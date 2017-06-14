What’s missing?

Posted on 8:18 pm, June 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Here is a screen shot from the ABCs Media Watch program website.

So what do you notice? The very last story is one where the ABC beat up a story posted by our good friend Roger Franklin.

Then there is all sorts of silliness.

Yet I cannot see a condemnation of the leftist attack on Andrew Bolt. Strange omission.

This entry was posted in Media, Shut it down. Fire them all.. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to What’s missing?

  1. Gab
    #2412709, posted on June 14, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    A scorpion will always behave like a scorpion.

  2. Texas Jack
    #2412712, posted on June 14, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Hardly a strange omission given it’s the ABC. Surely it’s past time we stopped wailing about bias at the ABC and scale what’s left of the ramparts that defend it inside the f-wit Liberals, and Nats for that matter, who know beyond a skerrick of doubt that the thing should be shut without any fears, and certainly without Liberal tears.

  3. ar
    #2412717, posted on June 14, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    ABC good-think dictates that any violence must have been sparked by Franklin’s comments.

  4. Token
    #2412719, posted on June 14, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Yet I cannot see a condemnation of the leftist attack on Andrew Bolt. Strange omission.

    It’s the history of foot in mouth at Media Watch.

  5. Rabz
    #2412728, posted on June 14, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    The very last story is one where the ABC beat up a story posted by our good friend Roger Franklin.

    Ailene Composta was unavailable for comment, presumably.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2412753, posted on June 14, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Breitbart loses its bite

    Bwahahaha!
    Fake news.

    Pretty much everything the ABC extrudes with a political slant cannot be believed. It’s mostly crap.

  7. DaveR
    #2412756, posted on June 14, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Dont hold your breath! ABC is biased by selection of the news items it runs – or doesnt run.

  8. Pete of Perth
    #2412779, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    A hammer and sickle?

  9. Nick
    #2412800, posted on June 14, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Yet I cannot see a condemnation of the leftist attack on Andrew Bolt. Strange omission.

    Perhaps also appropriate would have been condemnation of various arms of the media for their reporting of the attack.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *