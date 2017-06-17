Thomas Barlow and the theory of nothing

Posted on 12:46 pm, June 17, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Thomas Barlow is best known for his work on science policy and Australian achievements in research and development.

Thomas Barlow has been a research fellow at Oxford University and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a columnist with the Financial Times in London, and a respected adviser on research strategy to a range of organizations in the USA, Australia, and East Asia.

He has lately ventured into the world of fiction with a dystopian account of the academic research world. A brilliant scientist encounters a series of accidental encounters which lead him into the post-truth world to raise tens of millions of dollars on an project to demonstrate that the laws of nature can be manipulated. He recruits a group of embittered and frustrated scientists who have never achieved the profile that they think they deserve and together they bring their project to a shattering conclusion.
Fast moving and full of amusing insights into the academic, bureaucratic and military mindset. The characters are amusing as well, even the most bitter and twisted.
I give it a bit tick for an amusing read with some significant insights.

This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Thomas Barlow and the theory of nothing

  1. Phillip
    #2415235, posted on June 17, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Bought it on Amazon Kindle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *