Monday Forum: June 19, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, June 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

85 Responses to Monday Forum: June 19, 2017

  2. Tim Neilson
    #2416469, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Greetings . Podium?

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2416474, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    First ten?

  5. Louis
    #2416478, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    @mh get ready to hear about that news 24/7 for the next week and it will be brought up in response to every terror attack around the world from now until eternity.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2416483, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Was the white van’s name Badham?

  8. Tintarella di Luna
    #2416485, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Ciao bon giorno.

    Letter in the Oz today from Lizzie Haydon pointed out how the Gaia worship is working out for people on fixed incomes who literally CANNOT better their situation because of accidents of life (as well as of birth). Frydenberger is cooked, what an unprincipled coward, one of many in the moribund Liberal party.

  10. mh
    #2416488, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    The Daily Mail is declaring it a terror attack.

    No thought that it may be too soon when whitey is involved.

  11. Tintarella di Luna
    #2416489, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Was the white van’s name Badham?

    very good Stimpson J Cat

  14. A Lurker
    #2416492, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Just read a report from the so-called The Independent newspaper about the incident in London.

    What I found interesting was this paragraph (I’ve xxxx’ed out the real name)

    As unconfirmed reports swirled, former EDL leader Tommy Robinson, real name xxxxxxx, was condemned for accusing the mosque of past links with extremists.

    First off, what relevance does Tommy Robinson’s real name have to the matter at hand. and secondly, does anyone else see the publication of Tommy’s real name as a green light by the newspaper for someone to track down and attack him.

    p.s. I’m not supplying a direct link, if you are that interested, look it up online.

  15. Top Ender
    #2416493, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Strewth: Thomson’s tip
    The Australian12:00AM June 19, 2017

    He’s living life without a union credit card these days, but Craig Thomson remains a generous man.

    As this reporter revealed last week, the Fair Work Commission has successfully sought a court order stripping $208.88 a fortnight from Thomson’s wages as payment towards the $175,550 penalty owed by the former Health Services Union boss to the industrial watchdog. At this rate, it will take 32 years for the fine to be paid.

    Thomson — who graced the Rudd and Gillard governments’ backbenches before being suspended from the ALP — sent his most recent tax return to the commission as evidence of how little he makes as a consultant these days (working for a company owned by his wife, who makes six figures). The document shows that although he’s making only $37,000, Thomson donated $240 to World Vision and $100 to Oxfam last financial year.

    At least society has the revenge of seeing him as disgraced for the rest of his days.

  17. stackja
    #2416495, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    BBC News (UK)‏Verified account @BBCNews 1 minute ago
    London van crash: Several injured after van strikes pedestrians near mosque, police calling it “major incident”.

  18. Habib
    #2416496, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Racist vans running wild in the streets of London, thanks, tories!! Impeach May now!!! or something.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2416498, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    The document shows that although he’s making only $37,000, Thomson donated $240 to World Vision and $100 to Oxfam last financial year.

    My mistake Roger, some Saints are still alive.
    Alas.

    😁

  20. stackja
    #2416499, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    BBC News (UK)‏Verified account @BBCNews 2 minutes ago
    BBC News (UK) Retweeted BBC News (UK)
    Finsbury Park Mosque: Van “intentionally” ran over worshippers.
    Victims believed to have just left prayers. http://bbc.in/2rLkVcb

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2416500, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Unbeatable.

    Microsoft AI seriously at play with Ms. Pac-Man

    Microsoft AI has won the maximum score of 999,990 points playing Ms. Pac-Man, surpassing the best human high-score record by four times. No human or AI has ever achieved this score.

    Note this is the Atari 2600 version of Ms. Pac-Man that was played. Steve Golson, meanwhile, one of the co-creators of the arcade version, said in the blog the reason why Ms. Pac-Man had to be simple to grasp yet nearly impossible to conquer was that it was originally designed for arcade play, and they wanted people to keep dropping coins

    It comes after the recent victory of Google’s AI over a Go master:

    Google clinches series win over Go master

    Now to see if Microsoft’s one beats Google’s one. Maybe they should play Monopoly for the trophy.

  22. stackja
    #2416501, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    The Independent is a British online newspaper. Established in 1986 as an independent national morning newspaper published in London, it was controlled by Tony O’Reilly’s Independent News & Media from … Wikipedia

    Editor: Christian Broughton

    Owner(s): Alexander Lebedev; Evgeny Lebedev

  23. H B Bear
    #2416504, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Shouldn’t Thomson have killed himself by now? Let’s ask Mal Wishy-Washy for an opinion.

  24. Mark A
    #2416505, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Top Ender
    #2416493, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Strewth: Thomson’s tip
    At least society has the revenge of seeing him as disgraced for the rest of his days.

    Trouble is, peeps like him don’t give the proverbial what society thinks.
    If they did, they wouldn’t behave the way he had.

  25. herodotus
    #2416513, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Owner(s): Alexander Lebedev; Evgeny Lebedev

    More Russians!

  26. Habib
    #2416514, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    I’m surprised the missus is still around, what’s the betting the 6 figure sum mentioned is for consultancies with assorted maaaaaaaaaates, and dependant on Shagger being kept sweet? The difference between labor and criminality is about the same margin as its policy difference with the liberals.

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2416515, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Shouldn’t Thomson have killed himself by now?

    Leave “Saint Craig of Our Ladies That Love You Long Time” out of this please.
    He is obviously rehabilitated.
    Obviously.

  28. C.L.
    #2416516, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    The Daily Mail is declaring it a terror attack.

    Not quite.

    Their copy:

    Finsbury Park Mosque has undergone radical changes under new leader Mohammed Kozbar since the days when hook-handed Hamza was imam there from 1997 until 2003.
    Mr Kozbar told The Sun: ‘Whoever did this, he did it to hurt people and it’s a terrorist attack.
    ‘We call it a terrorist attack as we called it in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge.’

    There were allegedly two others in the truck:

    Witnesses told MailOnline that they saw two additional suspects run away once the van had stopped.
    Atikur Arhman, 41, from Finsbury Park, said: ‘There was three people in there. They caught one and are looking for another two.

    Details keep getting added:

    ‘People said the driver had a gun with him.’

    The only ‘confirmation’ so far:

    The Muslim Council of Britain has confirmed that worshippers leaving Finsbury Park Mosque were targeted when a van ran into them, adding: ‘Our prayers are with the victims.’

    Well, we’ll wait and see. I won’ be surprised if three blokes delivering something were involved in a traffic accident and two of them scarpered when a Sudanese mob arrived.

  29. incoherent rambler
    #2416519, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    wang
    a) A very common Chinese surname
    b) An ancient brand of computer systems
    b) Penis, see dong, schlong, dork, johnson, cock, prick, dick …

    Just to help cats understand the ABC thread a little better.

  30. stackja
    #2416520, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    BBC News (UK) Retweeted
    Nick Robinson‏Verified account @bbcnickrobinson 4 minutes ago
    “It’s terrorism…just like the attack on Westminster bridge”. Muslims in Finsbury Park tell me this attack must be treated as what it is.

    Muslims admit terrorism on Westminster bridge?

  31. herodotus
    #2416521, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    ABC The World Today is having a bash at The Intervention. Pat Turner:
    “Aboriginal people were completely disempowered. They sent the army in, and people were afraid that they were there to take the children away. Medical checks were done without parental permission. Then what were you going to do once you found those medical conditions? Income management was stringent and unfair. Nothing has changed for the better. The supershires took over local councils, and it became the old pattern of paternalism. It was a Trojan horse to get the land. Making people spend money on food is fine if you have access to fresh food. The government should do something.”

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2416522, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Well, we’ll wait and see. I won’ be surprised if three blokes delivering something were involved in a traffic accident and two of them scarpered when a Sudanese mob arrived.

    Some on – line chatter that the driver seemed drunk.

  33. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2416525, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Thompson could pay back more making numberplates in jail . Have a good look at his wife s “business” ,and tax records . Why wasnt the thief jailed like the petty thief he is ,or a drunk driver .?

  34. C.L.
    #2416526, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Another DM “witness” complained to the reporter that London is no longer safe … for Muslims.

  35. .
    #2416527, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Thommo is lucky he didn’t sell non plain packed tobacco product or own an unregistered firearm.

  36. herodotus
    #2416528, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    ABC The World Today is having a bash at The Intervention Part 2.
    Doubt is cast over the alleged amount of child abuse that was going on, and whether it was improved by The Intervention.

  37. Habib
    #2416529, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    The government should do something.” It did. Pity we can’t weaponise or extract energy from stupidity.

  38. feelthebern
    #2416530, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Let’s ask Mal Wishy-Washy for an opinion.

    Mal is now a medicinal pot baron.

  39. Snoopy
    #2416532, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Have the police cautioned Muslims against indulging in Europhobic hair tugging, yet?

  40. Senile Old Guy
    #2416535, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Muslim “terrorists” are always shot at the scene, why was this white terrorist given the privilege of being arrested? #FinsburyPark

    Always so quick to play the victim…

    And tell lies for Islam.

  41. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2416536, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Muslim “terrorists” are always shot at the scene, why was this white terrorist given the privilege of being arrested? #FinsburyPark

    Because backlash?
    Oh wait there’s only backlash when muzzos do something.

  42. Tim Neilson
    #2416537, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Has the government leapt in to warn against an outbreak of non-Muslimophobia?

  44. Dr Faustus
    #2416541, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Well, we’ll wait and see. I won’ be surprised if three blokes delivering something were involved in a traffic accident and two of them scarpered when a Sudanese mob arrived.

    The chances of someone getting away from this with Dangerous Operation, or DUI are non-existent.
    The chances are high that everybody this person has ever known will be receiving an extended early morning visit from Plod.

  45. Snoopy
    #2416543, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Good idea! No one has ever thought of that before.

  46. Armadillo
    #2416545, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Sounds like the guy was drunk. The British Government will use it as an excuse to introduce Sharia law. Having no booze will lead to a dramatic reduction in terrorist attacks.

  47. Baldrick
    #2416546, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    47th Battalion A.I.F

    Shang, Caleb James (1884–1953)
    Shang won a rare combination of military decorations: the Distinguished Conduct Medal and Bar and the Military Medal. The D.C.M. was awarded for conspicuous gallantry while serving with the 47th Battalion at Messines Ridge, Belgium, in May 1917. He constantly patrolled into enemy territory, acted as a ‘runner’ through barrages and fire-swept areas, carried water and ammunition to the front line, attacked and accounted for enemy snipers in broad daylight and showed remarkable skill in improvising the sending of messages by signal lamp.

    The Bar to the D.C.M. and the Military Medal were awarded as a result of actions near Dernancourt on the Somme battlefield, France, in March-April 1918. The 47th Battalion war diary records that Shang repeatedly displayed utter contempt for danger and showed amazing powers of endurance and great boldness. He volunteered for duty at an observation post in an advanced position at the start of an operation, remained at that post until it was destroyed, then served as a ‘runner’, making many trips carrying ammunition through intense enemy barrages. He successfully covered his company’s withdrawal with a Lewis-gun. In May the 47th Battalion was dissolved and Shang was transferred to the 45th. On 16 August he became unfit for further service as a result of shell-fire wounds received at Harbonnières, near Dernancourt; he returned to Australia in December (to a hero’s welcome on arrival home at Cairns) and was discharged from the A.I.F. on 9 April 1919.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2416547, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Thompson could pay back more making numberplates in jail . Have a good look at his wife s “business” ,and tax records . Why wasnt the thief jailed like the petty thief he is …

    Credit where credit’s due.
    There was nothing ‘petty’ about Thommo’s thieving.

  49. Leigh Lowe
    #2416548, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Well, we’ll wait and see. I won’ be surprised if three blokes delivering something were involved in a traffic accident and two of them scarpered when a Sudanese mob arrived.

    Was this the mosque where they used to spill out onto the adjacent streets and block traffic with their carpet kissing?
    Is it just possible they did another ‘occupy movement’ blockade as a huge ‘fuck you’ to anyone trying to get through Little Mecca?

  50. Nick
    #2416550, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Was the white van’s name Badham?

    I saw it one day. There IS a white van named after her. Strangely, it takes a wide load in the back.

    https://www.fareshare.net.au/its-all-in-a-name-meet-the-vans-on-a-mission/

  51. Motelier
    #2416554, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Evening all.

    Just so you know I am heartily sick of traffic in the greater LA/Orange County area.

    Picked up the replacement motorhome on Thursday and then had to drive 40 miles back to get a few issues sorted. Ahem, 4 hours later we arrived.

    Yesterday was fun at Walt’s place. Lots of smiles on everyones faces. Much enjoyment was had by MrsM and I.

    Today was a Sunday drive to Newport Beach up to Long Beach. Grrrrrr

  52. incoherent rambler
    #2416555, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Sounds like the guy was drunk.

    Beware of Yobbophobia.

  53. Dr Faustus
    #2416556, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    More Finsbury Park details:

    Apparently the police were slow to respond;
    Apparently the driver shouted “Kill me, kill me. I want to kill all Muslims”;
    Apparently the driver jumped out of his van and stabbed Muslims.

    True, or not, this is all now part of the story.

  54. .
    #2416558, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    You doing the Ventura Highway mot?

    It looks great.

  55. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2416559, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    ABC The World Today is having a bash at The Intervention Part 2.

    I’ve got relatives serving in the units that carried out the intervention. The children in the communities were asking the indigenous soldiers what they had to do, to join their “mob” when they were old enough.

    “We can’t take you, if you can’t read and write, so you have to go to school, and we can’t take you if you’ve been in too much trouble with the law…”

  56. Motelier
    #2416560, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Up to SF tomorrow night.

  57. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2416561, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Ali Habib‏ @Habibiline 2h2 hours ago

    Imagine not feeling safe in your area, in your own mosque. #FinsburyPark

    W.F.M….

  58. nilk
    #2416562, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Medical checks were done without parental permission.

    Per Herodotus above.

    My response to medical checks being done without parental permission. So? Your kids belong to the State in Victoriastan. The Despot is bringing in “Doctors in Secondary Schools where your child can be deemed a “mature minor” and given medical treatment without your knowledge, let alone your consent.

    The program’s consent and confidentiality policy was developed in consultation with experts including: the Australian Medical Association, the Australian Education Union, Parents Victoria and the Victorian Association of Secondary School Principals.

    Consistent with Australian common law, the program recognises that:
    •any student who wants to see a doctor can book an appointment
    •doctors will decide whether students are mature enough to consent to treatment or whether parent/carer consent is needed – as is the case with all GPs in the community
    •health information of young people will be confidential and managed according to law – as with all GPs in the community.

    Families with children at participating schools will be informed about the program at the start of the year, with detailed fact sheets.

    Emboldening added.

    I had some muppet from the school suggest my offspring see a social worker, so she came home with a note about it. I ignored the note.

  59. Motelier
    #2416563, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Wits this I hear of two white Aussie gents taking on four miscreant Somali youths and confirming White make supremacy?

  60. mh
    #2416564, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    C.L.
    #2416516, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    The Daily Mail is declaring it a terror attack.

    Not quite.

    Headline is still there: Two feared dead in new London ‘terror attack’

    Split hairs if you wish.

  61. Winston Smith
    #2416565, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    This doesn’t seem quite right.
    Victims were seen laying down at the scene?
    Picture of white van, with no apparent damage?
    Is there any evidence this wasn’t just a setup insurance/poor muslim victim scan?

    My bullshit meter is running at 90%.

  62. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2416567, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    The Daily Mail is declaring it a terror attack.

    Didn’t the Lord Mayor of London say that terrorist attacks were part and parcel of living in a big city?

  63. John Comnenus
    #2416568, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    LOL

    CNN cant take a trick

    70% of respondents to a CNN poll say POTUS Trump should not be investigated for obstruction of justice

    Bwahahahaha – there were only 2.6 million respondents.

  64. nilk
    #2416569, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Re: the witnesses claiming that white men jumped out and started stabbing… Will that be like the white man whose fridge caught fire then he packed his bags before warning the neighbours? The one who turned out to have rather more melanin than your standard Briton?

  65. Bad Samaritan
    #2416573, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    herodotus (12.30pm+12.34pm) First step is to understand that originally, full-blooded Aborigines had an average IQ of about 60 or so. A few were smarter, but not many. Full-bloods who have mostly remained in remote communities have had their already extremely low intelligence further reduced by all manner of chronic substance abuse over generations. Meanwhile….

    Mixed-blood Aborigines who were born in the 1920s to 1960s (or so) have had their inate average intelligence raised by being interbred with far more intelligent populations (white IQ 100; Chinese IQ 105) and have generally received decent educations after they were saved from infanticide. This process has continued by further favourable mixings of children and grandchildren with whites or East Asians.

    On remote communities then, the average resident is (basically) retarded. This also goes for mixed bloods who have been born since the ’70s since they have suffered from alcohol, drugs, petrol-sniffing and neglect in general, and were not saved from it. Town and city mixed-bloods by contrast are way brighter and “advantaged”.

    So what we have are the smart and educated mixed bloods not in remote communities vs the mental retards stuck on communities. The smart ones are totally exploiting the stupidity of the imbecile and morons out bush and lining their pockets. And that’s why nothing can ever “fix” the situation

    Here’s Pat Turner the sheila from The World Today….A white woman “Former senior Indigenous public servant Pat Turner has called for a federal Indigenous affairs department to be re-established and headed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff…..Ms Turner went further, however, suggesting senior staff working in the newly recreated department should be Indigenous.”

    The ABC is a bureaucracy out touting for their white Aboriginal mates in the bureaucracy to get bigger paycheques. What a surprise, eh?

  66. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2416574, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Ali Habib‏ @Habibiline 2h2 hours ago
    Imagine not feeling safe in your area, in your own mosque. #FinsburyPark

    Stimpson J. Cat
    Imagine your women having to hide their faces and hair and cover their bodies for fear of being raped.
    #freeourgirls

  67. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2416575, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Islamofascist terrorists are useuLly shot well you coukdnt have a oublic trial exposin the islam problem and exposing government lies about them . Now a white English drunk driver can be showtrialein theclassic Soviet way to further the one world unelected government agenda . Probably a drunk running over a bunch of foreu=igners trying to take over the street to show their contempt for the whitemans law ,serves the bastards right. hooe he got a few sent them to meet the psychopath mo .

  68. .
    #2416576, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    First step is to understand that originally, full-blooded Aborigines had an average IQ of about 60 or so.

    How the hell do you know that!?

  69. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2416577, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Kathy Jackson now faces 164 charges over HSU
    Kathy Jackson leaves the Magistrates Court in Melbourne. Picture: AAP.

    AAP
    12:24PM June 19, 2017
    Tessa Akerman
    Reporter
    Melbourne
    @TessaAkerman

    Former Health Services Union boss Kathy Jackson is now facing 164 charges of theft and fraud over accusations she misappropriated $500,000, a court has heard.

    Ms Jackson was previously charged with 70 counts but many of the charges have been withdrawn and additional and alternative charges laid.

    Ms Jackson appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court this morning for a committal mention. Her partner Michael Lawler was by her side.

    The one-time whistleblower allegedly misrepresented $500,000 worth of personal expenses as union costs.

    Her lawyer Philip Beazley asked for Ms Jackson’s bail to be varied to allow him to contact witnesses.

    Magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg agreed to the variation.

    He warned Mr Beazley that he would limit his scope of cross-examining the witnesses to the issues.

    “This is not a royal commission so you’re not going to be able to go far and wide,” he said.

    The matter will return to court in August but Jackson, who lives in NSW, has been excused from appearing.

    From the Oz. Speaking of union lurks and perks..

  70. Baldrick
    #2416578, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Re: the witnesses claiming that white men jumped out and started stabbing…

    If true, I blame cultural appropriation of Islamic culture.

  71. v_maet
    #2416579, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Zulu @ 1:16pm

    We also have our own moronic version in Daniel Andrews: http://i.imgur.com/Or0zO8L.jpg

  72. Winston Smith
    #2416580, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    nilk;

    Consistent with Australian common law, the program recognises that:
    •any student who wants to see a doctor can book an appointment
    •doctors will decide whether students are mature enough to consent to treatment or whether parent/carer consent is needed – as is the case with all GPs in the community
    •health information of young people will be confidential and managed according to law – as with all GPs in the community.

    In other words, nilk, your daughter at 12 years of age can get put on the pill, and get an abortion if it fails.
    And is allowed to refuse to let you know.
    And if you harass her about why she looked unwell when she came home from the hospital post abortion, she will be able to have you cautioned then locked up if you insist on knowing.
    It’s happened before…

  73. notafan
    #2416581, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    “These people who have been attacked were the people who just left the mosque … but we don’t know whether they are all from the Muslim community – I assume that there are other casualties and victims who maybe are not even Muslim.”

    #Weirdthingsmuslimssay #wishfulthinking

    I mean who would be hanging around a terror mosque after evening prayers other than muslims

  74. Awake
    #2416582, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Someone who knows what he’s talking about.

    Jesuit scholar rips pope for concessions to Islam.

    http://www.wnd.com/2017/06/jesuit-scholar-explains-why-islam-is-terroristic/

  75. Bad Samaritan
    #2416583, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Dot. Why not ask how I know that whites are about 100 and Chinese about 105? So the “about 60″….

    I guessed it? I did a straw poll at the local pub? I rolled dice ten times and wrote down the total?

    All of those and more besides.

  76. H B Bear
    #2416584, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Ms Jackson appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court this morning for a committal mention. Her partner Michael Lawler was by her side.

    The Felix and Oscar of Australia’s ALP run IR kleptocracy.

  77. notafan
    #2416585, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Abdikadir Warfa has told Guardian crime correspondent Vikram Dodd that he and and others caught hold of the van driver, who threw kicks and punches as he tried to escape. Mr Warfa said:

    He tried to run away he tried to escape. Some people were hitting him he was fighting to run away. I heard the sound of the van crashing. One person was under the van, some were run over.

    He said some of the people hit by the van were wearing Islamic clothing.

    Yep it was a lynch mob

  78. Senile Old Guy
    #2416588, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    You doing the Ventura Highway mot?

    It looks great.

    Up to SF tomorrow night.

    I did that trip many years ago. Very pretty along the coast but US traffic:

    The Ventura Freeway suffers from severe congestion. Its intersection with the San Diego Freeway, in Sherman Oaks, is consistently rated as one of the five most congested interchanges in the nation.[3] Where it meets the Hollywood Freeway at the Hollywood Split junction, it is also notably congested. During events at the Rose Bowl, the freeway’s eastern portions often resemble a parking lot.

    Very cold when we were there (at least, for a guy from the tropics). I have photos of us in as many layers of clothes — even the dreaded beanie — as we could put on.

  79. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2416589, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    We also have our own moronic version in Daniel Andrews: http://i.imgur.com/Or0zO8L.jpg

    I give thanks, on a regular basis, that I live on the other side of the island to Dan Andrews.

  80. Hydra
    #2416591, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    In other words, nilk, your daughter at 12 years of age can get put on the pill, and get an abortion if it fails.
    And is allowed to refuse to let you know.
    And if you harass her about why she looked unwell when she came home from the hospital post abortion, she will be able to have you cautioned then locked up if you insist on knowing.
    It’s happened before…

    Now I’m not a girl, but I’ve not informed my parents of anything to do with my medical life since I was about 14. Probably to my detriment, as I currently have zero money for some much needed fillings…

  81. incoherent rambler
    #2416592, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Mick Trumble with another bad newspoll.

    A dozen or two lib MPs scheduled to lose their place at the trough.

  82. H B Bear
    #2416593, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    A dozen or two lib MPs scheduled to lose their place at the trough.

    All the WA Lieborals will be able to share a cab to the airport after the next Federal election but they might not have enough for a game of bridge.

  83. Jo Smyth
    #2416595, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I love dee way Dr Fred Lenin doesn’t give a hoot abowt spelinng and tyrpo wen he is rating a comnent.

  84. Senile Old Guy
    #2416598, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Why not ask how I know that whites are about 100 and Chinese about 105?

    The test is normed to have 100 as the average for the standard population, with an SD of 15. 60 is nearly 3 SD below the normal, so it is a bit hard to believe that the average for that sub-population is 60.

    35-49 — Moderately retarded

    Can learn simple life skills and employment tasks with special education. May be employed in special settings, and achieve some independence. Often socially immature. Self-awareness — having an inner image of self, realizing that one is a person separate from the others around one — may exist from here on, but is not guaranteed to exist as it depends on more than intelligence alone. The most intelligent non-human animals, such as some crows, chimpanzees, bonobos, parrots, and dolphins, are in this range. Bonobo or chimpanzee I.Q. scores are sometimes even quoted as high as 80 or 90, but those are childhood age-peer scores that correspond to adult I.Q.’s of only just over 40.

  85. OldOzzie
    #2416599, posted on June 19, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Liberal (TurdBull Coalition/Labor Lite)/Labor/Greens Politicians are too studpid to see this, the “Bleeding Obvious”

    Cheap energy is a rising tide that lifts all other industries with it.

    WHY THE U.S. CHEMICAL INDUSTRY IS ABOUT TO BOOM

    In his blog, Master Resource, Robert Bradley, Jr. recognizes that energy is the lifeblood of the modern economy, and that it significantly affects the production and use of other resources. The energy industry should be viewed differently from other industries by politicians and analysts.

    Mr Hilton discusses the highly successful UK petrochemical firm Ineos. The firm may invest €2 billion (£1.76 billion) expanding its European petrochemicals capacity, possibly in Belgium. But location is only part of the issue. As Mr. Hilton states:

    Once you have built a major chemical complex, your main (in many ways, your only) worry is the cost of the raw material you need to feed into it. This can account for half or more of total production costs, and is similarly crucial for other energy­intensive industries such as refining, iron and steel, glass, cement and paper.

    Until a few years ago Europe and America paid more or less the same amount for their petrochemical feedstock — the US had a slight advantage but not so great after transport and other costs had been factored in. (Middle East plants, sited right by the oilfields, did have such a price advantage but lacked scale.)

    This is no longer the case thanks to the fundamental changes across the Atlantic. The Marcellus field, which spreads over several states and is just one of many in the US, produces 15 billion cubic feet of gas a day which is almost twice the UK’s entire consumption. But the result is that US prices have disconnected from the rest of the world and the subsequent feedstock prices have given American chemical plants so vast a price advantage that, on paper at least, there’s no way Europe can compete. It is staring down the barrel of bankruptcy, not now, but in a few short years, unless it can find some way to get its raw­material costs down to American levels.

    Thus far, the effect has been muted — and the European industry has had a little time — because the US petrochemical industry was originally not built for indigenous US gas and oil supplies but instead located near ports and configured to process supplies of oil from the Middle East.

    But this is changing fast. There has been virtually no big petrochemical investment in Europe in the past decade whereas in the US since 2010 some $85 billion of petrochemicals projects have been completed or are under construction. Spending on chemical capacity to 2022 will exceed $124 billion, according to the American Chemistry Council, creating 485,000 jobs during construction and more than 500,000 permanent jobs, adding between $80 billion and $120 billion in economic output. After years where chemical capacity has run neck and neck with Europe, the American industry is about to dwarf it.

    Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have given the US a great economic advantage in many industries over Europe and elsewhere. It would be economically irresponsible for Washington to stop it by the Paris Agreement or other means.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *