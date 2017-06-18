For the art and insect lover

Posted on 5:56 pm, June 18, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Whether you are an entomology expert, a bug enthusiast or simply a curious passerby, we hope you enjoy this artwork devoted to some of the world’s most exquisite creatures.

This entry was posted in Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to For the art and insect lover

  1. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2416015, posted on June 18, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Exquisite. Beats me how evolution ever captured the colours of the spectrum as handmaidens in the first place, let alone blended them on such a breathtaking palette.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2416037, posted on June 18, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Fantastic link

    Wish i could draw like that.

  3. Leo G
    #2416043, posted on June 18, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    For the art and insect arthropod lover.
    There’s also something for the etymologist.

  4. Atoms for Peace
    #2416055, posted on June 18, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Cheaper to give them Evian

  5. Bushkid
    #2416061, posted on June 18, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    A nice little selection, thanks for linking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *