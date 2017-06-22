Economic Armageddon – South Australian Style

The South Australian Labor Government should really write a book on how to destroy an economy. The latest chapter is how to eliminate banking services for its citizens.
Reported in the Australian, as part of South Australia’s latest budget:
Major banks will be hit with a South-Australian based levy to boost the state’s bottom line, as Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis has today delivered a pre-election budget centred on job creation and record infrastructure spending for new hospitals, schools and roads.
The state will raise revenue through a major bank levy forecast to raise $370m over the next four years, and a foreign buyer stamp duty charge of 4 per cent to raise almost $49m.
Clueless. Absolutely clueless.
Firstly, consider the administrative burdens of calculating tax liabilities. Then consider how quickly banks will start reducing services to business and citizens of the state. Then consider the economic impact on “jobs and growth” of this policy.
Let’s be honest. Is this an attempt to completely destroy South Australia’s economy so as to get more GST dollars from NSW and Victoria? If the Commonwealth Grants Commission rewards this behaviour then there should really be a discussion about the dissolution of the Commonwealth.
And then for the South Australian “Treasurer” to say:
“The decision for Holden to close was made in Canberra, not at Elizabeth, not at Detroit,”
Is he for fricken real? General Motors must be thanking the gods that they announced their exit when they did given the government cost imposts of doing business in South Australia and the unreliable energy supplies – you know, that stuff necessary to assemble cars and otherwise run a business.
And then, having implemented a variety of policies with the purpose of running business out of the state to announce a jobs package to attract business to the state is just amazing:
A jobs package included $80m to attract new businesses, major events and conventions to South Australia and funds to support automotive supply chain companies to diversify.
Where did people learn their economics? From the University of Caracas under the tutelage of Professors Chavez and Maduro?
Productive citizens of South Australia – get out while you still can. At this rate, Commissars Weatherill and Koutsantonis may start considering closing the borders and airports to keep you in.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Deja vu all over again.
State Bank of South Australia
So the ALP in South Australia has destroyed their own electricity industry, presided over a complete blackout of the whole state, and were responsible for the failure of the state bank which was “one of the biggest economic disasters in the state’s history”.
What could possibly go wrong with this awesome new policy?
Will the last South Australian to leave please turnout the lights…er, oh sorry they won’t have to as the ALP will do it for them.
Out of curiosity, has anyone ever calculated what South Australia’s fiscal position would be if they were getting a per capita GST distribution?
I think they’re getting $1.46 per dollar at the moment, and even with that they can’t fund their infrastructure requirements.
South Australia is akin to California in the US. If any state needs to secede from the Commonwealth, it’s South Australia. The rest of Australia would be so much better off.
So SA is going to take money off of successful businesses (banks), and give it to unsuccessful businesses (the car industry)? Seems totally legit.
The banks should announce that they will be placing a levy on all their South Australian customers in response. Or shut up shop there. SA is rooted.
These red muppets should read what happened to the soviet stooge evatt when he tackled the banks years ago the alp was destroyed for years . He was one of the earliest u.n.communists .a tool of the USSR now the u.n.communists are tools of the nazi soros ,nothing changes .
” Is this an attempt to completely destroy South Australia’s economy so as to get more GST dollars from NSW and Victoria?”
I thought State-based taxes such as this new bank levy were done away with as part of the original GST revenue-sharing deal (even after the exclusion of fresh food) – clearly there’s a loophole or two in the fine print.
It’s now just a matter of time before the other States and the Territories follow suit, and then start nudging up the rate, and the threshold at which it cuts in – the prudent must be punished, and made reliant……
It’s NSW, WA and Queensland that prop up SA and TAS. The victorian economy is another serial underperformer on a per capita basis.
Yes and don’t forget the Sandgropers.
No. The discussion must be about how the mendicant are punished for their slothful governance. Like it or not, continental defence and immigration must remain a federal responsibility. State borders (Tas excepted) are porous.
Imagine an independent SA in 2020. What would foreign and immigration policy look like?
I was born and raised in Adelaide but left with my wife and family many years ago for the sunshine (and then good times) of Brisbane. Jobs, money, opportunity, climate etc.
Ok, so QLD is having some difficulties at present but good grief, I remain thankful that we left SA. My kids love it here, have friends, play sport and best of all, are doing very well in school (up to year 12 now). Whilst they may have done the same in Adelaide, I have no doubt that their futures in Brisbane will be vastly improved on what Adelaide could have offered.
