Guest Post: Warty Nikki Gemmell, the Wonder Woman (not!)

An Australian author called Nikki Gemmell wrote an article in The Weekend Australian, entitled ‘Wow, what a gal’, with the subscript ‘right now, it feels as if we need another Wonder Woman’. Going by the outraged male responses anyone might see at a glance that it pursued some of the typical feminist themes that keep on keeping our country divided, along with most other Western nations as well.

Just a little background on a woman who publishes a rather provocative article in a supposedly centre-right publication. Well, she worked for the ABC radio, and as a producer for BBC World Service, both rather cosy rats’ nests for left of lunacy radicals, dedicated to dragging any sense of Western self respect through the mud. Oh, and where being a stanch feminist is a prerequisite should anyone be foolish enough to want to work in either institution.

But dear Nikki was also an author of The Bride Stripped Bare, which became a best seller. She described the writing of this novel as ‘liberating’ , as it delves into the relationship a married woman has with some bloke she meets in a ‘library group’. I do a great disservice to blokes, by calling this sensitive fellow a bloke, because what bloke in his right mind would join a library group? I mean, I write a lot, but join a library group with wall-to-wall women nattering about the novels they’ve read? Spare me.

So, Nikki Gemmell, a married woman herself with four children, writes a sexually explicit novel about a married woman in an adulterous relationship, getting up to things she is incapable of performing with her own husband, and the author calls this liberating? I wonder how she explained it to her own husband, if he’s still around?

Indeed, the article itself: I’d almost forgotten it. Well, here Nikki sets out portraying women as victims. Yeah, the same old hackneyed theme. As you may well remember, Feminism arose on a wave of victimhood in the late 1960s, ramshackly coupled on the back of the civil rights movement: women, the new blacks, yet middle class, white and unapologetically spoilt. Of course they want to dress up Superman in drag, or create a fanciful warrior Sheba capable of destroying anything in her path. Can one even begin to count the number of women who want to be clad in lurid warrior corsets, demonstrating the sort of athleticism beyond most men. I wonder what it does to them when they become sufficiently mature to realise that they’re dreamin’.

I’m going back a long time, but once women started wearing pants, it didn’t take them long to want to convert the physical (the actual pants) to the metaphorical (ruling the roost) never mind the fact they were part of a neo Marxist force aimed at destroying the family, undermining gender harmony and utterly confusing the youth.

All the attributes of the ‘superwoman’ are male (apart from the need to look ferociously ravishing) whilst the male of the species, the actual male, turns increasingly androgynous. Just look at the high proportion of male models, with their high cheek-bones and pouty appearance and line them up against the angry, aggressive female equivalent and hey, we have a confluence, we have confusion of identity, and we have the identifiable origins of the whole LGBTI movement: confusion in rainbow glitter lettering.

Now Nicki Gemmell wants to ramp up the gender wars a few more notches. Can you believe it? I thought we had enough to worry about with creeping Islamisation, without having to worry about our ‘other halves’ weakening our resolve to deal with a growing crisis.

If you want actual details of the article itself, then you’ll have to buy the Weekend Australian yourself: I haven’t the stomach to elaborate any further.