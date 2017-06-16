ABC beat-up

Yes, I know. Another beat up at the ABC.

Red Symons is a 1970s rock star – he is also an ABC radio host on Melbourne radio. His style is irreverent but he always gets to make thoughtful points.

There is a kerfuffle in luvvie land over a podcast featuring Red and Beverley Wang. Ms Wang is an ABC podcaster running a show called It’s Not A Race. The Age is running hysterical coverage:

ABC Radio has gone into delayed damage control following presenter Red Symons’ offensive remarks to a fellow broadcaster. … Australia’s Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane said while it is important to discuss race, those conversations must be respectful. “Racism doesn’t require malice in your heart. It is as much about impact as it is about intent,” he said. “It’s important we’re able to talk about race, but let’s do it with respect. Too often prejudice is tolerated as good-natured banter, when it should be rejected for the racism it represents.”

I have just listened to the full podcast* – what I heard was good natured banter between two people where one is dealing with a difficult and controversial topic, and the other is creating opportunity for the first to promote her podcast and highlight the arguments she wants to present. I reckon neither Tim Soutphommasane or any of the hysterical bed wetting journalists bagging Symons have listened to the podcast. If anyone is seriously offended by that exchange the ABC needs to have a long hard look at itself and rethink what it is hoping to achieve from that podcast.

*The ABC seem to have taken down the podcast and it’s too big to load on the Cat.