Wind power getting cheaper in Canada?

Apparently not. The oldest commercial wind power facility in Canada has been shut down and faces demolition after 23 years of transforming brisk southern Alberta breezes into electricity
TransAlta is very interested in repowering this site. Unfortunately, right now, it’s not economically feasible,” Wayne Oliver, operations supervisor for TransAlta’s wind operations in Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod, said in an interview.
“We’re anxiously waiting to see what incentives might come from our new government. . . . Alberta is an open market and the wholesale price when it’s windy is quite low, so there’s just not the return on investment in today’s situation. So, if there is an incentive, we’d jump all over that.”
How agile is that?
One of the greatest examples of collective cognitive dissonance is the acceptance that coal-fired power stations must close because they are uneconomic, and the simultaneous acceptance that power bills will rise after coal-fired power stations are closed.
Sh-t…I’d stand naked in a windswept paddock for enough ‘incentive’.
TP
Don’t stand naked in this paddock – windpower heading south at terminal velocity.