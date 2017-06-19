Liberty Quote
The smallest minority on earth is the individual. Those who deny individual rights cannot claim to be defenders of minorities.— Ayn Rand
-
Monday Forum: June 19, 2017
1
Greetings . Podium?
Ban white vans now!
First ten?
@mh get ready to hear about that news 24/7 for the next week and it will be brought up in response to every terror attack around the world from now until eternity.
BOOM
Was the white van’s name Badham?
Ciao bon giorno.
Letter in the Oz today from Lizzie Haydon pointed out how the Gaia worship is working out for people on fixed incomes who literally CANNOT better their situation because of accidents of life (as well as of birth). Frydenberger is cooked, what an unprincipled coward, one of many in the moribund Liberal party.
Yee-hah!
The Daily Mail is declaring it a terror attack.
No thought that it may be too soon when whitey is involved.
very good Stimpson J Cat
Top 10?
The Tommy Robinson Interview
(with 2gb’s Ben Fordham)
Just read a report from the so-called The Independent newspaper about the incident in London.
What I found interesting was this paragraph (I’ve xxxx’ed out the real name)
First off, what relevance does Tommy Robinson’s real name have to the matter at hand. and secondly, does anyone else see the publication of Tommy’s real name as a green light by the newspaper for someone to track down and attack him.
p.s. I’m not supplying a direct link, if you are that interested, look it up online.
Strewth: Thomson’s tip
The Australian12:00AM June 19, 2017
He’s living life without a union credit card these days, but Craig Thomson remains a generous man.
As this reporter revealed last week, the Fair Work Commission has successfully sought a court order stripping $208.88 a fortnight from Thomson’s wages as payment towards the $175,550 penalty owed by the former Health Services Union boss to the industrial watchdog. At this rate, it will take 32 years for the fine to be paid.
Thomson — who graced the Rudd and Gillard governments’ backbenches before being suspended from the ALP — sent his most recent tax return to the commission as evidence of how little he makes as a consultant these days (working for a company owned by his wife, who makes six figures). The document shows that although he’s making only $37,000, Thomson donated $240 to World Vision and $100 to Oxfam last financial year.
At least society has the revenge of seeing him as disgraced for the rest of his days.
Welcome to the weird and wacky world of Tri-parenting.
Racist vans running wild in the streets of London, thanks, tories!! Impeach May now!!! or something.
The document shows that although he’s making only $37,000, Thomson donated $240 to World Vision and $100 to Oxfam last financial year.
My mistake Roger, some Saints are still alive.
Alas.
😁
Unbeatable.
Microsoft AI seriously at play with Ms. Pac-Man
It comes after the recent victory of Google’s AI over a Go master:
Google clinches series win over Go master
Now to see if Microsoft’s one beats Google’s one. Maybe they should play Monopoly for the trophy.
Shouldn’t Thomson have killed himself by now? Let’s ask Mal Wishy-Washy for an opinion.
Top Ender
#2416493, posted on June 19, 2017 at 12:11 pm
Strewth: Thomson’s tip
At least society has the revenge of seeing him as disgraced for the rest of his days.
Trouble is, peeps like him don’t give the proverbial what society thinks.
If they did, they wouldn’t behave the way he had.
Owner(s): Alexander Lebedev; Evgeny Lebedev
More Russians!
I’m surprised the missus is still around, what’s the betting the 6 figure sum mentioned is for consultancies with assorted maaaaaaaaaates, and dependant on Shagger being kept sweet? The difference between labor and criminality is about the same margin as its policy difference with the liberals.
Shouldn’t Thomson have killed himself by now?
Leave “Saint Craig of Our Ladies That Love You Long Time” out of this please.
He is obviously rehabilitated.
Obviously.
Not quite.
Their copy:
There were allegedly two others in the truck:
Details keep getting added:
The only ‘confirmation’ so far:
Well, we’ll wait and see. I won’ be surprised if three blokes delivering something were involved in a traffic accident and two of them scarpered when a Sudanese mob arrived.
wang
a) A very common Chinese surname
b) An ancient brand of computer systems
b) Penis, see dong, schlong, dork, johnson, cock, prick, dick …
Just to help cats understand the ABC thread a little better.
Muslims admit terrorism on Westminster bridge?
ABC The World Today is having a bash at The Intervention. Pat Turner:
“Aboriginal people were completely disempowered. They sent the army in, and people were afraid that they were there to take the children away. Medical checks were done without parental permission. Then what were you going to do once you found those medical conditions? Income management was stringent and unfair. Nothing has changed for the better. The supershires took over local councils, and it became the old pattern of paternalism. It was a Trojan horse to get the land. Making people spend money on food is fine if you have access to fresh food. The government should do something.”
Some on – line chatter that the driver seemed drunk.
Thompson could pay back more making numberplates in jail . Have a good look at his wife s “business” ,and tax records . Why wasnt the thief jailed like the petty thief he is ,or a drunk driver .?
Another DM “witness” complained to the reporter that London is no longer safe … for Muslims.
Thommo is lucky he didn’t sell non plain packed tobacco product or own an unregistered firearm.
ABC The World Today is having a bash at The Intervention Part 2.
Doubt is cast over the alleged amount of child abuse that was going on, and whether it was improved by The Intervention.
The government should do something.” It did. Pity we can’t weaponise or extract energy from stupidity.
Let’s ask Mal Wishy-Washy for an opinion.
Mal is now a medicinal pot baron.
Have the police cautioned Muslims against indulging in Europhobic hair tugging, yet?
And tell lies for Islam.
Because backlash?
Oh wait there’s only backlash when muzzos do something.
Has the government leapt in to warn against an outbreak of non-Muslimophobia?
Howdy all
The chances of someone getting away from this with Dangerous Operation, or DUI are non-existent.
The chances are high that everybody this person has ever known will be receiving an extended early morning visit from Plod.
Good idea! No one has ever thought of that before.
Sounds like the guy was drunk. The British Government will use it as an excuse to introduce Sharia law. Having no booze will lead to a dramatic reduction in terrorist attacks.
47th Battalion A.I.F
Credit where credit’s due.
There was nothing ‘petty’ about Thommo’s thieving.
Was this the mosque where they used to spill out onto the adjacent streets and block traffic with their carpet kissing?
Is it just possible they did another ‘occupy movement’ blockade as a huge ‘fuck you’ to anyone trying to get through Little Mecca?
I saw it one day. There IS a white van named after her. Strangely, it takes a wide load in the back.
https://www.fareshare.net.au/its-all-in-a-name-meet-the-vans-on-a-mission/
Evening all.
Just so you know I am heartily sick of traffic in the greater LA/Orange County area.
Picked up the replacement motorhome on Thursday and then had to drive 40 miles back to get a few issues sorted. Ahem, 4 hours later we arrived.
Yesterday was fun at Walt’s place. Lots of smiles on everyones faces. Much enjoyment was had by MrsM and I.
Today was a Sunday drive to Newport Beach up to Long Beach. Grrrrrr
Beware of Yobbophobia.
More Finsbury Park details:
Apparently the police were slow to respond;
Apparently the driver shouted “Kill me, kill me. I want to kill all Muslims”;
Apparently the driver jumped out of his van and stabbed Muslims.
True, or not, this is all now part of the story.
You doing the Ventura Highway mot?
It looks great.
I’ve got relatives serving in the units that carried out the intervention. The children in the communities were asking the indigenous soldiers what they had to do, to join their “mob” when they were old enough.
“We can’t take you, if you can’t read and write, so you have to go to school, and we can’t take you if you’ve been in too much trouble with the law…”
Up to SF tomorrow night.
W.F.M….
Per Herodotus above.
My response to medical checks being done without parental permission. So? Your kids belong to the State in Victoriastan. The Despot is bringing in “Doctors in Secondary Schools where your child can be deemed a “mature minor” and given medical treatment without your knowledge, let alone your consent.
Emboldening added.
I had some muppet from the school suggest my offspring see a social worker, so she came home with a note about it. I ignored the note.
Wits this I hear of two white Aussie gents taking on four miscreant Somali youths and confirming White make supremacy?
Headline is still there: Two feared dead in new London ‘terror attack’
Split hairs if you wish.
This doesn’t seem quite right.
Victims were seen laying down at the scene?
Picture of white van, with no apparent damage?
Is there any evidence this wasn’t just a setup insurance/poor muslim victim scan?
My bullshit meter is running at 90%.
Didn’t the Lord Mayor of London say that terrorist attacks were part and parcel of living in a big city?
LOL
CNN cant take a trick
70% of respondents to a CNN poll say POTUS Trump should not be investigated for obstruction of justice
Bwahahahaha – there were only 2.6 million respondents.
Re: the witnesses claiming that white men jumped out and started stabbing… Will that be like the white man whose fridge caught fire then he packed his bags before warning the neighbours? The one who turned out to have rather more melanin than your standard Briton?
herodotus (12.30pm+12.34pm) First step is to understand that originally, full-blooded Aborigines had an average IQ of about 60 or so. A few were smarter, but not many. Full-bloods who have mostly remained in remote communities have had their already extremely low intelligence further reduced by all manner of chronic substance abuse over generations. Meanwhile….
Mixed-blood Aborigines who were born in the 1920s to 1960s (or so) have had their inate average intelligence raised by being interbred with far more intelligent populations (white IQ 100; Chinese IQ 105) and have generally received decent educations after they were saved from infanticide. This process has continued by further favourable mixings of children and grandchildren with whites or East Asians.
On remote communities then, the average resident is (basically) retarded. This also goes for mixed bloods who have been born since the ’70s since they have suffered from alcohol, drugs, petrol-sniffing and neglect in general, and were not saved from it. Town and city mixed-bloods by contrast are way brighter and “advantaged”.
So what we have are the smart and educated mixed bloods not in remote communities vs the mental retards stuck on communities. The smart ones are totally exploiting the stupidity of the imbecile and morons out bush and lining their pockets. And that’s why nothing can ever “fix” the situation
Here’s Pat Turner the sheila from The World Today….A white woman “Former senior Indigenous public servant Pat Turner has called for a federal Indigenous affairs department to be re-established and headed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff…..Ms Turner went further, however, suggesting senior staff working in the newly recreated department should be Indigenous.”
The ABC is a bureaucracy out touting for their white Aboriginal mates in the bureaucracy to get bigger paycheques. What a surprise, eh?
Ali Habib @Habibiline 2h2 hours ago
Imagine not feeling safe in your area, in your own mosque. #FinsburyPark
Stimpson J. Cat
Imagine your women having to hide their faces and hair and cover their bodies for fear of being raped.
#freeourgirls
Islamofascist terrorists are useuLly shot well you coukdnt have a oublic trial exposin the islam problem and exposing government lies about them . Now a white English drunk driver can be showtrialein theclassic Soviet way to further the one world unelected government agenda . Probably a drunk running over a bunch of foreu=igners trying to take over the street to show their contempt for the whitemans law ,serves the bastards right. hooe he got a few sent them to meet the psychopath mo .
How the hell do you know that!?
From the Oz. Speaking of union lurks and perks..
If true, I blame cultural appropriation of Islamic culture.
Zulu @ 1:16pm
We also have our own moronic version in Daniel Andrews: http://i.imgur.com/Or0zO8L.jpg
nilk;
In other words, nilk, your daughter at 12 years of age can get put on the pill, and get an abortion if it fails.
And is allowed to refuse to let you know.
And if you harass her about why she looked unwell when she came home from the hospital post abortion, she will be able to have you cautioned then locked up if you insist on knowing.
It’s happened before…
#Weirdthingsmuslimssay #wishfulthinking
I mean who would be hanging around a terror mosque after evening prayers other than muslims
Someone who knows what he’s talking about.
Jesuit scholar rips pope for concessions to Islam.
http://www.wnd.com/2017/06/jesuit-scholar-explains-why-islam-is-terroristic/
Dot. Why not ask how I know that whites are about 100 and Chinese about 105? So the “about 60″….
I guessed it? I did a straw poll at the local pub? I rolled dice ten times and wrote down the total?
All of those and more besides.
The Felix and Oscar of Australia’s ALP run IR kleptocracy.
Yep it was a lynch mob
I did that trip many years ago. Very pretty along the coast but US traffic:
Very cold when we were there (at least, for a guy from the tropics). I have photos of us in as many layers of clothes — even the dreaded beanie — as we could put on.
I give thanks, on a regular basis, that I live on the other side of the island to Dan Andrews.
Now I’m not a girl, but I’ve not informed my parents of anything to do with my medical life since I was about 14. Probably to my detriment, as I currently have zero money for some much needed fillings…
Mick Trumble with another bad newspoll.
A dozen or two lib MPs scheduled to lose their place at the trough.
All the WA Lieborals will be able to share a cab to the airport after the next Federal election but they might not have enough for a game of bridge.
I love dee way Dr Fred Lenin doesn’t give a hoot abowt spelinng and tyrpo wen he is rating a comnent.
The test is normed to have 100 as the average for the standard population, with an SD of 15. 60 is nearly 3 SD below the normal, so it is a bit hard to believe that the average for that sub-population is 60.
Liberal (TurdBull Coalition/Labor Lite)/Labor/Greens Politicians are too studpid to see this, the “Bleeding Obvious”
Cheap energy is a rising tide that lifts all other industries with it.
WHY THE U.S. CHEMICAL INDUSTRY IS ABOUT TO BOOM
In his blog, Master Resource, Robert Bradley, Jr. recognizes that energy is the lifeblood of the modern economy, and that it significantly affects the production and use of other resources. The energy industry should be viewed differently from other industries by politicians and analysts.
Mr Hilton discusses the highly successful UK petrochemical firm Ineos. The firm may invest €2 billion (£1.76 billion) expanding its European petrochemicals capacity, possibly in Belgium. But location is only part of the issue. As Mr. Hilton states:
Once you have built a major chemical complex, your main (in many ways, your only) worry is the cost of the raw material you need to feed into it. This can account for half or more of total production costs, and is similarly crucial for other energyintensive industries such as refining, iron and steel, glass, cement and paper.
Until a few years ago Europe and America paid more or less the same amount for their petrochemical feedstock — the US had a slight advantage but not so great after transport and other costs had been factored in. (Middle East plants, sited right by the oilfields, did have such a price advantage but lacked scale.)
This is no longer the case thanks to the fundamental changes across the Atlantic. The Marcellus field, which spreads over several states and is just one of many in the US, produces 15 billion cubic feet of gas a day which is almost twice the UK’s entire consumption. But the result is that US prices have disconnected from the rest of the world and the subsequent feedstock prices have given American chemical plants so vast a price advantage that, on paper at least, there’s no way Europe can compete. It is staring down the barrel of bankruptcy, not now, but in a few short years, unless it can find some way to get its rawmaterial costs down to American levels.
Thus far, the effect has been muted — and the European industry has had a little time — because the US petrochemical industry was originally not built for indigenous US gas and oil supplies but instead located near ports and configured to process supplies of oil from the Middle East.
But this is changing fast. There has been virtually no big petrochemical investment in Europe in the past decade whereas in the US since 2010 some $85 billion of petrochemicals projects have been completed or are under construction. Spending on chemical capacity to 2022 will exceed $124 billion, according to the American Chemistry Council, creating 485,000 jobs during construction and more than 500,000 permanent jobs, adding between $80 billion and $120 billion in economic output. After years where chemical capacity has run neck and neck with Europe, the American industry is about to dwarf it.
Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have given the US a great economic advantage in many industries over Europe and elsewhere. It would be economically irresponsible for Washington to stop it by the Paris Agreement or other means.