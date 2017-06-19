It’s not Red who is racist – it’s the ABC

This morning Red Symons offered an apology for last week’s ABC beat up.

On his program this morning Mr Symons apologised, saying he was wrong in the way he conducted the interview and that it is “not who I am”. “Last week on the program I spoke to Beverley Wang about her new podcast, It’s Not A Race,” Mr Symons said. “The plan was to take on a serious topic, race and culture, and talk with Beverley about a range of related issues. I came across as racist and I was wrong in the way I conducted the interview. This is not who I am, but I acknowledge on this occasion I caused offence and hurt, not only to Beverley but also to our listeners. I offer my sincerest apologies. We need to talk about these issues, but be careful we consider them.”

That’s all very well and good but it diverts attention from what the ABC is really doing.

Red Symons was not being racist – he was providing a foil for the presenter of a new podcast into racism. He would make a stereotypical comment – or what the ABC might think to be a stereotypical Aussie comment – and she would reply. And she did.

It turns out that the luvvies are so humourless that they didn’t realise that it was Anglo-Celtic Australians being mocked and belittled and not Asian Australians per se. Mind you, Beverly Wang herself made a huge point about being Canadian (and also quite rightly, I think, said that Taiwanese and Chinese were very different nationalities).