Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017

  2. Gab
    #2419038, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    I’d tell the others but they’d again accuse me of crying wolf. 😀 😀

  3. Gab
    #2419039, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Aaaand third times a charm!

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2419044, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I just saw a team worse than the Wallabies: NSW.

    Tell me why Jarrad Hayne is considered a good player? He missed two tries, knocked on, through ridiculous passes into touch and gave away a penalty.

  8. calli
    #2419046, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    No dead rubber. How about that.

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2419051, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    SQRT(x + 15) + SQRT(x) = 15. What is x

    It burns!!!!
    Put away the numbers for f$cks sake!

  12. Mark A
    #2419053, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    keep missing the team water boy?

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2419054, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied has declared Australia’s system of parliamentary democracy “doesn’t represent anyone”, and delivered a lecture on our inability to acknowledge that we live on “stolen land”.

    The writer and mechanical engineer — whose ABC show was dumped last month — appeared on a panel at an Australian National University leadership forum in Canberra on Wednesday night.

    Ms Abdel-Magied took a swipe at the media for taking the “easy option” and painting her as an “other” who poses a “threat”.

    She also had a heated exchange with ANU Chancellor and former Labor foreign minister Gareth Evans, over the future of parliamentary democracy. “If you just play the GetUp! game or the social media game and don’t do the serious parliamentary game as well, if you don’t do that as well you’re missing a very important vehicle for actually getting decent policy,” Professor Evans said.

    Ms Abdel-Magied said change was inevitable. “The traditional parliamentary system, I mean look at the photo of the House of Representatives,” she said. “It does not represent anyone.”

    When Evans challenged her to run for office, Ms Abdel-Magied replied sarcastically: “You know how to get to office, I have to go to preselection, which works really well, and I have to go through all these other systems which for women and for people of colour are actually biased.”

    Opening her talk, Ms Abdel-Magied acknowledged the Ngunnawal people. “We don’t know how to have a conversation about the fact that we’re on contested land, on stolen land,” she said.

    Look who’s opened her mouth again….Rabz doctrine, NOW!

    Re -posted from the old thread. Would somebody be good enough to tell me, why we take this silly bint seriously?

  14. Mark A
    #2419056, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Gab
    #2419039, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Teacher’s pet!!

  15. rickw
    #2419059, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Ms Abdel-Magied said change was inevitable. “The traditional parliamentary system, I mean look at the photo of the House of Representatives,” she said. “It does not represent anyone.”

    I really hope she’s had her junk hacked off, she deserves it.

  16. Mark A
    #2419062, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Zulu,
    Re -posted from the old thread. Would somebody be good enough to tell me, why we take this silly bint seriously?

    Put it in the same basket where my question about islam & muslims, is residing.
    Why do we allow them to demand and get what other migrant groups wouldn’t even dare asking for?

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2419063, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Trouble at da mill.

    Press Council chair David Weisbrot resigns

    The chair of the Australian Press Council — Professor David Weisbrot — has resigned from the newspaper watchdog following ongoing criticisms of the appointment of GetUp!’s deputy chair to the organisation.

    In his letter of resignation, Mr Weisbrot said the reason for leaving was “persistent personal attacks” and a campaign of “misinformation” over the Council’s appointment of public member and GetUp! deputy chair Carla McGrath.

    LOL. The Press Council voted to appoint the GetUp gal 14:1 after which all News publications rightly boycotted them.

    Suck on it Mr Weisbrot. I hope you get a job writing propaganda for Kim Jong Un.

  18. Tim Neilson
    #2419064, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    snuck into the starting 18?

  19. Mark A
    #2419065, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Watched M Latham’s outsiders, not too bad actually.

  20. Mark A
    #2419067, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Tim Neilson
    #2419064, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm
    snuck into the starting 18?

    I think there is team sport played with more than 25 players, can’t think of it now.

  21. 132andBush
    #2419068, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Harvard University puts it’s Hay property on the market for fifty million.

    Just read the Weekly Times article.
    Just down the road from where I used to work, 25+ years ago. (where did that all go?)

    Have met said director…(will leave it at that)
    Miss-management on a grand scale.

  22. Boambee John
    #2419069, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Queensland, Queensland, Queensland! Yay!

    And now for Lang Park.

  23. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419070, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Wow, we’re back to State of Origins of old, only 1 team has to abide by the rules.

    Which team? Some of us need to know.

  24. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419071, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Queensland.

    Hmm. So we lost.
    *practices composing consoling face to greet defeated troops returning*

    Clearly the referees fault, eh?

  25. Eddystone
    #2419072, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I’m drinking mead* liqueur tonight.

    It’s bloody nice!

    South Australian, not Summerian.

    Hey, for those who know about rugby league, how come the Queensland players were allowed to block the NSW players chasing the high kicks? You can’t do that in AFL.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2419074, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I really hope she’s had her junk hacked off, she deserves it.

    I’d pay good money to see Yassmin telling Ayan Hirsi Ali how “Islam is the most feminist of religions.”

  27. Armadillo
    #2419075, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    I mean look at the photo of the House of Representatives,” she said. “It does not represent anyone.”

    Let’s not be too hasty here. She might have nailed it by adding three more words – “other than themselves”.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2419076, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Trouble at mill v2.0:

    Energy players lash Turnbull for shock policy tweaks

    The electricity industry has attacked Malcolm Turnbull’s latest response to the nation’s power ­crisis, saying shock announcements with little apparent investigation and proposed variations to the Finkel blueprint could raise prices by making investors even more reluctant to build more ­supply.

    In Melbourne yesterday, the nation’s biggest power producers, equipment makers, distributors and retailers expressed widespread dismay at the state of the east coast power grid that is crying out for some certainty that would allow more investment after a decade of policy wrangling.

    “It seems like we’re two weeks old on Finkel and we are already talking about Finkel 2.0,” said GE Australia chief executive Geoff Culbert, whose company makes equipment for renewable and fossil fuel power stations.

    He told the Australia Energy Week conference: “The reality is we’ve got a burning platform and we can look at that in two ways — we can fix it or we can continue to muddle along and do nothing and write another sorry chapter in the tragic history of Australian energy policy.”

    If at first you don’t succeed, dig the hole deeper.

  29. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419077, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Watched M Latham’s outsiders, not too bad actually.

    Me too. Helpful to have it ready for us on the Cat. Otherwise it can get overlooked in a busy week.
    He’s got some assistance, linked up with others, and it is now a fairly professional set up.
    Hope he is doing really well with it in terms of reach and numbers and continues on.

  30. hzhousewife
    #2419078, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Miss-management on a grand scale.

    Gosh, if Harvard can’t manage our landscape, how will the Chinese when they
    take over all the acreage they want.

  32. hzhousewife
    #2419080, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Mr Weisbrot suffered “persistant personal attacks” eh? Not unlike several other people who suffered at the hands of The Press.

  33. zyconoclast
    #2419081, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Miss-management on a grand scale

    Another reference to Ms Abdel-Magied?

  35. 132andBush
    #2419084, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    ^mismanagement
    Bloody hell!

  36. Arky
    #2419085, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Someone needs to invite this Jordan Peterson dude to Australia.
    Watching his bible lecture series.
    More addictive than Breaking Bad.
    What are those organisations that invited Mark Steyn out? IPA?

  37. Mark A
    #2419087, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Tim Neilson
    #2419064, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm
    snuck into the starting 18?

    I think there is team sport played with more than 25 players, can’t think of it now.

    Dragon boat races, official 22 but could be up to 80 in unofficial races, there we go, can be in the team long after missing the opening of the new fred.

  38. whalehunt fun
    #2419088, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Re -posted from the old thread. Would somebody be good enough to tell me, why we take this silly bint seriously?

