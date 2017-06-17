Open Forum: June 17, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, June 17, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to Open Forum: June 17, 2017

  2. Gab
    #2414871, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:03 am

    They’re all squabbling on the other thread, Meanwhile, podium for me 😀

  3. Zyconoclast
    #2414872, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I tried my first bottle of Jinzu gin today.
    Dry pleasent with ice or mixed with a quality tonic.

  5. Phillip
    #2414874, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Great remark by Camille Paglia (US left-wing feminist, but quite rational): global warming – a sentimental myth unsupported by evidence. See the interview: http://www.weeklystandard.com/camille-paglia-on-trump-democrats-transgenderism-and-islamist-terror/article/2008464

  6. Baldrick
    #2414880, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:14 am

    6th Battalion A.I.F

    Daly, Clarence Wells (1890–1918)
    An early volunteer for overseas service, he was appointed to the 6th Battalion, Australian Imperial Force. After training in Egypt his battalion served as an assault unit at the Gallipoli landing on 25 April 1915: after hours of severe fighting near Pine Ridge, during which they managed to repulse several Turkish attacks, Daly and his party were ordered to retire to 400 Plateau. From this position the 6th battalion held off determined enemy attacks on 27-28 April. Daly was wounded on the day of the landing.
    On 6 May his unit was shipped from Anzac to Cape Helles and two days later sustained heavy casualties in the battle of Krithia. On 6 August he took part in the abortive and costly attempt to capture German Officers’ Trench at Lone Pine.
    Daly’s unit left Egypt for the Western Front early in 1916 and fought in the battles of Pozières and Mouquet Farm.
    Though wounded in action at Tremincourt on 26 April, he resumed duty for the 2nd battle of Bullecourt and Menin Road. He was wounded again at Broodseinde on 4 October.
    On 13 April 1918, immediately before the battle of the Lys, Daly checked that his battalion was in position and was riding forward to reconnoitre at La Motte-au-Bois when he was wounded in the abdomen by a shell fragment. He died later that day.

  7. The Hunted Mind
    #2414888, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Rabz – I ditched the IPA after many, many years of being a member because of their immigration nonsense and their failure to stand up to their Mozzie benefactors when they turned on Alan Moran. I can’t stand this huge spineless faction we have in the Right. I give a lot to many Right groups now but I will dump them in 2 seconds with no forgiveness when they buckle. We have all the arguments and all the right motives but we lose because so many of us are cowards. No other reason. I’m not getting the sense that Bernardi is a buckler. I don’t know why so many here are.

  8. The Hunted Mind
    #2414893, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Great remark by Camille Paglia

    Camille Paglia’s beliefs are bat shit insane (she thinks she’s trans gender because she’s a bit of a tomboy, she thinks Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi are great leaders) but she’s always humble and reasonable and respectful when she debates the other side. In other words she’s not playing any games to achieve power and wealth. If the Left were more like her the world would be a much safer place.

  9. Motelier
    #2414899, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Hmmmmmm,
    I made the tip ten.😆

  10. Pete of Perth
    #2414900, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Off to Italy in eight hours, home of the Hawaiian pizza….. Nephew getting married in Taormina. Hired a car to drive around Sicily so I have packed the brown trousers. Last time I drove on the right was 1982 Seattle. Should be fun. Missus is still deciding which shoes to pack.

  12. Fisky
    #2414903, posted on June 17, 2017 at 12:57 am

    The IPA should be abandoned. Closed down and never spoken of again.

  13. Oh come on
    #2414905, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Camille Paglia’s beliefs are bat shit insane (she thinks she’s trans gender because she’s a bit of a tomboy, she thinks Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi are great leaders)

    You have obviously read very little of Camille Paglia’s work, and understood less.

  14. OneWorldGovernment
    #2414907, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:05 am

    When are we going to nuke Ayers Rock or Uluru or whatever the big poop is called these days and put windmills there.

    You know it makes sense.

  15. Howard Hill
    #2414909, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Why haven’t windmill blades and housings got photovoltaic cells on them. At least then they could produce something when the wind don’t blow. You know it makes sense!

  16. OneWorldGovernment
    #2414911, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Seeing as the Great Barrier Reef is dead then I am going to start drilling into the thing.

    And I’ll kill any fish that get in my way.

    You know it makes sense.

  17. srr
    #2414912, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:20 am

    some things that can’t be left to die on the OOT –

    The numbers keep growing, the British men have taken to the streets, and now they are going to head out to the other towns and cities also suffering under police denying justice for victims of Muslim rape gangs – glad to see they also included some real deal conservatives in this clip 😉 –

    June 16, 2017
    Tommy Robinson: Big turnout at latest “Justice for Chelsey” march
    TOMMY ROBINSON
    REBEL CONTRIBUTOR

    Despite the rain, the people of Sunderland and the surrounding areas came together to show their support for Chelsey Wright, a young woman who was raped by refugees — who police refuse to charge.

    We have recently retained one of the UK’s top lawyers to help Chelsey get justice at last.

    VISIT JusticeForChelsey.com to learn more and find out how you can get involved.
    https://www.therebel.media/justice_for_chelsey

  18. srr
    #2414913, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 4h4 hours ago

    A father who live streamed himself raping his two year old daughter has been jailed.

    http://www.stinsonhunter.uk/article?id=215
    _____________________

    Only a couple of the thousands doing live stream baby rape to order, but if you just do a Dot and m0nty and throw the word, ‘pizza’, in there, somehow it all just black magically never happened 👿 😡

  19. srr
    #2414914, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Ricky Gervais‏Verified account @rickygervais

    If I did another podcast/radio show, would you want mainly chat or music? Serious chat or comedy? Guests? Serious guests or comedians? etc
    ___

    Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 Retweeted Ricky Gervais

    Chat about Islam, as you hate religion 👍

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2414915, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:40 am

    The IPA is scam that should be investigated by the ACCC.

    It’s a fake charity for autistic virgins.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *