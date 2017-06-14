Liberty Quote
The corruption of the regulatory bodies does not shake his blind confidence in the infallibility and perfection of the state; it merely fills him with moral aversion to entrepreneurs and capitalists.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Wednesday Forum: June 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
I would like to thank the traditional owners of this land, the ANZ Bank.
Note to Stimpy – Cernovich pushed that [email protected] nonsense. He’s no better than the hacks who pushed the Tuam babies hoax.
What do you call a divorced man who rages about “red pill” but lives off his ex wife’s alimony?
There is no need to debate this. He isn’t helping. Nor does Trump need his anymore if he ever did.
I would like to thank the traditional owners of this land, the rabbits and the ANZ bank.
Got caught on the cusp.
Fatty Ashton it seems, is still scouring crack houses and The Bowery for anyone, just anyone, to volunteer incontrovertible evidence against Pell. And I had thought, this matter was to be resolved within days according to Fatty himself. Make that weeks, years, decades, centuries.
THE NATION
Police are still canvassing for new evidence and allegations against George Pell in relation to sexual abuse claims. The Oz
Odd logical train of thought this bloke has:
THE director of Darwin company Hallmark Computing, who was last year ordered to pay nearly $600,000 for exploiting foreign workers, is now walking to Canberra to protest his “unfair” treatment by the government.
Ashok Alexander was found guilty in June 2016 of unfairly treating three foreign workers, after he told them he would support their applications for permanent residency, if they continued to pay him cash kickbacks out of their fortnightly pay packets.
He also imposed a system of late fees if the workers were slow in making payments to him and they were not paid overtime or penalty rates.
Through a GoFundMe page, Mr Alexander hopes to raise $8600 to fund his walk with $2005 having already been raised.
He left his Darwin home on April 15. On the web page, Alexander said his business had faced liquidation following the “hardships” of underpaying foreign workers.
“I hence decided to use my remaining resources to walk from Darwin to Canberra, allowing me to move on by clearing my mind of the unfair highhanded approach of the government I have faced as well as the prejudice against me as a person, due to my race and being an employer,” he said.
“I also want to bring attention to the challenges of small business and others disadvantaged by government actions or inaction.
“After running a business wholeheartedly for so many years, that’s over a million dollars lost for making one mistake of employing overseas staff and paying them the local wages.
“The severe penalty imposed on my company and me personally still surprises me.”
Mr Ashok could not be reached for comment.
I would like to thank the traditional owners of this land, the common flies.
Won’t someone think of the flies?
Lets face it, you have to lucky enough to be on the right side of a bollard patch or also risk being pinned against them, but really, as demonstrated here, bollards are actually what Muslims use to ESCAPE being chased down by police –
British Police Vs Muslims (Extended Version)
Tommy Robinson | Rebel Media
Back by popular demand.
Notice
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
That has the hallmarks of a witchhunt. Wasn’t it a month ago that Fatty said a decision was imminent?
Now realise that the ordinary citizen doesn’t have the resource of Pell, can be retried at least twice as our common law now allows for abuse of the double jeopardy rule and in NSW at least, we have the absurdity of majority jury verdicts.
Good luck if our politicised police forces, which have a veritable history of corruption, do not like you.
He’s at least half right. Who is going to buy the four million disabled in this country a new home?
From the OOT, cause it’s important –
O.K. all you T-shirt selling, shop keeper and other business owning cats, here’s a way to support a hero and be a hero – get in touch and ask the man to sell you the right to use his sign and add your Oz,
NZ etc. flag to show him a world of good people are behind him –
Tommy Robinson: Cops threaten store over “Don’t fund terrorism” sign
Rebel Edge
Jun 13, 2017
Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media talked to a Sunderland shopkeeper whose response to reports that other stores are ISIS money launderers has attracted attention, not all of it positive.
The article in the Oz that is headlined by the above states that Vicpol have interviewed three men who had nothing to tell them.
Piss or get off the pot, Ashton.
You are a disgrace to all police officers.
How amazingly amazing! It turns out that batteries cause the emission of huge amounts of CO2.
New Study: Large CO2 Emissions From Batteries Of Electric Cars
Google tells me that one litre of petrol produces about 2.3 kg of CO2. So a Tesla has gone through the equivalent of 7,600 L of petrol before it has been driven a single km. My car gets about 7 L/100 km on the highway, so it’s as if I drove 108,000 km. After that of course a Tesla is buying power, a lot of which is from coal or gas.
Also if batteries cause so much CO2 to be emitted what does that say about Finkel’s report recommendation that wind farms must also have ginormous batteries?
What with the low efficiency gas backup, it’s looking like Finkel’s wind farms will effectively emit more CO2 than coal plants, especially high efficiency ones.
It is all so completely insane you wonder how intelligent people can come up with this crazy stuff.
Triple Stacked Nothingburger – Senator Tom Cotton Sums Up The Jeff Sessions Hearing (Video)…
Posted on June 13, 2017 by sundance
To deflect the Clinton’s embarrassing loss in the 2016 election, the necessary media narrative began as “Russia Hacked The Election“.
The media narrative evolved into a “Russia Trump Campaign Conspiracy”, which eventually morphed into the “Russian Trump Collusion” narrative that has now transmogrified into the “Russian Trump Obstruction Narrative“….