We still keep in contact with some families in Adelaide and to a family, they are bemoaning that their children “will have to go interstate” to get a job.
SA is buggered. No growth. High tax. Few jobs.
Such a shame. SA was a flourishing state once upon a time.
The Australian Federation is completely rooted. It now works as yet another obstacle to economic reform and progress. Lord Waffles is now imposing export controls on Australian gas at the same time that various States are imposing exploration and production bans on domestic gas.
The Commonwealth should get out of health and education completely and refer sufficient income taxing powers back to the States to compensate them. All Commonwealth grants should be withdrawn. The Federation should provide for true competition between State jurisdictions.
The second sentence is true, the first is bullshit.
The CGC FY18 GST returns:
NSW 0.88
VIC 0.93
WA 0.34
The rest are net beneficiaries of these three states.
Empire
#2419653, posted on June 22, 2017 at 5:03 pm
Don’t worry, Dan the CFMEU sockpuppet will soon have us in the mendicant category.
Now where, oh where I wonder, could they have got the idea of putting a levy on the banks? Oh, that’s right……………….
It’s not the economics its the morality Spartacus.
No one is arguing the immorality of a bank levy. It might not work economically but many people think levy’s are “the right” thing to do.
It’s the moral fight that has to be fought and won, then the economics follows.
Six short months ago –
SA mid-year budget review: Boost to surplus forecast to be $300 million 16 Dec 2016
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-12-16/sa-budget-surplus-now-forecast-to-be-$300m/8126552
Now –
State Budget 2017-18: Surplus cut to fund Labor’s pre-poll cash splash 21 Jun 2017
http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/state-budget-201718-surplus-cut-to-fund-labors-prepoll-cash-splash/news-story/fc4d1cc6ebee24d71b563fc05a42c359
Yep, we are stuffed here in SA.
I expect Rudd has become a template Labor pollies have adopted.
I can imagine Weatherill hunkered down in his office, looking for ways to get money.
Some man in his fifties turning to 20 year olds for advice.
“Will this work?”
“Oh yeah! They’re rich. They can afford it. They won’t even notice…”
The Commonwealth should get out of everything bar defence, foreign policy, trade and immigration, and leave everything else to the States.
I expect Rudd has become a template Labor pollies have adopted.
I can imagine Weatherill hunkered down in his office, looking for ways to get money.
Some man in his fifties turning to 20 year olds for advice.
“Will this work?”
“Oh yeah! They’re rich. They can afford it. They won’t even notice…”
So glad we’re building the subs there then.
Its a good thing SA has free electricity or they’d be in a very big pickle .
And if you factor in the gambling revenue to the first two, and the lower population density of the last, you will see that WA is being totally screwed by the current arrangement.
The rejection of MATS and election of the second Dunstan Govt started the rot in SA – it’s been mostly downhill ever since. State socialism has hurt nobody more than the peoples of SA and Tasmania. The idea of a level of government that can enact whatever crazy anti development laws and spend whatever it likes safe in the knowledge the next level up will pay is insane and must lead to failure. Talk about moral hazard. I fear Victoria will be next on the road to serfdom.
Bruce of Newcastle nailed it.
The first thing that crossed my mind when I read of SA’s bank extortion bid was the fate of the unlamented State Bank of South Australia.
Down the gurgler without a trace, multi millions of dollars gone ‘Pffft’ and as far as I know nobody ever spent a day in prison over the collapse.
Now they are trying it on again. FMD.
Being serious now…whats to stop a SA business banking in another state to circumvent this banking levy?
Empire, those are projected figures. Qld was 0.98 for the last year we have final figures. None the less I concede your point – NSW and WA do the heavy lifting. The treatment of WA in particular borders on criminal. Surely we could at least agree on a limit to state socialism? Every state guaranteed at least 0.80?
Dreadful economics but very clever politics by the SA treasurer. If he gets this to stick the pressure will be on for the other states to grab their share. If those states don’t enact a similar levy the SA treasurer can argue that they (NSW) don’t need it an simply legislate his state their share in the next budget…..
Trader Perth – that won’t work and that’s the genius of this levy. It’s levied on the entire bank at the soon to be legislated 0.015% of total liabilities and then reduced to only SA’s notional share of that amount. It doesn’t matter where the transactions occur, only the size of the banks liabilities.
A couple of national companies had their banking based in Queensland back in the days of the FID and BAD taxes for that reason. Used to be a problem clearing cheques but wouldn’t be an issue with electronic transfers now.
Once the orcs occupy the electoral commission, that is the electoral cycle gone and the eternal greyness of socialism can settle into the bones of the society.
The next time a greenfilth gets a fire going near a coal fired power plant in the eastern states, that could be the tipping point from a productive economy to a talk based services economy.
Australia is mass importing Gross Domestic Product Herds to technically boost gross numbers, while these States of Betrayal deliberately chop points of growth off the country.
Tax the Rich Comrades,private wealth is theft from the common man.
Just spent three days in Adelaide and was overwhelmed with the choruses of people despairing about the idiots in Parliament (on both sides). Some friends of ours have a big stock of candles at home to use during their blackouts. Great way to run a State.
awesome stuff.
I look forward to the great lithium fire of 2018.
And don’t expect Marshall to be any better.
He is absolutely no different to Labor.
Rufus.
can you expand on that? What if a bank chooses not to trade at all in SA — how can SA tax them?
That SA is being run in the manner of a Southpac Venezuela ain’t the story. The story is that the only other people to stoop as stupidly low as to tax financial services balance sheets are Turnbull and Morrison. Funny bedfellows eh? Or not really…
duncanm – SA can’t but I don’t think any of the banks will call SA’s bluff on that one. Maybe Macquarie might? Maybe.
Non banking businesses moving their transactions with the taxed banks out of SA makes no difference though, SA is not proposing to tax transactions. SA levies the tax on the bank’s total liabilities then reduces it down to SA’s share if such a tax was in operation in all states.
Clever (Tricky?) politics. Awful economics.
It looks like the only thing that the banks can do is pass the whole lot on to customers in SA, and have “Weatherill Fee” printed on every bank statement.
Texas Jack – agree 100%. The socialists in the federal Liberal party created, then opened the door. Their fellow socialists in the SA Labor party merely stepped through.
Rufus…I’m not sure your right about that…’Mr Koutsantonis justified another levy on the banks, in addition to the commonwealth’s, by arguing financial institutions took “super profits” from communities yet remained undertaxed’…it seems to me to be a additional levy.
Another example of their left choosing to tax capital, not activity or profit.
Tax Capital, Comrades, for Social Justice
Trader Perth – it is exactly as you describe – an additional levy.
The commonwealth collect 0.015% tax on the bank’s liabilities and then SA collects an additional 0.015% multiplied by the proportion on the national economy represented by SA (about 6%). The state tax is on top of the federal tax and by the structure they have chosen SA effectively dares the other states to do the same.
I don’t mind seeing the banks getting screwed. They could double this proposed levy and it still wouldnt hurt them. They are pricks and bastards who never do a damn thing without getting a huge return for it and they screw everyone else every chance they get. They are the most profitable banks in the world, and they have what amounts to a government guarantee for heavens sake!
Any figures they produce are meaningless. Just driving around you’ve never seen so many road repairs, upgrades and the like, all being done at night or the weekend, CFMEU contracts and penalty rates you can only dream about. Just to get you to the next traffic jam. Jay is subsidizing jobs in private enterprise to the tune of $10k per person. I’m only staying for the beaches but you know economic Armageddon is coming.
this smells like a tax and the states have no taxing power – jurisdictional challenge?
I’m wondering about that, indeed.
Nah Val, they will call it a “duty” or a “levy” or something similar – just like stamp duty and road levies and such. Most states have payroll taxes too.
Koutsantonis is no doubt a Greek. Pray,who employed a Greek of all people to be a “treasurer” of an Australian State? Haven’t the Greeks amply demonstrated, in their own Country, that they are utterly incapable of running even a school tuck shop? Was not the ‘architect’ of the latest Greek financial tragedy yet another ‘Australian ‘ Greek? QED as the Romans say…..
Koutsantonis is no doubt a Greek. Pray, who employed a Greek of all people to be a “treasurer” of an Australian State? Haven’t the Greeks amply demonstrated, in their own Country, that they are utterly incapable of running even a school tuck shop? Was not the ‘architect’ of the latest Greek financial tragedy yet another ‘Australian ‘ Greek? QED as the Romans say…..
Adelagado – Banks are middlemen. If they get screwed they just pass it on to their customers.
Weatherill and ScoMo are screwing ordinary Australians while wearing a charming fig leaf.
Rufus
#2419695, posted on June 22, 2017 at 5:42 pm
NSW (does) the heavy lifting. ……
NSW should do the heavy lifting! They have the benefit of that cesspool called Canberra just a few hours drive down the road. How much is that worth to the NSW economy? All those cashed up, overpaid, underworked fuckers, sucking money from all over Australia and spending it in Sydney and in holiday towns all up and down the NSW coast.
The success or otherwise of this will be most intriguing to watch.
Yes, there are administrative challenges for the Government and the banks. But Iampeter, above, is correct. This is an urgent moral imperative as much as a strategic fiscal initiative.
The banks have become criminal syndicates over the last four years, as shown overwhelmingly by the parliamentary inquiry. If the federal Government will not act, then the states must.
Let’s wait and see how it turns out. Let’s hope for the best.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2419808, posted on June 22, 2017 at 7:13 pm
– Banks are middlemen. If they get screwed they just pass it on to their customers..
Agreed, but the fact they can pass them on so easily is another issue. Although it does prove my point.
SA, can’t squeeze any more money out of WA, or could they? It’s amazing how WA is the only state to lose money from GST, since it’s inception. Apparently we must do our “fair share”, what ever that means.
SA voters can’t even vote their way out of this, the jerrymander is so bad that the opposition would need to be ahead by 10 points to win an election.
For a state that used to pride itself on not having a convict past they don’t seems to have any nous while convicts were at least resourceful.
vaguely recall the old arguments about State money raising powers were about whether it was an excise duty or a tax … excise duties were not a tax and therefore within state jurisdiction … but a levy is a different beast … yes, I know payroll tax, stamp duty etc but think the Feds have just closed its eyes to those revenue raising items
OK, I’ll leave. But where to??
SA as usual screwing the pooch. (poodle?)
The worst part is there is an election required next year and the best we can get is Stephen Bloody Marshall who thinks the only thing wrong with the state is that it doesn’t have a dedicated 24/7 freight airport at Murray Bridge. I mean FFS.
oops, got that wrong – this is from wikki
and
Laughable. They have had APRA screwing them over and over. They’re all ‘way ahead of Basel III because of APRA. ScoMo has just stood over them like the worst gang lord in Lakemba. ASIC has been investigating them. The Left and the MSM have been treating them like kulaks. It is so transparent and so explicitly Marxist that I am amused by the whole thing. The J_ws had the same treatment for centuries, as did the Templars, who Philip IV murdered to get out of his debts.
I love how people want money but really really hate to repay it.
And every time someone screws the banks they just pass it on. What else can they do?
Logic has gone out the window in Australia, along with justice and the rule of law.
from the Oz
The Idiot Turdbull Coalition/Labor Lite Liberal party Strikes Again
Banks fuming over South Australia’s ‘triple dipping’ bank levy
The shock move by the South Australian Government to impose its own bank levy has triggered hostile responses from across the industry.
ANZ Bank chief executive Shayne Elliott led the charge, saying the “deeply concerning tax” would hurt business investment in South Australia when its economy was struggling with low growth, low business confidence and high unemployment.
”All businesses will rightly question the political risk associated with investing in a state with a government prepared to unfairly target an industry that has played a significant role in supporting its lagging economy,” Mr Elliott said.
“South Australia does not need another drag on its economy after the repeated power failures over the last few years.
“Given its issues, they would be wise to be more welcoming of both investment and capital. ”
National Australia Bank said the levy was “poor policy without logic”.
“The role of the Australian banks is to support customers and communities and drive economic growth and activity,” a spokesman said.
“It is not to be a blank cheque so governments can cover their own budget shortfalls.”
Australian Bankers’ Association chief executive Anna Bligh said tax policy in Australia was becoming “a joke at the whim of political opportunism”, with South Australia trying to impose “triple dipping” for bank taxation.
As one of the Dumb Self Funded Retirees who worked and payed Australian Taxes for 50 years and is not entitled to an Age Pension, watches Cretins from Overseas get a Age Pension after 10 years, residence in Australia, and usually not having payed any Tax, then to have the Turdbull/Labor Lite Supposed Liberal Party screw the Banks who pay me a living with their dividends , why live in Australia?
Crossie
#2419837, posted on June 22, 2017 at 7:46 pm
SA voters can’t even vote their way out of this, the jerrymander is so bad that the opposition would need to be ahead by 10 points to win an election.
I don’t know that we have an electorate jerrymander (like Joh had) but we now have so many voters reliant on Government money (either as public servants, welfare recipients, or business suppliers) that Labor now has a dependent voter base thats overwhelming before a policy is even mentioned.
So the States are free today to levy income tax? Interesting. The Federal Gov could limit/restrict/screw down/reduce to negligible grants to the States to the point where the States take matters into their own hands and start income taxes again
The banks are NOT the villains here.
Seizing their property for any reason whatsoever is immoral. That’s the argument that needs to start getting made. And something that is immoral will never work in practice because the immoral = the impractical.
Rufus
#2419765, posted on June 22, 2017 at 6:36 pm
The socialists in the federal Liberal party created, then opened the door. Their fellow socialists in the SA Labor party merely stepped through.
Yeap…
And what’s to stop the other states deciding the juicing bank pickings are just too great? The thieves in the Liberal Party?? FFS
This is exactly the kind of dim witted shit that happens when you let a leftist fraud run a supposed centre-right political party and sell your soul for a fucking seat in parliament.
If SA wants to be dynamic, it should copy Texas-style policies. Very small government, low taxes, free trade …
You’re a lunatic Alan.
Productive people earn high incomes. Get used to this.
Don’t forget who started this-Turnbull & Morrison.
Australian Bankers’ Association chief executive, former Queensland premier Anna Bligh, said tax policy in Australia had become “a joke” and warned the state’s economy would suffer as a result of the tax hit. One of the government’s chief allies, the Business Council of Australia, blamed the Turnbull government for the hit, after it introduced a bank tax in the budget.
Anna Bligh, the only person making any sense!?!? I’d cry if it weren’t just way too hilarious…
Alan Austin
#2419825, posted on June 22, 2017 at 7:30 pm
The success or otherwise of this will be most intriguing to watch.
Let’s wait and see how it turns out. Let’s hope for the best.
Oh let’s, you fucking moron.
There’s no “best” coming. The term “bank” in all of this is the meaningless noun the dolts in Canberra and Adelaide are hiding behind because they couldn’t stomach explaining that, in no particular order, Morrison decided he’d tax borrowers, lenders, and bank shareholders, otherwise known as “people” because he didn’t like Anna Bligh. How farking stupid CAN YOU BE……?
Michel Lasouris – immediately after WW2 there was a Greek civil war. At the same time Stalin (USSR) and Tito (Yugoslavia) were in dispute. The Greek communists figured Tito would soon be ousted and sided against him with Stalin. Tito survived and in revenge closed the border and therefore supplies to the Greek Communists who were soon defeated. Many Greek communists and sympathisers fled Greece in the diaspora on the 50’s and 60’s.
Their descendants afflict us to this day….
Zulu and Sydney Boy
Some state had a levy on petrol sales, in the 1970s or 1980s I think.
Taken to the High Court by the Commonwealth, it was declared to be an excise and overturned.
Can this be somehow described as an excise in legal terms?
Malcolm – I agree
Car registration in Texas $50.75 compare with Australian states….
Texas also has a booming technology industry, Dallas is centre of oil industry, Houston has the largest concentration of hospitals and medical research in the world.
All because their govt had the wisdom to get out of the way
Rufus – spot on. SA will be a joke until it throws off the socialist agenda and gets all Texan. The reason that SA is in trouble? Simple: government, government, government. The reason power is expensive and unreliable. Again, government.
From: Review of the Four Major Banks (First Report)
Tabled (in Federal Parliament): 24 November 2016
“9.9 The industry’s failure to deliver for its customers has occurred for a number of reasons, including:
* financial advisors receiving commissions that incentivised the sale of certain products irrespective of the investor’s interests;
* financial advisors taking advantage of retail investors with poor levels of financial literacy;
* financial advisors acting fraudulently …”
When criminality has been proven or – as in this inquiry – admitted, it is just for restitution to be sought.
Think Al Capone. The Chicago Police did not want to ping him for murder, so the FBI pinged him for tax evasion. This is exactly the same – except completely the opposite.