Company of Sydney Limited (established in 1834).

    I have no idea how it came to pass in WA or other States but if you look at old Torrens Titles in Victoria you will find that the National Bank of Australia, as apposed to the current National Australia Bank Ltd, actually ‘squatted’ on most of Victoria AND I have no reason to disbelieve that The Commercial Banking Company of Sydney Limited didn’t do the same in NSW and Qld.

    Good luck to the investors of those banks.

  64. C.L.
    #2412077, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:02 am

    For those that don’t know what your own government will do to you then kindly watch “First Blood”.

    Andrew Bolt: “I’ll give you a war you won’t believe.”

  65. v_maet
    #2412078, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:03 am

    More shitty leadership from Turnbull.

    And in some breaking news – the Turnbull government has agreed to compensate nearly 2000 Manus Island detainees in what lawyers believe is the largest human rights payout in Australian history.

    The class action against the Immigration Department was scheduled to begin in the Victorian Supreme Court today but the Turnbull government has chosen to settle the case rather than go through a six-month trial.

    The class action was run by law firm Slater and Gordon on behalf of 1,905 men who were detained on Manus Island between November 2012 and December 2014.

    It is likely the compensation will come with strict confidentiality agreements to prevent the men talking about what happened to them on Manus Island.

  66. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2412080, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Science news.

    Giant flying turkeys once roamed Australia, Flinders University research confirms

    They still do.
    Share price just now was $5.38.
    He should paint all his planes in rainbow colours.

  67. C.L.
    #2412081, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:03 am

    George Brandis: friend of terrorists.

  68. srr
    #2412082, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Those of the savoury topped flat bread circles won’t like this movie –

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 6h6 hours ago

    The Book of Henry Trailer #1 (2017)
    written by my great friend and former student Gregg Hurwitz

  70. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2412085, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Oops, sorry GM you beat me to it.
    But I like the SMH headline better.
    😀

  71. Oh come on
    #2412086, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Should be a nice little earner for Slugs and Grubs, courtesy of the long-suffering taxpayer. What’s it trading at today?

  72. Farmer Gez
    #2412087, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Stumpy Faine has Clive Hamilton as his guest on the Conversion Hour 774 ABC. Feel the diversity.

  73. H B Bear
    #2412089, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Nice shake down by Slugs and Grubs.

    I expect the Minister for Immigration will be resigning under the Westminster convention any moment now as heading a Department who is unable or unwilling to submit its conduct to the court process.

  74. notafan
    #2412090, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Retail theft costs Australian retailers $4.5bn a year.

    How much were the staff savings in that time period?

    I know of someone who scans the organic stuff as regular and can very much afford not to do that, and I know someone that does the onion thing, that people tell you also astounds me.

    I’m scrupulous but still got challenged by a hoverer over my already scanned loaf of bread.

    Interesting that what was once the province of professional shop stealers is now everyman.

  75. OneWorldGovernment
    #2412092, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Old School Conservative
    #2412072, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Go George my hero!
    From the Oz:

    Senator Brandis was forced to defend his decision to grant parole to Mazen Touma, a 37-year-old Sydney man imprisoned more than a decade ago over an al-Qa’ida-era conspiracy to bomb targets in Sydney and Melbourne.

    Brandis allows an Islamic terrorist to cut two years off his prison term. An associate of beheading hero Sharrouf, Touma plotted the largest known strike against Australians.
    Thanks George! I hope Touma takes up residence next to your house.

    Forgive me Cat Qlders but if there is a reason to piss on Qld it would be George Brandis.

    I think he is worse than the Swan!

    How the f*k does a Senator, supposedly representing a State, get to be the Attorney General of Australia?

  76. notafan
    #2412095, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Would those detainees have been on Manus under the former Labor government as well as under the LNP in 2014?

  77. .
    #2412096, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Senator Brandis was forced to defend his decision to grant parole to Mazen Touma, a 37-year-old Sydney man imprisoned more than a decade ago over an al-Qa’ida-era conspiracy to bomb targets in Sydney and Melbourne.

    Yet this miserable hoax imposes metadata laws on Australians to ensure our “safety”.

  79. Farmer Gez
    #2412099, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Faine just now introduced, ethicist, Clive Hamilton as a climate change expert. Clive’s flogging a book and little Jon is advertising it on our dime.

  80. Senile Old Guy
    #2412100, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:22 am

    More details on Manus Island case, cost of settlement estimated at up to $300M.

    So roughly $160,000 per illegal country shopper. Unbelievable.

  81. Mark A
    #2412102, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Retail theft costs Australian retailers $4.5bn a year.

    Never use self checkout, can’t stand lousy service.

  82. OldOzzie
    #2412104, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Truck Billboard on the North side just as you come off the Spit Bridge yesterday

    Federal Government Debt

    $ 54 Billion – Rudd becomes PM
    $ 147 Billion – Gillard becomes PM
    $ 251 Billion – Rudd becomes PM
    $ 275 Billion – Abbott becomes PM
    $ 383 Billion – Turnbull becomes PM
    $ 499 Billion – Today

    ALP = LNP = No Idea

  83. .
    #2412105, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:25 am

    You can get into the Oz by going through IE/Edge and using Bing.

  84. srr
    #2412106, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:26 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 1h1 hour ago

    The next time someone tries to tell you that slavery is America’s fault, just show them this map that charts how many slaves went where.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/874779664807604224

  85. incoherent rambler
    #2412107, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:27 am

    So we have a PC under a manufacturer warranty, Windows 7.1 provided.
    PC completely sh1ts itself.
    Manufacturer immediately agrees to replace everything under warranty, BUT refuses to provide a replacement Windows 7.1.
    Win 8 or 10 only.

    How can this be legit?

  86. OneWorldGovernment
    #2412108, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:28 am

    ASIO-AFP have no f*king idea.

    What is worse, they do not listen to real Australians.

  87. srr
    #2412110, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:32 am

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 3h3 hours ago

    Sometimes you just have to take a step back and realize: Leftists have lost all sense of intelligence or humanity.

    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/874758901920649218

  88. incoherent rambler
    #2412111, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:32 am

    What is worse, they do not listen to real Australians.

    Au Contreau.

    They only listen to real Australians. The other sort may take offense.

  89. Senile Old Guy
    #2412114, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Manufacturer immediately agrees to replace everything under warranty, BUT refuses to provide a replacement Windows 7.1. Win 8 or 10 only.

    I think only corporate buyers can get Windows 7 now and I don’t expect that to last much longer. MS support for Windows 7, except for security updates, ended in 2015. Security updates end in 2020. W7 is basically an unsupported system. I will use it while I can but the next PC I buy will probably have W10.

  90. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2412115, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:37 am

    There is no need to debate this. He isn’t helping. Nor does Trump need his anymore if he ever did.

    The topic was Sam Harris Dot.
    And his refusal to debate Cernovich after having a crack at him.
    Nothing else.

  91. Diogenes
    #2412116, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:37 am

    How can this be legit?

    You don’t own software – you only buy permission to use it on a specific machine. As you are getting a different machine, and Microsoft no longer sell permission to use windows 7 on any machine…

  92. H B Bear
    #2412119, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:39 am

    More details on Manus Island case, cost of settlement estimated at up to $300M.
    So roughly $160,000 per illegal country shopper. Unbelievable.

    So it’s not quite as good as winning journo-Lotto and a job at the ALPBC staff co-op. Lets call it a Division 2 win.

    No wonder Slugs and Grubs works so hard for the Liars. Every country shopper is money in the bank for them.

  93. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2412120, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Ten Network in administration.

    Sucked in Waleed!

  94. Oh come on
    #2412121, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Re: those self serve checkouts, it seems to me that the modern self service checkout is now easier to steal from than the original models. When they were first rolled out, the shelf on each side of the checkout had a weight detector. You had to put each scanned item onto the side with the bags (usually into a bag) or else it would summon a staff member. You could select ‘I’m not bagging this item’ on the touch screen, but doing this would simply summon a staff member. If you put something on the bagging side that didn’t match the weight of what you’d scanned, or if you hadn’t scanned anything at all, the register would chirp ‘unexpected item in bagging area’ and if you didn’t remove this, a staff member would be summoned. If you removed a weight from the non bagging side of the register and didn’t scan anything, a staff member would be summoned, too. I’m sure other things triggered the requirement for a staff member to intervene.

    In short, it was a pain in the arse. Particularly for shops when you were purchasing enough to necessitate removing a full bag of groceries from the bagging area to make more space – every time you did this, a staff member would have to come over and authorise it. So while this made the experience painful and probably inefficient, it would have made shoplifting more difficult.

    However, I notice now that they’ve dispensed with much of the above – you don’t have to pack your scanned items in the bagging area etc and the machine won’t bother you. Obviously the supermarkets have crunched the numbers and figured that it’s cheaper overall to have a smoother and faster customer flow through the self-serve checkouts with reduced staff interactions but a higher level of shoplifting.

    So I don’t feel terribly sorry for them. They’ve clearly decided that they make more by cutting checkout staff further and improving the efficiency of the self service aisle (which now has a dozen or more terminals in a large supermarket), even though this makes shoplifting easier – and presumably more prevalent.

  95. Tom
    #2412122, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Network Ten officially bankrupt. Voluntary administration just announced.

  97. Oh come on
    #2412125, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Windows 10 is all right. You can make it function more or less like Win 7. Avoid Windows 8.1 like you’d avoid genital herpes.

  98. dover_beach
    #2412126, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:44 am

    So the harassment of Pell is to continue indefinitely. Welcome to Stasiland.

  99. The Beer Whisperer
    #2412127, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Our drag queen community has something special to share too

    Hangover III? We’re sharing that with our children because?

  100. Leigh Lowe
    #2412128, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:45 am

    This piece from the Australian article about Pell is extremely fucking weird …

    Last week, however, police were still investigating the claims and interviewed at least three men who were choirboys at St Patrick’s Cath­edral between 1996 and 2001, when Cardinal Pell was the archbishop of Melbourne

    The Australian understands the police were told none of the men had any knowledge of any abuse when they were there and they had offered to make further statements for police or in court.

    I wonder if one of these wasn’t the guy who appeared on Bolt (who went to the school where Pell was chaplain) and that this school wasn’t mentioned in any way at the RC and, furthermore, none of his network of old school friends can recall any incidents of abuse.
    OK. You could argue that several boys not having any evidence of abuse does not counter “evidence” of those who claim they do.
    But this whole thing has been about “culture” and “child abuse gone mad which, even if Pell didn’t participate in, he should have known about and prevented.”
    A large group of former students coming forward and calling bullshit would certainly dent the claims of widespread abuse going on with the tacit approval of Pell.
    Very strange that reports based around statements vindicating Pell are presented as supporting “ongoing investigations”.
    One thing is for sure … these blokes supporting Pell better not be driving around Ballarat with a broken tail-light or a slightly bald tyre.

  101. Oh come on
    #2412129, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Edgy Channel 10 goes over the edge, eh?

  103. The Beer Whisperer
    #2412131, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:45 am

    So the harassment of Pell is to continue indefinitely. Welcome to Stasiland.

    The process is the punishment.

    H/t Mark Steyn.

  104. Slayer of Memes
    #2412132, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Lucky the slippery slope fallacy isnt real eh? Or those people predicting this sort of outcome 20+ years ago would be proved right.

    More slippery slope that mOnty and his fellow travellers of the Left insistedwouldn’t happen…

    Gay trio Victor Hugo Prada, Manuel Jose Bermudez and John Alejandro Rodriguez’s modern family recognised in Colombia

    THREE gay men say they have gained legal recognition as the first “polyamorous family” in Colombia, where same-sex marriages were legalised last year.

    “We wanted to validate our household … and our rights, because we had no solid legal basis establishing us as a family,” said one of the men, actor Victor Hugo Prada, in a video published by Colombian media on Monday.

    He said he and his two partners, sports instructor John Alejandro Rodriguez and journalist Manuel Jose Bermudez, signed legal papers with a solicitor in the city of Medellin, establishing them as a family unit with inheritance rights.

    “This establishes us as a family, a polyamorous family. It is the first time in Colombia that has been done.”
    Lawyer and gay rights activist German Rincon Perfetti said there are many three-person unions in Colombia but this was the first one to be legally recognised.

    “It is a recognition that other types of family exist,” he said.

    A ruling by the constitutional court in April 2016 made Colombia the fourth South American country to definitively legalise same-sex marriage, after Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

    LGBTQIAAPGFDSCNMXYZ activists have already started pushing for polygamous marriages to be included in any SSM legislation introduced here because “if it’s legal for two people of the same sex to marry, why not three you bigots?”

    But there is absolutely no evidence of any potential slippery slope, and anyone who argues that such a thing could happen is a racist, homophobic bigoted bigot…

  105. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2412133, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:46 am

    So the harassment of Pell is to continue indefinitely. Welcome to Stasiland.

    Australia is dead set on its last legs.

    It’s like a queer nightclub that has decided it can longer afford lighting.

  106. Leigh Lowe
    #2412134, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Tom

    #2412122, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Network Ten officially bankrupt. Voluntary administration just announced.

    Promo …
    Watch Waleed’s jaw-dropping take down of Ten’s financiers on Das Projekt tonight!
    “Charging Interest is Haram!”

  107. Leigh Lowe
    #2412135, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Oh come on

    #2412129, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Edgy Channel 10 goes over the edge, eh?

    They are about as edgy as a knitted twin-set and pearls.

  108. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2412136, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:50 am

    So the harassment of Pell is to continue indefinitely. Welcome to Stasiland.

    Of course.
    He must be dealt with now before he comes into his full power as Aussie Pisshead Pope.
    This knowledge terrifies people.

  109. incoherent rambler
    #2412137, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:52 am

    You don’t own software – you only buy permission to use it on a specific machine. As you are getting a different machine, and Microsoft no longer sell permission to use windows 7 on any machine…

    No. Same machine, they are replacing the memory, SSD, display and PSU.

  110. H B Bear
    #2412138, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Should be interesting. I wonder what an unprofitable FTA TV licence, a taqiya spouting muzzie, assorted frightbats and a handful of unfunny comedians is worth?

  111. notafan
    #2412140, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Cardinal Pell will never become pope.

    He has a stent in his heart.

    Plenty of other excellent candidates, anyhow.

    The circus is appalling.

  112. Tom
    #2412141, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:54 am

    How to go broke in the meeja business: pretend you’re the ABC. Or CNN. By Lachlan Mudrock, who’s sick of daddy Ruperdink’s successful formula at Fox News (which he learned from his old man, Sir Keith) and has decided to destroy its fabulous super-profits. Why The 3rd Generation Always Destroy A Family Business. Listen to your old man, you clueless idiot!

  113. H B Bear
    #2412142, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:55 am

    If the Lieborals had a clue they would use Channel 10’s administration as another argument to shut down the ALPBC staff co-op.

  114. .
    #2412143, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I have never heard of “canvassing for victims” before – particularly after several failed attempts to produce evidence and the DPP turning down the brief of evidence. Especially when the witnesses contradict each other too and their evidence is chronologically wrong.

  115. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2412144, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I love it when frightbats have civil wars.

    That complete and uttter fraud Mia Freedman picked on a 300 kg lezzo and is now being body slammed all over the place by the Wymtroopers.

  116. C.L.
    #2412146, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Ten Network in administration.

    Its brilliant strategy of being the private sector’s ABC worked out well.

  117. struth
    #2412147, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:58 am

    It’s like a queer nightclub that has decided it can longer afford lighting.

    That is spot on.
    You always come up with the goods.

  118. .
    #2412148, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Mia Freedman and Kristina Keneally got where they are because they’re good looking.

    On the other hand, I’m amazed a woman at 261 kg is actually alive.

  119. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2412149, posted on June 14, 2017 at 11:59 am

    The Australian government has agreed to compensate 1900 asylum seekers currently or formerly held at the Manus Island detention centre, in what may be Australia’s largest ever human rights-related settlement.

    Lawyers Slater and Gordon confirmed the Commonwealth had agreed to reach a conditional settlement of $70 million plus costs, to be distributed to asylum seekers based partly on the length of their detention.

    Spend a couple of years on a tropical island. Go home filthy rich.

    Even better probably get free passage to Australia to cream some more welfare and a free house.

  120. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2412150, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Fairfax shouldn’t be gloating about Ten.

    Without Domain, Fairfax is worth less than Waleed Aly’s opinion.

  121. john constantine
    #2412151, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Member for mallee, andrew broadtells us that there are 60 million immigrants on the move, 30 million children.

