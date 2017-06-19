Guest Post: Muddy Catictionary II – Review, Edit, Add.

Last week I introduced my idea for the Catictionary, a collection of words or phrases unique to this forum, and a practical – though small – step towards regaining the control of our language.

Following are the contributions received so far. At some I raised my eyebrows, but others provoked an ‘Aha!’ moment. I find difficult to describe what I personally think might constitute an impactful, lasting, transmittable, word or phrase, but those which gained my attention at first glance included ‘accusuals,’ ‘foregasm,’ ‘intaxication,’ and ‘meducation system.’

Aside from the aforementioned, I have chosen not to critique, though in the future I intend to be ruthless, heartless, and possibly vengeful.

For this round of editing, the contributions have been presented without the names of their authors. In the finished product, Catributors (h/t Tinta) will be duly acknowledged, but I wanted people to provide early feedback without being influenced by personalities.

Formatting will take place at a later date.

The contributions I have not included here are words that were created by non-felines (I think we have enough talent without hiring external consultants), and several words named after other Cats in an uncomplimentary manner. I’ve also slashed-and-burned a number of redefinitions of existing words (including several I very much liked) because the initial goal was to promulgate new words, though I may have sent mixed messages about that. If so, my apologies. There will be an opportunity at a later stage for redefinitions, so please resubmit them if I have bumped you off this time.

Here then, is your opportunity to critique, edit or define; or add completely new words.

F.F.Y.L. Fight For Your Language.

Acadumic – “When the alleged intelligent one states something so incredibly stupid.”

Accusuals – “the usual accusers.”

Alt-Racist – “Reactionary throwback who believes that a man should be judged by the content of his character, not the colour of his skin.”

AntifaNancyboiz – “Given their inability to sort a well-known White Aging Guy.”

Balancers – “Those who always look on the bright side of any beheading or car crushing event.”

Catributors.

Christianists – “They did the Crusades and the Inquisition. They’re not real Christians, like the Islamists aren’t real Islamics.”

Cultural guilticide.

Derection- “What you get when a left wing female takes her clothes off.”

Delection – “The subtle art of going to an election, losing seats, but managing to hang on to power.”

Dimformation – “propaganda disguised as information spread by the Marxist Stream Media to the low information, low engagement populace designed to dumb them down even further.”

Dimwitterati/tosserati … our energy policy masters.”

Farticulation – “Talking cr*p.”

Feminasty/Feminasties/Feminein, Femineins.

Foregasm – “Another wonderful feeling one gets when Treasury forecasts a balanced budget sometime in the next 20-30 years.”

Forgettory – “A place or vessel where real stuff is put to be forgotten.”

Flannery – A unit of measurement of rain (a definition of which was featured in my last post). HOWEVER, another Cat has pleaded:

“Could we please keep Flannery as an actionable noun? … ie, There was a good ten minutes of solid mutual Flannery from Richard Di Natale and Fran Kelly this morning … meaning, moralistic green-left overstatement, verging on catastrophism, with no apparent embarrassment or acknowledgement of past gaffes.”

Gorebulls – “Al Gore.”

Grotesque National Product – “New monetary measure describing the shrinking difference between the slightly increasing Gross National Product and the out of control total Federal and State Government debt.”

Intaxication – “That wonderful feeling Government gives you when they spend $ on you. But you know a headache is coming.”

Journolice/Journolouse.

Koranimals, Squandermonkies, The unity partys, Men of no appearance.

Koraninanity – “The argument that Islam is just like Christianity because Crusades.”

Maloney – “Anything our beloved leader says.”

Mallards, Dallards and Leftards. “Those concrete barriers our brain dead elites have chosen to decorate our cities with. Can be interchanged as barrier to any future prosperity.”

Marxist Stream Media – “The collective formerly known as the Mainstream Media.”

Meducation System – “Systematic drugging of our brightest, most active children to be dumber than our teachers.”

Might Mouse – “Malcolm Turnbull.”

MsGuided – “A state of mind whereby a tiny fraction of a percentage of angry, talentless, extremist women with no social skills believe they know exactly what all remaining women think, feel and desire, if only the Patriarchy let them.”

Neo-Apartheid – “Progressive, compassionate policy that supposes that locking certain sections of the community into their old non-Western, non-technological culture will magically result in improved standards of living.”

Offendopotamus/Offendopotami [unsure of the source for this].

Orcleft, Their.

Pollycy. “That policy which the average punter knows will achieve nothing and is done purely for political purposes.”

Preposterist – “Someone who expects others to believe their bullsh*t.”

Rabz Doctrine. “Shut.It.Down.Fire.Them.All.”

ROCKWASP – Right of Centre, Knowledgeable, White AngloSaxon Protestant.”

Ruinables.

S/H/It – “Covers all the bases in the genderverse.”

Slacktivist – “Someone who only attends demos after midday.”

Snouters.

Socialislam – “The unofficial alliance between the left and Islam against Western liberal democracy.”

Social-ist Media.

Soros’ army – “Lefty activists.”

Surfdom – “The indolent lifestyle and slacktivist world on the internet … the coming serfdom under leftist rule.”

Tax-hooverer.

Textorite.

Unintelligentsia, The – “The “ruling” class, from the UN down to all major political parties and NGO hangers-on.”

Vichy Liberals – “Liberal Party politicians who conspire against Australian values.”

Vinegar Tits – “An old bagged-out Stasi radical commie disguised as a conservative.”

Where’s-the-fly-swatter? – “Bill Shorten.”