Senator Tom Cotton rises to reset the inquisition and point out the absurdity of it all:
*
Bipartisan absurdity. Did President Obama collude with Emmanuel Macron to win the 2017 French election? Did UK European diplomat Nigel Farage collude with Donald Trump to win the 2016 U.S. election? Oh, but “muh Russia“.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/13/triple-stacked-nothingburger-senator-tom-cotton-sums-up-the-jeff-sessions-hearing-video/
Top twenny!!
Dot, he only pushed it insofar as it being a hoax. Idiot lefties tried to smear Trump as they’ve done 1000 times. Cernovich is not part of that problem.
Snap, toad.
Hey, remember when Australians cheered and celebrated having a childless, unmarried, proudly devout atheist, living with some bloke she hooked up with, elected as our PM?
Senator Chris Coons Complains The U.S. State Dept. Not Spending Enough Money…
Posted on June 13, 2017 by sundance
During a senate hearing today Democrat Senator Chris Coons complained to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the U.S. State Department is: a.) not spending enough money, and b.) not spending fast enough; on foreign aid to third world countries.
Coons was citing the previous Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Joe Biden who said: “show me your budget and I’ll show you your priorities“. Secretary of State Tillerson took exception and explained how he looks at this differently. The Trump administration is not spending oriented, they are results oriented.
*
Tillerson: “The statement ‘show me your funding and I’ll show you your level of commitment,’ I do not agree with. Funding does not equal results. Show me your results, and I’ll tell you your commitment. What are the results, and then I’ll tell you what I need to deliver on those results. Giving me a pot of money and suggesting that confirms our success and commitment is just simply—I have to take exception to that, I’ve never had that experience.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/13/senator-chris-coons-complains-the-u-s-state-dept-not-spending-enough-money/
The opposite being of course, “fund terrorism”.
Ergo, British police support terrorism funding, hence terrorism.
He “never named it” but then he went to go on and say that Clinton supported child smuggling and so on that “pissugate” was real nevertheless – “i just didn’t name the pizza shop” – this is as bad as the Tuam babies.
There is no need to debate this nonsense any further.
Oops. Emperor Coons has no clothes.
Question from Leigh Lowe on the old thread:
“Presumably the fate of Cranston’s benefits rests with the possible sentence, not the actual sentence the beak hands down?”
If Cranston is convicted of an offence that the Minister fro Finance deems to be ‘corrupt conduct ‘ , then my understanding is that he loses his super, irrespective of the actual sentence as a result the conviction.
BTW, Cranston is STILL on the ATO org chart, you would think they would have given some priority by now to its removal. Dumb as!!
Migrant lobby group supports domestic violence, genital mutilation and forced marriage, arguing that an insistence potential citizens not support these things could cause Muslims to become angry and kill people.
Settlement Council of Australia slams citizenship test as ‘racial profiling’.
Most red pillers would see that as a beautiful turning of the tables.
Easy. Just ask “are you a muslim?” If they say yes, they fail the test and are denied a visa.
Islam is not a race therefore this isn’t racial profiling.
“It is likely to send a strong message that the value of some migrants is lower than others,’’ it says.
But the punters already know this. They would be delighted to see it made official.
For those that don’t know what your own government will do to you then kindly watch “First Blood”.
All Cultures Are Beautiful #3 – The Mozambique Gold Rush
The Thinkery
Jun 12, 2017
There’s gold in them there skulls.
Further reading: [at the YouTube page]
Apart from the obvious legal difficulty of “canvassing for witnesses” , it begs the question … if Tubby’s case is as watertight as a trout’s arse, why the need for new witnesses.
The “Let’s reduce the amount of CO2 we produce” and “Let’s destroy the electricity grid” people raise the question, again.
Are they stupid or just plain evil? Or both?
I had previously assumed the answer was stupid.
I am starting to think my initial assumption was incorrect.
I am now leaning towards the idea that we have a handful of evils that are supported by masses of stupid.
YourVoice™ America (6/13) “Sessions Kicks Ass!”
Bill Mitchell
Guilty until proven innocent. And exactly how you prove your innocence in this situation, I do not know.
So completely opposite laws?
So it is about blaming motorists.
It would also mean that drivers would be automatically penalised and/or forced into expensive legal fights if innocent.
And it would be fair game for rorting, with ‘cyclists’ (who do not normally cycle) getting into crashes and claiming compensation.
So, if I believe these results, 20% of innocent drivers would be presumed guilty and have to, somehow, prove their innocence to avoid paying compensation.
The article, at The Conversation, links to a paper which uses this example:
Under presumption of guilt, Waring would have to prove he did not see the cyclist!
So there is evidence that the cyclist might have been difficult to see.
That all seems reasonable.
What injustice? The driver was found to have not caused the collision. It is only injustice if you think that every cyclist that crashes should be compensated.
Can you guess where this is going?
Dat evil environmental impact and global warming. The author of the article is, of course, a cyclist.
And make everyone behind him go at his speed, typically about 20 km/hour, often in an 80 km/hour zone.
Anti Soros Law?
Hungary Tightens Rules On Foreign-Funded NGOs
The Hungarian government has passed a new regulatory law on foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as those funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The law means tougher rules to make the organisations more transparent.
The new legislation, passed by 130 votes to 44 in the Hungarian parliament, will see foreign-based NGOs with an annual revenue of more than 7.2 million Hungarian forints ($26,000/£20,000) be made to register as a “foreign-supported organisation.”
The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ) has expressed outrage at the new law and has already announced plans for civil disobedience the Budapest Business Journal reports.
The spokesman for the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs defended the new law noting the government had gone to the European Commission for Democracy through Law, also known as the Venice Commission, who had seen no problems with it.
