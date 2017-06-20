The Ponzi Schemes that Ate the Budget

According to Commonwealth budget paper 1, between 2016-17 and 2019-20, total budget expenses will increase by 12% from $450.1 billion to $503.2 billion. However, over the same period, expenses on social security and welfare will increase by 19% from $155.7 billion to $185.0 billion. As proportion of Commonwealth expenses, welfare will increase from 35% to 37%. For those wanting to check numbers, the budget expense numbers are in Statement 6, table 2 and the social security numbers are in table 9.
Let’s not get into a fight as to the rigor of these number, but let’s just accept them as printed for the purposes of this discussion. And in doing so, the first thing that is striking is the size of these numbers. Large numbers aren’t they. And being expressed in billions visually underplays them.
The Commonwealth budget is planning to spend $464,262,000,000 next year or $462,262 million dollars! Assuming a population of 23.8 million, that translates to $19,523 for every man, woman and child in Australia. Assuming a 2 adult, 2 child household, that’s $78,092 per household. The mind boggles.
Of the Commonwealth Government’s spending (and this is on-budget spending and excludes “gifts” such as the NBN) over one third is expensed on welfare. It would be one thing if the Commonwealth’s budget was tight and targeted, perhaps under 20% of GDP rather than the current 25% plus. But it is not. Imagine what proportion of the budget welfare would represent if the budget was managed as tightly as it should be, or as it would be under a conservative government.
Throw in health and you get over 50% of the Government’s expenses on “human services” (51% of expenses in 2016-17 rising to 53% in 2019-20). And don’t forget the $3b to administer health spending alone!
Aside from the scale of the spending, it should of great concern to all that health and welfare spending is growing faster than other spending and will, over time, result in welfare spending taking up a larger and larger proportion of total spending. How much longer can this game continue?
Well, there are certain natural limits to this. Health and welfare spending can only reach 100% of total government spending and total government spending can only reach 100% of total national income. This is the pathway to a Soviet style economy and the pathway surreptitiously advocated by too many of Australia’s elected officials.
But well before the twin 100%’s are hit, the economy will collapse.
Can we have a grown up conversation?
What is so special about these 2 government expense lines (health and welfare) that they seem immune from serious discussion? Why is just accepted that people will hit the welfare rolls and the budget will wear it? Why are new programs and schemes just stuck on top with changes to eligibility?
Are Australians citizen going to allow themselves to be slowly turned, boiling frog style, into Europe with its over-regulation, over-taxation, over-public sector unionization, a declining work ethic, with an endless appetite for cradle-to-grave entitlements, and ever increasing levels of national debt.
Why cannot, for example, welfare be capped at say 30% of expenses and then eligibility and rates tweaked to fit payments within? Can there be a whole new budgeting paradigm developed beyond emotional resignation that health and welfare spending will continue to rise forever?
This does not mean that little old ladies won’t have money for chocolates at their once a quarter movie (thanks Clive). It means that, on the margin, people with access to marginally more resources will get less from others. It means that the incentives will change. And it may mean, that god forbid, the eligibility age to the pension may increase in line with life expectancy and the inclusion of the own home in the pension assets test.
Those who think this Ponzi scheme can continue forever are living in a fools paradise. A reducing number of working people cannot continue to support an ever increasing number of non-working people living longer ever longer. Dream on.
Based on World Bank data, Australia’s dependency ratio (the ration of people working to not working) has increase from about 13% to 23% in the 35 years to 2015. There are some estimates that this will increase to near 40% over the next 30 years. This will be driven by declining fertility and increased lifespan.
There is a Chinese saying, if we don’t change our direction, we will end up where we are heading.
On this trajectory, we are heading to a place where many of those working will decide it is no longer worth it and either go on welfare themselves or leave the country. And then Australia becomes the next Southern Europe.
Rather than kill off industry with indulgent energy schemes and plans, pretending Australia actually globally relevant in the climate change debt, can there be some serious work done on health and welfare reform before Australia is demographically incapable of doing anything.
Too late. Already happened and fully endorsed by virtually every member of the media and political classes.
Government to regulate gas exports, it just announces.
Prop up the Ponzi by stealing the right to sell gas on the world market.
We are so rich as a country, we cannot afford to sell our gas.
I’m sorry but jail is the only option for our elected representatives. They should all resign now otherwise there will be a Bastille Day type event. We are being run by morons.
Maocolm Waffleworth-Chavez. Is this Potential Greatness finally?
The health industry have proven time and time again they are not just immune from discussion about value for money and the like, but that any who attempt to create such a discussion come out of it very badly.
However this is only because of weak and rotten governments, if we can manage to get a half decent government prepared to take the fight to them they will be desperately running for cover in no time due to the massive scale of rorts, corruption, waste, bureaucratic empires etc. Any semi-competent government will tear them to shreds. And I for one am very looking forward to such an eventuality.
Though I suspect such a government will only come about because of economic disaster due to our ballooning debt.
1789, what a year that was! We’re gonna party like it’s 1789.
Costello was right, Turnbull will destroy the liberal party, but I don’t think he thought he would destroy Australia as well.
The pincer movement. The elites and rent seekers destroying Australia from above, and the Muslims destroying it from below.
I genuinely believe we are screwed.
What we need in this country is a severe and hard recession to wake us up to the fact that we cant afford stupid prices for energy, no matter how badly we want to save 0.03 degrees of world temperature, we can’t afford public spending that is just out of control and we can’t afford to have horrible rates of workplace productivity and most of all we cant afford to have stupid prices for real estate. Australia not having had a recession for 28 odd years is the worst thing that could have happened to Australia, it is nothing to spruik about as anyone with half a brain knows the figures are total rubbish, or as one might say today total fake news. Nonetheless through this hubris, most importantly we have lost our understanding of what economic policies makes us richer and what behaviors will make surely make us poorer and moreover our children poorer.
A recession will inevitably come the concern however is we are rapidly approaching a situation where we now have two left of centre parties dominating politics in Australia. After today’s decision on gas, one can only conclude the liberals are now truly lost as a force that recognizes markets and free enterprise not government regulation raise up our living standards in the long run, not diminish them and they have totally forgotten the principles upon which Menzies founded the party.
Equally the labor party which used to at least be economically rational in Hawke/Keating’s time is now full of flag wavers for socialism. The libs have now totally caved to the zeitgeist of the mainstream media that leftist policies actually work and is the only compassionate response even though nothing is certain to make your children much poorer than you than socialism . If people want a glimpse of the future , people should look to the state of Illinois in the US which is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, just this week they told contractors they could no longer afford to fix their roads.
The wholesale move to the left of all our major parties means when the next recession comes and it will be deep and painful one with so much asset inflation in house prices that needs to unwind, at that crossroad as a country we will simply turn to the wrong ideas and prescriptions to fix our country. Lock in more big government, lock in the never ending Keynesian stimulus and lock in our road to mediocrity and declining living standards………..if you don’t mind hard work and don’t believe the world owes you something , and you want your children to be better off than you, my advice is if you don’t mind the cold move to New Zealand or if you don’t mind much warmer climes move to Singapore…………or pray some politician from the right with some gumption comes along to stare down the leftist madness that has taken over this country and drag us back to the principles that made us a lucky country in the first place. If anyone knows Peter Costello tell him its time he got over his sulkiness at missing the top job ten years ago as now more than ever the country needs him or someone like him back on the right side of politics.
Adelagado
#2417769, posted on June 20, 2017 at 2:16 pm
I’m with you. That’s why I think the only way out is to lock ’em all up. If they won’t resign I say we take back our country.
What Conservative government would that be? The Howard Conservative government killed any suggestion that they are an alternative to big gov leftists way back in the 90’s.
Yes but a conversation about the size and scope of government is exactly what Conservatives are avoiding like the plague, just like they avoid conversations about foreign policy. Today they only want to ban immigrants and SSM, as if those are the only two issues that ever mattered (and calling for bigger government on both those issues so…).
To begin talking talking about the size and scope of government is going to be a very big change for Conservatives as it hasn’t really been something they’ve cared about in three decades as they’ve outspent and out-regulated any socialists.
