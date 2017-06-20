The Ponzi Schemes that Ate the Budget

According to Commonwealth budget paper 1, between 2016-17 and 2019-20, total budget expenses will increase by 12% from $450.1 billion to $503.2 billion. However, over the same period, expenses on social security and welfare will increase by 19% from $155.7 billion to $185.0 billion. As proportion of Commonwealth expenses, welfare will increase from 35% to 37%. For those wanting to check numbers, the budget expense numbers are in Statement 6, table 2 and the social security numbers are in table 9.

Let’s not get into a fight as to the rigor of these number, but let’s just accept them as printed for the purposes of this discussion. And in doing so, the first thing that is striking is the size of these numbers. Large numbers aren’t they. And being expressed in billions visually underplays them.

The Commonwealth budget is planning to spend $464,262,000,000 next year or $462,262 million dollars! Assuming a population of 23.8 million, that translates to $19,523 for every man, woman and child in Australia. Assuming a 2 adult, 2 child household, that’s $78,092 per household. The mind boggles.

Of the Commonwealth Government’s spending (and this is on-budget spending and excludes “gifts” such as the NBN) over one third is expensed on welfare. It would be one thing if the Commonwealth’s budget was tight and targeted, perhaps under 20% of GDP rather than the current 25% plus. But it is not. Imagine what proportion of the budget welfare would represent if the budget was managed as tightly as it should be, or as it would be under a conservative government.

Throw in health and you get over 50% of the Government’s expenses on “human services” (51% of expenses in 2016-17 rising to 53% in 2019-20). And don’t forget the $3b to administer health spending alone!

Aside from the scale of the spending, it should of great concern to all that health and welfare spending is growing faster than other spending and will, over time, result in welfare spending taking up a larger and larger proportion of total spending. How much longer can this game continue?

Well, there are certain natural limits to this. Health and welfare spending can only reach 100% of total government spending and total government spending can only reach 100% of total national income. This is the pathway to a Soviet style economy and the pathway surreptitiously advocated by too many of Australia’s elected officials.

But well before the twin 100%’s are hit, the economy will collapse.

Can we have a grown up conversation?

What is so special about these 2 government expense lines (health and welfare) that they seem immune from serious discussion? Why is just accepted that people will hit the welfare rolls and the budget will wear it? Why are new programs and schemes just stuck on top with changes to eligibility?

Are Australians citizen going to allow themselves to be slowly turned, boiling frog style, into Europe with its over-regulation, over-taxation, over-public sector unionization, a declining work ethic, with an endless appetite for cradle-to-grave entitlements, and ever increasing levels of national debt.

Why cannot, for example, welfare be capped at say 30% of expenses and then eligibility and rates tweaked to fit payments within? Can there be a whole new budgeting paradigm developed beyond emotional resignation that health and welfare spending will continue to rise forever?

This does not mean that little old ladies won’t have money for chocolates at their once a quarter movie (thanks Clive). It means that, on the margin, people with access to marginally more resources will get less from others. It means that the incentives will change. And it may mean, that god forbid, the eligibility age to the pension may increase in line with life expectancy and the inclusion of the own home in the pension assets test.

Those who think this Ponzi scheme can continue forever are living in a fools paradise. A reducing number of working people cannot continue to support an ever increasing number of non-working people living longer ever longer. Dream on.

Based on World Bank data, Australia’s dependency ratio (the ration of people working to not working) has increase from about 13% to 23% in the 35 years to 2015. There are some estimates that this will increase to near 40% over the next 30 years. This will be driven by declining fertility and increased lifespan.

There is a Chinese saying, if we don’t change our direction, we will end up where we are heading.

On this trajectory, we are heading to a place where many of those working will decide it is no longer worth it and either go on welfare themselves or leave the country. And then Australia becomes the next Southern Europe.

Rather than kill off industry with indulgent energy schemes and plans, pretending Australia actually globally relevant in the climate change debt, can there be some serious work done on health and welfare reform before Australia is demographically incapable of doing anything.