    Because dribbling cretins like this are a real threat. Whilstsoever they are not legally recognised as an introduced feral pest requiring extermination, no progress can be made. The money spent on eradicating fire ants and attempting to stop bird flu outbreaks should be spent on exterminating this greater threat first. Hopefully pyrethroids in enough concentration will work.

  39. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419089, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    NSW humiliated.

    Oh dear. That bad?
    And they were all so happy and excited as they set forth.

    Shakespearian, really. They are not back yet either.
    Better check my phone. Taxis may be scarce.
    Reminder: must get an Uber app for me and Hairy.

  41. Baldrick
    #2419091, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    41st Battalion A.I.F

    Gordon, Bernard Sidney (1891–1963)
    In July 1918 the 41st Battalion, as part of the 11th Infantry Brigade, was involved in an attack on Hamel, and Gordon was awarded the Military Medal for gallant conduct. He was later awarded the Victoria Cross, for ‘most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty on 26th-27th August, 1918, east of Bray’. In this action, the citation stated, Gordon displayed ‘a wonderful example of fearless initiative’. He led his section through heavy shell-fire to its objective, which he consolidated. ‘Single-handed he attacked an enemy machine-gun which was enfilading the company on his right, killed the man on the gun and captured the post, which contained one officer and ten men. He then cleaned up a trench, capturing twenty-nine prisoners and two machine-guns … Practically unaided, he captured, in the course of these operations, two officers and sixty-one other ranks, together with six machine-guns’.

  42. Makka
    #2419093, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    NSW played the game before they rolled up. Next we’ll see them choke again at Suncorp.

  43. Eddystone
    #2419094, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Reading those action reports from Baldrick, I sometimes wonder how one man could capture 29 enemy soldiers single handed.

    Surely they must have almost wanted to quit fighting?

  44. srr
    #2419095, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Gab
    #2419048, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Ssssh! Sinclair! How can it be a “secret society” if you tell everyone?! (cf. that weirdo “srr”).

    It’s ok Gab, we all know that your deep secret is your bitterness, that’s triggered when you see the wrong people* enjoying their sense of humour (something poisoned in you long ago), with a bit of fun.

    So much effort that you put into trying to dehumanise actual people who’ve never run a sock in their lives, and then they go and get at all happy and playful, and you have to start again, again. Tough. Too bad, so sad, suck it up cindi 😀

    *those gratefully living people who your bitterness drives you to try to destroy 🙂

    P.S. I’ve seen many hooks and much bait … have you seen the big fish …………………………………… 😀

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2419096, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Surely they must have almost wanted to quit fighting?

    By July, 1918, the German Army was just about in that situation.

  46. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2419097, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    “It seems like we’re two weeks old on Finkel and we are already talking about Finkel 2.0,” said GE Australia chief executive Geoff Culbert, whose company makes equipment for renewable and fossil fuel power stations.

    Well I’m grateful there is talk of Fink 2.0 because v1 was a piece of shit.

    Perhaps instead of whining like a spoiled child, Mr GE might grow a pair and use the “c-word”.

    Without c—, there is no future to debate.

  47. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419098, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Cheer up ssr, worse things happen at sea.
    Dr. BG will fill us in on them later. 🙂

  48. Eddystone
    #2419099, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    This pair are hilarious.

    Two girls singing about gender confusion and vaginas.

  49. Zatara
    #2419102, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Venezuela dares US to ‘send in the Marines’

    Oh geez, how transparent can you get?

    Weak attempt you well fed marxist bimbo. The US isn’t interested in pissing away any of their blood and treasure rebuilding your communist utopia.

    You broke it, you pay for it.

  50. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419105, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Eddystone that pair are very funny. Twenty-somethings fighting back against flexisexuality. The ugh response. So true; if you are not the very small proportion who really are that way inclined you just can’t get off on it.

    Their vid that follows on smug pregnancies is pretty good too. I’m four times blasé now.

    I wonder why vulvas are these days called vaginas. One of life’s mysteries.

  51. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419107, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Without c—, there is no future to debate.