    Their slater and gordon have sent out the message that they can get 160,000 dollars for anybody the australian government rejects.

    Imagine Dame bryce and sarah hanson-filth touring the worlds refugee camps with that offer.

    Imagine the cleanout of the refugee intake public service once their shorten foundation wins, with everybody not onboard with open borders and welfare herds tossed into the deep water.

    Fundemental transformation into a willing voteherd for totalitarianism in one electoral cycle.

    Purge those Racists, Comrades.

  122. john constantine
    #2412152, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Their murdoch boys will now hire waleed to run Fox television.

  123. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2412153, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Cardinal Pell will never become pope.

    You’ve been wrong before.
    I believe in him.

    😁

  124. struth
    #2412154, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Turnbull was always going to do that.
    The UN wanted him to.
    He and skeletor will always take the UN position and directive.
    Next time any of them are going to make a decision look at what the UN wants and they will do exactly that.

    Amaze your friends with your nostradamusness.
    Bet money.

  125. Oh come on
    #2412155, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    According to Dennis Prager, 50% of gay marriages between men in the US are ‘open relationships’ – ie. half of the men who enter into a same-sex marital relationship freely state it is not a monogamous arrangement. I’ll bet the actual number is higher, too.

    This is hardly surprising. It is primarily the expectations of women that keep men monogamous. And remaining monogamous is a key element of marriage – a failure to do so is considered reasonable grounds for divorce.

    These people do not really care whether they are or aren’t married. Let’s not dress the matter in the garb of civil rights when it is nothing more to them than an extra bit of bling on their finger.

  126. H B Bear
    #2412156, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Any son and heir who marries a model should immediately be cast out of the family business.

  127. Diogenes
    #2412158, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Rambler,

    MS queries several serial numbers in hardware to create a unique machine id for licencing purpose, change too many at once and as far as MS is concerned it is a new/different machine.

  128. Senile Old Guy
    #2412159, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Windows 10 is all right. You can make it function more or less like Win 7. Avoid Windows 8.1 like you’d avoid genital herpes.

    That is what I have heard.

  129. Haidee
    #2412160, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    As if Pell’s enemies wouldn’t have already unearthed the evidence they crave, if such existed.
    Writing in support, Frank Devine reckoned that Pell didn’t need him to defend him in his column, as Pell was ‘big enough to take care of himself’. But that was a long time ago. Relentless, vicious enemies have grown in numbers.

  130. srr
    #2412162, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    TheLastRefuge Retweeted
    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 13h13 hours ago

    A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!

  131. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2412163, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Tim cook would do well to focus on Apple’s lack of innovative products methinks…

    Apple is borrowing $1 billion to fight climate change

  132. Zyconoclast
    #2412164, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    With the Manus Island court settlement to be confidential and no doubt substantial, how does the government describe this expenditure in the budget?

  133. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2412165, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    No. Same machine, they are replacing the memory, SSD, display and PSU.

    It’s the way of the future…keep replacing bits until the thing works.
    My new system required a MB, SSD and PSU replacement a week after the on-button was pressed.
    Plus an Indian guy laboriously reading out over the phone a 48 digit code of gobbledegook several times so I could reactivate Windows, which didn’t like that I had a new MB.
    It is excellent now though.

  134. Snoopy
    #2412167, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    With the Manus Island court settlement to be confidential and no doubt substantial, how does the government describe this expenditure in the budget?

    As revenue!

  135. Oh come on
    #2412168, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Once you go SSD you never go back.

  137. pete m
    #2412170, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    re manus class action

    similar story for defence dept

    they are paying out large sums of money to anyone who was in defence (HMAS Leuwen was a cracker in 50s and 60s for it /spelling off) and says he got touched up by someone, without any other evidence – shocking how little it takes to get tens of thousands from the feds

  138. Hydra
    #2412171, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Windows 10 is all right. You can make it function more or less like Win 7. Avoid Windows 8.1 like you’d avoid genital herpes.

    I use 8.1 at work…it’s really not that bad.

  139. mh
    #2412172, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Is Islam killing Europe?

    English conservative Douglas Murray argues Europe’s accommodation of Muslims is akin to ‘suicide’.

    With Phillip Adams!

  140. dover_beach
    #2412173, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    The idea that three men can constitute a marriage and/ or family is so absurd that only modern liberals could believe it.

