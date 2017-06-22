Guest Post: Ooh Honey Honey Who will defend the west?

If you’re going to fight, better your enemy is weak than strong. Even better if you can weaken them before joining in battle.
Sheer numbers alone do not determine outcomes. Morale is far more important. If your army wants to fight, and wants to win, and believes they can win, and believes that winning is a perfectly just outcome, they will prevail against a force who do not want to fight, or believe themselves capable, and who do not see winning as anything to be proud of.
The demoralised force, even if it is much larger, is more likely to play up internal disagreements, much less likely to trust their leaders or obey orders, more likely to desert and even join the other side.
So how do demoralise a larger force? Well you start in on all those things. You take their paramount values, and dash them to the ground. That is what a “Your Mum” joke is and they are as old as time.
You criticise them and get people within their ranks to question the reasons and denigrate the urge to fight at all. You enlist and reward people within their ranks to sow discontent with those values, with the objectives, with the leadership. Constantly encourage the personally disgruntled to convert their malice into a chronic suspicion of their compatriots, encouraging surveillance and reporting and the application of strict standards of thought, speech and behaviour and punishments for breaches, mostly informal, social punishments. Such an organisation is easy to defeat.
You try to make them feel like the bad guys from the outset. Tear down everything in which they have pride and try to reinterpret it as something of which they should be ashamed. Make them all – or at least an influential number of them – think that in fact they are the inheritors of evil, that they stand for wickedness, that the society and culture they represent is actually a bad thing and not worth defending, and deserving of not just loss and punishment for all the evil things it has done in the past, but actually remiss for not paying compensation to everyone they have wronged.
You would leave them with no pride, only doubt and self-loathing. Such an adversary would be easily defeated by a much smaller force who believed in themselves and believed that they were destined to triumph for perfectly just and moral reasons.
That is what Cultural Marxism has been doing to the West for a good forty years. We are being gaslit. Everything in our past has been flipped to make it sound like we’ve done nothing good, only bad, and so the very idea that we should defend it becomes difficult because of all the individuals who have been so indoctrinated, who think “Why should I step up to defend something so repugnant? Maybe it is time for a change since we have been so bad at it.” It leaves us splayed, piecemeal and vulnerable to Marxists, Greens and Islam.
Who will defend the West? Who will rebuild that basic pride, and camaraderie and commitment to a common set of values? The mildest attempt to do so these days will quickly draw social punishment: being labelled as a “racist” or a “bigot” or as “far right” or “white supremacist”.
The enemy is scattered very widely within our own ranks, they are on every side all around us, they are in positions of power and influence and have secured government funding for their activities, so instantly ready to tear down any suggestion that Western civilisation is good and worth defending, weakening us the whole time.
Everyone has been tainted a little bit, hardly anyone I know is prepared to state without qualification, without any “Yes but what about slavery” etc., to state that we have a civilisation that is under attack and we need to rally and proclaim it as the best set of values and unite in defense of them. Who can do that without qualification or hedging?
If you spend a lot of time telling a little girl that she is pretty, everyone can control her later on by choking the flow of compliments. Similarly if you can persuade a whole society to invest in the sparkling café lifestyle enjoyed with a diverse group of friends, who can all “agree to disagree”, like the laughing affluent faces in the wine advertisements, you can also bring them to heel very effectively by threatening to take that away from them. By instilling the fear of barbecue-stopping, the unfriending on Facebook and being blanked in the street.
This leaves the only people able to engage with ugly political issues those with nothing to lose! People who are way down the totem pole, no famous friends, no enterprise dependent on the goodwill of the politically manipulated market, not beholden to the intelligentsia, not media figures. Absolute bogans with nothing to lose, who can’t be got at through shareholder activism or losing their well-paid position.
People who have a large group of faithful friends who are not diverse at all because they all agree 100% with everything they all think and aren’t afraid to say so. Aussie Pride type of people who have no stake in modern PC bullshit. The Tommy Robinsons, the Pauline Hansons, the neighbours and your tattooed mates from high school.
The more a person is subject to opinion regulation the less we should listen to them. They are talking absolute rubbish! We don’t admit evidence in court if it has been extracted under duress, why on Earth should we pay any attention to what they say? We should instead regard such testimony with nothing but pity as we would the bleatings of a lamb caught up in a barbed wire fence.
Well the same applies to anyone famous. By definition, prominent, famous people with awards and accolades are the very LAST people we should heed, as we can know for certain that whatever they say is nothing more than self-preserving tribute to their masters. Their commentary on any topic is nothing more than the ads.
Anyone whose fortunes are dependent on the sentimental goodwill of large numbers of people, and invested in the politically correct apparatus of the state, are similarly flies caught in creeping sap. They are simply the charismatic bearers of propaganda, flooding us with the building blocks of an ideologically correct narrative, pushing aside any alternatives and crushing the shoots of dissent.
It may be that in times like this, the only people who we can trust to tell the truth, to take the risks associated with telling it like it is, to make the hard decisions, are those at the bottom of heap: the deplorables, bogans, and rednecks. The reviled, the rejected, the unlettered and illiterate can go to the heart of an issue fearlessly, and may save us because of it. I am starting to think we need to look after them.
I don’t know who you are….but I like you. Well said.
Brilliantly put.
Longest Liberty Quote in Cat history.
Bravo! Bravo!
Since the 1960s!
The old USSR had the best plan to destroy the west by white anting its institutions.
Their only problem was their own system was so crap it collapsed before its tactic bore fruit.
I think the turning point was the introduction of “studies” type courses at unis, black/women etc, which are almost purely grievance courses.
Then their fellow traveler political mobs made degrees a vital prerequisite for a lot of PS positions ensuring the white ants were suitably ensconced where they could do the most damage.
Doc Evatt and Lionel Murphy?
Absolute bogan
Yes I am.
“Anyone whose fortunes are dependent on the sentimental goodwill of large numbers of people, and invested in the politically correct apparatus of the state…….”
Do you mean people like Andy Vesey, the CEO of AGL?
Re Lionel Murphy, but a little OT.
Bookmark this. Lionel Murphy’s “secret papers” are to be released electronically by the Feds on the 24th July 2017.
They are bound to be heavily censored to protect still living members of the ALP and CPA, but there should be enough bare bones to illustrate what an utterly poisonous toad was appointed to The High Court by Whitlam.
Should be fascinating reading.
Glad you’re back.
Fail! The group you seek to look to have already been bought off through welfare. What interest do they have in criticizing a system that promises ’em more free stuff?
The corruption and rot of the West began at around the end of the 19th century. The hippies of the 60s were nothing more than the industrialization of narcissism and useful idiots – they certainly were not the beginning of the fifth column.
You’re all getting older folks and the generations coming up behind have all well and truly been indoctrinated into the new beliefs. Compare your daily (small) interaction with your kids to the messages they get all day at school/uni/places that employ youth, from fashion and the media, and the social media that not only controls how they can present themselves but controls how they look back on the past as well, including their personal memories these days.
The people who most heavily push for the downfall of western values are the people who are – or believe they are – immune from any consequences of the fall of those values. The biggest fans of communism were found in capitalist societies not the USSR. What I find with most self loathing westerners is that they didn’t rationalize themselves into their position so I don’t expect them to be moved from it by either reason or reality.
This may well be the case in metropolitan areas, but in rural areas it’s often the complete opposite, apart from some tree-huggers that have moved in to disrupt a normal lifestyle. Having travelled such areas for over 40 years and now living thus for over five years (not as a tree-hugger), it’s what I’ve experienced pretty much forever. Australian rural folk are like those in the mid-US that so often get ignored by those on the west and east coast.
That said, the tree-huggers and their ilk can sometimes have a undue influence, as a vocal minority, as happened here: https://australianimage.com.au/blessing-of-the-bikes-2017-where-to-now/ and then wail and thrash about when the things they wanted to destroy simply become stronger: https://australianimage.com.au/blessing-of-the-bikes-2017-ave-atque-vale/.
That is what a “Your Mum” joke is and they are as old as time.
“Your Mum”, is my Aunty.
I would agree with everything in the above post.
The question that I can pose, but not answer, is whether all that has happened in the West since about 1960 is due to an organised conspiracy, or whether it is something that has happened spontaneously. However, I believe that conspiracy theory explains everything and nothing, so maybe it has been nothing more than a series of unfortunate accidents, and wishful thinking, that have compounded to produce a situation which may lead to the collapse of Western civilisation, and to the population of Europe being replaced by a flood of savages from the Third World.
I am baffled by the actions of so many European leaders. Why did Britain, I think under Blair, allow so many immigrants from Africa and the Middle East to enter the country? Why are Germany and Sweden so supine in refusing to prosecute (so-called) refugees who commit rape, violent crime and murder?
Certainly not Fairfax or the ABC.
The amazing thing is that dictators aren’t overly concerned about feelings and rights of anyone, even the feelings and rights of broadcasters, journalists or transgenders.
Maybe ‘Men In Black’ wasn’t just fantasy.
I think the turning point was the introduction of “studies” type courses at unis
The generic term is “Angry Studies”.
Why did Britain, I think under Blair, allow so many immigrants from Africa and the Middle East to enter the country?
Some Labour Party figures have admitted outright that they wanted to “rub the Tories’ faces in diversity” – i.e. it was a quite deliberate tactic to destroy whatever traditional cultural unity the UK had.
Greta post BTW, OHH.
Bring it on
As Chris said, Bravo, OHH!
I just knew Yassmin didn’t have an original thought in that smug head.
I think that toad murphy got the high court job because whitlam had to protect him from prosecution and investigation ,he knew where the bodies were buried.particularly whitlams , after all they were both in the law trade , and we all know they all have something to hide
World government. Like Rudd, Gillard, Turnbull, Bishop et.al., they are too big for national borders, respect for sovereignty and actually representing their own constituents. They just want to rule the world.
… or vice versa. Cronulla, for their sisters. Family is the foundation of society.
That’s right, we do need to look after them.
Pauline Hanson, despised as a deplorable ‘redneck’ and still disdained by many, is getting some respect. The Senator stared them down.
I am baffled by the actions of so many European leaders. Why did Britain, I think under Blair, allow so many immigrants from Africa and the Middle East to enter the country?
I think I read somewhere that Blair confessed – either directly or tacitly – that he saw an electoral advantage to the Labour Party. I cannot locate the source now.
There are those who still think they are holding a pass against a revolution that may be coming up the road. But they are gazing in the wrong direction. The revolution is behind them. It went by in the night of depression, singing songs to freedom.
https://mises.org/library/revolution-was
Emperor’s new clothes redux.
bemused.. interesting example.
Same sort of bullshit is going on in Newcastle at the moment over the V8 supercars.
They opportunity is enormous — think Monaco grand-prix type stature — a road course running through thr streets of the CBD, up the river and within view of the beaches and sea.
You just know that 98% of Newcastle loves the idea — it’d have to be a big concentration of V8 lovers there — but all you hear are the whingers who are worried about some noise for one week a year.
Yes, yes, yes. And it CAN be undone. Not the damage, but the hold these parasites have on our organism. This didn’t happen in the last twelve months, so it may take several generations, but it will only work if we take a different approach. Think counterinsurgent theory, but in a non-violent way.
The infiltration and takeover of local authorities by Greens and Lefties is fucking up the rural areas.
I can’t think of any area of Australian life where producers aren’t outnumbered at least 3-1 by preventers, who, bizarrely, think they occupy the moral high ground.
First step is immediate annihilation of anyone using the term “community”.
The deplorable bogan Morlocks of the West will eventually have to save us from the disaster brought on by the over credentialled (they are not educated), nuanced, cosmopolitan Eloi who currently rule over (not govern) us.
ArthurB at 1518
One of Tony Blair’s staff unwisely boasted that one purpose of the immigration program was to “Rub the right’s nose in diversity”.
I suspect that the other purpose was to bring in a reliably indolent vote herd (h/t john constantine) to provide safe rotten boroughs for the left.
The left are so arrogant that they believe that when Islamic immigration has destroyed the hated western culture, then the voteherds will happily allow the Eloi to rule them.
They will be surprised when the blade hits their necks. Muslims don’t tolerate athiests, gays, lesbians any more than they tolerate Christians.