    So true, on so many levels. 🙂

  52. srr
    #2419109, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    🙂

    Arky
    #2419085, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Someone needs to invite this Jordan Peterson dude to Australia.
    Watching his bible lecture series.
    More addictive than Breaking Bad.
    What are those organisations that invited Mark Steyn out?

    Careful Arky, next you’ll be finding yourself at the best party ever, and then discover I put it on 😮 … 🙂

  53. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419111, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    You do good, srr. Just a bit hard to follow sometimes. NTTAWWT.

  54. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419112, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Gotta go. Troops home.

  55. Mark A
    #2419113, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2419111, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:24 pm
    You do good, srr. Just a bit hard to follow sometimes. NTTAWWT.

    Is that a new type of sexual orientation?

    Whoever said the blog lacks life was right, sorry to say.
    Nite.

  56. OneWorldGovernment
    #2419114, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Does anyone know if that AGL wallah is an ex-Enron employee?

  57. srr
    #2419115, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Well duh, if I was easy to follow some dangerous bitch would found and gutted me by now, and I’m quite a lot too much Pro-Life to let that happen 🙂

  58. Arky
    #2419116, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Trying to get a handle on the chances of being killed by tyranny.
    Approximately 10 billion people were alive during the twentieth century.
    Number of people killed by war and oppression during the twentieth century is approximately 200 million.
    Therefore your chance of being killed by tyranny = approximately 2%

  60. Zyconoclast
    #2419118, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Has anyone ever seen
    Meredith Peace (Australian Education Union Victoria)

    And

    Ross Ward (Marxist ex safe school freak)

    In the same room at the same time?

  61. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2419122, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    In the same room at the same time?

    Fright bat alert?

  62. Leo G
    #2419124, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Does anyone know if that AGL wallah is an ex-Enron employee?

    Andrew Vesey was formerly CEO and Executive VP of Eletropaulo (AES Corp Brazil). The parent corporation AES, a massive utility, was founded in 1981 by Dennis Bakke and Roger Sant, and is infamous for its anti-capitalist corporate culture.

  63. Old School Conservative
    #2419125, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Sleepwalking through the Old Fred and posted this by mistake.
    Typical Origin result. All involved had to adhere to the rules of “series decider” in game 3.
    Full house. Maximum TV viewers. Paper sales skyrocket in the week leading up to final game.
    Did anyone really think NSW was going to be allowed to win tonight?
    Re-reading that I come across as bitter and twisted.

  64. Snoopy
    #2419126, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Meredith Peace (Australian Education Union Victoria)
    And
    Ross Ward (Marxist ex safe school freak)

    Oh dear!

  65. Fisky
    #2419127, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    New York Times World‏Verified account
    @nytimesworld
    Follow
    More
    German police raid the homes of 36 people accused of making hateful postings on social media sites http://nyti.ms/2sQ1qEe

    Every supporter of open borders must accept that their ideology has logically and inevitably led to this disgrace.

  66. Snoopy
    #2419128, posted on June 22, 2017 at 12:06 am

    German police raid the homes of 36 people accused of making hateful postings on social media sites http://nyti.ms/2sQ1qEe

    Did they discuss hiring out water tanks?

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2419129, posted on June 22, 2017 at 12:19 am

    This ones for Top Ender, and Marcus Classicus – I would recommend Andrew Boyd’s book “The Royal Navy in Eastern Waters: Linchpin Of Victory” – posted on it before, but it does make fascinating reading.

  68. OneWorldGovernment
    #2419130, posted on June 22, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Leo G
    #2419124, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Does anyone know if that AGL wallah is an ex-Enron employee?

    Andrew Vesey was formerly CEO and Executive VP of Eletropaulo (AES Corp Brazil). The parent corporation AES, a massive utility, was founded in 1981 by Dennis Bakke and Roger Sant, and is infamous for its anti-capitalist corporate culture.

    Thanks Leo G

    Interesting comment in Dennis Bakke’s wiki entry under the heading of AES,

    they advocated a decentralized management system, promoting social responsibility over profits. During his tenure as president and CEO, Bakke was widely considered to be one of the most successful corporate leaders.[6]

    After the fall of Enron, another energy giant, AES faced a liquidity crisis and Bakke resigned

    I’d sell AGL now.

  69. OneWorldGovernment
    #2419132, posted on June 22, 2017 at 12:28 am

    And Roger Sant

    https://www.worldwildlife.org/leaders/roger-w-sant

    Sometimes you have to laugh.

  71. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2419134, posted on June 22, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Therefore your chance of being killed by tyranny = approximately 2%

    *yawn* More chance of being killed by a fridge.

  72. Zyconoclast
    #2419135, posted on June 22, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Therefore your chance of being killed by tyranny = approximately 2%

    *yawn* More chance of being killed by a fridge.

    What’s the chance of being killed by a tranny?

  73. David from Canberra
    #2419136, posted on June 22, 2017 at 12:48 am

    I don’t understand why right-of-centre parties bother to repay debt racked up by left-of-centre parties at both Federal and State level. If the debt was never repaid, but merely rolled over, eventually investors would realise that there is no way that can continue, and ratchet the interest rates up. “Poison the well” to stop left parties borrowing to the max and expecting right of centre parties to repay that debt.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-20/illinois-comptroller-state-can-no-longer-function-we-have-reached-new-phase-crisis

  74. dover_beach
    #2419137, posted on June 22, 2017 at 1:25 am

    German police raid the homes of 36 people accused of making hateful postings on social media sites http://nyti.ms/2sQ1qEe

    Every supporter of open borders must accept that their ideology has logically and inevitably led to this disgrace.

    This is true. It should have been obvious that situating different cultures check by jowl would inevitable require increased surveillance and policing of the public sphere.

  75. Pete of Perth
    #2419138, posted on June 22, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Today’s tour was Florence. Magnificent buildings, statues and museums. Throngs of sightseers . Downside was all the African males trying to flog you trinkets and the female gypsies begging. So many. Every where there are armed security personnel with sidarms and machine guns. I wonder if the locals are pissed off with all the hawkers. Not a fluoro vest to be seen. Unemployment rate for 25 to 35 year olds is around 40%. Italy would be a nice place to live if you didn’t have to work. Tomorrow CinqaTerra.

  76. classical_hero
    #2419139, posted on June 22, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Adolf Hitler would be proud of the way the current government is following their example. He should have waited for some time because he got himself out of power. Now the current government could be in power longer.

  77. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2419140, posted on June 22, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Trying to get a handle on the chances of being killed by tyranny.

    It’s actually quite high.
    Trannys can get very violent.

  78. Pete of Perth
    #2419141, posted on June 22, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Remember when a tranny was a jap radio

  79. OldOzzie
    #2419144, posted on June 22, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Australian University Journalism Students can look forward to a Great Return on their HECS Debt

    Media Startups Try a Lower-Cost Model: Unpaid Student Writers

    Chapter-based, for-profit media companies like Spoon University and Odyssey have been popping up in college markets across the U.S.

    As head editor for the local chapter of an online food-culture publication, Brogan Dearinger spent most mornings last fall coming up with story ideas, editing submissions and checking the performance of articles.

    But there was no money in it—at least not for her.

    Ms. Dearinger, then a senior at Indiana University Bloomington, was among about 8,000 unpaid college students working for local chapters of Spoon University Inc., a for-profit media company.

    “They are always pushing us to publish more,” Ms. Dearinger said. “Since writers don’t get paid for their articles, sometimes it’s hard to motivate them to write more articles.”

    Spoon said it encourages writers “to publish more only in the same way that Facebook urges its users to return to their platform. Nobody is compelled to do anything.”

    Spoon is among a group of for-profit media startups—including Her Campus Media LLC, focused on college women, and millennial-centric Odyssey Media Group Inc.—that have popped up across college markets in recent years.

    Originally founded by undergraduates, these sites rely on students to produce localized content for free, in exchange for training and experience. Groups provide a community environment for students, with weekly meetings and social events similar to campus clubs, but members have article quotas—typically one a week—and work to increase the page views and engagement that help their for-profit parent companies succeed.

    The companies, which don’t disclose financial information, have attracted millions of dollars in funding for their ability to cheaply generate large amounts of content and traffic. Spoon, until recently backed by venture capital, was purchased in May for an undisclosed amount by Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., the owner of HGTV and part owner of Cooking Channel and Food Network.

    As more traditional media companies move to ramp up digital revenue and cover costs as print advertising declines, these student-based sites have a lower-cost model to produce articles and make revenue from advertising and sponsored posts. The startups run franchise-like microsites, with local chapters led, written and edited by students and overseen by a small group of paid employees. Spoon has 200 chapters, Her Campus has 340 and Odyssey has 1,200.

    Ms. Dearinger, who juggled her work at Spoon with a restaurant job and journalism classes, says the unpaid experience was more relevant than the student newspaper for becoming a professional food writer.

    Academics, labor lawyers and activists have criticized unpaid internships, saying they aren’t financially doable for students from poorer backgrounds. Some major companies have ended their unpaid internship programs and struck million-dollar settlements with groups of interns who alleged they were doing the work of employees and therefore should be paid like it.

    Juno Turner, a partner at Outten & Golden LLP who has reached unpaid-interns settlements with media companies, said a business model built on unpaid work “seems like a pretty flagrant violation of the law.”

    The chapter-based media companies said they legally vetted their business models and their writers aren’t interns, contractors or employees, but more akin to users who choose to participate on social-media platforms.

    Writers at these sites—who call themselves everything from contributors to editorial staff to chapter correspondents—say they appreciate the community and the broader reach they provide compared with student publications.

  80. OldOzzie
    #2419146, posted on June 22, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Not just a Pretty Face

    George Clooney just sold his tequila business for up to $1 billion

    (L to R) Founders of Casamigos Tequila Mike Meldman, George Clooney and Rande Gerber attend the launch of Casamigos Tequila at Ushuaia Beach Hotel Ibiza on August 23, 2015 in Ibiza, Spain.

    George Clooney is selling his tequila company Casamigos to Diageo for as much as $1 billion, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC.

    “If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes,” Clooney told CNBC via email. “This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

    Diageo said it will initially pay $700 million, with the potential for another $300 million based on the tequila’s performance over 10 years. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2017.

    Diageo doesn’t expect the deal to add to its earnings until its fourth year. In the first three years, the brand will not have any impact on earnings

    Casamigos, which loosely translates to “house of friends,” started as a private collection of tequilas meant just for Gerber and Clooney’s friends and family. However, in 2013, the team brought the label public when they had to get licensed to continue making the tequila.

    “It immediately took off,” Gerber told CNBC back in November. “Right now, we’re the fastest growing ultra-premium tequila in the country.”

  81. OneWorldGovernment
    #2419150, posted on June 22, 2017 at 3:00 am

    OldOzzie
    #2419146, posted on June 22, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Not just a Pretty Face

    George Clooney just sold his tequila business for up to $1 billion

    Clooney is on my list of banned ‘actors’.

  82. OldOzzie
    #2419153, posted on June 22, 2017 at 3:05 am

    BNO News‏Verified account @BNONews 33m33 minutes ago
    More
    BREAKING: Stabbing at Michigan airport being investigated as a possible terror attack – WNEM/NBC

    BNO News‏Verified account

    Suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Michigan – NBC http://bit.ly/2sVCNWg

  83. Top Ender
    #2419156, posted on June 22, 2017 at 3:20 am

    I’d pay good money to see Yassmin telling Ayan Hirsi Ali how “Islam is the most feminist of religions.”

    If that was a Q&A session, I’d break the habit of four years and watch.

    Won’t happen of course. Hirsi Ali would clean her clock.

