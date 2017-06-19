Vaping v Plain Packaging

In December 2012 Australia adopted a draconian anti-smoking policy in plain packaging. The evidence seems to suggest this policy has failed to substantially reduce smoking prevalence in Australia. At about the same time (2012) vaping became very popular in the UK.
So how has that worked out? Last week the UK released its latest smoking prevalence data. Unlike Australia where that data comes out on a three-year cycle, the UK data are annual.
Anyway I plotted the data for Australia and the UK. (The UK counts individuals over the age of 18, while Australia normally includes individuals over 14 – so I have used the over 18 data for Australia for consistency.)
If the objective of policy is to get people to stop consuming combustible cigarettes then plain packaging isn’t the policy to adopt.
For more on the UK vaping experience see Chris Snowdon and Dick Puddlecote.
Serious question: why don’t more smokers switch to using e-cigarettes?
https://tinyurl.com/ydbogwal
For your trans-Tasman nicotine fix.
Recommended: Vanilla Beanie, Eve’s Apple, and the delicious Hasseltoff, but they are purely personal preferences.
Apart from taste, think economy: If you’re dedicated nicotine fiend, at $25 a pack your habit is running to $175 a week! Thanks to the Doomlord’s post I remembered my stash was running low and just ordered what should be at least seven weeks’ supply of the flavours mentioned above. Total cost : $89NZ.
Cost and taste are the first elements of vaping’s appeal. An almost greater attraction comes with imagining the horror on Scott Morrison’s face as he realises his tax receipts have vanished. He’ll have to tax bicycles and athletic wear instead, poor fellow, if he aims to continue supporting the lifestyles of climate scientists, penis-tuckers, arts practitioners and Simon Chapman. No doubt he can find a few apparatchik academics to whip up a quick paper on the damage Malvern Stars are doing to public health and Australia’s future.
For those thinking of taking up vaping, buy a cheapish unit first to see if you like it. The eLeaf range is pretty good for starters, and the Basic model will run you about $50. Mine survived heavy use for eight months before packing it in. The current unit, a Coolfire IV TC100, is a beaut and, even allowing for a slight tendency to leak (“weep” is a better description) if the coil isn’t seated properly, works magnificently. Heartily recommended.
Save yourselves some money, smokers. Start vaping
Of course, despite all evidence to the contrary and the huge tide of regulatory approvals in just about every other developed nation, our TGA pig-headedly upheld the ban in March.
We are governed by stupid people.