Remembering Alan McGilvray

The beginning of the end of the ABC was when Alan McGilvray and Johnny Moyes went off the air. And Blue Hills.
He batted with Bradman, captained NSW and pioneered the art of faking “live” commentary from England using cable updates on the action.
FFS, Blue Hills ended what, 1976?
The active rot was started in the Today Tonight gang, I understood; we 1970s teenagers were taught open-mindedness until our brains fell out. The ABC was only a part of that.
The ABC probably had a role back then, although it was created by government interference in broadcast provision. There’s never been a single thing they haven’t felt the need to regulate, restrict and retard.
It has no role now, and need to have its plug pulled, staff vivisected, assets destroyed, and erased from memory.
PMG was probably still under British influence.
And cost of radio, was again probably a factor.
Yes, ABC has reached its use-by-date and we can expect ALP/Greens to agree to close down the ABC!
Aarons was a self-confessed communist. The ABC hasn’t changed much. Last decent thing they ever did was the Aunty Jack Show.
I’d add James Dibble to the list of those whose retirement contributed to the sad slide of the ABC. Since Dibble left, no-one at the ABC has known that there are two ‘r’s in “February”
The ABC news app led yesterday with some story about an ABC journalist getting a non-fatal gunshot injury in the neck whole covering the fighting in the southern Philippines. That’s newsworthy, but worth top billing considering everything else that’s gone on over the past 48 hours?
Of course! ABC journos seem to love to make the story about them.
As posited previously, the rot began when taking your own unlimited numbers of Reschs Pilsener tins (carried in single use styro eskies) and hot chooks into the SCG for consumption and inevitable launch of empty tins and carcass remnants towards Pommy Bastards was banned. That was the point of no return. This led to no fault divorce, Tooth LA, responsible service of alcohol, gay Mardi Gras, the rise of the Taliban, Malcolm Turnbull and gay marriage. These consequences were foreseen and foretold with Nostradamian accuracy by self. Within a generation the scoreboard was abandoned, the grass covered in concrete, $15 middies of mid strength slop and games with pink balls. A culture destroyed and a nation holed and sinking fast.
An idiot in my year at school was ultimately responsible for the bring your own alcohol ban at the SCG.
And no, I was not there when that regrettable incident occurred.
I could never understand the ‘joke’ of Jack.
Happier times
Hunt. Him. Down.
Pickles +1. Aunty Jack was a bit hit and miss, but fairly adventurous for its time. Could never be made now, and AJ would be head of the HRC, and Qantas.
Like the MCG Rabz – good ole days
Box of VB cans – standing room/concrete steps – empty cans filled as the need arose – then used to stand on – eventually a comfortable 24 can spread step
’twas a hoot watching the cascade down the steps as the standee got unstable
And lasses picking up their bags further down – dripping
You got his name and address?
Meanwhile the taxpayers of WA have just spent $1.3bn to build a new stadium and the government is rewarding us by legislating only mid strength piss may be served to the peasants.
I’d rather stay home and get wankered in my jocks than befoul my body with muck.
And Fred Henneberry called the boxing and Norman May called the Rugby.
The communist infiltration into the ABC – which now sits there as one big, fat leftist cabal – began in the 70’s. The take-over was completed some years ago and the organisation now operates against the well-being of Australians and against the interests of Australian society and of our country.
That was once called being a traitor.
The ABC has always been full of commos.
They employed a few guys in sports who were only socialists.
James Dibble “just an ordinary bloke doing his job to the best of his ability”
(carried in single use styro eskies)
Didn’t they let you use bathtubs or 44 gallon drums?