Politician’s Poor Pay – the new PPP

I am just catching up on my reading and just read Professor Peter van Onselen’s contribution from the weekend – What a dire political state we’re in.

In between my yawns and micro-sleeps, I came upon this observation by the Professor:

Poor pay, relative to private sector careers you’d like to think MPs and senators are capable of acquiring.

Is he for bloody real? Perhaps he gets paid so much by SkyNews and the Australian that he thinks that earning a minimum salary of $200,000 per annum plus super plus allowances plus plus plus is poor pay.

According to the budget papers, it costs over $400 million to feed and water our 226 elected officials (150 MPs and 76 Senators) or around $1.9 million each. How many listed company CEOs earn that much?

The Remuneration Tribunal 2016 determination gives a hint to how “poorly” paid our politicians are. A base salary of $199,040 per annum plus super/retirement benefits, plus various role/committee allowances, plus travel allowances, plus electoral allowance. Get serious that these people are not paid well.

And this is just for a back bencher. For members of the executive and the shadow executive, add quite a bit more.

According to the ABS, full-time earnings in Australia averaged A$78,832 a year in the second quarter of 2016.

a year in the second quarter of 2016. The Australian minimum wage is A$34,980 a year.

a year. A UK MP earns GBP74,000 (roughly A$125,000) – and the cost of living is slightly higher in the UK.

Australian politicians are poorly paid. Ha! Get serious Professor PVO and stop perpetuating such nonsense.

The problem we have is not that our politicians pay is poor. The problem we have is that for too many of them, they will never ever ever get a better gig and will fight for their lives to keep on the gravy train. No rent seeker will be turned away. No grand spending will be denied. No public sector pay rise will be declined.

It’s big government all the away baby.

