Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Tony Abbott’s second coming

I’m rapidly coming to the conclusion that the knifing of Tony Abbott could be the best thing that has happened, politically, in recent years. After all, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and, hopefully in Abbott’s case, wiser as well. And he will need both those qualities when he resumes the Liberal leadership.
Let’s be honest, in his term as PM, Abbott achieved some very good things but he also jettisoned some important conservative principles.
On the repeal of Section 18C, surely a conservative issue if ever there was one, Abbott was conspicuously missing in action, fallen at the first hurdle.
On climate change, I accept that political reality dictated that Abbott toe the warmist line to some extent, and he gets credit for scrapping the carbon tax, renegotiating the RET and scrapping the Climate Commission. But on the negative side he allowed himself to be rolled on the critical question of an audit of the BoM temperature record and, just as importantly, he failed to seize the opportunity, in the face of mounting evidence that the whole CAGW scam is just that, to start to shift the narrative. This boondoggle should be a stake in the ground to all true conservatives, yet how many in the Liberal party room have come out and vigorously prosecuted the case against?
On the economic front, given the mixed messages, it’s hard to know if Abbott is really a conservative or just another version of the old ‘tax and spend’ paradigm. His pet paid parental leave scheme suggests the latter.
Abbott sidelined Cory Bernardi, the most prominent conservative in the government, presumably because he was embarrassed by Bernardi’s conservatism.
And, of course, Abbott is front and centre on the need to ‘recognize the first Australians in our Constitution’. I am not a philosopher, much less a political scientist, but surely the essence of conservatism is that, while accepting that some change is inevitable, changes should be for the good or, at the very least, that they should not cause harm. Arguably, Abbott let the genie out of the bottle on this one and it can only end in tears, regardless of whether a future referendum succeeds or fails.
Had Abbott continued in office it’s probable that this drift to the Left would have continued, albeit slower than under Turnbull.
So having played the Devil’s Advocate, now let me explain why I think Abbott can and should return to the leadership.
At the time of Turnbull’s coup it was argued that any Coalition government, regardless of who leads it, is better than a Labor one. Those conservatives who espoused a different view viz that a serious bloodletting was needed, were excoriated and dubbed ‘delcons’, a term that since seems to have fallen out of favour except in the hands of Niki Savva who clings to it like a talisman.
Well, we now know that the difference between Labor and a Coalition government in Turnbull’s image is negligible and the delcons are having the last laugh – albeit a pretty hollow one.
And Tony Abbott has had an opportunity, if not to re-invent himself (God forbid!), at least to hit the reset button and rediscover his true conservatism.
Now the battlelines have again been drawn on ‘climate change’. This is where the next election will be fought and, with the Finkel Report, Turnbull has effectively thrown in his only winning hand. Abbott has triumphed this arena twice before and he can do so again. This time he will need to jettison some of his ‘liberal’ baggage – take a hard line on such things as repealing18C, abolishing the HRC and reining in ABC bias. He must also go back to his ‘climate change is crap’ days. The best way to get energy policy back on track is to expose the underlying CAGW myth for the sham that it is. It is not enough to repeat that Australia only emits 1.4% of global emissions and anything we do is meaningless. That argument applies to almost every country that has signed up to Paris and if CAGW were real then there would be a moral argument for us to do our bit, however symbolic – this is just the sort of thinking that Greens promote.
Today, Barnaby Joyce is reported as saying that Tony Abbott ‘could be doing more to help the government’s cause’. Damn right he could – they just have to ask him. One of the objections to Abbott’s return that some, like Niki Savva, have proposed is that he has now made himself unpopular with many in the Party room. Well, we have seen how much that counts for among the rank and file when their seats are at risk.
And the deal clincher is that there is no one else.
And he might resurrect and use the findings of the Royal Commission into the Unions
Yeah well Howard came back from being a “How Green was my Cactus”joke. Much as I used to approve of Tony Abbott personally, I no longer believe the Liberal Party have what it takes to be a team or defend a principle.
Tony Abbott may well have learned from his mistakes and if allowed a second go at leadership, would likely make a better job of it.
That being said, the termites within the Liberals won’t allow him back as leader because they have made the decision to take their party to the Socialist Left in order to chase Green votes. Nor will the ABC or the fifth-column that is the media in Australia allow Abbott to be leader again. For all intents and purposes Abbott has had his moment and sadly failed at being a true and principled Conservative Prime Minister that could have steered Australia into calm and prosperous waters.
