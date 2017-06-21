Liberty Quote
So far as Feminism seeks to adjust the legal position of woman to that of man, so far as it seeks to offer her legal and economic freedom to develop and act in accordance with her inclinations, desires, and economic circumstancesso far it is nothing more than a branch of the great liberal movement, which advocates peaceful and free evolution.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- OldOzzie on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- JC on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- JC on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- OldOzzie on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- OldOzzie on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- OldOzzie on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- JC on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- J.H. on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- OldOzzie on Ossoff and don’t come back again
- OldOzzie on Who really won the popular vote?
- Pete of Perth on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- classical_hero on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Pete of Perth on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- David from Canberra on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Jannie on Canberra – Read This
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Ossoff and don’t come back again
- Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
- Who really won the popular vote?
- Arty bird prints
- Politician’s Poor Pay – the new PPP
- The Ponzi Schemes that Ate the Budget
- Catherine Branson QC
- Canberra – Read This
- For nerds. Parvin on Popper
- Diets and Models
- Updated: Vaping v Plain Packaging
- Are you a troll?
- Q&A Forum: June 19, 2017
- Guest Post: Muddy Catictionary II – Review, Edit, Add.
- John Ray. Conservatism as heresy
- Is this doing battle or shooting oneself in the foot?
- Monday Forum: June 19, 2017
- It’s not Red who is racist – it’s the ABC
- David Leyonhjelm on plain packaging failure
- Opportunity costs
- For the art and insect lover
- Guest Post: Warty Nikki Gemmell, the Wonder Woman (not!)
- Go Hard. Go Early. Go School Halls.
- Thomas Barlow and the theory of nothing
- French election: Macron’s huge majority a misleading guide to France
- Do not visit North Korea
- Open Forum: June 17, 2017
- ABC beat-up
- What a surprise … not
- Following the fake news
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: June 21, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Thank ye, Doomlord 🙂
I’d tell the others but they’d again accuse me of crying wolf. 😀 😀
Aaaand third times a charm!
Third.
Meh.
You greedy sod! 😃
I just saw a team worse than the Wallabies: NSW.
Tell me why Jarrad Hayne is considered a good player? He missed two tries, knocked on, through ridiculous passes into touch and gave away a penalty.
No dead rubber. How about that.
Crap.
Top X. Yay!
SQRT(x + 15) + SQRT(x) = 15. What is x
It burns!!!!
Put away the numbers for f$cks sake!
keep missing the team water boy?
Re -posted from the old thread. Would somebody be good enough to tell me, why we take this silly bint seriously?
Gab
#2419039, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:04 pm
Teacher’s pet!!
Ms Abdel-Magied said change was inevitable. “The traditional parliamentary system, I mean look at the photo of the House of Representatives,” she said. “It does not represent anyone.”
I really hope she’s had her junk hacked off, she deserves it.
Zulu,
Re -posted from the old thread. Would somebody be good enough to tell me, why we take this silly bint seriously?
Put it in the same basket where my question about islam & muslims, is residing.
Why do we allow them to demand and get what other migrant groups wouldn’t even dare asking for?
Trouble at da mill.
Press Council chair David Weisbrot resigns
LOL. The Press Council voted to appoint the GetUp gal 14:1 after which all News publications rightly boycotted them.
Suck on it Mr Weisbrot. I hope you get a job writing propaganda for Kim Jong Un.
snuck into the starting 18?
Watched M Latham’s outsiders, not too bad actually.
Tim Neilson
#2419064, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm
snuck into the starting 18?
I think there is team sport played with more than 25 players, can’t think of it now.
Harvard University puts it’s Hay property on the market for fifty million.
Just read the Weekly Times article.
Just down the road from where I used to work, 25+ years ago. (where did that all go?)
Have met said director…(will leave it at that)
Miss-management on a grand scale.
Queensland, Queensland, Queensland! Yay!
And now for Lang Park.
Which team? Some of us need to know.
Queensland.
Hmm. So we lost.
*practices composing consoling face to greet defeated troops returning*
Clearly the referees fault, eh?
I’m drinking mead* liqueur tonight.
It’s bloody nice!
South Australian, not Summerian.
Hey, for those who know about rugby league, how come the Queensland players were allowed to block the NSW players chasing the high kicks? You can’t do that in AFL.
I’d pay good money to see Yassmin telling Ayan Hirsi Ali how “Islam is the most feminist of religions.”
Let’s not be too hasty here. She might have nailed it by adding three more words – “other than themselves”.
Trouble at mill v2.0:
Energy players lash Turnbull for shock policy tweaks
If at first you don’t succeed, dig the hole deeper.
Me too. Helpful to have it ready for us on the Cat. Otherwise it can get overlooked in a busy week.
He’s got some assistance, linked up with others, and it is now a fairly professional set up.
Hope he is doing really well with it in terms of reach and numbers and continues on.
Gosh, if Harvard can’t manage our landscape, how will the Chinese when they
take over all the acreage they want.
NSW humiliated.
Mr Weisbrot suffered “persistant personal attacks” eh? Not unlike several other people who suffered at the hands of The Press.
Miss-management on a grand scale
Another reference to Ms Abdel-Magied?
First?
^mismanagement
Bloody hell!
Someone needs to invite this Jordan Peterson dude to Australia.
Watching his bible lecture series.
More addictive than Breaking Bad.
What are those organisations that invited Mark Steyn out? IPA?
Tim Neilson
#2419064, posted on June 21, 2017 at 10:16 pm
snuck into the starting 18?
I think there is team sport played with more than 25 players, can’t think of it now.
Dragon boat races, official 22 but could be up to 80 in unofficial races, there we go, can be in the team long after missing the opening of the new fred.
Because dribbling cretins like this are a real threat. Whilstsoever they are not legally recognised as an introduced feral pest requiring extermination, no progress can be made. The money spent on eradicating fire ants and attempting to stop bird flu outbreaks should be spent on exterminating this greater threat first. Hopefully pyrethroids in enough concentration will work.
Oh dear. That bad?
And they were all so happy and excited as they set forth.
Shakespearian, really. They are not back yet either.
Better check my phone. Taxis may be scarce.
Reminder: must get an Uber app for me and Hairy.
Clean Energy Finance Corporation lobbying for wood-fired power to replace coal
Most wood energy schemes are a ‘disaster’ for climate change
Maocolm and arse-clown Frydenberg’s next energy announcement?
41st Battalion A.I.F
NSW played the game before they rolled up. Next we’ll see them choke again at Suncorp.
Reading those action reports from Baldrick, I sometimes wonder how one man could capture 29 enemy soldiers single handed.
Surely they must have almost wanted to quit fighting?
It’s ok Gab, we all know that your deep secret is your bitterness, that’s triggered when you see the wrong people* enjoying their sense of humour (something poisoned in you long ago), with a bit of fun.
So much effort that you put into trying to dehumanise actual people who’ve never run a sock in their lives, and then they go and get at all happy and playful, and you have to start again, again. Tough. Too bad, so sad, suck it up cindi 😀
*those gratefully living people who your bitterness drives you to try to destroy 🙂
P.S. I’ve seen many hooks and much bait … have you seen the big fish …………………………………… 😀
By July, 1918, the German Army was just about in that situation.
Well I’m grateful there is talk of Fink 2.0 because v1 was a piece of shit.
Perhaps instead of whining like a spoiled child, Mr GE might grow a pair and use the “c-word”.
Without c—, there is no future to debate.
Cheer up ssr, worse things happen at sea.
Dr. BG will fill us in on them later. 🙂
This pair are hilarious.
Two girls singing about gender confusion and vaginas.
Venezuela dares US to ‘send in the Marines’
Oh geez, how transparent can you get?
Weak attempt you well fed marxist bimbo. The US isn’t interested in pissing away any of their blood and treasure rebuilding your communist utopia.
You broke it, you pay for it.
Eddystone that pair are very funny. Twenty-somethings fighting back against flexisexuality. The ugh response. So true; if you are not the very small proportion who really are that way inclined you just can’t get off on it.
Their vid that follows on smug pregnancies is pretty good too. I’m four times blasé now.
I wonder why vulvas are these days called vaginas. One of life’s mysteries.
So true, on so many levels. 🙂
🙂
Careful Arky, next you’ll be finding yourself at the best party ever, and then discover I put it on 😮 … 🙂
You do good, srr. Just a bit hard to follow sometimes. NTTAWWT.
