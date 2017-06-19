Q&A Forum: June 19, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, June 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417068, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Konbamwa All

    Bidding is open

    Carpe 54

  3. Turtle of WA
    #2417072, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    47 please Jugulum.

  4. Baldrick
    #2417074, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    19 June 2017
    Guest host Jeremy Fernandez & Panellists:
    James Paterson, Victorian Liberal Senator;
    Linda Burney, Shadow Minister for Human Services;
    Jane Goodall, Primatologist;
    Peter Kurti, Research Fellow, Centre for Independent Studies; and
    Rachel Botsman, Author & Social Innovator.

  5. Baldrick
    #2417078, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San.

    The only alleged conservative on the panel is James Paterson from the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party.

    May I have the number 21 please.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417081, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:08 pm

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2417086, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    55, please Carpe. Linda Burney, who says she wasn’t a citizen until 1967, who claims that until 1967 Australians counted merino sheep, but not Aborigines, and who lived the first part of her life under the Flora and Fauna Act, where there was no such thing. WFM…

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417087, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:11 pm

  11. RobK
    #2417088, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I’ll go 28 please Carpe. It looks like an uninspiring one.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417091, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Baldrick
    #2417078, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Konbanwa Barudorikku

  13. Bushkid
    #2417092, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Sheesh, things will either run hot or not tonight with that lot. They’ll either squash any resistance from the lonely lib, or he’ll try to talk and be constantly interrupted.

    May I please have 32

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417094, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:14 pm

  15. Bushkid
    #2417095, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Mr. Summers, Mr. Summers, what’s a social innovator?

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417097, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:15 pm

  17. Baldrick
    #2417098, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    . It looks like an uninspiring one.

    Never underestimate the ability of Leftards to link Primatology and Fatty Trump.

  18. RobK
    #2417099, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    The chaps will have so many jackpotted tassels they’ll be hard to recognize.

  19. Dave in Marybrook
    #2417101, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    33 please Carpe J

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417102, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:17 pm

  21. Vic in Prossy
    #2417103, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    May I have 17 please, Carpe?

  22. Oh come on
    #2417105, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    The CIS guy could be good value but looks forgettable overall. Linda Burney is a hectoring shrew.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417106, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:19 pm

  24. min
    #2417116, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I would not think there would be any lefties among chimps. Alpha males , naughty male teens ,subservient females. Wars when different groups fight over territory. There was a programme on the weekend about chimps where a baby was left alone after his mother was killed by chimps from other group. He was eventually adopted by alpha male .

  25. custard
    #2417117, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Good evening everyone.
    Carpe may I have 52 please.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417120, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I would not think there would be any lefties among chimps

    It will be an excuse to be a gerbil warmening shill.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417122, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:29 pm

  28. Baldrick
    #2417125, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Tonight’s first bit of fake news:

    ABC Q&A‏ Verified account ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 34%, ALP 26%, GREENS 11%.

    No One Nation supporters?

  29. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2417127, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    =-7.1+(0.445*0.987)+35.7-0.039215

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417130, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2417127, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    FFS Grumpy just put the whole fucking number down you peanut.

    Seriously, you are the reason Tigers eat their young.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417132, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 34%, ALP 26%, GREENS 11%.

    And the other 29% will be socialist alternative

  32. DJA
    #2417134, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    49 for me please Carpe san

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417136, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:36 pm

  34. Cpt Seahawks
    #2417138, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    38 please Carpe

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417139, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Ok Troops

    It’s time to cosplay your favorite Asobi Ni Ikuyo character and;

    llllleeeettttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrruuummmbbbllleee

  36. Westie woman
    #2417140, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Haven’t done this before. .
    I’ll have lucky 13 for the prize

    Thanks Carpe!

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417141, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:38 pm

  38. Westie woman
    #2417142, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Oops missed the deadline!

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417147, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    1st question on malturd turnmerkel mocking trump

    On cue – Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  41. Baldrick
    #2417148, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    IPA youngster supporting Michael Trumble’s ridicule of Fatty Trump.
    Stupid.Fucking.Liberal

  42. Spider
    #2417149, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    He wasn’t being self deprecating. He was having a cheap shot using Trump.

    Apparently Trump is a VOLATILE character.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417151, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Holy crap burnley said something coherent.

  44. Baldrick
    #2417153, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Is Linda Burney in her dressing gown already?

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417157, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Is Linda Burney in her dressing gown already?

    No, but the guy who did the makeup is still looking for his trowel.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417159, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Next question is from a mangina

  48. Baldrick
    #2417161, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Carpe San:

    Westie Woman 13
    Mark A 37

  49. Spider
    #2417163, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Trump was an easy and safe target to poke fun at. That’s all there was to it. A way to virtue signal and get a cheap laugh.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417164, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:47 pm

  51. Frank Carter
    #2417165, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Hey, don’t get yer knickers…., Carpe. I ctrl-C’d Grumpy’s numbers and then Ctrl-V’d them into a spreadsheet. The answer is 29.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417166, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Many Thanks Frank

    I lack patience for fools when i’m away at work.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417168, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:49 pm

  54. Spider
    #2417169, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    It’s going be Trump666 all night long. Yawn.

  55. Mark A
    #2417177, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2417165, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Hey, don’t get yer knickers…., Carpe. I ctrl-C’d Grumpy’s numbers and then Ctrl-V’d them into a spreadsheet. The answer is 29.

    I said before you can do it in your head, no need for excel, BUT what’s TFing point??
    What is he trying to prove?

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417183, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:56 pm

  58. Baldrick
    #2417185, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    It’s like Romper Room where you take your stuffed toys for talkies.

  59. RobK
    #2417187, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Now they’re all chasing shadows on trust.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417189, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    “Institutions are accountable”

    Unless you are governmrnyt, muslim or the ALPBC

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417191, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Burnley told a lie about the 1967 referendum.

  62. Baldrick
    #2417192, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Why is the school kid worried about the referendum? He can’t vote in it anyway.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417193, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    aboriginals want recognition in the constitution

    You already have it – you are called Australians.

  64. goldenboy
    #2417194, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Gotta love a good old Trump pile on

  65. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2417195, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Burnley told a lie about the 1967 referendum.

    Which one did she trot out this time? FWIW, I rang my local members office about what Linda Burney had said in the House, to be told “we don’t want to give her a chance to play the race card.”

  66. Spider
    #2417196, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Consultation. There is no group in the world that is more consulted than Australian aboriginals.

  67. RobK
    #2417199, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    James is talking some sense.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417200, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Which one did she trot out this time?

    The 1st time they got counted in the census bollocks

  69. Spider
    #2417202, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Jane Goodall should run as a Greens candidate. She would be perfect.

  70. goldenboy
    #2417204, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    I bet that kid has never seen a group of aboriginals drunk and destroying property from his comfortable home in inner Sydney

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417205, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I bet that kid has never seen a group of aboriginals drunk and destroying property from his comfortable home in inner Sydney

    Send him to Darwin on dole day – that will change his mind.

  72. Cpt Seahawks
    #2417206, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    What about the advantages of whites in Britain?

  73. Baldrick
    #2417207, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    FFS, nobody’s been denied the right to vote. Get over it.

  74. Cpt Seahawks
    #2417208, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Or increasing lack of.

  75. goldenboy
    #2417209, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Anyone who wants to vote yes should spend a weekend on Palm Island, then let me know your answer.

  76. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2417210, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    The 1st time they got counted in the census bollocks

    Bullshyte. Aboriginals were counted ever sine the first census in 1911 – the results are on – line. They were omitted from the reckoning for the purposes of representation in the House of Representatives, and calculating certain State entitlement, because, at the time the Constitution was drawn up, Western Australia and Queensland had populations of nomadic Aborigines, and the worry was that those figures would be manipulated to get extra seats in the House of Representatives, and extra funding.

  77. Frank Carter
    #2417211, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Hey lighten up you right-wing fascists. He’s just having a bit of fun. Yet I hear you lot complaining that us lefties have no sense of humour.

  78. Natural Instinct
    #2417212, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Can anyone bother to report to FactCheck all of the discussion on the Constituion?
    It was wrong, wrong, wrong.
    Disappointed the members of Parliament are so ignorant.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417218, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2417211, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Thank you so much for your deep insights

    And the interpretive dance

  80. Baldrick
    #2417219, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Utter bullshit. They don’t have sporting questions in the citizenship test.

  81. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2417220, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2417211, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Look who’s back…

  82. Bushkid
    #2417221, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Hey lighten up you right-wing fascists.

    enough of that rubbish. If you want to call someone a fascist, go chase an antifa thug, for a rabid feminist, or a gerbil worming enthusiast. The sensible centre is heartily sick of being slandered.

  83. Mark A
    #2417223, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2417211, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Hey lighten up you right-wing fascists. He’s just having a bit of fun. Yet I hear you lot complaining that us lefties have no sense of humour.

    Doing it once is fun, maybe?
    Doing it twice despite reprimand, forgetfulness.
    Continue doing it despite polite requests is moronic and stupid.
    Funny? like the plague or ingrown toenails.

  84. Baldrick
    #2417225, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Citizenship question claiming men and women are treated equally needs changing.

    I agree. Especially the necessity for women to wear freedom sacks.

  85. Baldrick
    #2417227, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Look who’s back…

    Crank Farter?

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417228, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I agree. Especially the necessity for women to wear freedom sacks.

    And pant suits

    They should be outlawed.

  87. Frank Carter
    #2417229, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Doing it once is fun, maybe?
    Doing it twice despite reprimand, forgetfulness.
    Continue doing it despite polite requests is moronic and stupid.
    Funny? like the plague or ingrown toenails.

    Oh you poor little petal. Humour OK as long as it fits the Far Right agenda.

  88. goldenboy
    #2417230, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    The way Dr Goodall talks about how chimpanzees sounds like how western society cowers and begs for forgiveness from muslims when they attack us.

  89. Spider
    #2417232, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    My God Goodall is an air head!!!

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417233, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Oh you poor little petal. Humour OK as long as it fits the Far Right agenda.

    There is an agenda?

    Why wasn’t i informed

    Or was it coded into the interpretive dance routine?

  91. goldenboy
    #2417234, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    You didnt see some similarities between how female chimps beg for forgiveness from the males when the males attack them with how we try to show muslims we still love them even when they attack us

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417236, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    oh goody, it’s toddler question time.

    No i don’t mean the alp caucus

  94. Bushkid
    #2417238, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Ignore it Carpe, it just wants oxygen.

  95. goldenboy
    #2417239, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Dr Goodall going for the child indoctrination model for her business

  96. Baldrick
    #2417240, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Roots and Shoots?
    Sounds like the Brighton Victorian Islamic jihadi.

  97. RobK
    #2417242, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    We’re all guilty it seems.

  98. Bushkid
    #2417243, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Goodall was interesting while she was doing the chimp study thing decades ago. She’s gone way off the chimp reservation more recently though. No longer worth listening to.

  99. Mark A
    #2417246, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2417229, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:21 pm
    Oh you poor little petal. Humour OK as long as it fits the Far Right agenda.

    Wrong humor is humor, that is being funny.
    Dave Allen, when in polite company was very funny, when in a pub he could be just smutty and not funny at all, but he knew his audience.

    He made fun of Catholics and the Pope and I still liked his jokes because they were witty an humorous.

    Now you tell me what’s witty or humorous about obnoxiously sending in riddles nobody wants, easy to decipher, but in the end only wastes other peoples’ time for no valid purpose?

  100. Baldrick
    #2417247, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    oh goody, it’s toddler question time.

    Yeah, that his mum wrote for him while he was attached to his xbox

  101. RobK
    #2417249, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    I might have to go for a stroll, for the tv.

  102. RobK
    #2417251, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    …..For the sake of the tv

  103. goldenboy
    #2417252, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    That kid right there is a future union leader who can use a disaster to vault in to the national media and use it as a platform to dump his wife for a trophy wife of a member of the chattering class and launch from there to being our likely next PM.

  104. Baldrick
    #2417256, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Stupid old cote thought he could cracked a funny with Brexit and Trump and Lance Link.
    Cockhead.

  105. goldenboy
    #2417258, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Of course so only people without education support Trump and Brexit. Typical leftie who wants to rule down

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417259, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    For the sake of the tv

    Go buy a nerf gun, it’s very theraputic.

    Can you get those in Oz still?

  107. Baldrick
    #2417262, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Tonight’s take home message from Q&A-

    Voting anything Conservative is irrational.

  108. Bushkid
    #2417270, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Can you get those in Oz still?

    Last time I looked you still could Carpe, but be quick, it might be the only “weapon” left us soon, then they’ll have to be banned too.

  109. min
    #2417271, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Jane Goodall confirmed my opinion about chimps . Alphas fighting for dominance, submissive females, some altruism and compassion but out for themselves. Sounds like their human counterparts.

  110. Mark A
    #2417272, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Baldrick
    #2417256, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Stupid old cote thought he could cracked a funny with Brexit and Trump and Lance Link.
    Cockhead.

    Saw that and I cringed. There should be an IQ check at the door for the audience.
    Or for the panel maybe?

  111. goldenboy
    #2417273, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    That’s it Jane, indoctrinate those young kids early and turn them to your leftie ways.

  112. RobK
    #2417276, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    “Go buy a nerf gun, it’s very theraputic.x
    Especially if some kind of voodoo could be a built-in function.

  113. Bushkid
    #2417278, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    There should be an IQ check at the door for the audience.
    Or for the panel maybe?

    Definitely for the panel, Mark A.

  114. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417280, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Last time I looked you still could Carpe, but be quick, it might be the only “weapon” left us soon, then they’ll have to be banned too.

    That’s why i work offshore, i can concealed carry without an issue

  115. Bushkid
    #2417282, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Fortunate fellow, Carpe, just hope you never need to use it.

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417285, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Ok troops

    Interruptions came in at 9, you are all shit out of luck.

    The arseless chaps prize jackpots with the inclusion of the diamonte studded gimp mask and sequinned Jock.

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2417286, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I’m done

    Oyasumi nasai.

  121. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2417292, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Definitely for the panel, Mark A.

    I’m posting from Western Australia, so I don’t have to inflict Q&A on my eyeballs, but I just don’t understand how Linda Burney is allowed get away with the old nonsense about Aborigines not being counted in the census until 1967. Chuck steak, the results of the 1911 census are on – line.

  122. Bushkid
    #2417293, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Thanks Carpe, those chaps just get more enticing every week…… It’s the thought of all those tassels and diamontes

  123. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2417295, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    My compliments, and thanks, Carpe.

  124. Dave in Marybrook
    #2417296, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Damn this show- even with a modest host and a bright and polite panel (and barring the dreary drawl of Burney) they barely get through half a dozen external questions. And more than a few are recursive green-left axiomatic lectures in themselves.
    I might run a sweepstakes next week. Or I might give up watching.

  125. westie woman
    #2417299, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Thanks Carpe !

    How to “watch” Q and A without watching it …

  126. Pete of Perth
    #2417303, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Checking in from Rome. Australia’s entitlement class still annoying at this distance.

  127. Turtle of WA
    #2417310, posted on June 19, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    I missed that.

    I use “miss” in the least heartfelt sense of the word. Like “I missed one of those flies with my swat.”

    A range of nerf guns are available in Oz. I followed your example a couple of years ago and got 4 different guns. The best is the Retaliator. My Hippy Gun.

  128. Turtle of WA
    #2417312, posted on June 19, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    The previous message was addressed to Jugulum.

  129. Cold-Hands
    #2417339, posted on June 19, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    The retaliator is one serious piece of nerf-dom.
    What do you put on the tactical rail?

  131. duncanm
    #2417354, posted on June 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

    shit – what’s going on?

    I just skimmed through this in 5min.

    Must have been a dull old show.

    When’s Burney going to get pulled up on her lies/ignorance?

