Who really won the popular vote?

Interesting? h/t Bruce of Newcastle
As many as 5.7 million noncitizens may have voted in the 2008 election, which put Barack Obama in the White House.
Re the last election.
Mr. Agresti’s analysis of the same polling data settled on much higher numbers. He estimated that as many as 7.9 million noncitizens were illegally registered that year and 594,000 to 5.7 million voted.
These numbers are more in line with the unverified estimates given by President Trump, who said the number of ballots cast by noncitizens was the reason he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.
Last month, the president signed an executive order setting up a commission to try to find on-the-ground truth in illegal voting. Headed by Vice President Mike Pence, the panel also will look at outdated voter lists across the nation with names of dead people and multiple registrants.
What a great country! You don’t even need to be a citizen to vote! And I wonder how many times they vote in the same election?
I can’t wait for the day an illegal jihadi Amerindian woman is voted in as President!
I don’t think that anyone doubts that a vast number of non-eligible people voted in both elections and that the majority of those would have been Democrat voters. That’s what’s made the Democrats, the media and their supporters so angry, even with every effort to rig the system, they still lost to Trump.
Hooray! Karen Handel has soundly defeated Jon Ossoff in Georgia today, despite the big bucks thrown and the activists shipped by the Dem machine and Soros.
Cassie(2.02pm) After winning by only 2% in the November election, the Republicans have now opened the gap to 6% in that area of Georgia. No doubt about it, polls putting Trump as trailing in the Good/Bad Job ratings are Fake News.
Commies to the left of him; Commies to the right, the Trump train rolls on. Go God!
All the feckless team turnfailure has to do is introduce a requirement tp show the same level of identification to vote as it takes to buy a beer or a pack of Winnie Blues.
Never happen, because they want to hand over to the filth as fast as possible.
Under sortition, this problem doesn’t really exist.
The look on the CNN cockheads is priceless, once they learn the Democrats have lost again.
Baldrick
Shades of “And its a bad night for the ABC…errm ALP tonight”…
….how could you win…we shipped in way more voters than what voted for you last time!
How long before a leftist lets slip on what is common knowledge.
The linked article doesn’t give much data so out of curiosity I googled some of the background including Agresti’s article, http://www.justfactsdaily.com/substantial-numbers-of-non-citizens-vote-illegally-in-u-s-elections/. I conclude that without going back to all the basic survey data and re-crunching the numbers, and testing various of the assumptions made to interpret them, I couldn’t feel confident about anybody’s interpretation.
Also out of curiosity, I tried registering to get on the Alaskan electoral roll on-line, using invented data. I got quite a way, including an invented social security number, but was blocked when I couldn’t guess the format of the Alaskan drivers licence number. I stopped there, but it would be easy enough to go on, since there are plenty of images of the drivers licence on line. (And that’s not even considering hacking).
The problem of illegal voting seems to be caused by the ease of registering to vote. In some circumstances a non-citizen can get a SSN and in some states a drivers licence; then you can register on line to vote.
What puzzles me in the debate (the pub test) is why allegedly huge numbers of non-citizens would bother either to register or vote, especially given the need to keep a low-profile, since voter turnout is so low anyway. Since 1920 the percentage of voting age people actually voting in presidential elections has been above 60% in only 4 elections, reaching a peak of 62.8% in 1960; the lowest was 48.9% in 1924. Turnout was much higher in the 10th century, up to the 70-80%.
Interesting article about someone trying to renew their driver’s licence in New Mexico. Apparently the NM government allowed all illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licences, resulting in they are not allowed to fly domestically using that as ID because the TSA is aware that anyone can get a fake ID. Incredible that this is not only allowed, but actively encouraged by the local Democrat politicians. Why bother having a driver’s licence at all?
Simple.
They are terrified of the new sheriff in town, rounding up their MS 13, Jihadi and other thug arses.
The Dems pay those foreign thugs to keep honest Americans cowering in fear of DC and the crooked Americans investing in importing more thug slaves.
Wonder how many deceased persons voted decromat usually a large number . One county I read about had had 12 percent more people voted than lived in the county,”gotta make sure guys” .wonder what happened to the comrade who assured soros the dems had created enough votes to win , might have fooled the left media , but didnt fool the electora;l college .
The Democrats made a big deal about how the Georgia election was a referendum on Trump.
The Democrats – no one else – made a big deal about how a Republican loss in that seat would mean that Trump had lost the support of the country.
Trump’s team won.
Suffer in your jocks.
Yes, Alex. The Dems clearly still haven’t got over Hildebeest’s loss. These doomed D’rat tilts at deep red districts are just a different manifestation of the desperate urge that drove them to throw tens of millions at Jill Stein’s kite flying recount exercise – which blind Freddy could see was going nowhere. The Dem money that is being spent on these lost causes is astounding! They really are nuts. Trump has driven them insane. Strategically, they are rudderless. If they don’t sharpen up, he’s looking like a dead-cert two termer.
I trust they’ve dispatched a team to Roosha.
Hey Mr President why dont you find some of the dems corrupt underlings who tried to rig the election,screw them hard ,huge fines and hard jail in one of those nice multicultural jails ,then go after hilarity and that muslim half black crook ,with his $60 million book , he can write it in jail.like that other socialist hitler ,he could call it “my struggle” .
The Swamp monsters are desperately trying to impeach or at least paralyse Trump. If the efforts to reform voters rolls results in them squealing very loudly it is a good sign, he is getting closer to the source of their magic powers.
Baldrick. Gold!
The fact that they register isn’t alleged, nor is the fact that they vote. What isn’t as well known is that they seldom if ever vote in person as they use absentee or mail-in ballots. Or rather the absentee ballots are used for them thus avoiding scrutiny, especially in a PC sensitive system where anyone questioning such activity is immediately and nefariously shouted down with cries of “racism” or “disenfranchising the poor” (by the left).
Why they do so is quite obvious. No matter the percentage of voter turnout increasing the amount of votes in your favour is always to your advantage.
If the Republicans continue to be too chickenshit to take this bull by the horns and apply the simple and effective methods available to end it they will eventually be swamped by it, as I suspect they were in 2008 and 2012.
It should be pointed out that the separate states each have their own voter registration laws and on the surface that would seem to prevent prevent a national solution. Actually, the Federal Govt can demand that their standards must be used for elections of national officers. If the states choose to use 3rd world registration procedures for their own elected officials that’s their problem but they won’t be voting for Congress, President, or national referenda.
Comment on Ossoff’s Victory Party in Georgia 6 Special Election
More than one person found it interesting that after receiving unfathomable wads of cash, Ossoff’s “victory party” featured a cash bar….