The explosion in the size of the federal government is sucking the life out of the real economy — a morass of regulation and taxation paying for the doubling of spending in a decade — from $219 billion in 2007-08 to $464 billion in 2017-18. And 2% economic “growth” for as far as the eye can see — which means we’re permanently on the fringes of recession.
Drill down and you find the real economy buried by official statistics where the unemployment/underemployment rate is a Depression-like 20% of the workforce:
The Euro economy is sinking in the same morass as Australia’s. Only the US has finally started to break the shackles. Meanwhile, our ruling class is pretending there is nothing wrong as it keeps choking the economy with regulations and an imported, unemployable welfare herd.
The fact that the leaderless LNP idiocracy has surrendered to big government leftism, with all its shut-up taboos and political correctness, means the system can no longer fix itself and must implode, with the prospect of social upheaval.
$78,092 for every household!?
Amazing
All happening under the Libs
On the health spending front – was talking to a retired guy the other day. Now this guy is a bit of a leftie – prob a Hawke leftie. Anyway he has been volunteering at the local hospital for something to do. Mainly pushing patients around from one lace to another.
He said ‘we are going to go broke unless we stop treating obesity in public health’. He reckons the vast majority of his work was pushing very unhealthy people around for preventable problems caused by sitting on their backside eating food.
He’s right, and this article is right. Whatever can’t go on, won’t. And fat people who have eaten themselves into diabetes or heart failure or whatever will eventually be made to wear the cost of delayed or non-treatment. Endless pensions won’t go on forever. Super will eventually be raided.
The Grenfell tower disaster will happen more and more as responsibility is absolved, procedures are followed but never thought about, and effort and reward are taxed and taken away.
I think widespread conflict is more likely than widespread economic collapse. There are communities of ready-made scapegoats, politicians who cannot tell the truth and power to be grabbed.
All very depressing.
I don’t think the figures tell the whole story.
Most – I would suspect – of the money goes to administering and handing out the money and services.
There is an absolute army of pubic servants and vast quantities of equipment involved here.
Consider a little house in a town, that caters to Rural Health (or some such.)
There is an administrator on 100Gs, an assistant on 70Gs, a car (renewed every three years or less) a computer, holiday pay, sickness pay, all sorts of leave that government employees are given. Of course, there are conferences to attend, fly to, and stay at. Rent on the house, power etc.
Every now and again, someone wanders in with a health problem. There is lots of paperwork, advice on how to access some Government Money etc.
In Canberra, another army looks after the “front line” army, with advice, rules, expense chits etc.
That’s where the money goes. It all doesn’t go to recipients, just a proportion of it.
Not entirely related, but a few years back, Rudd allocated 20 Million Dollars to shoot feral camels. I was involved in looking at being a supplier. After the 20 Million was spent, not a single shot was fired!
All the money went to feasibility studies, mapping, tenders, and so on. Bureaucrats drove around in new SUVs (gotta have an SUV! We’re in the bush, mate!) There were administrators, managers, offices and computers. All the money went to nothing. There was no report, they ran out of money, and Rudd’s attention was elsewhere. Probably Chinese Rat Fornication or something.
Think how much money it costs just to open the doors of parliament house, and every other office in Canberra, and you get some idea where the money goes. It doen’t go to people outside government.
Cynic that’s a very funny story and so typical of the Rudd days when you could get home from a shopping trip downtown and find a bunch of fellas who didn’t speak English on your roof just about to put in pink batts cos ‘the Govt pays mate’;
Who are the alleged conservatives “calling for bigger government on both these two issues”?
How does maintaining a discriminatory immigration policy and maintaining the definition of marriage equate to bigger government?
Cynic, that camel story deserves an entire post. Mind boggling.
$20M would have bought a lot of exotic* ammo. Instead Clyde is still wandering around the outback.
* I imagine if the program ever got up, the state would have mandated something like .338 Lapua as the only acceptable round for camel control. Strictly no hand loads!
Given the estimated population in 2013 was 600,000, the state could have simply offered a CamelToe Bounty at $30 per pair and wiped out the entire population for the same cost.
The state is a larcenous psychopath.