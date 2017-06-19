Liberty Quote
He that would make his own liberty secure, must guard even his enemy from opposition; for if he violates this duty he establishes a precedent that will reach himself.— Thomas Paine
-
-
Q&A Forum: June 19, 2017
Konbamwa All
Bidding is open
Carpe 54
was once a blogger
47 please Jugulum.
Konbanwa Carpe San.
The only alleged conservative on the panel is James Paterson from the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party.
May I have the number 21 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
25 for me.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
55, please Carpe. Linda Burney, who says she wasn’t a citizen until 1967, who claims that until 1967 Australians counted merino sheep, but not Aborigines, and who lived the first part of her life under the Flora and Fauna Act, where there was no such thing. WFM…
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
I’ll go 28 please Carpe. It looks like an uninspiring one.
Konbanwa Barudorikku
Sheesh, things will either run hot or not tonight with that lot. They’ll either squash any resistance from the lonely lib, or he’ll try to talk and be constantly interrupted.
May I please have 32
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Mr. Summers, Mr. Summers, what’s a social innovator?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Never underestimate the ability of Leftards to link Primatology and Fatty Trump.
The chaps will have so many jackpotted tassels they’ll be hard to recognize.
33 please Carpe J
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Dave in Marybrook 33
May I have 17 please, Carpe?
The CIS guy could be good value but looks forgettable overall. Linda Burney is a hectoring shrew.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Dave in Marybrook 33
Vic in Prossy 17
I would not think there would be any lefties among chimps. Alpha males , naughty male teens ,subservient females. Wars when different groups fight over territory. There was a programme on the weekend about chimps where a baby was left alone after his mother was killed by chimps from other group. He was eventually adopted by alpha male .
Good evening everyone.
Carpe may I have 52 please.
It will be an excuse to be a gerbil warmening shill.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Dave in Marybrook 33
Vic in Prossy 17
Custard 52
Tonight’s first bit of fake news:
=-7.1+(0.445*0.987)+35.7-0.039215
FFS Grumpy just put the whole fucking number down you peanut.
Seriously, you are the reason Tigers eat their young.
And the other 29% will be socialist alternative
49 for me please Carpe san
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Dave in Marybrook 33
Vic in Prossy 17
Custard 52
DJA 49
38 please Carpe
Ok Troops
It’s time to cosplay your favorite Asobi Ni Ikuyo character and;
llllleeeettttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrruuummmbbbllleee
Haven’t done this before. .
I’ll have lucky 13 for the prize
Thanks Carpe!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Dave in Marybrook 33
Vic in Prossy 17
Custard 52
DJA 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Oops missed the deadline!
37 please Carpe
1st question on malturd turnmerkel mocking trump
On cue – Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
IPA youngster supporting Michael Trumble’s ridicule of Fatty Trump.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberal
He wasn’t being self deprecating. He was having a cheap shot using Trump.
Apparently Trump is a VOLATILE character.
Holy crap burnley said something coherent.
Is Linda Burney in her dressing gown already?
Snap Baldrick
No, but the guy who did the makeup is still looking for his trowel.
Next question is from a mangina
Carpe San:
⬆
Westie Woman 13
Mark A 37
Trump was an easy and safe target to poke fun at. That’s all there was to it. A way to virtue signal and get a cheap laugh.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Dave in Marybrook 33
Vic in Prossy 17
Custard 52
DJA 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Westie Woman 13
Mark A 37
Hey, don’t get yer knickers…., Carpe. I ctrl-C’d Grumpy’s numbers and then Ctrl-V’d them into a spreadsheet. The answer is 29.
Many Thanks Frank
I lack patience for fools when i’m away at work.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Dave in Marybrook 33
Vic in Prossy 17
Custard 52
DJA 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Westie Woman 13
Mark A 37
Grumpy old Douchenozzle 29
It’s going be Trump666 all night long. Yawn.
Frank Carter
#2417165, posted on June 19, 2017 at 9:47 pm
Hey, don’t get yer knickers…., Carpe. I ctrl-C’d Grumpy’s numbers and then Ctrl-V’d them into a spreadsheet. The answer is 29.
I said before you can do it in your head, no need for excel, BUT what’s TFing point??
What is he trying to prove?
24 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Turtle of WA 47
Baldrick 21
Classical Hero 25
ZK2A 55
RobK 28
Bushkid 32
Dave in Marybrook 33
Vic in Prossy 17
Custard 52
DJA 49
Cpt Seahawks 38
Westie Woman 13
Mark A 37
Grumpy old Douchenozzle 29
Chris 24
It’s like Romper Room where you take your stuffed toys for talkies.
Now they’re all chasing shadows on trust.
“Institutions are accountable”
Unless you are governmrnyt, muslim or the ALPBC
Burnley told a lie about the 1967 referendum.
Why is the school kid worried about the referendum? He can’t vote in it anyway.
aboriginals want recognition in the constitution
You already have it – you are called Australians.
Gotta love a good old Trump pile on
Which one did she trot out this time? FWIW, I rang my local members office about what Linda Burney had said in the House, to be told “we don’t want to give her a chance to play the race card.”
Consultation. There is no group in the world that is more consulted than Australian aboriginals.
James is talking some sense.
The 1st time they got counted in the census bollocks
Jane Goodall should run as a Greens candidate. She would be perfect.
I bet that kid has never seen a group of aboriginals drunk and destroying property from his comfortable home in inner Sydney
Send him to Darwin on dole day – that will change his mind.
What about the advantages of whites in Britain?
FFS, nobody’s been denied the right to vote. Get over it.
Or increasing lack of.
Anyone who wants to vote yes should spend a weekend on Palm Island, then let me know your answer.
Bullshyte. Aboriginals were counted ever sine the first census in 1911 – the results are on – line. They were omitted from the reckoning for the purposes of representation in the House of Representatives, and calculating certain State entitlement, because, at the time the Constitution was drawn up, Western Australia and Queensland had populations of nomadic Aborigines, and the worry was that those figures would be manipulated to get extra seats in the House of Representatives, and extra funding.
Hey lighten up you right-wing fascists. He’s just having a bit of fun. Yet I hear you lot complaining that us lefties have no sense of humour.
Can anyone bother to report to FactCheck all of the discussion on the Constituion?
It was wrong, wrong, wrong.
Disappointed the members of Parliament are so ignorant.
Thank you so much for your deep insights
And the interpretive dance
Utter bullshit. They don’t have sporting questions in the citizenship test.
Look who’s back…
Hey lighten up you right-wing fascists.
enough of that rubbish. If you want to call someone a fascist, go chase an antifa thug, for a rabid feminist, or a gerbil worming enthusiast. The sensible centre is heartily sick of being slandered.
Frank Carter
#2417211, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm
Hey lighten up you right-wing fascists. He’s just having a bit of fun. Yet I hear you lot complaining that us lefties have no sense of humour.
Doing it once is fun, maybe?
Doing it twice despite reprimand, forgetfulness.
Continue doing it despite polite requests is moronic and stupid.
Funny? like the plague or ingrown toenails.
Citizenship question claiming men and women are treated equally needs changing.
I agree. Especially the necessity for women to wear freedom sacks.
Crank Farter?
And pant suits
They should be outlawed.
Oh you poor little petal. Humour OK as long as it fits the Far Right agenda.
The way Dr Goodall talks about how chimpanzees sounds like how western society cowers and begs for forgiveness from muslims when they attack us.
My God Goodall is an air head!!!
There is an agenda?
Why wasn’t i informed
Or was it coded into the interpretive dance routine?
You didnt see some similarities between how female chimps beg for forgiveness from the males when the males attack them with how we try to show muslims we still love them even when they attack us
oh goody, it’s toddler question time.
No i don’t mean the alp caucus
It’s an advertorial.
Ignore it Carpe, it just wants oxygen.
Dr Goodall going for the child indoctrination model for her business
Roots and Shoots?
Sounds like the Brighton Victorian Islamic jihadi.
We’re all guilty it seems.
Goodall was interesting while she was doing the chimp study thing decades ago. She’s gone way off the chimp reservation more recently though. No longer worth listening to.
Frank Carter
#2417229, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:21 pm
Oh you poor little petal. Humour OK as long as it fits the Far Right agenda.
Wrong humor is humor, that is being funny.
Dave Allen, when in polite company was very funny, when in a pub he could be just smutty and not funny at all, but he knew his audience.
He made fun of Catholics and the Pope and I still liked his jokes because they were witty an humorous.
Now you tell me what’s witty or humorous about obnoxiously sending in riddles nobody wants, easy to decipher, but in the end only wastes other peoples’ time for no valid purpose?
Yeah, that his mum wrote for him while he was attached to his xbox
I might have to go for a stroll, for the tv.
…..For the sake of the tv
That kid right there is a future union leader who can use a disaster to vault in to the national media and use it as a platform to dump his wife for a trophy wife of a member of the chattering class and launch from there to being our likely next PM.
Stupid old cote thought he could cracked a funny with Brexit and Trump and Lance Link.
Cockhead.
Of course so only people without education support Trump and Brexit. Typical leftie who wants to rule down
Go buy a nerf gun, it’s very theraputic.
Can you get those in Oz still?
Tonight’s take home message from Q&A-
Voting anything Conservative is irrational.
Can you get those in Oz still?
Last time I looked you still could Carpe, but be quick, it might be the only “weapon” left us soon, then they’ll have to be banned too.
Jane Goodall confirmed my opinion about chimps . Alphas fighting for dominance, submissive females, some altruism and compassion but out for themselves. Sounds like their human counterparts.
Baldrick
#2417256, posted on June 19, 2017 at 10:34 pm
Stupid old cote thought he could cracked a funny with Brexit and Trump and Lance Link.
Cockhead.
Saw that and I cringed. There should be an IQ check at the door for the audience.
Or for the panel maybe?
That’s it Jane, indoctrinate those young kids early and turn them to your leftie ways.
“Go buy a nerf gun, it’s very theraputic.x
Especially if some kind of voodoo could be a built-in function.
There should be an IQ check at the door for the audience.
Or for the panel maybe?
Definitely for the panel, Mark A.
That’s why i work offshore, i can concealed carry without an issue
Fortunate fellow, Carpe, just hope you never need to use it.
Ok troops
Interruptions came in at 9, you are all shit out of luck.
The arseless chaps prize jackpots with the inclusion of the diamonte studded gimp mask and sequinned Jock.
I’m done
Oyasumi nasai.
Thanks Carpe San
Thanks Carpe.
Appreciated Carpe
I’m posting from Western Australia, so I don’t have to inflict Q&A on my eyeballs, but I just don’t understand how Linda Burney is allowed get away with the old nonsense about Aborigines not being counted in the census until 1967. Chuck steak, the results of the 1911 census are on – line.
Thanks Carpe, those chaps just get more enticing every week…… It’s the thought of all those tassels and diamontes
My compliments, and thanks, Carpe.
Damn this show- even with a modest host and a bright and polite panel (and barring the dreary drawl of Burney) they barely get through half a dozen external questions. And more than a few are recursive green-left axiomatic lectures in themselves.
I might run a sweepstakes next week. Or I might give up watching.
Thanks Carpe !
How to “watch” Q and A without watching it …
Checking in from Rome. Australia’s entitlement class still annoying at this distance.
I missed that.
I use “miss” in the least heartfelt sense of the word. Like “I missed one of those flies with my swat.”
A range of nerf guns are available in Oz. I followed your example a couple of years ago and got 4 different guns. The best is the Retaliator. My Hippy Gun.
The previous message was addressed to Jugulum.
The retaliator is one serious piece of nerf-dom.
What do you put on the tactical rail?
Trust me, getting shot in the head with this is just great.
shit – what’s going on?
I just skimmed through this in 5min.
Must have been a dull old show.
When’s Burney going to get pulled up on her lies/ignorance?