  141. Snoopy
    #2412174, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I’m no chemist and it is Wikipedia but shouldn’t an explanation of ocean acidification contain the word ‘buffer’ or variations thereof?
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ocean_acidification

  142. Slayer of Memes
    #2412175, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Originally opened in 1983, and after having spent millions of dollars beautifying it over the course of the last 10 years, Denial Andscrew (CFMEU Premier for Victoriastan) recently ordered the inclusion of these attractive Middle Eastern sculptures to the Bourke Street Mall.

    However he stated in a press conference announcing the installation of these new features that “I do want to stress though, we’re not about changing the way people go about their business, this is a beautiful city and we should cherish every part of it.”

    Fucking clown…

    #LivingWithTheConsequencesOfNothingToDoWithIslam

  143. thefrolickingmole
    #2412176, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0
    https://www.theguardian.com/books/2017/jun/13/roxane-gay-labels-mamamia-cruel-and-humiliating-will-she-fit-into-the-office-lift
    I was reading the ten tone lezzo vs frightbat wars and its comedy of the highest order.

    10 tonne lezzos agents send questions and demands including pearlers like
    “A lot of planning has to go into a visit from best-selling author … Roxane Gay,” read the description on the podcast episode.

    “Will she fit into the office lift? How many steps will she have to take to get to the interview? Is there a comfortable chair that will accommodate her six-foot-three, ‘super-morbidly obese’ frame?”

    Landwhale trumpets her offendedness and charges media outlet…

    Media outlet apologises saying that everything it wrote was factual, because “Muh Feels” from earths new moon trumps reality

    The apology said that the “many requests” made by Gay’s publisher “were asked in good faith by her publishing team to make Roxane feel as comfortable as possible and we willingly answered all questions and complied with all requests. It is always our top priority that all our guests feel welcomed, relaxed and at ease.”

    During the interview Gay spoke about how the world was not built to accommodate people like her.

    “It’s very stressful because you just never know if there a space that is going to accommodate me. Are there going to be sturdy chairs? Are the chairs going to have arms? How wide are the arms? How low is the chair? It’s just a constant series of questions that you are asking yourself every single day before you go into any space, and it’s exhausting because people don’t think, they just assume that everyone fits in the world like they do.”

    In tweets from May, Gay complained of interviewers who told her they did “special things” to accommodate her weight.

    “Am I supposed to be grateful you provided a sturdy chair?” she asked. “Why would you tell me this?”

    Shut up and eat less you fridge shaped block of tallow.

  144. Hydra
    #2412178, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    No. Same machine, they are replacing the memory, SSD, display and PSU.

    Because Windows 7.1 is no longer supported.

    They literally cannot give it to you because they literally don’t have it to give to you. It would be illegal for them to give to you.

    Which says something about IP laws.

  145. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2412180, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Huge high-rise fire in West London. See Drudge for horrific pics. I hope Mohammad hasn’t been playing with matches.

  146. notafan
    #2412181, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    I’m sorry Stimpy but when exactly have I been wrong?

    I said from the getgo excommunication was not a life sentence

    You on the other hand included baptism and confirmation which were pre excommunication sacraments, all you ever had was excommunicated and obviously, at some stage, reconciled with the Church.

    I am now reading Mia Freedman’s feminist excommunication documentation

    First, a person’s memoir is their record of their own life events from their perspective – hence why they are the one who wrote it.

    Lol

    btw my family motto is ‘Always certain, sometimes right’

  147. Leigh Lowe
    #2412182, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)

    #2412150, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm
    Fairfax shouldn’t be gloating about Ten.

    I am laughing like a drain this morning. The “business as usual” tripe being fed to the troops at Ten to placate them is hilarious. No-one at Ten or Fairfax have any idea what awaits them when they get bundled into a private equity outfit. The cost squeeze will be horrendous, and cries of “qualidy j’ism” and “cutting edge drama” won’t cut it. They are there to put cheap lipstick on a tired pig and sell it off … nothing else matters.
    Speaking of which, I predict Jessica Rowe will appear in a new Ten reality show very soon … The Boning II. This could be a sequel worth watching.

  148. Snoopy
    #2412183, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Denial Andscrew (CFMEU Premier for Victoriastan) recently ordered the inclusion of these attractive Middle Eastern sculptures to the Bourke Street Mall.

    Their ability to protect pedestrians from falling fridges seems rather suspect. I think they need to be taller and closer together.

  149. Slayer of Memes
    #2412184, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Further to my post above (@12.23pm), I should point out that the currently installations are only poartially completed.

    Eventually they will all be painted to resemble this great structure, thus reminding us all of the exact reason for their installation across Melbournibad…

  150. Hydra
    #2412185, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    According to Dennis Prager, 50% of gay marriages between men in the US are ‘open relationships’ – ie. half of the men who enter into a same-sex marital relationship freely state it is not a monogamous arrangement. I’ll bet the actual number is higher, too.

    This is hardly surprising. It is primarily the expectations of women that keep men monogamous. And remaining monogamous is a key element of marriage – a failure to do so is considered reasonable grounds for divorce.

    These people do not really care whether they are or aren’t married. Let’s not dress the matter in the garb of civil rights when it is nothing more to them than an extra bit of bling on their finger.

    What about Lesbians?

    I’m always quite interested is that the gay movement only ever discusses gay men.

  151. H B Bear
    #2412186, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Bollards set you free.

  152. Turtle of WA
    #2412187, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Ten Network in administration.
    Sucked in Waleed!

    There’s a taxpayer-funded job at the GayBC for him.

    Gotta laugh about lefties who think the commercial channels represent the right. They think Today Tonight is the non-left answer to 7.30. They fail to realise that the non-left PAY for their news through Sky and online. While also paying for the other side’s propaganda through tax.

  154. herodotus
    #2412189, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    ABC continuing to go along with most of the anti-Trump Admin chatter emanating from the current house inquiries.

  155. herodotus
    #2412190, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Liberal Ministers: nothing to see here. We enjoy a stoush, er, discussion. It’s just people being allowed to voice their opinions in the party room. And we still love Malcolm. Really.

  156. C.L.
    #2412191, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Ten should bring back Tracey Spicer.

  157. notafan
    #2412192, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Hard to believe there will not be fatalities here


    West London fire story

  158. OldOzzie
    #2412197, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Truck Billboard on the North side just as you come off the Spit Bridge yesterday

    Federal Government Debt

    $ 54 Billion – Rudd becomes PM
    $ 147 Billion – Gillard becomes PM
    $ 251 Billion – Rudd becomes PM
    $ 275 Billion – Abbott becomes PM
    $ 383 Billion – Turnbull becomes PM
    $ 499 Billion – Today

    ALP = LNP = No Idea

    Federal government debt surges past half-a-trillion dollars

    The Turnbull government will break through the country’s former debt ceiling this week, breaching the $500 billion mark as it doubles the credit card bill it inherited from Labor.

    On Tuesday, gross Commonwealth debt reached more than $499 billion, after growing by more than $2 billion since Friday and $9 billion since early May.

    The record level of debt has sparked calls from within the Turnbull government and the Senate crossbench to restore the formal debt limit abolished under a deal struck between the Coalition and the Greens in 2013.

    Under current regulations, Treasurer Scott Morrison only has to request the Australian Office of Financial Management to raise the gross debt limit, the total face value of government securities on issue.

    In May, Mr Morrison pre-empted the looming breach by ordering the Office of Financial Management to raise the gross debt level to $100 billion above the threshold set by former treasurer Joe Hockey.

    In 2013, Mr Hockey justified increasing the ceiling to half-a-trillion dollars to move it “beyond any doubt”.

    But Mr Morrison faces authorising yet another increase before 2020 when the nation’s debt hits $663 billion.

    A spokeswoman for Mr Morrison said the increase was needed to support infrastructure and defence capability and to avoid drawing down on the Future Fund.

    According to calculations by debt analyst and the manager of the Australian Debt Clock, David Lawson, total government debt is now rising by $5.3 million an hour, or $126 million a day.

    Gross debt will hit $725 billion in 2027-28, according to the budget documents, but by international standards, Australian government debt remains low.

    The most relevant figure of net debt, gross debt minus the country’s financial assets, currently sits at $300 billion or 20 per cent of GDP.

