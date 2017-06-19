Are you a troll?

Four corners is covering the current trend for some people to troll. Brendan O’Neill calls this free speech
if you’re not free to hate someone you’re not free
O’Neill is right, people have the right to offend, even if it is gratuitous. There is quite a bit of trolling here too. However it isn’t very nice, it is unnecessary and is a lazy way of putting one’s argument. So let’s all drop the trolling and put together a cogent argument without resorting to ad hominem attacks. Let’s make this space more civilised.
Public shaming is another aspect of the net that is getting out of control. Pious groups who want to police what people say or think jump on someone who is often just expressing an opinion or make a joke (perhaps in bad taste, but so what?). These people cause real harm.
In many ways public shaming is far worse than trolling.
Yes, we do have the right to offend and to be offended. But try not to be gratuitous.
If it’s not too much trouble, fuck off … please.
Liberals/Conservatives are never gratuitous. They just speak the truth.
Hey Lucy.
FOAD!
Speaking of trolling, when are you going to condemn the US D’rats for their failure to accept the election results? You had severe words when Trump refused to commit in advance to accept the result.
Now, when the D’rats not only refuse to accept the actual result, but collaborate with groups like BLM, while Hillary describes herself as part of the “Resistance”, you are silent on the subject.
This is a joke, surely.
Turnbull supporter says ‘leave Malcolm alone’
Yeah, nah…
All these people new to the internet in the last few years with their iPhones and iPads don’t know what it has always, always been like. Namely, off colour jokes, endless arguments (where do you think Godwin’s law came from?) and porn (see rule 34)
Instead a bunch of technically illiterate academics think it ought to be some stuffy book club or review journal filled with esoteric impenetrable screeds commencing with ‘Dear Sir’
Well, invent your own technology. The internet will forever belong to the smartasses who built and spread it. The first rule of the internet : there are no rules, and censorship is seen as damage and routed around.
Observation: it is ‘trolling’ when your opposition does it but ‘political commentary’ when you do it.
The difference between right and left? Quality vs, quantity.
Catallaxy Files just would not be the same without IT’s peerless ad hominem gems. Whatever rules are set, they’re not to apply to IT.
@NewChum
++ Eleventy billion.
Snowflakes can fuck right off, I’m sick to the teeth with them!
Trolling is usually a term of sanctuary that progressives throw around and hide behind when their opinions have been exposed as insincere or just plain wrong!
Pfft… Communist! Snowflake! Red Snowflake!
This is true. Tyranny of the flash mob, as I call it. You say you don’t want to make a cake or host a gig, and the next minute you have a flash mob shutting you down.
Yes, there’s lots of trolls – but when people accuse someone of trolling it is, nine times of of ten, just that they’ve said something they disagree with.
Of course, there are also a lot of “shit-stirring” posts – but I don’t classify those as trolling, either. Trolling is a whole different level.
I have always said that Trump has been legally elected. But I think he is a nutter and unfit for office. He has been five months in office and they have been five months of hell. The man is a fool and a turd with the brain the size of a pea.
Shakespeare even wrote about Trump:
Trolling: Towing, close to the surface or in midwater, one or more lines with hooks with an attractive bait or lure.
Are you trolling for men who identify as fools, turds, or peabrains?
..
Pure projection.
So we go from this:
O’Neill is right, people have the right to offend, even if it is gratuitous.
To this:
Yes, we do have the right to offend and to be offended. But try not to be gratuitous.
There are no buts.
If you do not understand this I cannot help you.
I wouldn’t be inclined to always say “Trump has been legally elected”.
Stating the obvious, right? If you’re always doing it, people get bored and switch off.
But calling him a nutter will get you attention. It’s insulting all those Americans who voted for him.
I don’t think his face is tart. And he was fairly good-looking when he was young.
this is like one of those trick questions where the honesty of your answer depends on if you’re a troll or not.
LOL.
Ever since President Trump has been elected the left hafe been kicking, screaming and behaving like a terrible two year old .
Lucius should get on a plane and do a road trip around the states. The mid-west is now full of optimism. People are getting jobs, businesses are hiring now.
But of course those that vote Democrat can keep the mask of prosperity on. LA is dirty in the public areas while the business sector is clean.
The people did not get it wrong, in fact most people think the US dodged a bullet by not electing Hillary.
What is a Troll anyway?
People who disagree with you are not trolls, people who call you names are not trolls. People who manage to sabotage a whole thread discussion by provoking outrage from multiple responders might be trolls, but its fair game to many.
The only certified Trolls I know are the attempts to put google ads in comments.
You first.
Feeling guilty monst?
I suppose Trump’s long record of high-level successes (not least winning the Presidency using a mould-breaking strategy) were just pure luck. One triumph after the other; none achieved because of his ability.
Your perspective is rather unsophisticated, Lucy. Try engaging your brain once in a while.