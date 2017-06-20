Does the name Catherine Branson QC ring a bell? According to Wikipedia, Catherin Branson:

was a judge the Federal Court of Australia between 1994 and 2008;

graduated from the University of Adelaide with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws;

taught full-time for two years at the University of Adelaide Law School;

practiced as a barrister at the South Australian bar; and

was a past President of the Australian Institute for Judicial Administration.

Have you worked it out?

Well. Ms Branson QC was the President of the Australian Human Rights Commission immediately prior to current President, Dr Gillian Triggs (for a doctor she apparently is).

As the sun sets on the Presidency of Dr Triggs, we should reflect on an earlier and kinder time when next to no-one knew who the President of the Human Rights Commission was, let alone that Australia had a Human Rights Commission.

It should also be remembered that Dr Triggs was appointed President of the Human Rights Commission by the Hon. Nicola Roxon, the Attourney General in the government of the Hon. Julian Gillard. The gifts that the Gillard Government gave, just keep keeping on.

Dr Triggs’ Presidency is due to conclude by the end of July 2017. We all wait with anticipation whom the “Liberal” government will nominate as the next President. Many of us would prefer that no-one be appointed and the Commission be shut down (delivering a couple of million dollars of budget repair). But the chances of that are about the same as electricity prices coming down.