Canberra – Read This

In the last 24 hours, the US Supreme Court unanimously reaffirms: There is no ‘hate speech’ exception to the First Amendment.
And for those not sure what the First Amendment to the US Constitution is, this is it:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
This was an 8 – Nil decision. Justices representing the left, right and centre all agreed the Government cannot make offensive or even hate or humiliation speech offensive.
Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote this:
[The idea that the government may restrict] speech expressing ideas that offend … strikes at the heart of the First Amendment. Speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express “the thought that we hate.”
I have written before that the US First Amendment is the Gold Standard for free speech. Sadly what we have in Australia is the Green Standard, apparently supported by all sides of our political spectrum.
It is is a disgrace that provisions such as Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act remain on the statute books, and Australia is a much poorer country for it.
Canberra – hang your heads in shame.
As Obama says: ‘Let’em talk, let’em talk’
Australia is a more civilised country than the USA due to the absence of a First Amendment, despite having a population that is the most racist in the world.
Australia had so much potential after World War 2, however, Whitlam led the Socialist rot, thus enabling intellectually bankrupt politicians to impose totalitarian regimes in all aspects of Australian life. Why we cannot even have the use of our cheap energy resources, and any person who speaks out against this unscientific dogma is doomed to be flogged, salted, and then ignored.
These political parties have allowed every shackle to be enabled thus preventing any reasoned discourse about all topics to the point that a so called Human Rights advocate has criticised our ability to say what we like around the table in our own homes. How dare we express any opinion that has not been passed by the censor.
Our inglorious political leaders rewrite western society’s history to include a totalitarian barbarian movement as an inspiration, and at the same time plot to assassinate any of their party who point out their obvious lies.
Yes the majority of the Canberra self assessed elites have much to be shamed for, and hopefully they be called to account for their great failings, and punished accordingly.
Frank Carter, by the proof of his words, reveals himself to be an unrepentant troll.
Scroll by him and do not respond to his lies.
I am not entirely sure I agree with this sentiment.
It is not just department heads that are to blame.
I think we should also string up the the next two tiers of bureaucrats and the pollies.
Perhaps another tier of bureaucrats too – just to be sure.