Some Gough Whitlam stories

Not much to laugh about these days. However the other night I dined with some new Chinese friends including a sprightly old English lady who is effectively Chinese from working in the Hong Kong and parts nearby since graduation and marrying a Chinese man. Pushing 80 she was called out of retirement this year to be Director of a new cultural studies centre in the Western Sydney Uni at Parramatta.
The conversation drifted to the importance of good advice when travelling in foreign lands with very different cultures.
She said when Jim Cairns was in China his advisor told him to maintain face by demanding the biggest possible car and spending a lot of money to impress people.
That prompted me to ask if she ever met Gough Whitlam.
She travelled several times in China with the Whitlams. I suggested that he would have been very interested in everything historical and she mentioned a trip to the Summer Palace in Beijing. That was the one the allies burned after the Boxer rebellion and it would have been in ruins.
She said it was in ruins (it has been rebuilt lately). She said Gough looked around and said in his big deep breathless Gough voice.
“I luuurrrrvve ruins!”
She also travelled in China with Malcolm and Tammie Fraser. Tammie was a likeable person and they become very friendly.
The (now) old lady was regularly invited to receptions in the Chinese embassy in Canberra and the Whitlams and the Frasers were usually there.
Tammie Fraser was short-sighted and wore glasses at home but did without them when she went out. At one reception as the night wore on she decided it was time to leave so she short-sightedly looked around for a tall man take her home.
She came up behind Gough and patted him on the back and said “Dear, I think it is time to go home”.
Gough did not miss a beat. In the special deep voice he replied.
“Just wait while I tell Margaret”.