The Venice Commission wrote a report on the new law saying it, “pursues a prima facie legitimate aim and can be considered to be necessary in a democratic society in the interest of national security or public safety, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”
Kovacs also rejected accusations that the law was mimicking a similar law in Russia saying that the Hungarian law does not require NGOs to register as “foreign agents” and does not take away their public funding. The does, however, force NGOs to say where their funds are coming from and be more transparent.
The law is largely seen by many as a continuation of the Hungarian government’s crackdown on international NGOs financed by Hungarian-born left-wing billionaire George Soros.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has slammed Soros in the past saying that he has agitated within Hungary through NGOs to open the borders for the mass migration of millions into Europe.
In a speech at the European Parliament in April, Orban said, “George Soros and his NGOs want to transport one million migrants to the EU per year. He has personally, publicly announced this programme and provides a financial loan for it. You could read this yourselves.”
The Hungarian government has also passed a law that some have charged as targeting the Central European University (CEU) which was founded by Soros. Orban said that it was unfair for the university to be able to issue U.S. degrees without having a campus in the U.S. as it gave it an advantage over all other Hungarian universities.
Hungary joins a growing number of other Eastern European countries who have come out against Soros and his NGO network including establishment figures in Romania, Poland, Serbia, Bulgaria and Slovakia.
The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ) have said they will plan civil disobedience in reaction to the NGO law saying it goes against the constitution of Hungary itself.
…
many more links at –
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/06/13/hungary-passes-law-tighten-rules-foreign-funded-ngos/
Sick, sick sick. This is an absolute disgrace to Victoria Police and should be brought to an end immediately!
Ummm …. er … OK.
Bingo. That’s why they teach kids to follow.
I think at this stage the “Get Pell” crowd is reduced to keeping an investigation open until he dies, then parading a couple of crackhead compo cases as “victims” before declaring how sad it was Pell cheated justice by carking it.
Or am I overly cynical?
I don’t think this group will take kindly to bullying. From The $Oz:
Wow. Just wow.
I mean, a crime has been committed and the police canvas for evidence, witnesses, allegations and so forth so that the perpetrators can be found and brought to justice. No problem with that.
But here we have the police brandishing allegations they’ve publicised against an innocent man (he does enjoy the presumption of innocence, right?) and inviting people to come forward to substantiate these allegations.
Are you mentally ill? Damaged in some way? Perhaps you’ve been abused in the past and are looking for someone to blame, or maybe you’re just a good old-fashioned attention seeker. Step right up and make an allegation against George Pell! No details? No worries! We can supply you with those in just one quick and easy coaching session! Call us now on 1800-GET-PELL. That’s 1800-GET-PELL. And if you’re one of our first 60 callers, we’ll provide an additional DNA matchup at absolutely no additional cost. That’s right, our gift to you for helping to rid our streets of people we’ve decided are dangerous child predators. So what are you waiting for? Pick up the phone and call us on 1800-GET-PELL. Call now!
Police are still
canvassingtrolling for new evidence and allegations against George Pell in relation to sexual abuse claims almost a month after Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said a decision on laying charges would be made “fairly quickly”.
I fixes it!!
Got to indoctrinate them young…
Same people who would decry a bible session as brainwashing are entirely comfortable with drag queens reading prog Jack Chick tracts to kids in libraries.
‘Are you a boy or a girl’? Drag Queen Story Hour riles the right, but delights kids
Across the country drag queens are reading stories, and teaching tolerance, to kids – but the events have come under fire from some conservatives
Virgie Tolvar, managing director of Radar Productions, said that aside from the backlash in the conservative press, reception has been largely positive. “We get emails every day from places like Australia and Sweden. We’re definitely thinking of doing a Drag Queen Story Hour tour.”
Lyn Davidson, who manages the main San Francisco children’s library, said that the library “is about giving everybody equal access to books, to stories, to ideas. It’s about opening our doors so that every single member of our community is included. Our drag queen community has something special to share too”.
Honey Mahogany started on Saturday by reading Families, Families, Families, a book about how families can have a mom and a dad or just one mom or two dads.
“How many of you recognize your own families in here right now?” she asked, gesturing around the room with her shimmering silver bracelet glinting in the light. “Because families can come in all shapes, sizes and forms, right?”
……
Honey Mahogany, who co-owns a business and also works as a social worker, said it was ridiculous to think that introducing children to gender issues would somehow turn them gay. But for those youth who do question their gender identities, having a role model could be a life-saver.
“I grew up with no LGBT role models and I still turned out gay,’’ she said. “Families need to support and accept their children, because it is the difference between having a happy, healthy family and having kids who are much more likely to commit suicide.”
Panda Dulce is another drag queen who regularly reads for story hour, sometimes showing up in a bright teal wig wearing blue lipstick and swirling eye shadow. With a day job as a social worker, Dulce is attuned to the hardships of being different.
Lucky the slippery slope fallacy isnt real eh? Or those people predicting this sort of outcome 20+ years ago would be proved right.
ROFLMAO.
New study to look at the clever strategies to cut down on self-serve checkout theft
So self-service checkouts lead to several billion dollars of thefts each year? Astounding! Coles and Woolies metaphorically leave a cookie jar out and a charming sign saying please pay $1 per cookie, and find rapidly they have no cookies and no dollars.
Guys, time to rip those self-service robots out, send them to the tip and get a few more checkout chicks. Going on the ladies who do the registers at my local Coles there’re a lot of people out there who have eagle eyes and could do with a job.
Probably an urban legend but could just be true, I sure hope it is – apparently the Britney Spears song I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman was first translated into Mandarin as ‘I have bled but not been penetrated’.
Lol, the Head of the group opposing SSM is Pansy Lai. Hahahahaahhaha
At what stage do WE the people start investigating ALL police.
$4.5billion would pay the wages for an army of checkout guys and chicks.
I’ve heard that Fatty Ashton eats hamburgers.
He eats hamburgers and feeds us nothing burgers with nothing extras. Beyond a joke – it’s persecution.
Australian fiscal policy is wholly driven by expected electoral success. The Per Capita 2017 Tax Survey (prop. Australia Institute) is here to help.
Unsurprisingly, this “absolute majority” – most of which pays no net tax at all – considers that they themselves “Pay about the right amount of tax“.
Read the survey report and despair.
😆
Bernard Gaynor @BernardGaynor 16h16 hours ago
Bernard Gaynor Retweeted Zanetti Cartoons
Hilarious…
Zanetti Cartoons @ZanettiCartoons
Internet Comment Of The Year
https://twitter.com/ZanettiCartoons/status/873040639092441090
Poor old Fatty. He has waded in so far, there is no going back, and even if he forges ahead, his inbuilt buoyancy bags won’t save him.
Gotta say I quite like those self-serve checkouts.
Australians should be allowed to arm themselves to protect against the threat of terrorism, according to crossbench senator David Leyonhjelm.
The Liberal Democrats leader said he believed many people shared his view, saying restrictions should immediately be lifted on “non lethal” weapons such as pepper spray, mace and personal tasers.
“We get into arguments about the details, of course, but I think the general idea of being responsible for your own safety and having the means to do it is pretty popular,” Senator Leyonhjelm said.
“You shouldn’t need a licence. You should be able to carry that for self-defence pretty much without restrictions.
“Lethal means of self-defence, which are guns and so forth, obviously that should only be available to people who know how to use them, but off-duty police for example, who do know how to use a gun, why shouldn’t they be able to carry them to protect themselves and their families and other people if the need arises?”
Senator Leyonhjelm said he had discussed the issue with a number of police officers.
“Their attitude is if you know how to use it, a gun, you should be able to use one to protect yourself, not for just anybody,” he said.
“Of course, non-lethal means of self-defence, the police can’t be everywhere. They acknowledge that.
“The sensible ones, at least, say it takes us five, 10, 15 minutes even in the city to be
there. By that stage you can have a lot of victims.”
Senator Leyonhjelm said the Czech Republic had a lower murder rate than Australia, despite citizens with no criminal record being permitted to carry pistols for self-defence.
“There are already guns in the streets,” he said.
“In New South Wales there is 16,000 police on the streets carrying guns. There is Malcolm Turnbull’s bodyguards carrying guns.
“The fact is Australia is very unusual for having such a prohibitive attitude towards practical means of self- defence. Very few countries take such a pacifist approach.”
Complete Oz article – comments allowed if you can climb the paywall
We’re well beyond that. Ashton and the weirdos of Taskforce SANO should be investigated by an independent body for perjury, illegal leaking, defamation and perverting the course of justice.
Go George my hero!
From the Oz:
Brandis allows an Islamic terrorist to cut two years off his prison term. An associate of beheading hero Sharrouf, Touma plotted the largest known strike against Australians.
Thanks George! I hope Touma takes up residence next to your house.
So, the Chinese Ministry of State Security has mobilised against the Australian Alphabetty community outreach program.
Dastyari will be in agony.
Researchers uncover huge extinct turkey
I had thought Gough was cremated
British establishment defames Tommy Robinson and “UK Against Hate”
Rebel Media
Jun 13, 2017
Ezra Levant of TheRebel.media reports on the British establishment’s efforts to defame a peaceful march against hate, and prevent criticism of Islamism.
ZK2A
The NAB was created out of a merger between National Bank of Australia (established in 1858 and basically Victorian) and The Commercial Banking Company of Sydney Limited (established in 1834).
I have no idea how it came to pass in WA or other States but if you look at old Torrens Titles in Victoria you will find that the National Bank of Australia, as apposed to the current National Australia Bank Ltd, actually ‘squatted’ on most of Victoria AND I have no reason to disbelieve that The Commercial Banking Company of Sydney Limited didn’t do the same in NSW and Qld.
Good luck to the investors of those banks.
Andrew Bolt: “I’ll give you a war you won’t believe.”
More shitty leadership from Turnbull.
And in some breaking news – the Turnbull government has agreed to compensate nearly 2000 Manus Island detainees in what lawyers believe is the largest human rights payout in Australian history.
The class action against the Immigration Department was scheduled to begin in the Victorian Supreme Court today but the Turnbull government has chosen to settle the case rather than go through a six-month trial.
The class action was run by law firm Slater and Gordon on behalf of 1,905 men who were detained on Manus Island between November 2012 and December 2014.
It is likely the compensation will come with strict confidentiality agreements to prevent the men talking about what happened to them on Manus Island.
Science news.
Giant flying turkeys once roamed Australia, Flinders University research confirms
They still do.
Share price just now was $5.38.
He should paint all his planes in rainbow colours.
George Brandis: friend of terrorists.
Those of the savoury topped flat bread circles won’t like this movie –
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 6h6 hours ago
The Book of Henry Trailer #1 (2017)
written by my great friend and former student Gregg Hurwitz
More details on Manus Island case, cost of settlement estimated at up to $300M
http://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/manus-island-class-action-government-to-compensate-former-detainees-in-huge-settlement-20170613-gwqlu3.html
Oops, sorry GM you beat me to it.
But I like the SMH headline better.
😀
Should be a nice little earner for Slugs and Grubs, courtesy of the long-suffering taxpayer. What’s it trading at today?
Stumpy Faine has Clive Hamilton as his guest on the Conversion Hour 774 ABC. Feel the diversity.
Nice shake down by Slugs and Grubs.
I expect the Minister for Immigration will be resigning under the Westminster convention any moment now as heading a Department who is unable or unwilling to submit its conduct to the court process.
How much were the staff savings in that time period?
I know of someone who scans the organic stuff as regular and can very much afford not to do that, and I know someone that does the onion thing, that people tell you also astounds me.
I’m scrupulous but still got challenged by a hoverer over my already scanned loaf of bread.
Interesting that what was once the province of professional shop stealers is now everyman.
Forgive me Cat Qlders but if there is a reason to piss on Qld it would be George Brandis.
I think he is worse than the Swan!
How the f*k does a Senator, supposedly representing a State, get to be the Attorney General of Australia?
Would those detainees have been on Manus under the former Labor government as well as under the LNP in 2014?
Yet this miserable hoax imposes metadata laws on Australians to ensure our “safety”.
Faine just now introduced, ethicist, Clive Hamilton as a climate change expert. Clive’s flogging a book and little Jon is advertising it on our dime.
So roughly $160,000 per illegal country shopper. Unbelievable.
Retail theft costs Australian retailers $4.5bn a year.
Never use self checkout, can’t stand lousy service.
Truck Billboard on the North side just as you come off the Spit Bridge yesterday
Federal Government Debt
$ 54 Billion – Rudd becomes PM
$ 147 Billion – Gillard becomes PM
$ 251 Billion – Rudd becomes PM
$ 275 Billion – Abbott becomes PM
$ 383 Billion – Turnbull becomes PM
$ 499 Billion – Today
ALP = LNP = No Idea
You can get into the Oz by going through IE/Edge and using Bing.
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 1h1 hour ago
The next time someone tries to tell you that slavery is America’s fault, just show them this map that charts how many slaves went where.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/874779664807604224
So we have a PC under a manufacturer warranty, Windows 7.1 provided.
PC completely sh1ts itself.
Manufacturer immediately agrees to replace everything under warranty, BUT refuses to provide a replacement Windows 7.1.
Win 8 or 10 only.
How can this be legit?
ASIO-AFP have no f*king idea.
What is worse, they do not listen to real Australians.
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 3h3 hours ago
Sometimes you just have to take a step back and realize: Leftists have lost all sense of intelligence or humanity.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/874758901920649218
Au Contreau.
They only listen to real Australians. The other sort may take offense.
I think only corporate buyers can get Windows 7 now and I don’t expect that to last much longer. MS support for Windows 7, except for security updates, ended in 2015. Security updates end in 2020. W7 is basically an unsupported system. I will use it while I can but the next PC I buy will probably have W10.
There is no need to debate this. He isn’t helping. Nor does Trump need his anymore if he ever did.
The topic was Sam Harris Dot.
And his refusal to debate Cernovich after having a crack at him.
Nothing else.
You don’t own software – you only buy permission to use it on a specific machine. As you are getting a different machine, and Microsoft no longer sell permission to use windows 7 on any machine…
So it’s not quite as good as winning journo-Lotto and a job at the ALPBC staff co-op. Lets call it a Division 2 win.
No wonder Slugs and Grubs works so hard for the Liars. Every country shopper is money in the bank for them.
Ten Network in administration.
Sucked in Waleed!
Re: those self serve checkouts, it seems to me that the modern self service checkout is now easier to steal from than the original models. When they were first rolled out, the shelf on each side of the checkout had a weight detector. You had to put each scanned item onto the side with the bags (usually into a bag) or else it would summon a staff member. You could select ‘I’m not bagging this item’ on the touch screen, but doing this would simply summon a staff member. If you put something on the bagging side that didn’t match the weight of what you’d scanned, or if you hadn’t scanned anything at all, the register would chirp ‘unexpected item in bagging area’ and if you didn’t remove this, a staff member would be summoned. If you removed a weight from the non bagging side of the register and didn’t scan anything, a staff member would be summoned, too. I’m sure other things triggered the requirement for a staff member to intervene.
In short, it was a pain in the arse. Particularly for shops when you were purchasing enough to necessitate removing a full bag of groceries from the bagging area to make more space – every time you did this, a staff member would have to come over and authorise it. So while this made the experience painful and probably inefficient, it would have made shoplifting more difficult.
However, I notice now that they’ve dispensed with much of the above – you don’t have to pack your scanned items in the bagging area etc and the machine won’t bother you. Obviously the supermarkets have crunched the numbers and figured that it’s cheaper overall to have a smoother and faster customer flow through the self-serve checkouts with reduced staff interactions but a higher level of shoplifting.
So I don’t feel terribly sorry for them. They’ve clearly decided that they make more by cutting checkout staff further and improving the efficiency of the self service aisle (which now has a dozen or more terminals in a large supermarket), even though this makes shoplifting easier – and presumably more prevalent.
Network Ten officially bankrupt. Voluntary administration just announced.
Snap, Bruce of Newk!
Windows 10 is all right. You can make it function more or less like Win 7. Avoid Windows 8.1 like you’d avoid genital herpes.
So the harassment of Pell is to continue indefinitely. Welcome to Stasiland.
Hangover III? We’re sharing that with our children because?
This piece from the Australian article about Pell is extremely fucking weird …
I wonder if one of these wasn’t the guy who appeared on Bolt (who went to the school where Pell was chaplain) and that this school wasn’t mentioned in any way at the RC and, furthermore, none of his network of old school friends can recall any incidents of abuse.
OK. You could argue that several boys not having any evidence of abuse does not counter “evidence” of those who claim they do.
But this whole thing has been about “culture” and “child abuse gone mad which, even if Pell didn’t participate in, he should have known about and prevented.”
A large group of former students coming forward and calling bullshit would certainly dent the claims of widespread abuse going on with the tacit approval of Pell.
Very strange that reports based around statements vindicating Pell are presented as supporting “ongoing investigations”.
One thing is for sure … these blokes supporting Pell better not be driving around Ballarat with a broken tail-light or a slightly bald tyre.
Edgy Channel 10 goes over the edge, eh?
More Tommy Robinson – with Ben Fordham of 2gb
http://www.2gb.com/podcast/the-tommy-robinson-interview/
The process is the punishment.
H/t Mark Steyn.
More slippery slope that mOnty and his fellow travellers of the Left insistedwouldn’t happen…
LGBTQIAAPGFDSCNMXYZ activists have already started pushing for polygamous marriages to be included in any SSM legislation introduced here because “if it’s legal for two people of the same sex to marry, why not three you bigots?”
But there is absolutely no evidence of any potential slippery slope, and anyone who argues that such a thing could happen is a racist, homophobic bigoted bigot…
Australia is dead set on its last legs.
It’s like a queer nightclub that has decided it can longer afford lighting.
Promo …
Watch Waleed’s jaw-dropping take down of Ten’s financiers on Das Projekt tonight!
“Charging Interest is Haram!”
They are about as edgy as a knitted twin-set and pearls.
So the harassment of Pell is to continue indefinitely. Welcome to Stasiland.
Of course.
He must be dealt with now before he comes into his full power as Aussie Pisshead Pope.
This knowledge terrifies people.
No. Same machine, they are replacing the memory, SSD, display and PSU.
Should be interesting. I wonder what an unprofitable FTA TV licence, a taqiya spouting muzzie, assorted frightbats and a handful of unfunny comedians is worth?
Cardinal Pell will never become pope.
He has a stent in his heart.
Plenty of other excellent candidates, anyhow.
The circus is appalling.
How to go broke in the meeja business: pretend you’re the ABC. Or CNN. By Lachlan Mudrock, who’s sick of daddy Ruperdink’s successful formula at Fox News (which he learned from his old man, Sir Keith) and has decided to destroy its fabulous super-profits. Why The 3rd Generation Always Destroy A Family Business. Listen to your old man, you clueless idiot!
If the Lieborals had a clue they would use Channel 10’s administration as another argument to shut down the ALPBC staff co-op.
I have never heard of “canvassing for victims” before – particularly after several failed attempts to produce evidence and the DPP turning down the brief of evidence. Especially when the witnesses contradict each other too and their evidence is chronologically wrong.
I love it when frightbats have civil wars.
That complete and uttter fraud Mia Freedman picked on a 300 kg lezzo and is now being body slammed all over the place by the Wymtroopers.
Its brilliant strategy of being the private sector’s ABC worked out well.
That is spot on.
You always come up with the goods.
Mia Freedman and Kristina Keneally got where they are because they’re good looking.
On the other hand, I’m amazed a woman at 261 kg is actually alive.
Spend a couple of years on a tropical island. Go home filthy rich.
Even better probably get free passage to Australia to cream some more welfare and a free house.
Fairfax shouldn’t be gloating about Ten.
Without Domain, Fairfax is worth less than Waleed Aly’s opinion.
Member for mallee, andrew broadtells us that there are 60 million immigrants on the move, 30 million children.
Their slater and gordon have sent out the message that they can get 160,000 dollars for anybody the australian government rejects.
Imagine Dame bryce and sarah hanson-filth touring the worlds refugee camps with that offer.
Imagine the cleanout of the refugee intake public service once their shorten foundation wins, with everybody not onboard with open borders and welfare herds tossed into the deep water.
Fundemental transformation into a willing voteherd for totalitarianism in one electoral cycle.
Purge those Racists, Comrades.
Their murdoch boys will now hire waleed to run Fox television.
Cardinal Pell will never become pope.
You’ve been wrong before.
I believe in him.
😁
Turnbull was always going to do that.
The UN wanted him to.
He and skeletor will always take the UN position and directive.
Next time any of them are going to make a decision look at what the UN wants and they will do exactly that.
Amaze your friends with your nostradamusness.
Bet money.
According to Dennis Prager, 50% of gay marriages between men in the US are ‘open relationships’ – ie. half of the men who enter into a same-sex marital relationship freely state it is not a monogamous arrangement. I’ll bet the actual number is higher, too.
This is hardly surprising. It is primarily the expectations of women that keep men monogamous. And remaining monogamous is a key element of marriage – a failure to do so is considered reasonable grounds for divorce.
These people do not really care whether they are or aren’t married. Let’s not dress the matter in the garb of civil rights when it is nothing more to them than an extra bit of bling on their finger.
Any son and heir who marries a model should immediately be cast out of the family business.
Rambler,
MS queries several serial numbers in hardware to create a unique machine id for licencing purpose, change too many at once and as far as MS is concerned it is a new/different machine.
That is what I have heard.
As if Pell’s enemies wouldn’t have already unearthed the evidence they crave, if such existed.
Writing in support, Frank Devine reckoned that Pell didn’t need him to defend him in his column, as Pell was ‘big enough to take care of himself’. But that was a long time ago. Relentless, vicious enemies have grown in numbers.
TheLastRefuge Retweeted
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 13h13 hours ago
A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!
Tim cook would do well to focus on Apple’s lack of innovative products methinks…
Apple is borrowing $1 billion to fight climate change
With the Manus Island court settlement to be confidential and no doubt substantial, how does the government describe this expenditure in the budget?
It’s the way of the future…keep replacing bits until the thing works.
My new system required a MB, SSD and PSU replacement a week after the on-button was pressed.
Plus an Indian guy laboriously reading out over the phone a 48 digit code of gobbledegook several times so I could reactivate Windows, which didn’t like that I had a new MB.
It is excellent now though.
As revenue!
Once you go SSD you never go back.
So why do we need government to do it too?
re manus class action
similar story for defence dept
they are paying out large sums of money to anyone who was in defence (HMAS Leuwen was a cracker in 50s and 60s for it /spelling off) and says he got touched up by someone, without any other evidence – shocking how little it takes to get tens of thousands from the feds
I use 8.1 at work…it’s really not that bad.
Is Islam killing Europe?
With Phillip Adams!
The idea that three men can constitute a marriage and/ or family is so absurd that only modern liberals could believe it.
I’m no chemist and it is Wikipedia but shouldn’t an explanation of ocean acidification contain the word ‘buffer’ or variations thereof?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ocean_acidification
Originally opened in 1983, and after having spent millions of dollars beautifying it over the course of the last 10 years, Denial Andscrew (CFMEU Premier for Victoriastan) recently ordered the inclusion of these attractive Middle Eastern sculptures to the Bourke Street Mall.
However he stated in a press conference announcing the installation of these new features that “I do want to stress though, we’re not about changing the way people go about their business, this is a beautiful city and we should cherish every part of it.”
Fucking clown…
#LivingWithTheConsequencesOfNothingToDoWithIslam
Infidel Tiger 2.0
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2017/jun/13/roxane-gay-labels-mamamia-cruel-and-humiliating-will-she-fit-into-the-office-lift
I was reading the ten tone lezzo vs frightbat wars and its comedy of the highest order.
10 tonne lezzos agents send questions and demands including pearlers like
“A lot of planning has to go into a visit from best-selling author … Roxane Gay,” read the description on the podcast episode.
“Will she fit into the office lift? How many steps will she have to take to get to the interview? Is there a comfortable chair that will accommodate her six-foot-three, ‘super-morbidly obese’ frame?”
Landwhale trumpets her offendedness and charges media outlet…
Media outlet apologises saying that everything it wrote was factual, because “Muh Feels” from earths new moon trumps reality
The apology said that the “many requests” made by Gay’s publisher “were asked in good faith by her publishing team to make Roxane feel as comfortable as possible and we willingly answered all questions and complied with all requests. It is always our top priority that all our guests feel welcomed, relaxed and at ease.”
During the interview Gay spoke about how the world was not built to accommodate people like her.
“It’s very stressful because you just never know if there a space that is going to accommodate me. Are there going to be sturdy chairs? Are the chairs going to have arms? How wide are the arms? How low is the chair? It’s just a constant series of questions that you are asking yourself every single day before you go into any space, and it’s exhausting because people don’t think, they just assume that everyone fits in the world like they do.”
In tweets from May, Gay complained of interviewers who told her they did “special things” to accommodate her weight.
“Am I supposed to be grateful you provided a sturdy chair?” she asked. “Why would you tell me this?”
Shut up and eat less you fridge shaped block of tallow.
Because Windows 7.1 is no longer supported.
They literally cannot give it to you because they literally don’t have it to give to you. It would be illegal for them to give to you.
Which says something about IP laws.
Huge high-rise fire in West London. See Drudge for horrific pics. I hope Mohammad hasn’t been playing with matches.
I’m sorry Stimpy but when exactly have I been wrong?
I said from the getgo excommunication was not a life sentence
You on the other hand included baptism and confirmation which were pre excommunication sacraments, all you ever had was excommunicated and obviously, at some stage, reconciled with the Church.
I am now reading Mia Freedman’s feminist excommunication documentation
Lol
btw my family motto is ‘Always certain, sometimes right’
I am laughing like a drain this morning. The “business as usual” tripe being fed to the troops at Ten to placate them is hilarious. No-one at Ten or Fairfax have any idea what awaits them when they get bundled into a private equity outfit. The cost squeeze will be horrendous, and cries of “qualidy j’ism” and “cutting edge drama” won’t cut it. They are there to put cheap lipstick on a tired pig and sell it off … nothing else matters.
Speaking of which, I predict Jessica Rowe will appear in a new Ten reality show very soon … The Boning II. This could be a sequel worth watching.
Their ability to protect pedestrians from falling fridges seems rather suspect. I think they need to be taller and closer together.
Further to my post above (@12.23pm), I should point out that the currently installations are only poartially completed.
Eventually they will all be painted to resemble this great structure, thus reminding us all of the exact reason for their installation across Melbournibad…
What about Lesbians?
I’m always quite interested is that the gay movement only ever discusses gay men.
Bollards set you free.
There’s a taxpayer-funded job at the GayBC for him.
