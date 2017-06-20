Politician’s Poor Pay – the new PPP

I am just catching up on my reading and just read Professor Peter van Onselen’s contribution from the weekend – What a dire political state we’re in.
In between my yawns and micro-sleeps, I came upon this observation by the Professor:
Poor pay, relative to private sector careers you’d like to think MPs and senators are capable of acquiring.
Is he for bloody real? Perhaps he gets paid so much by SkyNews and the Australian that he thinks that earning a minimum salary of $200,000 per annum plus super plus allowances plus plus plus is poor pay.
According to the budget papers, it costs over $400 million to feed and water our 226 elected officials (150 MPs and 76 Senators) or around $1.9 million each. How many listed company CEOs earn that much?
The Remuneration Tribunal 2016 determination gives a hint to how “poorly” paid our politicians are. A base salary of $199,040 per annum plus super/retirement benefits, plus various role/committee allowances, plus travel allowances, plus electoral allowance. Get serious that these people are not paid well.
And this is just for a back bencher. For members of the executive and the shadow executive, add quite a bit more.
- According to the ABS, full-time earnings in Australia averaged A$78,832 a year in the second quarter of 2016.
- The Australian minimum wage is A$34,980 a year.
- A UK MP earns GBP74,000 (roughly A$125,000) – and the cost of living is slightly higher in the UK.
Australian politicians are poorly paid. Ha! Get serious Professor PVO and stop perpetuating such nonsense.
The problem we have is not that our politicians pay is poor. The problem we have is that for too many of them, they will never ever ever get a better gig and will fight for their lives to keep on the gravy train. No rent seeker will be turned away. No grand spending will be denied. No public sector pay rise will be declined.
It’s big government all the away baby.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
You are comparing apples and oranges. Listed company CEOs don’t pay for accommodation, travel, stationery, etc. out of their own pay packet either.
list of MPs pay and allowances
http://www.smh.com.au/national/full-list-of-federal-mps-entitlements-20090521-bh0v.html
http://www.news.com.au/national/federal-election/eyewatering-extent-of-pollies-perks-as-doubledipping-scandal-emerges/news-story/9fbdbb5e83cc058beb52979480f410a6
Anyone want to take a guess at what Jackie Jackie would be paid in the labour market? I doubt ISIS could give her away in downtown Raqqa.
Public Servants get 15.4% Super which is above the 9% most people get. It used to be PS were payed less than private sector workers but got job security in return.
Add on state and local politicians they their public servants advisors anf quangoists ,no wonder we are going broke . Wonder what the ratio of drones to workers there is in bee hive >bet they could teach us a thing or two. . I suppose without those jobs the unemployment rate would be 40 per cent pr more .
(I just put this into a previous post but its probably even more relevant here.)
From Mark Steyn’s book ‘After America’…
” The average (non -military) Government employee in 2009 gets $81,000 in salary plus $42,000 in benefits. The average privately employed employee gets $50,500 salary plus $10, 500 benefits.
Thats $123, 000 vs $61,000. (And the Govt employee gets better conditions as well)”.
I don’t doubt we have the same inequality over here too. The suckers who actually produce wealth and pay taxes are getting pushed further and further down the ladder. Its not sustainable. Someone needs to put the spotlight on this scandal. But it won’t be the ABC of course.
I’m so sick of these whiney politicians that claim to want to serve their country with pride and how they’re doing it for da people and then as soon as they’re elected, cry poor-mouth and how much it’s costing them time with their families.
If you’re not happy with your pay, entitlements and allowances then piss off and let somebody else have a go you bunch if snivelling whingey cockheads.
It looks like PVO has no experience or idea how the world works for ordinary people with average incomes and average pensions after say 40 year employment – with or without any significant or insignificant , taxed or untaxed perks.
I’m sure media types like PVO must do more for society than create division.
Its just I can’t put my finger on it.
“Wonder what the ratio of drones to workers there is in bee hive”
At last, a question I can answer. In a healthy hive of perhaps 100,000 worker bees there may be up to 5,000 drones maintained as insurance against a virgin queen emerging in another hive (another opportunity to propagate genes). Queens attempt to avoid being impregnated by drones too closely related. In winter or when food supply is scarce, the drones gather in the farthest corner they can reach of the hive to avoid as long as possible being evicted from the hive to be consumed by predators. Drones are bred in anticipation of the spring mating flights of virgins.
How many backbenchers, let alone some ministers, could pull this sort of remuneration/lurks in private industry based on what we now see of them? Not blo0dy many. What for them is the goose that laid the golden egg, is for the rest of us, well just fill in this space………………. for yourself. Something like “let them eat cake@ sort of thing.
And the penalty for plunging Joe Taxpayer into a lifetime of debt is… Kevin? Wayne? Julia? Malcolm? That’s right, a full index-linked pension for life and free use of all the slush funds you set up along the way. Now I know the article is really about PVO but you can’t have one without the other – politicians and journalists who protect them.
Interesred observer, loved your description of drones actions when things get tough ,hiding in corners desparate not to be ejected , a perfect descripto[ion of politicians of all parties drones one and all .,however I would not breed from them .
I’d love to see the average salary for my 50 hours of work a week…
I’ve never heard of any shortage of anyone looking for pre – selection, have you?
I think that, considering the workload of federal MPs, they are indeed paid poorly.
However, by and large they aren’t attracted to the job for the money. Or at least, if they ever were, they’d quickly realise what a rubbish deal it is from a financial perspective and quit.
The paradox of the modern democratically elected politician is that the only people willing to do what it takes to get elected and stay elected invariably have any number of personality disorders that ought to disqualify them from elected office in the first instance.
PVO is wrong as usual. Fact is the politicians’ lot is too generous. Instead of a bacbencher’s lot of $200k plus extra if put on a committee (what other job does that?) plus perks plus access is to a pension as soon as you are turfed, plus an extra social travelling allowance, they should get the average annual salary, nothing else and the same TA conditions as the public servants they are.
It would mean people wanting to be a politician want to do it to make a difference, a vocation, perhaps after years of a successful career and they want to give something back. And having to live like the little people, they would actually feel the cost imposts imposed by their decisions to impose that regulation here, a little extra tax there, and add this little quango.
At the moment we have a bunch of self serving arseholes who decide they want a career as a politician, perhaps as early as high school, and spend uni being one of those obnoxious wankers at the student union or in the young liberals imposing hemselves on honest students under the delusion everyone is deeply in love with the sound of their voice. The very type you absolutely don’t want running the country.