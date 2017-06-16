Following the fake news

In Los Angeles, and have come across this: A partial list of threats against GOP and Trump from Hollywood celebrities. But the four papers today that were free at hotel reception must be all anyone sees and all discuss the shootings in Washington entirely either from a get-rid-of-guns perspective or look-what-you-Republicans-have-brought-upon-yourself. A nutcase anti-Trump far-left Bernie Sanders supporter does not get featured as a representative figure in The LA Times, USA Today, The NYT or The Wall Street Journal. And there is no reason to say “even” the WSJ.
WSJ mentions Republicans were gunned down on page one but “balances” on page 4 with a history of three Democrats who had been shot, the first in 1954 and the second in 1978, in Africa! The editorial is third of three and deals solely with the bravery of the capital hill police.
You cannot debate these people since there is nothing in dispute. Add in the networks and no one ever has to hear an opinion outside whatever it is that helps the Democrats at any particular moment in time. Inciting deadly violence against members of congress will be a three-day wonder. Russia’s hacking the election remains the top story.
Left never held to account.
They don’t view us as human, therefore we are not entitled to respect, courtesy, or ‘rights’ of any kind. They consider themselves as super-humans, their hypnotised flock as average humans, and any enemy as sub-human.
I don’t suggest they see this categorisation in a conscious manner, but that’s how it appears they function in practice. The concept of hypocrisy is irrelevant when you are talking about something or someone who is non-human. It makes sense.
We are wasting our time looking at this issue from our rational, respectful perspective.
The “kill the non-believers” ideology is exactly why they sympathise with Islam. Too many parallels to be a coincidence.
Wikipedia List of Assassinated American Politicians: 26 Democrats, 11 Republicans, 16 not stated (judges etc.), 1 Whig.
“They don’t view us as human, therefore we are not entitled to respect, courtesy, or ‘rights’ of any kind.” It seems that in the US ‘they’ can be Democrats or Republicans, and ‘we’ can be Democrats or Republicans. Translate this to opposing groups in any country. They are us. We are they. All equally capable of seeing the other as an enemy.
They are us. We are they.
Thank you for setting me straight on that, Helen. I can finally go off my medication now.
It is nothing short of a miracle, that Donald Trump was ever elected.
How dare that pesky democracy thwart their grand plans to elevate (by fair means or foul) ‘their’ pet Democrat, the crooked, criminal Hillary, to the White House, and iconic status as First feminist President of the United States of America. Trump robbed them of their slice of history.
That’s why they’re angry; Trump was never supposed to win, as they had the game sewn up, in all quarters, so they thought. Those country bumpkins in the fly-over states double crossed them good, and now it’s time for revenge. I only hope Trump can withstand the neverending media onslaught, as it must inevitably take a toll.
Munty told us yesterday it was only a “graze”.
Apart from the fact the Bernie supporter attempted to kill Steve Scalise, here is the latest on the “graze”:
Critically wounded GOP Rep. Steve Scalise undergoes more surgery
At least one sure thing is happening. The non-left of America and the world generally are now cognizant as to the depths of depravity, insanity and self delusion the western socialist progressives (regressives) have reached.
A little picture: The Caliphate is just about evolved. The Regressives have taken over Western society. The Right Conservatives and Christians are no more. Whom will win the next war? I am betting on the Caliphate because the Regressives’ Cowards Safe Place will be full up.
Helen
So when was the last time a Democratic politician was shot for being a Democrat?
Dylann Roof shot a number of people, one of whom was a Democrat, but there’s zero evidence he was targetting Democrats for being left wing – he actually burned a US flag before going on his rampage.
Jared Loughner targetted Gabi Giffords for not being left wing enough, not because she was a Democrat.
Any others? I couldn’t see any on the list at least in the last several decades.
Conclusion? Helen needs to try harder to distinguish between reality and what she wants to believe.
PS, we seem to have two “Helen’s” posting. It isn’t confusing because it’s easy to distinguish which one a particular post belongs to, but perhaps to assist “scroll down” time saving, sane Helen could post as “Sane Helen”?
Helen knows exactly what she is doing – running interference for the Left.
Water carriers.
Oh crap mh. I suspect Helen is choosing not to join a lynch-the-left mob, that’s all.
I myself do not hold with lynching the left.
I would prefer a savage personal attack that destroys individuals in their social setting, so the people they fund-raise among for their pet causes stand further away and find someone else to chat with.
What the general left and Islam have in common is a core of ideological Fascism.
What the ultra left and ISIS have in comon is factual Fascism.
Recap of yesterday’s local coverage (first full day since the shooting, Australian time):
Age website: shooting story had disappeared by mid-afternoon.
ABC website: shooting story way down the page, well below ‘TRUMP OBSTRUCTS JUSTICE’ link.
Channel 9 news, 6pm: shooting story not mentioned until 6.25, in what is effectively a 30 minute bulletin.
ABC tv news, 7pm: shooting story mentioned 3rd, after (1) London housing tower fire and (2) extended non-story about HERO JOURNALIST accidentally hit (non-life threatening) by ricochet bullet while covering jihadis in Indonesia.
Right after the Republicans were the targets of a crazed attempt to murder them in public, the weak gutted turnfailure has had his cheap shot at them.
Kick them while they are bleeding, Comrades.
Our manchurian candidate PM “supporting “another far right extremist racist homophobic leader in front of the press maggots who hate his guts . No wonder Packer flicked him as a lawyer ,failure written all over him . Him mocking Trump ,]]he followed his fail in the law trade by getting involved with the sleazy adler , even the money hungry New York scum goldman sachs knew he was a failure in banking too,Now he is heading for a fail in politics , he joins a rpw of political failures ,rudd,giliard ,abbott,,turnbull there are no standards in politics only failures .politics. Where failures are normal .
Does anyone with an IQ above room temperature even take the slightest notice of the MSM? You’d get more accurate and intelligent updates from a Ouija board. That’s on fire.
Sane Helen is different? Trust me to be the last to realise.
Helen, they are the enemy, and allies of a greater enemy. Their choice. And if the buggers want to kick off, it’ll be over very quickly, and messily.
& no-one would give a shit about the stupidity and cupidity of the left if they kept it to themselves, however they insist on inflicting it on everyone, with politics as their method of delivery. Power, prestige, wealth and leisure, all without ability, worth, intellect or effort. Politics could’ve been designed for the left.
“Stronger Together” had nothing to do with telling the truth, but to hide it.
There are some on the Left who regard humans as a disease, a cancer, that has spread across the planet. I’m certain that those who hold those beliefs would be quite happy to witness a bloodletting. of their ideological enemies.