Guest Post: Ooh Honey Honey Who will defend the west?

If you’re going to fight, better your enemy is weak than strong. Even better if you can weaken them before joining in battle.

Sheer numbers alone do not determine outcomes. Morale is far more important. If your army wants to fight, and wants to win, and believes they can win, and believes that winning is a perfectly just outcome, they will prevail against a force who do not want to fight, or believe themselves capable, and who do not see winning as anything to be proud of.

The demoralised force, even if it is much larger, is more likely to play up internal disagreements, much less likely to trust their leaders or obey orders, more likely to desert and even join the other side.

So how do demoralise a larger force? Well you start in on all those things. You take their paramount values, and dash them to the ground. That is what a “Your Mum” joke is and they are as old as time.

You criticise them and get people within their ranks to question the reasons and denigrate the urge to fight at all. You enlist and reward people within their ranks to sow discontent with those values, with the objectives, with the leadership. Constantly encourage the personally disgruntled to convert their malice into a chronic suspicion of their compatriots, encouraging surveillance and reporting and the application of strict standards of thought, speech and behaviour and punishments for breaches, mostly informal, social punishments. Such an organisation is easy to defeat.

You try to make them feel like the bad guys from the outset. Tear down everything in which they have pride and try to reinterpret it as something of which they should be ashamed. Make them all – or at least an influential number of them – think that in fact they are the inheritors of evil, that they stand for wickedness, that the society and culture they represent is actually a bad thing and not worth defending, and deserving of not just loss and punishment for all the evil things it has done in the past, but actually remiss for not paying compensation to everyone they have wronged.

You would leave them with no pride, only doubt and self-loathing. Such an adversary would be easily defeated by a much smaller force who believed in themselves and believed that they were destined to triumph for perfectly just and moral reasons.

That is what Cultural Marxism has been doing to the West for a good forty years. We are being gaslit. Everything in our past has been flipped to make it sound like we’ve done nothing good, only bad, and so the very idea that we should defend it becomes difficult because of all the individuals who have been so indoctrinated, who think “Why should I step up to defend something so repugnant? Maybe it is time for a change since we have been so bad at it.” It leaves us splayed, piecemeal and vulnerable to Marxists, Greens and Islam.

Who will defend the West? Who will rebuild that basic pride, and camaraderie and commitment to a common set of values? The mildest attempt to do so these days will quickly draw social punishment: being labelled as a “racist” or a “bigot” or as “far right” or “white supremacist”.

The enemy is scattered very widely within our own ranks, they are on every side all around us, they are in positions of power and influence and have secured government funding for their activities, so instantly ready to tear down any suggestion that Western civilisation is good and worth defending, weakening us the whole time.

Everyone has been tainted a little bit, hardly anyone I know is prepared to state without qualification, without any “Yes but what about slavery” etc., to state that we have a civilisation that is under attack and we need to rally and proclaim it as the best set of values and unite in defense of them. Who can do that without qualification or hedging?

If you spend a lot of time telling a little girl that she is pretty, everyone can control her later on by choking the flow of compliments. Similarly if you can persuade a whole society to invest in the sparkling café lifestyle enjoyed with a diverse group of friends, who can all “agree to disagree”, like the laughing affluent faces in the wine advertisements, you can also bring them to heel very effectively by threatening to take that away from them. By instilling the fear of barbecue-stopping, the unfriending on Facebook and being blanked in the street.

This leaves the only people able to engage with ugly political issues those with nothing to lose! People who are way down the totem pole, no famous friends, no enterprise dependent on the goodwill of the politically manipulated market, not beholden to the intelligentsia, not media figures. Absolute bogans with nothing to lose, who can’t be got at through shareholder activism or losing their well-paid position.

People who have a large group of faithful friends who are not diverse at all because they all agree 100% with everything they all think and aren’t afraid to say so. Aussie Pride type of people who have no stake in modern PC bullshit. The Tommy Robinsons, the Pauline Hansons, the neighbours and your tattooed mates from high school.

The more a person is subject to opinion regulation the less we should listen to them. They are talking absolute rubbish! We don’t admit evidence in court if it has been extracted under duress, why on Earth should we pay any attention to what they say? We should instead regard such testimony with nothing but pity as we would the bleatings of a lamb caught up in a barbed wire fence.

Well the same applies to anyone famous. By definition, prominent, famous people with awards and accolades are the very LAST people we should heed, as we can know for certain that whatever they say is nothing more than self-preserving tribute to their masters. Their commentary on any topic is nothing more than the ads.

Anyone whose fortunes are dependent on the sentimental goodwill of large numbers of people, and invested in the politically correct apparatus of the state, are similarly flies caught in creeping sap. They are simply the charismatic bearers of propaganda, flooding us with the building blocks of an ideologically correct narrative, pushing aside any alternatives and crushing the shoots of dissent.

It may be that in times like this, the only people who we can trust to tell the truth, to take the risks associated with telling it like it is, to make the hard decisions, are those at the bottom of heap: the deplorables, bogans, and rednecks. The reviled, the rejected, the unlettered and illiterate can go to the heart of an issue fearlessly, and may save us because of it. I am starting to think we need to look after them.