  159. Anthony
    #2412198, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    George Pell: Police likely to rule on possible charges against Cardinal …
    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-05-18/decision-on-possible…george-pell…/8536678
    May 17, 2017 – George Pell: Police likely to rule on possible charges against Cardinal ‘fairly quickly’ … next few weeks on whether to charge Catholic Cardinal George Pell

    Bullshit ad nauseum.

  160. Leigh Lowe
    #2412199, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    C.L.

    #2412191, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Ten should bring back Tracey Spicer.

    She could do a Home Shopping show with Tim Mathieson on the new K-Tel multi-use hairbrush …
    “it curls, it untangles, it straightens, it … Tracey! Stop that!”

  161. v_maet
    #2412201, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    @ notafan:

    That is a hell of a fire.
    I have heard rumours that it was overpopulated with migrant families stacking more people in than there should have been,

  162. Mother Lode
    #2412202, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I like how, every time the DPP sends the brief back to the police, it is treated as being more or less the same as if the DPP had accepted it since they didn’t douse it in petrol and ignite it.

  163. john constantine
    #2412203, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Has media expert proclaiming that the ‘Have Nots’ that can’t afford hispeed high gigabyte internet or foxtel rely on free to air television.

    Think of all the have-nots that cant afford any information other than that coming from abc and sbs and ten.

    Obviously the gummint must subsidise all those that promote waleed.

  164. herodotus
    #2412204, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    This refugee handout decision might help Slugs & Grubs share price, but it will drive this country further down the gurgler.

    Could we mount a class action against the government for all the damage done to us personally and less directly (collectively) via increased energy prices, job losses, departed industries? The case should factor in the cost of destroyed or abandoned coal fired power stations, and add punitive damages based on the money sent wastefully to all the expensive but useless renewables.

  165. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2412205, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    A dowry not up to scratch perhaps? Hot cooking oil often settles such deficiencies.

    I have heard rumours that it was overpopulated with migrant families stacking more people in than there should have been,

  166. C.L.
    #2412206, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Ten groomed a sneering, lecturing, elitist Muslim who doesn’t really like Australians to be the face of the network and apparently it didn’t sell.
    Hard to believe.

  167. Oh come on
    #2412207, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I have heard rumours that it was overpopulated with migrant families stacking more people in than there should have been,

    Yeah, sure you have.

  168. srr
    #2412208, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    MAJOR FIRE! People Trapped In West London’s Residential Grenfell Tower

  169. struth
    #2412209, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    ABC will get increased funding to supply information and News services supplied by channel 10 if recent Australian history has taught us anything.

  170. john constantine
    #2412210, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Mothers and Children.

    Commonwealths share of the ndis shortencare is fully funded by the medicare increase. Turnfailure announces on sky live at a set up media photo op.

    “These two little boys.”………….. turnfailure grandstands when we all know that shortencare is designed to transform the economy into a crony kleptocracy, using the disabled as disposable poker chips in their Great Game.

  171. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2412211, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I’m no chemist and it is Wikipedia but shouldn’t an explanation of ocean acidification contain the word ‘buffer’ or variations thereof?

    Snoopy – Yes. Wait until my comment appears from moderation (for reasons unknown) to see why the wiki might not happen to mention such a thing.

    Meanwhile I’ll again mention the finding I linked yesterday:

    ‘Super Corals’ Are Resilient To Climate Change, Scientists Discover

    Emma Camp, from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Australia, and colleagues found water in the semi-enclosed lagoon system was hot, acidic and lacking in oxygen when compared to neighboring reefs. Yet its coral communities was surprisingly rich—there were 20 species covering up to 35 percent of the lagoon site.

    Nukes the acidification thing dead as a Norwegian Blue.

  172. srr
    #2412212, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Huge blaze rips through 24-storey residential tower in London’s Ladbroke Grove with familes trapped inside screaming …
    The Sun · 1 hour ago

    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3794912/ladbroke-grove-high-rise-flats-engulfed-by-giant-blaze-as-shocked-onlookers-film-raging-fire/

  174. Uh oh
    #2412214, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Snoopy
    #2412167, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    As revenue!

    LOL

  175. incoherent rambler
    #2412217, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Plus an Indian guy laboriously reading out over the phone a 48 digit code…

    Todo list: Learn how to count in Hindi.

Leave a Reply

