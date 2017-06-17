Do not visit North Korea

There is little doubt that the North Korean regime is the most odious in the world. Its abuses are legendary and the clique has impoverished the country since 1948. The gap between North and South Korea is so great that it is difficult to imagine the shock when finally they are reintegrated. The amalgamation of East and West Germany was a walk in the park by comparison.

Yet North Korea is promoting tourism – to get hard currency – and thousands of people are travelling to the country to gawk at the sites and people allowed by the regime. Under very controlled circumstances.

The 21 year old American student Otto Warmbier was one such tourist. He took a political propaganda poster was arrested, subject to torture and sentenced to 15 years hard labour. He has been returned to the US after the regime’s probing of his brain led to him going into a coma and suffering extensive brain damage.

This is but one reason to not visit North Korea. The main reason is that we should not provide money to that evil regime.

Perhaps the Australian Government will be invited to support the People’s Liberation Army of China as it storms into North Korea, destroys an odious regime and installs an administrator. That’s really the only reason one should visit North Korea.

North Korea’s regime exists only because China allows it to. It is increasingly becoming a threat to China as well as the world in general and one hopes that China acts before it is too late.