Personally, while I don’t disagree with the basis of getting Abbott back on the horse. I am more in favour of Dutten with Abbott back to the front bench in a very senior portfolio, maybe even treasury. I do not think he has ever had enough mongrel in him and don’t think the media will ever give him any peace. It also reeks of the Rudd/Gillard/Rudd scenario. One thing for sure, either Turnbull goes or he will lead the Libs over a cliff and the LNP will never recover.
And he might walk upon the water.
And he might turn water into wine.
And he might . . . .
Abbott got elected in the second-biggest landslide victory in federal political history, delivering him a 36 seat majority, and he proceeded to do absolutely SFA in the cause of “conservative” politics. Quite the opposite, in fact.
Yet there are people out there delusional enough to believe if he was now returned to the leadership, with a majority of one, he would miraculously become some kind of “conservative” PM?
Lord deliver us from the delusions of the Textorites.
Whatever happens Mal has ensured that the Libs will be smashed at the next election.
Why would Tony want the job after Mal has poisoned the well?
There is nothing in it for him (except a short period on a higher salary).
TA might limit the damage.
Following the illustrious examples set by Malcolm Fraser and John Howard – all seeming curiously incapable of using that mandate.
If he returns it will be as LOTO, a job he does well. They’re 6pts behind on 2PP with a leader getting a meeja cheer squad worth 10 points. There is no way he can win. In fact, if St Malcolm is rolled, he will resign from parliament and they will lose the by-election bigly.
With no majority, “conservative regional indept” St Cathy will “consult with the community” (who will be bussed in from Adam Bendt’s electorate for a series of meetings). She will announce that she will support a vote of no confidence because GetUp.
His job will be to destroy the SLF / Blabbersac / Thai Brothels / CFMEU / trans govt’s majority in a term, then retire and hand someone else a term to prove themselves “presidential” with a winnable election to follow.
MV beat me to it.
Abbott makes a great opposition leader.
…
Also, if you are just going to address 18C, you’ve already lost. The whole act – and the premises it is based upon – are straight up anti-civilisational leftism. You can’t accept those premises and then expect to make a popularly supported case out of getting rid of the wrinkles in the details. No wonder it got dropped.
Whatever his faults and failures, Abbott has always come across as a good man, a person genuinely interested and concerned with the well-being of every Australian. No one can do as much charity and community work if that were not true.
You never know, maybe Abbott’s time in the wilderness has been a lesson and perhaps he could come back as a far tougher politician, especially given what is happening now in the world. However you cut it, even the termites in the Liberal Party must privately think that Turnbull has been an abysmal failure and a pox on the party.
Everyone, other than perhaps Turnbull, must by now realise that the Liberal Party is a rapidly sinking Ship of Fools as long as Turnbull remains. And given how the Left and their compliant media so hate Abbott, there could not be a better thing to do than bring him back. Win or lose, the frothing and head explosions from the Left would be a joy to watch.
But you never know, it could be a win.
Why would he want to come back? Given the way he was treated by the media and his own Party for that matter, why would he go through that crap again? “He ate an ONION for God’s sake!!!”, “He winked at a Woman!!!”.
It’s not like the Party has learned anything. There isn’t a cigarette paper’s difference between the Libs and the ALP in general. Why would anyone want to lead a “Conservative” Party that just isn’t? Stuff the Libs. He wasn’t perfect, but he was a shit load better than the current idiot and more than they deserve these days. They don’t need to be saved, they need to be gone.
Zulu – MF lacked it. JH was ‘conservative’.
I say again. Burn it to the ground.
Abbott got elected in the second-biggest landslide victory in federal political history, delivering him a 36 seat majority, and he proceeded to do absolutely SFA in the cause of “conservative” politics
He tried but was blocked by the Senate.
He did stop the boats within one month of getting into power something the ALP could not do for 6 years
Let me fix that…
He did stop the boats within one month of getting into power something the ALP would not do for 6 years
Well, the difference is who bought them and whether they kept the receipt.
The fact is that all of us come from the same ‘New Class’ or ‘Cosmopolitans’ or ‘Uni educated’ values. That’s why the leftists have to be more PC every day, because their opposition have the same underlying ‘classical liberal’ values.
NOW yer talking.
It may be (just maybe) that the rest of the Libs are nervous enough that they will rally around someone who will boost their fortunes and lend them some security.
At present the Libs are like Channel 10 or Fairfax, desperately trying to appeal to a left wing demographic Labor has stitched up like the ABC has. Trumble’s ‘victory’ in the last election was a gift of one seat from the Nats. As far as his contribution is concerned he lost the election.
