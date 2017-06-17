In Britain, voters split on left-right lines; in France, they moved to the centre. Little wonder the commentary has been all over the place, with some pundits claiming the swing to Jeremy Corbyn heralds a revival of the clash between left and right, while others have hailed Emmanuel Macron’s triumph as signalling a move away from the politics of division.
Liberty Quote
Self-sufficiency—subsistence—is poverty.— Matt Ridley
-
Recent Comments
- Roger on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Arky on Do not visit North Korea
- stackja on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Chris M on Do not visit North Korea
- Oh come on on Do not visit North Korea
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Bill Thompson on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Oh come on on Do not visit North Korea
- Phillip on Thomas Barlow and the theory of nothing
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Roger on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- BrettW on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- notafan on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Chris on Go Hard. Go Early. Go School Halls.
- Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus on Do not visit North Korea
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- H B Bear on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- john constantine on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Makka on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- notafan on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Elle on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Rafe Champion on French election: Macron’s huge majority a misleading guide to France
- Tel on Do not visit North Korea
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- Chris on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: June 17, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Go Hard. Go Early. Go School Halls.
- Thomas Barlow and the theory of nothing
- French election: Macron’s huge majority a misleading guide to France
- Do not visit North Korea
- Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- ABC beat-up
- What a surprise … not
- Following the fake news
- Remembering Alan McGilvray
- For nerds. William W Bartley on the universities
- Wind power getting cheaper in Canada?
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Tony Abbott’s second coming
- Some Gough Whitlam stories
- Member of the American Congress shot
- What’s missing?
- … the naval and military defence of the Commonwealth and of the several States …
- Fake news and fake replies from their ABC
- The noblest American of them all
- Malcolm is too dumb to understand what Newman is saying
- Wednesday Forum: June 14, 2017
- Cross Post: Brendan Pearson Why is Australia the only place in Asia where HELE coal generation isn’t clean?
- Make Tim’s blog great again
- Weak points in the case for climate alarmism. 97.4% consensus
- All I Want for Christmas is a Climate Refugee
- Keynesian Blunder Down Under
- Plausible deniability
- Q&A Forum: June 12, 2017
- Each and every one of these economic propositions is WRONG
- UK election: can democracy eat liberty and prosperity
- Guest Post: Muddy Catictionary
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I had learnt not too have any faith in politicians promising miracles, as they never deliver – but that was before Trump. I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt because he devised a strategy to win the Oval Office that was pretty universally regarded as an impossible path to victory. Yet he did it. Now he’s governing in a way that makes you hopeful he’ll manage to enact at least some of the policy platform he took to the election. So yeah, I’m willing to suspend my cynicism when it comes to Trump because he’s made decent progress in he promised he’d do. Which happens these days…well…never. Trump doesn’t just talk the talk; he walks the walk.
But Macron? Oh, please. He’s just another Eurocrat made in the same sausage factory as the rest of them. Macron hasn’t got a hope of getting a great deal m ore of his domestic agenda through than his predecessor managed. He might make a few squeaks about reforming this and that, then the myriad of French lobby groups will stop that dead in its tracks. Along with anyone unfortunate enough to be on a French motorway at the same time.
Sarkozy was a more formidable politician than Macron is, and Sarko pissed his pants at the forces ranged against him as a result of his proposal to raise the public service retirement age from 19 to 19 and 2 and a half weeks. Result? He ineffectually tinkered around the edges of what needed to be done and was a one-term President. Macron will go the same was as Sarko – and Macron’s mentor, Hollande.
France needed a heart transplant in 2016. It got an ingrown toenail removed instead.
A centrist in France would have similar politics to the Australian Greens.
Fascinating to see the decline in voter participation. As Henry states it is as if the peasants realise that whatever they do via the ballot box it has no effect on the aristocracy so if they want something the only way is to demonstrate/riot. Sounds a bit like France before the revolution.
+1 The big story is the low turnout. That means there is next to no block of support for anything he wants to do. Result – “not happy Mr Macron!”
But
But inchoate social movements are poor vehicles for negotiating alternatives. France’s periodic explosions therefore have led repeatedly to paralysis rather than serving as a basis for building agreement on how to proceed.
Compare with Popper’s comments on public opinion and liberal principles.
Public opinion can be very powerful and hence liberals (wary of concentrations of power and their danger) should treat it with a degree of suspicion: “Owing to its anonymity, public opinion is an irresponsible form of power, and therefore particularly dangerous from the liberal point of view.”
On the liberal theory of free discussion, he suggested that freedom of thought and discussion are ultimate liberal values that are not in need of further defence or justification. However he noted that they can be given additional support on account of the way they contribute to the search for truth and the elimination of error by critical public discussion.
In connection with some practical problems such as censorship and monopolies of publicity he had no theses to offer, just questions, for example what should be done about the influence and responsibility of the intelligentsia in connection with spreading ideas such as socialism, and their role in the acceptance of tyrannical fashions such as abstract art [and political correctness]?
He ended with some random thoughts on the use and abuse of public opinion.
“It may sometimes assume the role of an enlightened arbiter of justice. Unfortunately it can be managed. These dangers can be counteracted only by strengthening the liberal tradition. Public opinion should be distinguished from the publicity of free and critical discussion which is (or should be) the rule in science, and which includes the discussion of moral and other issues. Public opinion is influenced by, but is not the result of, nor under the control of, discussions of this kind. Their beneficial influence will be the greater the more honestly, simply, and clearly, these discussions are conducted.”
We could certainly use some honesty and clarity in public discussion. Good luck with that:)