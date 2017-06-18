Opportunity costs

Wondering how many children in the Third World could get clean drinking water for the price of the subsidies for rooftop solar in the west?
Add the price of subsidies for windmills etc.
Judging from some of the comments we don’t need to fund clean water projects, what about cleaning up their household air pollution by funding affordable and reliable coal-fired power?
Around 3 billion people cook and heat their homes using open fires and simple stoves burning biomass (wood, animal dung and crop waste) and coal.
Over 4 million people die prematurely from illness attributable to the household air pollution from cooking with solid fuels.
More than 50% of premature deaths due to pneumonia among children under 5 are caused by the particulate matter (soot) inhaled from household air pollution.
3.8 million premature deaths annually from noncommunicable diseases including stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer are attributed to exposure to household air pollution.
Rafe;
They’re little Brown People. The Left believe they don’t matter.
But AGW will kill them!
I argue to wind and solar lovers that subsidy is actually stifling their beloved technology’s development by trying to pick winners. They don’t get it at all.
I was deeply naive that the last few times I have this vanilla, they have no plastic bags and must use paper bags at the supermarket but the water is still unsafe to drink.
It’s not just the money squandered on non-dispatchable electricity; the drag on the economy that those subsidies, extracted from coal, have had by quenching growth and burdening us with heavy debt repayments puts the dampener on so much opportunity. Not to mention the cost of putting things right after the penny drops that it was all folly.
The high price of intermittent energy is destroying Australian Business
All of them. Five times over.
Seriously, is it that hard to get clean drinking water?
1. Dig a well.
2. Don’t shit in it.
Does ‘The Third World’ really find this so hard to understand? Are they so lazy and so stupid that they haven’t grasped the concept yet after, what about, 100 years? Or is it just a bogus NGO piggy bank filler that never fails?
Seriously, is it that hard to get clean drinking water?
The UN did a big water boring program in Bangladesh some decades ago and unwittingly caused extensive arsenic poisoning.
link How the West poisoned Bangladesh | The Independent
I’ll try again. How the West poisoned Bangladesh | The Independent
Third time lucky. https://www.google.com.au/amp/www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/how-the-west-poisoned-bangladesh-1924631.html%3Famp
According to the 2015 Minerals Council paper Electricity Production Subsidies in Australia “by far the largest component of renewable subsidies went to generation from solar PV technologies, more than $2 billion in 2013-14 (68 per cent of aggregate subsidies). The bulk of these subsidies ($932 million) is attributable to the small-scale part of the renewable energy target (RET) and to payments under state feed-in tariff (FiT) schemes ($855 million). Payments made by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to benefitt solar generation are estimated to account for an additional $157 million.”
A well to provide clean water to a community of 2,000 costs around US $8,000 , let’s call it A$11,000, or $5.50 per person.
So our subsidies for PV energy in a single year are enough to provide clean drinking water for 364 million people.
Nuclear power.
Everyone can have clean, cheap potable water with widespread adoption of nuclear power.
No subsidies needed either. There also ought to be no caterwauling about carbon.
No argument, the billions going into renewable subsidies is straight out lunacies, but why substitute one madness for outright delusion? We have been pouring multibillions into Aboriginal welfare so that we can feel wonderful about solving apparent deprivation, all the while creating generational welfare dependency for those same communities.
But it’s apparently perfectly wonderful when we employ the same ‘feel-good’ flawed policies in Africa. The overall impression, in impoverished third world countries, is that we have limitless capacity for loosening the purse strings, yet the hostility towards the white man matches their dependency on him. Go and visit South Africa, the Congo, Kenya, but leave your sentimentality aside and open your eyes. You are an alien in a country that has no sense whatsoever of multiculturalism: there is no equivalent of multiculturalism in Africa. And yet they are more than happy to take your money, though the gratitude lasts only so long as it takes to put it in their collective pockets, before the hand is extended once again.
Create the expectation and you create an inequitable relationship. Your self satisfaction is as transitory as the apparent gratitude.
Nuclear power, it can even run desalination plants in the quieter times.