If Abbott gets back in he has to ‘lurch right’ (as the left always says with panic stricken voices). A clear break with the miasma that was Maol.
And he has to earn that reputation he had as a headkicker. There will be a lot in the party thinking they can bide their time – politicking prima donnas like Maolcolm was. Abbott would have to take them out before they got anywhere near cobbling a vanity-project faction.
That is a lot to do.
I don’t reckon he has it in him.
A typical example of Textorite delusion. The other day the Finkel Report was released. It has Turnbull’s support, but 22 Liberal MP’s expressed concern about it at tthe Party Room meeting, mainly because it did not signal a swing away from ruinable subsidies, back to coal.
Do the math. There are 45 Liberals, and 15 “Liberal” LNP MP’s in the Parliament. That’s a total of 60 at a Party Room meeting. Of that, 22 spoke out against the Finkel Report and Turnbull’s support of it. That means 38 are behind Turnbull and his crazy support of Greenie-inspired policies.
As well as a hostile media and it was the worse that I can ever remember, plus a Deputy and Turnbull undermining him, Tony Abbott had to deal with a plane shot down , a plane that went missing, both with Australians on board, make peace with Indonesia after the damage Labor had caused. The list could go on.
How was he to get 18c through the hostile Senate, and as for paid parental leave it looks as though a few think it is OK for the Public Service but not the rest of the workforce.
Peter Dutton – PM. He is the only one who is prepared to answer back to the ABC and MSM
Tony Abbott – Foreign Minister
Christian Porter – Treasurer
Scott Morrison – back in immigration
Andre Hastie – Defence
Turnbull and Bishop gone forever.
Thanks for the post Guest Author, but as will come to no surprise to my fan club here I’m going to disagree on pretty much everything and also offer an alternative no one is going to like.
Tony Abbott is a big government leftist, the fact him and Howard and all the others haven’t been drummed out of the Conservative movement suggests that Conservatives are not serious about support for individualism and capitalism. Returning Abbott to the leadership role would further support that Conservatives are not an alternative to the left.
Can anyone name one good thing? And one good thing that isn’t completely overshadowed by all the bad?
I never understood why Conservatives oppose 18C. They are pretty much calling for the same thing when it comes to immigration and they already passed laws regulating who people can marry. Why on earth would you then oppose the government regulating what people can say? If you don’t support individual rights on some issues, why randomly support them on others?
But Abbott was part of the government that cooked up the RET in the first place and he didn’t just scrap the carbon tax, he replaced it with Direct Action. He is as left wing as any greenie on environmentalism as are the majority of key Conservative figures now and over the last three decades.
Tax and spend paradigm IS Conservatism and has been my entire life time. Thirty years and the two biggest tax and spending governments were Howard and Abbott.
It’s been negligible since the Howard era. It’s not about Turnbull, he never pretended to be a right winger, it’s about Conservatism itself.
When will people finally realize that Conservatives are not individualists or capitalists in anything but name (even then not really) and that they are not an alternative to the left but just a religious/traditionalist version of it.
I could keep going, but I think I’ve made my point: Conservatives, Labor, Greens, these are all big government, left wing political movement of one type or another. If Conservatives want to make a difference they don’t need Abbott, they need to discover an actual right wing ideology for a change.
OK unleash the internet hate!
Why save the Libs in their current form? They are heavy with lefties….why save them?. Let them own the coming wreck.
How long are you people going to wallow in your own self-delusion? Senator David Leyonhjelm spelled it out for you just a week or so ago. The 2014 Budget included $14 billion in expenditure-cutting. However, only about $1 billion was ever presented to the Senate, and most of that was passed. The other $13 billion was never even put to a vote.
You can’t go on blaming the Senate for not passing legislation that was never even vote on.
You are neglecting the power the Trump factor.
Abbott can see how well that has worked for the US.
It is no great leap to try and copy it here.
Sure, he’s no Trump, but thankfully he’s no fecking Malcolm Turdball either.
Personally, I’d like to have Dutton as PM.
Tony as Deputy, if he promised to be a pugilistic culture warrior, with a ‘take no prisoners’ attitude.
Alas, but it’s a dream.
Also I have to add:
If this is the essence of conservatism then conservatism is for all intents and purposes not even a political ideology. Politics is NOT about “inevitability of change” or some other random, non-essential characteristic of life on planet earth, lol. Politics is about freedom vs force. That’s it. If you are not on the side of freedom by being an individualist and a capitalist you are not right wing.
