Economic Armageddon – South Australian Style

The South Australian Labor Government should really write a book on how to destroy an economy. The latest chapter is how to eliminate banking services for its citizens.

Reported in the Australian, as part of South Australia’s latest budget:

Major banks will be hit with a South-Australian based levy to boost the state’s bottom line, as Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis has today delivered a pre-election budget centred on job creation and record infrastructure spending for new hospitals, schools and roads.

The state will raise revenue through a major bank levy forecast to raise $370m over the next four years, and a foreign buyer stamp duty charge of 4 per cent to raise almost $49m.

Clueless. Absolutely clueless.

Firstly, consider the administrative burdens of calculating tax liabilities. Then consider how quickly banks will start reducing services to business and citizens of the state. Then consider the economic impact on “jobs and growth” of this policy.

Let’s be honest. Is this an attempt to completely destroy South Australia’s economy so as to get more GST dollars from NSW and Victoria? If the Commonwealth Grants Commission rewards this behaviour then there should really be a discussion about the dissolution of the Commonwealth.

And then for the South Australian “Treasurer” to say:

“The decision for Holden to close was made in Canberra, not at Elizabeth, not at Detroit,”

Is he for fricken real? General Motors must be thanking the gods that they announced their exit when they did given the government cost imposts of doing business in South Australia and the unreliable energy supplies – you know, that stuff necessary to assemble cars and otherwise run a business.

And then, having implemented a variety of policies with the purpose of running business out of the state to announce a jobs package to attract business to the state is just amazing:

A jobs package included $80m to attract new businesses, major events and conventions to South Australia and funds to support automotive supply chain companies to diversify.

Where did people learn their economics? From the University of Caracas under the tutelage of Professors Chavez and Maduro?

Productive citizens of South Australia – get out while you still can. At this rate, Commissars Weatherill and Koutsantonis may start considering closing the borders and airports to keep you in.