Gotta laugh about lefties who think the commercial channels represent the right. They think Today Tonight is the non-left answer to 7.30. They fail to realise that the non-left PAY for their news through Sky and online. While also paying for the other side’s propaganda through tax.
Speaking of marriage and red pills
ABC continuing to go along with most of the anti-Trump Admin chatter emanating from the current house inquiries.
Liberal Ministers: nothing to see here. We enjoy a stoush, er, discussion. It’s just people being allowed to voice their opinions in the party room. And we still love Malcolm. Really.
Ten should bring back Tracey Spicer.
Hard to believe there will not be fatalities here
West London fire story
Truck Billboard on the North side just as you come off the Spit Bridge yesterday
Federal Government Debt
$ 54 Billion – Rudd becomes PM
$ 147 Billion – Gillard becomes PM
$ 251 Billion – Rudd becomes PM
$ 275 Billion – Abbott becomes PM
$ 383 Billion – Turnbull becomes PM
$ 499 Billion – Today
ALP = LNP = No Idea
Federal government debt surges past half-a-trillion dollars
The Turnbull government will break through the country’s former debt ceiling this week, breaching the $500 billion mark as it doubles the credit card bill it inherited from Labor.
On Tuesday, gross Commonwealth debt reached more than $499 billion, after growing by more than $2 billion since Friday and $9 billion since early May.
The record level of debt has sparked calls from within the Turnbull government and the Senate crossbench to restore the formal debt limit abolished under a deal struck between the Coalition and the Greens in 2013.
Under current regulations, Treasurer Scott Morrison only has to request the Australian Office of Financial Management to raise the gross debt limit, the total face value of government securities on issue.
In May, Mr Morrison pre-empted the looming breach by ordering the Office of Financial Management to raise the gross debt level to $100 billion above the threshold set by former treasurer Joe Hockey.
In 2013, Mr Hockey justified increasing the ceiling to half-a-trillion dollars to move it “beyond any doubt”.
But Mr Morrison faces authorising yet another increase before 2020 when the nation’s debt hits $663 billion.
A spokeswoman for Mr Morrison said the increase was needed to support infrastructure and defence capability and to avoid drawing down on the Future Fund.
According to calculations by debt analyst and the manager of the Australian Debt Clock, David Lawson, total government debt is now rising by $5.3 million an hour, or $126 million a day.
Gross debt will hit $725 billion in 2027-28, according to the budget documents, but by international standards, Australian government debt remains low.
The most relevant figure of net debt, gross debt minus the country’s financial assets, currently sits at $300 billion or 20 per cent of GDP.
Bullshit ad nauseum.
She could do a Home Shopping show with Tim Mathieson on the new K-Tel multi-use hairbrush …
“it curls, it untangles, it straightens, it … Tracey! Stop that!”
@ notafan:
That is a hell of a fire.
I have heard rumours that it was overpopulated with migrant families stacking more people in than there should have been,
I like how, every time the DPP sends the brief back to the police, it is treated as being more or less the same as if the DPP had accepted it since they didn’t douse it in petrol and ignite it.
Has media expert proclaiming that the ‘Have Nots’ that can’t afford hispeed high gigabyte internet or foxtel rely on free to air television.
Think of all the have-nots that cant afford any information other than that coming from abc and sbs and ten.
Obviously the gummint must subsidise all those that promote waleed.
This refugee handout decision might help Slugs & Grubs share price, but it will drive this country further down the gurgler.
Could we mount a class action against the government for all the damage done to us personally and less directly (collectively) via increased energy prices, job losses, departed industries? The case should factor in the cost of destroyed or abandoned coal fired power stations, and add punitive damages based on the money sent wastefully to all the expensive but useless renewables.
A dowry not up to scratch perhaps? Hot cooking oil often settles such deficiencies.
I have heard rumours that it was overpopulated with migrant families stacking more people in than there should have been,
Ten groomed a sneering, lecturing, elitist Muslim who doesn’t really like Australians to be the face of the network and apparently it didn’t sell.
Hard to believe.
Yeah, sure you have.
MAJOR FIRE! People Trapped In West London’s Residential Grenfell Tower
ABC will get increased funding to supply information and News services supplied by channel 10 if recent Australian history has taught us anything.
Mothers and Children.
Commonwealths share of the ndis shortencare is fully funded by the medicare increase. Turnfailure announces on sky live at a set up media photo op.
“These two little boys.”………….. turnfailure grandstands when we all know that shortencare is designed to transform the economy into a crony kleptocracy, using the disabled as disposable poker chips in their Great Game.
Snoopy – Yes. Wait until my comment appears from moderation (for reasons unknown) to see why the wiki might not happen to mention such a thing.
Meanwhile I’ll again mention the finding I linked yesterday:
‘Super Corals’ Are Resilient To Climate Change, Scientists Discover
Nukes the acidification thing dead as a Norwegian Blue.
Huge blaze rips through 24-storey residential tower in London’s Ladbroke Grove with familes trapped inside screaming …
The Sun · 1 hour ago
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3794912/ladbroke-grove-high-rise-flats-engulfed-by-giant-blaze-as-shocked-onlookers-film-raging-fire/
kathycovfefe says:
June 13, 2017 at 10:26 pm
It’s this
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jun/14/fire-24-storey-grenfell-tower-block-white-city-latimer-road-london
Snoopy
#2412167, posted on June 14, 2017 at 12:15 pm
As revenue!
LOL
Todo list: Learn how to count in Hindi.