Conservatives have never been on the side of freedom, certainly not at any point in my lifetime.
While 22 voiced their opposition, how many of the 38 silently oppose the ? Did those 38 actually voice their whole-hearted support or was that unstated support simply an act of cowardice?
You do the math.
Tony Abbott must start a new party with Mark Latham.
It is time for the Stay At Home Dads Outsiders Party.
This is delusional. There aren’t any conservatives left. Pie Man is headed to the Lodge.
Exactly. I was too lazy to find the figures but I do remember hearing that only about 20 spoke against. Most of the Liberals believe in AGW. When Turnbull was opposition leader and going to vote for the ALP emissions scheme, Abbott prevailed in the leadership battle by 1 vote. Hockey was an AGW believer.
Yes. If I recall correctly, they did not even try any trading to get revised bits through; they just tossed in the towel and said ‘too hard’.
The careening wreck will rundown the long suffering taxpayer you realise.
Spot on.
You’ve got to hand it to Turnbull: he’s actually so bad that he makes Abbott look good.
I like Jo’s suggested ministerial line up. I’d vote for that, but, sadly, don’t think I will get the chance.
The supposed ‘conservative’ party in this country have just outspent the ALP. And not a vaguely restrained ALP, like Hawke-Keating, but union man Shorten.
I consider myself a DEFCON, defiant conservative, I’ve never been delusional and I’m wary of a return to Abbott. What is needed is someone who will:
1. Scrap any and everything to do with climate change, global warming or whatever other terminology used. That includes scrapping RET, CET, carbon tax in any form. Dismantle immediately all climate change depts., remove Clean Energy Future Fund, stop all incentives currently being paid, withdraw from all UN climate agreements, conferences. Renege on any payments to UN committed to immediately. No soft withdrawals.
2. Secure borders further and stop immigration from countries which are known supporters/financiers or terrorism or harbour terrorists.
3. Re cast the budget. Start from zero and have every single dept. build a budget from scratch. Go through every line item with a fine tooth comb and reject all unnecessary spending. Flatten the organization structure so there are only a few levels from the PM hierarchy to the people. retrench waste so headcount is reduce. Implement productivity KPIs and manage to them.
4. Stop all govt. foreign aid. Re budget from scratch. Where countries which receive aid have a major spend on defence & weapons cut the aid completely . e.g. Indonesia comes to mind.
4. Stop all non-essential welfare. Only support the elderly, frail, disabled. Provide a small job hunting fee for those who are out of work but able to work. This fee is only for 6 months. After that you’re on your own.
5. Remove all other welfare subsidies like childcare, first home grants, paid parental leave etc.
6. Freeze public sector wages for 3 years.
7. Make law and order a priority. Unshackle the police, back them up, give them far more resources. Beef up anti-terrorism resources.
8. Inform universities that if they don’t stop preaching left wing drivel, and don’t remove the PC BS and get back to the basics their funding will be gone. We need tough action.
9. Remove all quotas on the basis gender, race, age, etc.
10. Implement the SSM plebiscite to give Australians a say.
11. Repeal 18c in its entirety.
12. Don’t support any changes to the constitution with regards to racial apartheid.
13. Implement immediate financial management strategies and policies to make significant cuts to debt and build in alarms to ensure spending is reduced and surpluses are ensured.
14. Budget education funding from scratch. Require performance and quality standards as a requirement of funding. Gonksi should be Goneski! Remove the rubbish from the curriculum. Give the power of discipline back to teachers.
15. Budget each year from zero base. No % increases on last year. Complete justification every year of every expense.
16. Cancel $50Bn+ submarine deal. If we need submarines purchase nuclear powered ones from US.
17. Open up fracking, build a pilot nuclear power station. Encourage R&D investment in power generation. No subsidies. Let the free market decide what is financial viable.
18. Scrap multiculturalism. Rebuild pride in our culture and country.
I’m not sure if Abbott is our man to do this but above is what is needed.
How long are you people going to wallow in your own self-delusion? Senator David Leyonhjelm spelled it out for you just a week or so ago. The 2014 Budget included $14 billion in expenditure-cutting. However, only about $1 billion was ever presented to the Senate, and most of that was passed. The other $13 billion was never even put to a vote.
I have no idea if what you are saying is true or not. I am not in govt. My understanding is that the budget is sent to the Senate and then the Senate voted against the 2014 budget