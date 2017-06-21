Arty bird prints

Following up the insect prints, a collection of birds.

Many of these if not all are from Audubon’s “The Birds of America” and there is a more information about the painting or print if you click on the title.

John James Audubon was born in Les Cayes, Haiti on 26 April 1785. From 1788 to 1803 he lived in France until he was sent to the United States to manage an estate that his father had bought in Pennsylvania. He returned to France in 1805, but his fascination with the United States had taken root and he returned again in May 1806. He married Lucy Bakewell in 1808 and together they embarked on a difficult period financially that was only to be resolved, through Audubon’s unshakable and justified belief in his own abilities, with the publication of his masterpiece in 1827-1838. “The Birds of America” is the single greatest ornithological work ever produced and is the realization of Audubon’s dream of traveling throughout the United States recording, natural size, every native bird then known. The 435 double-elephant folio sized plates, printed by the Havells of London, depict some 1,065 different species, the majority drawn from specimens that Audubon himself had captured. The Havell edition was expensive at the time of publication and this has not changed. Possibly the last complete copy which will ever appear on the market sold for a staggering $8,802,500 in a sale in New York in March 2000. Currently, the increasingly rare individual plates from this edition, when they do appear, generally sell for between $5,000 and $175,000 depending on the image.