… after a succession of governments intent on proving that their word is their junk bond, any voters who aren’t jaded should have their pulse checked.— Henry Ergas
Open Forum: June 17, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
They’re all squabbling on the other thread, Meanwhile, podium for me 😀
I tried my first bottle of Jinzu gin today.
Dry pleasent with ice or mixed with a quality tonic.
Jinzu gin
Great remark by Camille Paglia (US left-wing feminist, but quite rational): global warming – a sentimental myth unsupported by evidence. See the interview: http://www.weeklystandard.com/camille-paglia-on-trump-democrats-transgenderism-and-islamist-terror/article/2008464
6th Battalion A.I.F
Rabz – I ditched the IPA after many, many years of being a member because of their immigration nonsense and their failure to stand up to their Mozzie benefactors when they turned on Alan Moran. I can’t stand this huge spineless faction we have in the Right. I give a lot to many Right groups now but I will dump them in 2 seconds with no forgiveness when they buckle. We have all the arguments and all the right motives but we lose because so many of us are cowards. No other reason. I’m not getting the sense that Bernardi is a buckler. I don’t know why so many here are.
Camille Paglia’s beliefs are bat shit insane (she thinks she’s trans gender because she’s a bit of a tomboy, she thinks Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi are great leaders) but she’s always humble and reasonable and respectful when she debates the other side. In other words she’s not playing any games to achieve power and wealth. If the Left were more like her the world would be a much safer place.
Hmmmmmm,
I made the tip ten.😆
Off to Italy in eight hours, home of the Hawaiian pizza….. Nephew getting married in Taormina. Hired a car to drive around Sicily so I have packed the brown trousers. Last time I drove on the right was 1982 Seattle. Should be fun. Missus is still deciding which shoes to pack.
Bluddee hall …
The IPA should be abandoned. Closed down and never spoken of again.
You have obviously read very little of Camille Paglia’s work, and understood less.
When are we going to nuke Ayers Rock or Uluru or whatever the big poop is called these days and put windmills there.
You know it makes sense.
Why haven’t windmill blades and housings got photovoltaic cells on them. At least then they could produce something when the wind don’t blow. You know it makes sense!
Seeing as the Great Barrier Reef is dead then I am going to start drilling into the thing.
And I’ll kill any fish that get in my way.
You know it makes sense.
some things that can’t be left to die on the OOT –
The numbers keep growing, the British men have taken to the streets, and now they are going to head out to the other towns and cities also suffering under police denying justice for victims of Muslim rape gangs – glad to see they also included some real deal conservatives in this clip 😉 –
June 16, 2017
Tommy Robinson: Big turnout at latest “Justice for Chelsey” march
TOMMY ROBINSON
REBEL CONTRIBUTOR
Despite the rain, the people of Sunderland and the surrounding areas came together to show their support for Chelsey Wright, a young woman who was raped by refugees — who police refuse to charge.
We have recently retained one of the UK’s top lawyers to help Chelsey get justice at last.
VISIT JusticeForChelsey.com to learn more and find out how you can get involved.
https://www.therebel.media/justice_for_chelsey
Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 4h4 hours ago
A father who live streamed himself raping his two year old daughter has been jailed.
http://www.stinsonhunter.uk/article?id=215
_____________________
Only a couple of the thousands doing live stream baby rape to order, but if you just do a Dot and m0nty and throw the word, ‘pizza’, in there, somehow it all just black magically never happened 👿 😡
Ricky GervaisVerified account @rickygervais
If I did another podcast/radio show, would you want mainly chat or music? Serious chat or comedy? Guests? Serious guests or comedians? etc
___
Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 Retweeted Ricky Gervais
Chat about Islam, as you hate religion 👍
The IPA is scam that should be investigated by the ACCC.
It’s a fake charity for autistic virgins.