John Ray. Conservatism as heresy

John Ray has devoted a great deal of his life to dissecting leftism and one of his early achievements in 1974 was a collection of papers titled Conservatism as Heresy. This was well ahead of the visible revival of liberal/conservative opinion in the think tanks and momentarily in the ALP under Hawke and Keating. The contributors would be mostly forgotten these days, just go here and have a look at the table of contents.

