Opportunity costs

Wondering how many children in the Third World could get clean drinking water for the price of the subsidies for rooftop solar in the west?

Add the price of subsidies for windmills etc.

Judging from some of the comments we don’t need to fund clean water projects, what about cleaning up their household air pollution by funding affordable and reliable coal-fired power?

Around 3 billion people cook and heat their homes using open fires and simple stoves burning biomass (wood, animal dung and crop waste) and coal.

Over 4 million people die prematurely from illness attributable to the household air pollution from cooking with solid fuels.

More than 50% of premature deaths due to pneumonia among children under 5 are caused by the particulate matter (soot) inhaled from household air pollution.

3.8 million premature deaths annually from noncommunicable diseases including stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer are attributed to exposure to household air pollution.