It’s not Red who is racist – it’s the ABC

Posted on 9:12 am, June 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

This morning Red Symons offered an apology for last week’s ABC beat up.

On his program this morning Mr Symons apologised, saying he was wrong in the way he conducted the interview and that it is “not who I am”.

“Last week on the program I spoke to Beverley Wang about her new podcast, It’s Not A Race,” Mr Symons said.

“The plan was to take on a serious topic, race and culture, and talk with Beverley about a range of related issues. I came across as racist and I was wrong in the way I conducted the interview. This is not who I am, but I acknowledge on this occasion I caused offence and hurt, not only to Beverley but also to our listeners. I offer my sincerest apologies. We need to talk about these issues, but be careful we consider them.”

That’s all very well and good but it diverts attention from what the ABC is really doing.

Red Symons was not being racist – he was providing a foil for the presenter of a new podcast into racism. He would make a stereotypical comment – or what the ABC might think to be a stereotypical Aussie comment – and she would reply. And she did.

It turns out that the luvvies are so humourless that  they didn’t realise that it was Anglo-Celtic Australians being mocked and belittled and not Asian Australians per se. Mind you, Beverly Wang herself made a huge point about being Canadian (and also quite rightly, I think, said that Taiwanese and Chinese were very different nationalities).

24 Responses to It’s not Red who is racist – it’s the ABC

  1. stackja
    #2416309, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

    luvvies are so humourless

    But luvvies are a joke.

  2. a happy little debunker
    #2416310, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

    The offenderati are playing their games with full force, when Red Symons can’t publicly mock racist opinion!

  3. Rebel with cause
    #2416311, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Does the ABC even have comedy shows anymore? Seems like all they deal in is snark and humourless upbraidings.

  4. ar
    #2416313, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Leftists take offence on behalf of others. Leftism 101.

  5. stackja
    #2416315, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Living in the 70’s
    From Wikipedia
    Living in the 70’s is the debut album by Melbourne band Skyhooks.
    “Horror Movie” – 3:47 written by Greg Macainsh

  6. Beliaik
    #2416319, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Never apologise.

    Never back down.

    Never give up.

  7. Baldrick
    #2416322, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Never apologise.

    Never back down.

    Never give up.

    Tell that to Quadrant.

  8. srr
    #2416326, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Don’t fall for it.

    The set up was the show, to have ‘hard arse’, ‘unapologetic’ Red make a public demonstration of how everyone must be cowed, bent and broken into admitting they are wrongthinking and wrongspeaking, simply because they are accused, not because they are guilty.

    If you lot stopped listening to the deranged propagandists and listened to more Peterson, you would have heard him describe this exact practice that had Communist Russians so keen to not only turn against their own family, but be proud of the children who who turned them in, to the Gulags and death.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2416338, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:12 am

    The great thing about purges is you never know whose name will end up on the list.

  10. Roger
    #2416348, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It turns out that the luvvies are so humourless that they didn’t realise that it was Anglo-Celtic Australians being mocked and belittled

    I demand an apology from Red!

  11. Jo Smyth
    #2416352, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:28 am

    People are being set up with the sole intention of making them apologise and the weak, cowed public are falling for it. The next step to the totalitarian state.

  12. H B Bear
    #2416370, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I don’t care.

    I just want them all gone.

  13. duncanm
    #2416391, posted on June 19, 2017 at 11:04 am

    It turns out that the luvvies are so humourless

    luvvies and the left have always been humourless.

    Its hard to laugh when you’re filling the gulags.

  14. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2416405, posted on June 19, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Those who read some of Beverley Wang’s prior output will see she is bog-standard SJW ditz. She is “Asian” and “woman” therefore is never wrong & her opinion, formed at uni in “Marxist Studies” (that was the content – though the course name may have differed) is automatically superior to that of any white person, and is superior to the collective & cumulative wisdom & experience of all white males who’ve ever lived.

  15. duncanm
    #2416453, posted on June 19, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Red = white + male = racist

    Beverly = Asian + vagina = not racist

    Its simple really. I don’t know why you people have a problem understanding the rules.

  16. Ooh Honey Honey
    #2416475, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Jesus Christ, one by one the legends fall. He apologised.
    Someone, somewhere must push back.
    Come on Milo.

  17. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2416502, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Leftist humour? Whoever heard of a KGB or Stasi “komedian” “no such creature ever existed ,Realpolitik is a serious matter ,the ruling comrades must never be made the subject of ridicule no matter how stupid they are .

  18. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    #2416506, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Could we claim that the very name (Red) is inherently racist? Is he in any way connected to any Amerindian tribe? Or is he a permanent left-winger?
    And when will we change the name of the State currently called Victoria? The Queen of that name was incredibly Imperialist in attitude, so is very Politically Incorrect!

  19. srr
    #2416507, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Jo Smyth
    #2416352, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:28 am

    People are being set up with the sole intention of making them apologise and the weak, cowed public are falling for it. The next step to the totalitarian state.

    Well I’m glad I’m not alone in seeing the bleeding obvious, but must say I’m dismayed at how few of us there are.

    Maybe there are more of us, but most are still scared of the narrative CON-Trollers rushing out to brand them, ‘conspiracy nuts’ and ‘paranoid’ and all those other stupid labels that have come to have as much impact as, “Seen On T.V.” 🙄 😆

    But a key point that I’m not sure if you’ve noticed yet, is how many of them are in on the set ups from the outset.

    When you have no honour or dignity and you your only feelings for your fans is contempt, getting a fat pay check for scaring more of the little people into accepting hell on earth, is a soulless no brainer.

  20. Paridell
    #2416508, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Chinese and Taiwanese are not “different nationalities”. They don’t even claim to belong to different nations. There is a political divide but they are the same people, like North and South Koreans. In 1945, the people of Taiwan looked forward to leading the rebuilding of China – until they were repressed by the Nationalists, who distrusted them for having been colonised by Japan. But they were as Chinese as anybody on the mainland, and they still are.

    Unless of course by “Taiwanese” you are referring to the Taiwanese aborigines, who are Austronesians.

  21. struth
    #2416510, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Reds in bed with the reds.

  22. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2416538, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I can tell you right now, if my last name was Wang and I had a son, I would name him Donkey Wang.

  23. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2416551, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Mind you, Beverly Wang herself made a huge point about being Canadian

    Goddamn Canadians with their fliptop heads.
    Terence and Phillip need to pull her in line.

  24. Tom
    #2416570, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Red has a B.Sc. in pure mathematics and computer science from Melbourne Uni, which he used to become a rock god. He made the mistake of assuming his ABC audience: a) is intelligent; b) has a sense of humour. Both are forbidden by cultural leftism. He has now outed himself as not one of them. I suspect he is bored out of his very large brain and will shortly leave on the pretext of the demands on his time from the next Skyhooks reunion tour.

