Are you a troll?

Four corners is covering the current trend for some people to troll. Brendan O’Neill calls this free speech

if you’re not free to hate someone you’re not free

O’Neill is right, people have the right to offend, even if it is gratuitous. There is quite a bit of trolling here too. However it isn’t very nice, it is unnecessary and is a lazy way of putting one’s argument. So let’s all drop the trolling and put together a cogent argument without resorting to ad hominem attacks. Let’s make this space more civilised.

Public shaming is another aspect of the net that is getting out of control. Pious groups who want to police what people say or think jump on someone who is often just expressing an opinion or make a joke (perhaps in bad taste, but so what?). These people cause real harm.

In many ways public shaming is far worse than trolling.

Yes, we do have the right to offend and to be offended. But try not to be gratuitous.