Some Gough Whitlam stories

Posted on 10:40 am, June 15, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Not much to laugh about these days. However the other night I dined with some new Chinese friends including a sprightly old English lady who is effectively Chinese from working in the Hong Kong and parts nearby since graduation and marrying a Chinese man. Pushing 80 she was called out of retirement this year to be Director of a new cultural studies centre in the Western Sydney Uni at Parramatta.
The conversation drifted to the importance of good advice when travelling in foreign lands with very different cultures.
She said when Jim Cairns was in China his advisor told him to maintain face by demanding the biggest possible car and spending a lot of money to impress people.
That prompted me to ask if she ever met Gough Whitlam.
She travelled several times in China with the Whitlams. I suggested that he would have been very interested in everything historical and she mentioned a trip to the Summer Palace in Beijing. That was the one the allies burned after the Boxer rebellion and it would have been in ruins.
She said it was in ruins (it has been rebuilt lately). She said Gough looked around and said in his big deep breathless Gough voice.
“I luuurrrrvve ruins!”
She also travelled in China with Malcolm and Tammie Fraser. Tammie was a likeable person and they become very friendly.
The (now) old lady was regularly invited to receptions in the Chinese embassy in Canberra and the Whitlams and the Frasers were usually there.
Tammie Fraser was short-sighted and wore glasses at home but did without them when she went out. At one reception as the night wore on she decided it was time to leave so she short-sightedly looked around for a tall man take her home.
She came up behind Gough and patted him on the back and said “Dear, I think it is time to go home”.
Gough did not miss a beat. In the special deep voice he replied.
“Just wait while I tell Margaret”.

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Some Gough Whitlam stories

  1. Habib
    #2413176, posted on June 15, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Anyone who enjoys the company of politicians needs confinement and treatment.

  3. Zyconoclast
    #2413191, posted on June 15, 2017 at 11:24 am

    So, did Tammy go home with Gough?

  4. Chris
    #2413227, posted on June 15, 2017 at 11:58 am

    So, did Tammy go home with Gough?

    One leftist is probably much like another.

  5. dopey
    #2413228, posted on June 15, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Our biggest mistake was throwing out Whitlam. He could have destroyed this country years ago, at a much lower cost.

  6. mh
    #2413230, posted on June 15, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Not much to laugh about these days.

    Not sure if ‘Gough Whitlam stories’ is going to help.

  7. mareeS
    #2413242, posted on June 15, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Not sure how many people managed to get one over Gough, but a friend of ours has owned the NSW number plate EGW111 since 1970s and refused all offers from the other EGW to buy it. Vanity plates have their uses.

  8. Chris
    #2413271, posted on June 15, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Tammy’s best line: ” lower than a snake’s duodenum.”

    Gough’s best line:”I remember!”

  9. Suburban Boy
    #2413276, posted on June 15, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    The burning of the Old Summer Palace was at the end of the Second Opium War, in 1860, not the Boxer Rebellion. The burning was ordered by Lord Elgin as reprisal for the torture and murder of a score of British and Indian prisoners.

    As related by George MacDonald Fraser, Elgin was faced with the need to convey to the Chinese people the abhorrence Elgin felt over the sickening crimes committed at the hands of the Emperor. Rather than slaughter people – something the Chinese might have regarded as par for the course in losing a war – he destroyed something of theirs that was precious and held great symbolic value.

  10. Suburban Boy
    #2413283, posted on June 15, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Chris, the problem with “Gough’s best line” is that he never actually spoke it, at least in the circumstances he repeatedly claimed.

  11. classical_hero
    #2413318, posted on June 15, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    My mother never had a good word to say about Whitlam, which is to say how poorly she thought of him.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2413322, posted on June 15, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    My mother never had a good word to say about Whitlam, which is to say how poorly she thought of him.

    I’m only too pleased to say I despised the egoistical great windbag, and his whole sorry collection of shining examples of “the politics of envy.”

  13. Chris
    #2413323, posted on June 15, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Chris, the problem with “Gough’s best line” is that he never actually spoke it, at least in the circumstances he repeatedly claimed.

    Nice, thanks for the update. So its a ‘darn wish I thought of that at the time’ line he claimed credit for even though it was made up later.
    What a swine.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2413329, posted on June 15, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    As related by George MacDonald Fraser, Elgin was faced with the need to convey to the Chinese people the abhorrence Elgin felt over the sickening crimes committed at the hands of the Emperor.

    Specifically, the torture and murder, of a group of envoys sent ahead to negotiate the surrender of the Chinese.

  15. DM OF WA
    #2413331, posted on June 15, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    The only thing that caught my attention in this drivel was that these people think that we need an 80 year old retired ex-pat pommy lady to be “Director of a new cultural studies centre in the Western Sydney Uni”. Talk about nepotism?

  16. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2413362, posted on June 15, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Is whitlam dead yet?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *