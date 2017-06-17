Guest Post: Warty Nikki Gemmell, the Wonder Woman (not!)

An Australian author called Nikki Gemmell wrote an article in The Weekend Australian, entitled ‘Wow, what a gal’, with the subscript ‘right now, it feels as if we need another Wonder Woman’. Going by the outraged male responses anyone might see at a glance that it pursued some of the typical feminist themes that keep on keeping our country divided, along with most other Western nations as well.
Just a little background on a woman who publishes a rather provocative article in a supposedly centre-right publication. Well, she worked for the ABC radio, and as a producer for BBC World Service, both rather cosy rats’ nests for left of lunacy radicals, dedicated to dragging any sense of Western self respect through the mud. Oh, and where being a stanch feminist is a prerequisite should anyone be foolish enough to want to work in either institution.
But dear Nikki was also an author of The Bride Stripped Bare, which became a best seller. She described the writing of this novel as ‘liberating’ , as it delves into the relationship a married woman has with some bloke she meets in a ‘library group’. I do a great disservice to blokes, by calling this sensitive fellow a bloke, because what bloke in his right mind would join a library group? I mean, I write a lot, but join a library group with wall-to-wall women nattering about the novels they’ve read? Spare me.
So, Nikki Gemmell, a married woman herself with four children, writes a sexually explicit novel about a married woman in an adulterous relationship, getting up to things she is incapable of performing with her own husband, and the author calls this liberating? I wonder how she explained it to her own husband, if he’s still around?
Indeed, the article itself: I’d almost forgotten it. Well, here Nikki sets out portraying women as victims. Yeah, the same old hackneyed theme. As you may well remember, Feminism arose on a wave of victimhood in the late 1960s, ramshackly coupled on the back of the civil rights movement: women, the new blacks, yet middle class, white and unapologetically spoilt. Of course they want to dress up Superman in drag, or create a fanciful warrior Sheba capable of destroying anything in her path. Can one even begin to count the number of women who want to be clad in lurid warrior corsets, demonstrating the sort of athleticism beyond most men. I wonder what it does to them when they become sufficiently mature to realise that they’re dreamin’.
I’m going back a long time, but once women started wearing pants, it didn’t take them long to want to convert the physical (the actual pants) to the metaphorical (ruling the roost) never mind the fact they were part of a neo Marxist force aimed at destroying the family, undermining gender harmony and utterly confusing the youth.
All the attributes of the ‘superwoman’ are male (apart from the need to look ferociously ravishing) whilst the male of the species, the actual male, turns increasingly androgynous. Just look at the high proportion of male models, with their high cheek-bones and pouty appearance and line them up against the angry, aggressive female equivalent and hey, we have a confluence, we have confusion of identity, and we have the identifiable origins of the whole LGBTI movement: confusion in rainbow glitter lettering.
Now Nicki Gemmell wants to ramp up the gender wars a few more notches. Can you believe it? I thought we had enough to worry about with creeping Islamisation, without having to worry about our ‘other halves’ weakening our resolve to deal with a growing crisis.
If you want actual details of the article itself, then you’ll have to buy the Weekend Australian yourself: I haven’t the stomach to elaborate any further.
I saw the teaser at the Oz website but couldn’t be arsed. Did you read it? I won’t.
Just another Frightbat.
Their is no endpoint or goal to be reached here. The destruction of masculinity is merely a means of achieving power by manufacturing a ‘problem’ and then posing as the bringer of a solution to the same, which of course is never achieved, because to do so would be to do oneself out of a job, and all that comes with that (authority, money, public attention etc). To a certain extent, it is we, the voluntarily-emasculated, who are responsible for not having sufficiently challenged this and other non-issues.
Cripes, having read that to myself out loud, I sound like just the kind of leech I was writing about. Where’s my fecking grant money?
Wonder Woman was really about bondage… and the guy who wrote the story lived both with his wife and also with a much younger lady who had been his student (they gave him two children each).
Probably the sort of guy who felt pretty empowered, I would guess.
Have luuved women in warrior bustiers since Louise Jameson crop topped into a leather one in 1977.
Wonder Woman getting defeated and suffering a fate worse than death is one of the leading memes in both anime and cosplay porn on the internet at the moment. Very popular with both sexes.
Or so a friend told me.
If you want to really punish yourself check Phillip Adams in the same issue. Ronald Reagan invented AIDS apparently & Phil was the the sole upright voice. Something like that.
Louise, in her signature role, would gut your friend like a pig – for that type of comment & then gut Wonder Women, just for fun, afterwards.
I’d never come across the term ‘fright bat’, so H B Bear’s mention of it intrigued me. I clicked on his hyperlink and my experience of ‘fright’ put it all in context.
From Guest Author, 6th paragraph:
which exposed them as being – well – universally quite remarkable performers in the top jobs in politics and the bureaucracy. Piggy Kirner and Lawrence the Liar were the first of the incompetents here, near thirty years ago, the first in a long line of waddling, stupid cows extending all the way through to inmate Comrade Obeid’s girlie in NSW, Keneally, the slag from Altona and Porker Nixon as head clerk of police in Victoria.
In the open Forum Baldrick, on June 17, 2017 at 9:01 am, reports the farce of sheilas taking on blokes’ jobs continues unabated in the once civilised Europe, with their warped notions of what is important.
I’m surprised she didn’t remark on the tragedy of females also being among the victims. Being led to the surrender table by dopey wymminses (and by males who wish they were, like ASIO head Duncan Lewis) – simply marvelous!
I believe she may have started out on JJJ, back in the day
The Australian has two Nik in a Not.
I think she may still be married. She mentions him occasionally. I’ve read a few of her columns but not her ‘tell all’ book. Poor man, from the sound of that book he’s been publically shafted. What a load of garbage she writes in general, and in this above column in particular. Women in the Western world are doing very well, better overall than many (or most?) men if you chose the revealing indices, and carrying far, far more ‘white middle class privilege’ if they belong to the Gemmell femi-crowd than is ever experienced by white working class men or women.
Wonder Woman is a ridiculous fantasy creating a false consciousness that women can do without in this complex world. St. Paul’s College is a fine traditionalist institution. The sons of white middle class over-entitled and uncomprehendingly ‘feminist’ witterers like Gemmell are often sent to St. Pauls by their despairing fathers to meet the real world of men. In my experience of some of them, these sons are usually thankful for that in the long run.
She has had four children and a deal of privilege and so have I, but it has sent us in quite opposite directions. I dumped frightbat feminism when I had children (had some doubts even before that) and came up against the stark reality of rearing children in a way that was fair to both men and women. Gemmell clearly hasn’t got there yet. I am embarrassed for her.
Dear me, Warty, you haven’t lived till now.
Tim Blair invented the term and it goes from strength to strength.
Pretty good reason not to buy the Australian- why pay to be lectured and insulted?
Feminism has been revealed, warts and all, to be just another part of the long march. Real women don’t want that.
Can’t justify the time to read Nikki’s feminist ravings.
It’s a Tim Blair special.
Phatty Adams did seem to be right off his meds today. The very worst of the ALPBC’s millionaire socialists.
Phillip Adams is an idiot as is the rest of ABC.
To paraphrase Mark Twain:
God invented idiot, that was just for practice, then he invented ABC.
Hubby was a journo then PR flack for Tony Blair. After returning from London he got a gig heading up external Comms for the NBN. So overall, one of those privileged media-politico couples beloved at the ABC.