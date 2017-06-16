ABC beat-up

Yes, I know. Another beat up at the ABC.
Red Symons is a 1970s rock star – he is also an ABC radio host on Melbourne radio. His style is irreverent but he always gets to make thoughtful points.
There is a kerfuffle in luvvie land over a podcast featuring Red and Beverley Wang. Ms Wang is an ABC podcaster running a show called It’s Not A Race. The Age is running hysterical coverage:
ABC Radio has gone into delayed damage control following presenter Red Symons’ offensive remarks to a fellow broadcaster.
Australia’s Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane said while it is important to discuss race, those conversations must be respectful.
“Racism doesn’t require malice in your heart. It is as much about impact as it is about intent,” he said.
“It’s important we’re able to talk about race, but let’s do it with respect. Too often prejudice is tolerated as good-natured banter, when it should be rejected for the racism it represents.”
I have just listened to the full podcast* – what I heard was good natured banter between two people where one is dealing with a difficult and controversial topic, and the other is creating opportunity for the first to promote her podcast and highlight the arguments she wants to present. I reckon neither Tim Soutphommasane or any of the hysterical bed wetting journalists bagging Symons have listened to the podcast. If anyone is seriously offended by that exchange the ABC needs to have a long hard look at itself and rethink what it is hoping to achieve from that podcast.
*The ABC seem to have taken down the podcast and it’s too big to load on the Cat.
If anyone is seriously offended by that exchange the ABC needs to have a long hard look at itself
What’s new?
I have been chortling about the responses from the luvvies but didn’t realise Alphabet Soup had lined up to make a goose of himself again
Too often prejudice is tolerated as good-natured banter, when it should be rejected for the racism it represents.
Crap.
Racism is a pseudo-scientific doctrine of racial superiority exemplified by the Nazis which few Australians have any sympathy for.
Good natured banter – as opposed to expressions of ugly bigotry- has for decades been a way of acknowledging and negotiating ethnic and cultural differences in which migrants have often given as good as they have got.
Thankfully, most migrants are not as humourless as Tim S..
Funny you should write this Sinc as I was about to say something on the Open Forum. When you read what Symons said, you can sense that his tone was humorous and that what he said could have been interpreted as being funny or parody. Him raising the tone of his voice doesn’t mean anger. This has all the marks of a beat up.
What? So Tim Southpossumarse didn’t invite anyone offended to contact his office?
Oh that’s right. Symons is employed by TheirABC.
Was Beverley Wang offended?
If not, what standing does anyone else have to take offence?
Red Symons’ name is an insult to all native Americans and he ought to rename himself “Crimson Bass”.
Audio
great banter
Wouldnt it be funny if the alpbc comrades were dragged through southpawinsanes racist tribunal ? Typical commos they even hate their own comrades the dragon eating its own tail , why dont we all complain about symons racism to the trigs gang . help them screw each other.
The ALPBC does seem to be developing a habit of having potentially embarrassing items disappear down the memory hole. I guess that isn’t surprising from the staff co-op who think that 1984 is a training manual,
No, Wang doesn’t have a problem with it:
Please let me take racist offence on your behalf …
Not just the ABC. The Sunrise footage of Cassie Jaye being interviewed was also taken down by 7. It is still about if you look for it.
Apparently its OK to pretend it never existed if you don’t come off looking good.
Offendarati are just victimologists on steroids.
That Cassie Jaye on Sunrise thing is gold.
Kung fu panderer comes to the rescue!
Southpossumarse touting for business again?
I get livid when I think of how my taxes are helping to pay for this little slug’s lifestyle.
So the left has co-opted Asians?
Okay end migration. Enough.