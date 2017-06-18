David Leyonhjelm on plain packaging failure

Amanda is in a rush and running low on fuel. She pulls into a servo showing a good price on its billboard, and stops at a pump offering the fuel she wants. None of that ethanol crap for her.
After filling up she dashes into the store, grabs her favourite drink from the fridge and a two for one Cherry Ripe deal advertised on the counter.
She’s making good time. After getting a pack of low tar Winnie Blues she’ll be on her way in no time.
She asks for her ciggies, so the attendant opens a draw full of cigarettes and pulls out one pack, then another. “No that’s a Horizon… Nup, that’s a Long Beach.” He rummages through some more: “Ok, Winfield.”
Amanda grimaces at the clock on the wall as the attendant flicks through the packs, squints his eyes, and mumbles under his breath: “Winfield Menthol, Winfield Optimal Sky, Winfield Gold, Winfield Silver, Winfield Red, Winfield White, here were are, Winfield Blue!” He hands over the Winnie Blues, in the same olive green pack and with the same small font as all the other packs.
Amanda forces a smile for the attendant, pays with a quick tap of her card and turns in a rage. She’s late.
As she gets in her car and slams the car door, Amanda thinks that it’s the little things in life that make a day crap.
Once again, the rule requiring olive green cigarette packs and a uniform font has saved no one, but has added a little angst to the world.
Meanwhile, Wendy has a worried look on her face as she sits in Richard’s office in the Department of Health in Canberra. She’s preparing a presentation for her next junket to an international tobacco control conference. Normally she’d just dust off last year’s presentation asserting that plain packaging cuts smoking. But there’s the pesky issue of evidence, and her conscience is uncharacteristically getting the better of her.
“I don’t think plain packaging works,” she admits to Richard with a grimace. Such direct and contrary speaking is out of place anywhere in the public service, but particularly here. Taken aback, Richard stores this outburst in his memory, for recall during the next promotion round. Wendy continues in a stutter: “Plain packaging started in December 2012, but in the three years since smoking rates only fell from 13 per cent to 12 per cent.”
“A fall!” exclaims Richard with delight.
“Yes, technically, but smoking was actually falling faster before plain packaging, and has fallen more in other developed countries without plain packaging. Except for France, where it rose after they introduced plain packaging” Wendy says, as she sees her career drift away with every word. Richard’s eyebrows are getting higher and higher.
Wendy doubles down and says “We spent $3 million on a study that showed smoking rates didn’t even change in the first year of plain packaging, and that a small reduction in smoking only occurred later, after we started ramping up tobacco taxes by 12.5 per cent each September.”
Richard winces, not at the spending of $3 million of taxpayer’s money, but at his failure to ensure the study did nothing but confirm nobody likes the olive green-coloured packs. He’ll have to have a word to the academics he hand-selected for that study.
Later that week Amanda is buying cigarettes again, this time at a place recommended to her by a friend. Instead of swiping her card for a $30 purchase, she hands over a $10 bill. The cigarette pack she gets back looks like packs used to look, except the contents are smuggled and there’s no $17 of tax. Amanda, like 15 per cent of all smokers in Australia, has now joined the black market. She is getting her supply from the same criminal network that supplies teenagers with ice and terrorists with guns.
Richard doesn’t mind. He doesn’t mind that plain packaging makes it a hassle for the servo attendant to serve customers. He doesn’t mind that the ban on e-cigarettes means Amanda continues to fill her lungs with tar from cigarettes. He doesn’t mind that the world’s highest rate of tax on tobacco means the smuggling business is booming and government is missing out on billions of dollars of revenue.
What matters to Richard is that the tobacco companies are getting screwed too. For him, this makes it all worth it.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
I don’t smoke, but I detest bureaucratised bullshit. I have no time for computer modelling and I distrust statistics, both in their gathering and in their collation. But what the heck, that’s life in 21st Century Australian, Britain and all the other Western world elsewheres. There are only two classes: producers (of BS) and consumers. Come to think of it, there just might be a third class: those who just don’t buy it, though they may be a minority.
Whilst I no longer smoke, I do think it is very important that the policy assessment is honest and unbiased. We should learn from poor policy decisions since it’s the only residual value that might improve future endeavors. Thank you David.
I was having a chat with a bloke a couple of weeks ago.
He’s on a low income.
He always makes sure he has his smokes and that means he is buying less in the way of food, and what food he does buy is not good for him.
Why don’t the people who make these decisions to slug a ‘legal’ product with this extravagant tax realise that smokers are addicted. Meaning, they will go without other things to satisfy their addiction.
Either make the bloody things illegal, or remove the tax you bastards!
Top 10 Unintended Consequences Of Prohibition
http://listverse.com/2016/07/07/top-10-unintended-consequences-of-prohibition/
We, now, having the advantage of hindsight haven’t learned even one useful lesson from Prohibition nearly 100 years ago. It’s a thing of great shame. Prohibitionists are not bright people. They have a very limited repertoire. Let them loose on society with State support as has been done concerning tobacco over the last 4 decades and the prohibitionists will go down the same contorted paths as their predecessors. They will make, at least, the same mistakes as their predecessors. They will create the same havoc as their predecessors. And in so doing they see no error whatsoever in their ways, just like their predecessors.
Prohibitionism is extremism. Concerning tobacco/alcohol, it is the intent to eradicate use. As seen a century ago, Prohibitionists produce destructive consequences in their quest for eradication. Much of the time they deny that there are any detrimental consequences to their conduct. When the destruction is undeniable, they act as though it’s all acceptable “collateral damage” to the only “important” quest of eradication. That’s what makes prohibitionists dangerous. They have no stopping point short of eradication. They will accept whatever damage occurs to a society for the eradication goal: The end justifies the means. Prohibition was not ended by prohibitionists who were quite happy for the detrimental consequences of their conduct to continue unto eradication, even if complete eradication would never occur. Prohibition was ended by outsiders who concluded that the damage that was being done in the quest for eradication was too much. Enough was enough.
A question for the prohibitionists. Does the tobacco prohibition quest reach a point where it becomes a serious menace to society? In the current anti-tobacco crusade, we’ve had more than 3 decades of incessant inflammatory propaganda. Crusaders have conjured secondhand smoke “danger”, now even “thirdhand smoke danger”. With the implementation of indoor smoking bans, the prohibitionists screeched, “What’s the problem? Just step outside for a smoke”. We now know that indoor smoking bans were only a transition to outdoor bans. We now have smoking bans for large outdoor areas, e.g., parks beaches, entire university campuses. We now have gullible nonsmokers that, having lapped up the propaganda, approach anyone smoking – even outdoors – with hands flailing wildly or hand cupped over their noses/mouth lest they catch a whiff of smoke and “drop dead”. Laguna Beach, California, has recently enacted a far-reaching smoking ban, including streets and alleys. The only places one can smoke in Laguna Beach is in their home/car.
Those who smoke have been de-normalized, humiliated, shamed, ostracized, and robbed through ever-increasing, baseless, extortionate taxes. They have been slandered to high heaven. The State-pushed message is conform, quit smoking, or you will continue to be punished in a variety of ways. And the punishment is depicted by the perpetrators as “help”. With the implementing of smoking bans for entire hospital grounds – indoor and out, we have the vision of patients having to walk considerable distances in their night attire and in whatever weather to side streets if they want a smoke. In many instances it places them in poorly lit areas that makes them vulnerable to assault. It’s not tobacco use that has put them in this position but antismoking fanaticism. We have smoking bans for entire apartment complexes in subsidized housing. If someone wants a smoke, including the elderly and disabled, they must leave their apartment and the apartment complex and onto a side street, even in places where winters are lethally cold. If people choose to smoke in their apartment, they risk eviction and almost certain homelessness. Again, it’s not tobacco use that’s put them in this circumstance but antismoking fanaticism.
Duterte of the Philippines, who likens himself to H#tler, has recently imposed indoor/outdoor smoking bans. Violation of the bans can result in months of imprisonment.
So, where is too far? Is there a point where Public Health in its ideological quests becomes essentially spiteful and malicious to “non-conformers” masqueraded as “help”?
The history of prohibitionism is that the longer it goes unchecked, the more hysterical and absurd become its claims, and the more draconian and inhumane become its demands.
Great point.
Nurse Ratched (also known as “Big Nurse”) is a fictional character and the main antagonist of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, as well as the 1975 film. A cold, heartless tyrant, Nurse Ratched has become the stereotype of the nurse as a battleaxe. She has also become a popular metaphor for the corrupting influence of power and authority in bureaucracies such as the mental institution in which the novel is set.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nurse_Ratched
Here’s a snippet from OFOTCN with Ratched bullying/agitating a smoking patient:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faeEnoYcT7w
The Nurse Ratched mentality is no longer confined to isolated cases within the medical establishment. There are now complete smoking bans – indoor and out – for mental health facilities. Nurse Ratched has been institutionalized. A nasty, cruel, totalitarian streak has been allowed to flourish in the medical system. The entire administration has become cold, heartless, and tyrannical.
The main problem is Public Health from the WHO down. Nurse Ratched, the institution, has infected the medical establishment, academia, and government at all levels. Public Health has become the domain of the neurotic, the megalomaniacal, the cranky, the sadistic.
Most (adequately run) servo’s stock of cigarettes is ‘displayed’ via distributer designed planograms that comply with state legislation over number of facings, pricing and required coverings.
The multitude I have seen (post plain packaging) have actually been done alphabetically.
So unless your attendant is a bit of a thickee or works in a really crap servo – selling fags is no hassle at all!
One of the areas where prohibitionism has been most despicable is indoor/outdoor smoking bans at mental health facilities. This forces involuntary patients to quit while in care. See blog post and comments here:
http://velvetgloveironfist.blogspot.com.au/2017/06/violence-in-psychiatric-hospitals-junk.html
The idea that this is just one simple requirement is just evil. It is a pile up of stupid laws and obligations with outrageously harsh and excessive maximum penalties.
https://www.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/822B369C0196CB1CCA257D140082A22F/$File/TPP%20General%20FAQs.pdf
Evil. Just raw unabashed fanatical lunacy.
Obviously written by a bureaucrat who has never worked in retail.
Let me dumb it down for you.
Penalties apply to an individual that buys non-compliant tobacco product. As at August 2015, the maximum penalty for a fault-based criminal offence under the Act is 2,000 penalty units or $360,000 for an individual.
Nothing was added. Just the cases of sale & supply and corporations were omitted. No differentiation is made between supplier acquisition or end users.