Gotta go. Troops home.
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
#2419111, posted on June 21, 2017 at 11:24 pm
You do good, srr. Just a bit hard to follow sometimes. NTTAWWT.
Is that a new type of sexual orientation?
Whoever said the blog lacks life was right, sorry to say.
Nite.
Does anyone know if that AGL wallah is an ex-Enron employee?
Well duh, if I was easy to follow some dangerous bitch would found and gutted me by now, and I’m quite a lot too much Pro-Life to let that happen 🙂
Trying to get a handle on the chances of being killed by tyranny.
Approximately 10 billion people were alive during the twentieth century.
Number of people killed by war and oppression during the twentieth century is approximately 200 million.
Therefore your chance of being killed by tyranny = approximately 2%
http://necrometrics.com/index.htm
Has anyone ever seen
Meredith Peace (Australian Education Union Victoria)
And
Ross Ward (Marxist ex safe school freak)
In the same room at the same time?
Fright bat alert?
Andrew Vesey was formerly CEO and Executive VP of Eletropaulo (AES Corp Brazil). The parent corporation AES, a massive utility, was founded in 1981 by Dennis Bakke and Roger Sant, and is infamous for its anti-capitalist corporate culture.
Sleepwalking through the Old Fred and posted this by mistake.
Typical Origin result. All involved had to adhere to the rules of “series decider” in game 3.
Full house. Maximum TV viewers. Paper sales skyrocket in the week leading up to final game.
Did anyone really think NSW was going to be allowed to win tonight?
Re-reading that I come across as bitter and twisted.
Oh dear!
Every supporter of open borders must accept that their ideology has logically and inevitably led to this disgrace.
Did they discuss hiring out water tanks?
This ones for Top Ender, and Marcus Classicus – I would recommend Andrew Boyd’s book “The Royal Navy in Eastern Waters: Linchpin Of Victory” – posted on it before, but it does make fascinating reading.
Thanks Leo G
Interesting comment in Dennis Bakke’s wiki entry under the heading of AES,
I’d sell AGL now.
And Roger Sant
https://www.worldwildlife.org/leaders/roger-w-sant
Sometimes you have to laugh.
Andrew Martin Vesey
http://www.bloomberg.com/research/stocks/people/person.asp?personId=9672835&privcapId=35312
Director of Sunverge Energy Inc
http://www.sunverge.com/
*yawn* More chance of being killed by a fridge.
Therefore your chance of being killed by tyranny = approximately 2%
*yawn* More chance of being killed by a fridge.
What’s the chance of being killed by a tranny?
I don’t understand why right-of-centre parties bother to repay debt racked up by left-of-centre parties at both Federal and State level. If the debt was never repaid, but merely rolled over, eventually investors would realise that there is no way that can continue, and ratchet the interest rates up. “Poison the well” to stop left parties borrowing to the max and expecting right of centre parties to repay that debt.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-20/illinois-comptroller-state-can-no-longer-function-we-have-reached-new-phase-crisis
This is true. It should have been obvious that situating different cultures check by jowl would inevitable require increased surveillance and policing of the public sphere.
Today’s tour was Florence. Magnificent buildings, statues and museums. Throngs of sightseers . Downside was all the African males trying to flog you trinkets and the female gypsies begging. So many. Every where there are armed security personnel with sidarms and machine guns. I wonder if the locals are pissed off with all the hawkers. Not a fluoro vest to be seen. Unemployment rate for 25 to 35 year olds is around 40%. Italy would be a nice place to live if you didn’t have to work. Tomorrow CinqaTerra.
Adolf Hitler would be proud of the way the current government is following their example. He should have waited for some time because he got himself out of power. Now the current government could be in power longer.
Trying to get a handle on the chances of being killed by tyranny.
It’s actually quite high.
Trannys can get very violent.
Remember when a tranny was a jap radio
Australian University Journalism Students can look forward to a Great Return on their HECS Debt
Media Startups Try a Lower-Cost Model: Unpaid Student Writers
Chapter-based, for-profit media companies like Spoon University and Odyssey have been popping up in college markets across the U.S.
As head editor for the local chapter of an online food-culture publication, Brogan Dearinger spent most mornings last fall coming up with story ideas, editing submissions and checking the performance of articles.
But there was no money in it—at least not for her.
Ms. Dearinger, then a senior at Indiana University Bloomington, was among about 8,000 unpaid college students working for local chapters of Spoon University Inc., a for-profit media company.
“They are always pushing us to publish more,” Ms. Dearinger said. “Since writers don’t get paid for their articles, sometimes it’s hard to motivate them to write more articles.”
Spoon said it encourages writers “to publish more only in the same way that Facebook urges its users to return to their platform. Nobody is compelled to do anything.”
Spoon is among a group of for-profit media startups—including Her Campus Media LLC, focused on college women, and millennial-centric Odyssey Media Group Inc.—that have popped up across college markets in recent years.
Originally founded by undergraduates, these sites rely on students to produce localized content for free, in exchange for training and experience. Groups provide a community environment for students, with weekly meetings and social events similar to campus clubs, but members have article quotas—typically one a week—and work to increase the page views and engagement that help their for-profit parent companies succeed.
The companies, which don’t disclose financial information, have attracted millions of dollars in funding for their ability to cheaply generate large amounts of content and traffic. Spoon, until recently backed by venture capital, was purchased in May for an undisclosed amount by Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., the owner of HGTV and part owner of Cooking Channel and Food Network.
As more traditional media companies move to ramp up digital revenue and cover costs as print advertising declines, these student-based sites have a lower-cost model to produce articles and make revenue from advertising and sponsored posts. The startups run franchise-like microsites, with local chapters led, written and edited by students and overseen by a small group of paid employees. Spoon has 200 chapters, Her Campus has 340 and Odyssey has 1,200.
Ms. Dearinger, who juggled her work at Spoon with a restaurant job and journalism classes, says the unpaid experience was more relevant than the student newspaper for becoming a professional food writer.
Academics, labor lawyers and activists have criticized unpaid internships, saying they aren’t financially doable for students from poorer backgrounds. Some major companies have ended their unpaid internship programs and struck million-dollar settlements with groups of interns who alleged they were doing the work of employees and therefore should be paid like it.
Juno Turner, a partner at Outten & Golden LLP who has reached unpaid-interns settlements with media companies, said a business model built on unpaid work “seems like a pretty flagrant violation of the law.”
The chapter-based media companies said they legally vetted their business models and their writers aren’t interns, contractors or employees, but more akin to users who choose to participate on social-media platforms.
Writers at these sites—who call themselves everything from contributors to editorial staff to chapter correspondents—say they appreciate the community and the broader reach they provide compared with student publications.
Not just a Pretty Face
George Clooney just sold his tequila business for up to $1 billion
(L to R) Founders of Casamigos Tequila Mike Meldman, George Clooney and Rande Gerber attend the launch of Casamigos Tequila at Ushuaia Beach Hotel Ibiza on August 23, 2015 in Ibiza, Spain.
George Clooney is selling his tequila company Casamigos to Diageo for as much as $1 billion, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC.
“If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes,” Clooney told CNBC via email. “This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”
Diageo said it will initially pay $700 million, with the potential for another $300 million based on the tequila’s performance over 10 years. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2017.
Diageo doesn’t expect the deal to add to its earnings until its fourth year. In the first three years, the brand will not have any impact on earnings
Casamigos, which loosely translates to “house of friends,” started as a private collection of tequilas meant just for Gerber and Clooney’s friends and family. However, in 2013, the team brought the label public when they had to get licensed to continue making the tequila.
“It immediately took off,” Gerber told CNBC back in November. “Right now, we’re the fastest growing ultra-premium tequila in the country.”
Clooney is on my list of banned ‘actors’.
BNO NewsVerified account @BNONews 33m33 minutes ago
More
BREAKING: Stabbing at Michigan airport being investigated as a possible terror attack – WNEM/NBC
BNO NewsVerified account
Suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Michigan – NBC http://bit.ly/2sVCNWg
I’d pay good money to see Yassmin telling Ayan Hirsi Ali how “Islam is the most feminist of religions.”
If that was a Q&A session, I’d break the habit of four years and watch.
Won’t happen of course. Hirsi Ali would clean her clock.