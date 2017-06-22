Entrepreneurship good and not so good

On the plane ride to Canada we watched The Founder which is about Ray Kroc turning the conception behind this minor fast food outlet that opened in Los Angeles in the 1950s into the international McDonald’s phenomenon it became and still is. I had read a few reviews of the film but had never run across it in Australia so was very happy to finally see it for myself. An extraordinary film on entrepreneurship, which shows the extent to which it is commercialisation that matters most, not innovation or invention. Highly recommended.

But I do have to say that whoever had the idea for the “McWrap” here in Canada might have come up with the worst name for a product in marketing history. Not a joke: it really does exist.