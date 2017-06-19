It’s not Red who is racist – it’s the ABC

This morning Red Symons offered an apology for last week’s ABC beat up.
On his program this morning Mr Symons apologised, saying he was wrong in the way he conducted the interview and that it is “not who I am”.
“Last week on the program I spoke to Beverley Wang about her new podcast, It’s Not A Race,” Mr Symons said.
“The plan was to take on a serious topic, race and culture, and talk with Beverley about a range of related issues. I came across as racist and I was wrong in the way I conducted the interview. This is not who I am, but I acknowledge on this occasion I caused offence and hurt, not only to Beverley but also to our listeners. I offer my sincerest apologies. We need to talk about these issues, but be careful we consider them.”
That’s all very well and good but it diverts attention from what the ABC is really doing.
Red Symons was not being racist – he was providing a foil for the presenter of a new podcast into racism. He would make a stereotypical comment – or what the ABC might think to be a stereotypical Aussie comment – and she would reply. And she did.
It turns out that the luvvies are so humourless that they didn’t realise that it was Anglo-Celtic Australians being mocked and belittled and not Asian Australians per se. Mind you, Beverly Wang herself made a huge point about being Canadian (and also quite rightly, I think, said that Taiwanese and Chinese were very different nationalities).
But luvvies are a joke.
The offenderati are playing their games with full force, when Red Symons can’t publicly mock racist opinion!
Does the ABC even have comedy shows anymore? Seems like all they deal in is snark and humourless upbraidings.
Leftists take offence on behalf of others. Leftism 101.
Never apologise.
Never back down.
Never give up.
Don’t fall for it.
The set up was the show, to have ‘hard arse’, ‘unapologetic’ Red make a public demonstration of how everyone must be cowed, bent and broken into admitting they are wrongthinking and wrongspeaking, simply because they are accused, not because they are guilty.
If you lot stopped listening to the deranged propagandists and listened to more Peterson, you would have heard him describe this exact practice that had Communist Russians so keen to not only turn against their own family, but be proud of the children who who turned them in, to the Gulags and death.
The great thing about purges is you never know whose name will end up on the list.
I demand an apology from Red!
People are being set up with the sole intention of making them apologise and the weak, cowed public are falling for it. The next step to the totalitarian state.
I don’t care.
I just want them all gone.
luvvies and the left have always been humourless.
Its hard to laugh when you’re filling the gulags.
Those who read some of Beverley Wang’s prior output will see she is bog-standard SJW ditz. She is “Asian” and “woman” therefore is never wrong & her opinion, formed at uni in “Marxist Studies” (that was the content – though the course name may have differed) is automatically superior to that of any white person, and is superior to the collective & cumulative wisdom & experience of all white males who’ve ever lived.
Red = white + male = racist
Beverly = Asian + vagina = not racist
Its simple really. I don’t know why you people have a problem understanding the rules.
Jesus Christ, one by one the legends fall. He apologised.
Someone, somewhere must push back.
Come on Milo.
Leftist humour? Whoever heard of a KGB or Stasi “komedian” “no such creature ever existed ,Realpolitik is a serious matter ,the ruling comrades must never be made the subject of ridicule no matter how stupid they are .
Could we claim that the very name (Red) is inherently racist? Is he in any way connected to any Amerindian tribe? Or is he a permanent left-winger?
And when will we change the name of the State currently called Victoria? The Queen of that name was incredibly Imperialist in attitude, so is very Politically Incorrect!
Well I’m glad I’m not alone in seeing the bleeding obvious, but must say I’m dismayed at how few of us there are.
Maybe there are more of us, but most are still scared of the narrative CON-Trollers rushing out to brand them, ‘conspiracy nuts’ and ‘paranoid’ and all those other stupid labels that have come to have as much impact as, “Seen On T.V.” 🙄 😆
But a key point that I’m not sure if you’ve noticed yet, is how many of them are in on the set ups from the outset.
When you have no honour or dignity and you your only feelings for your fans is contempt, getting a fat pay check for scaring more of the little people into accepting hell on earth, is a soulless no brainer.
Chinese and Taiwanese are not “different nationalities”. They don’t even claim to belong to different nations. There is a political divide but they are the same people, like North and South Koreans. In 1945, the people of Taiwan looked forward to leading the rebuilding of China – until they were repressed by the Nationalists, who distrusted them for having been colonised by Japan. But they were as Chinese as anybody on the mainland, and they still are.
Unless of course by “Taiwanese” you are referring to the Taiwanese aborigines, who are Austronesians.
Reds in bed with the reds.
I can tell you right now, if my last name was Wang and I had a son, I would name him Donkey Wang.
Mind you, Beverly Wang herself made a huge point about being Canadian
Goddamn Canadians with their fliptop heads.
Terence and Phillip need to pull her in line.
Red has a B.Sc. in pure mathematics and computer science from Melbourne Uni, which he used to become a rock god. He made the mistake of assuming his ABC audience: a) is intelligent; b) has a sense of humour. Both are forbidden by cultural leftism. He has now outed himself as not one of them. I suspect he is bored out of his very large brain and will shortly leave on the pretext of the demands on his time from the next Skyhooks reunion tour.